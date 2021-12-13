Need Something to Binge-Watch? Try Netflix's Most-Watched Shows of All Time

    Need Something to Binge-Watch? Try Netflix's Most-Watched Shows of All Time

  • <ul> <li><strong>Plot:</strong> In this thrilling series from Hwang Dong-hyuk, hundreds of people crippled by personal debt are selected to participate in a variety of games to win a whopping ₩45.6 billion cash prize. At first glance the games seem innocent, but the players soon find out they have fatal consequences.</li> <li><strong>Language:</strong> Korean</li> <li><strong>View Count in First 28 Days:</strong> 1,650,450,000</li> </ul> <p>Watch <a href="https://www.netflix.com/title/81040344" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Squid Game"><strong>Squid Game</strong></a> on Netflix</p> <p>Related: <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/squid-game-will-there-be-season-2-48538482?utm_medium=partner_feed&utm_source=yahoo_publisher&utm_campaign=related%20link" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Just as We Expected, Netflix&apos;s Squid Game Is Coming Back For a Second Season" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Just as We Expected, Netflix&apos;s Squid Game Is Coming Back For a Second Season</a></p>
    Squid Game, Season 1 (2021)

    • Plot: In this thrilling series from Hwang Dong-hyuk, hundreds of people crippled by personal debt are selected to participate in a variety of games to win a whopping ₩45.6 billion cash prize. At first glance the games seem innocent, but the players soon find out they have fatal consequences.
    • Language: Korean
    • View Count in First 28 Days: 1,650,450,000

    Watch Squid Game on Netflix

    Related: Just as We Expected, Netflix's Squid Game Is Coming Back For a Second Season

  • <ul> <li><strong>Plot:</strong> Based on the bestselling romance series by Julia Quinn, the series centers around the <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.popsugar.co.uk/tag/Bridgerton" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bridgerton">Bridgerton</a> family as they navigate the complicated world of finding love. It's steamy, scandalous, and the perfect period drama. </li> <li><strong>View Count in First 28 Days:</strong> 625,490,000</li> </ul> <p>Watch <a href="https://www.netflix.com/title/80232398" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bridgerton"><strong>Bridgerton</strong></a> on Netflix.</p>
    Bridgerton, Season 1 (2020)

    • Plot: Based on the bestselling romance series by Julia Quinn, the series centers around the Bridgerton family as they navigate the complicated world of finding love. It's steamy, scandalous, and the perfect period drama.
    • View Count in First 28 Days: 625,490,000

    Watch Bridgerton on Netflix.

  • <ul> <li><strong>Plot:</strong> In an elaborate plan to carry out the greatest heist in the history of Spain, lead character the Professor enlists the help of eight people with various skills to steal €984 million. Clashes with police and other forces, however, make this scheme more complicated than once intended. The fourth installment focuses on the chaos of what such a plan causes, with each member facing their own conflicts while an insider attempts to dismantle their operation. </li> <li><strong>Language:</strong> Spanish</li> <li><strong>View Count in First 28 Days:</strong> 619,010,000</li> </ul> <p>Watch <a href="https://www.netflix.com/title/80192098" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Money Heist"><strong>Money Heist</strong></a> on Netflix.</p>
    Money Heist, Part 4 (2020)

    • Plot: In an elaborate plan to carry out the greatest heist in the history of Spain, lead character the Professor enlists the help of eight people with various skills to steal €984 million. Clashes with police and other forces, however, make this scheme more complicated than once intended. The fourth installment focuses on the chaos of what such a plan causes, with each member facing their own conflicts while an insider attempts to dismantle their operation.
    • Language: Spanish
    • View Count in First 28 Days: 619,010,000

    Watch Money Heist on Netflix.

  • <ul> <li><strong>Plot:</strong> In mid-'80s Hawkins, IN, Will Byers is still struggling with the consequences of his supernatural abduction from season one, and he and his friends contend with a mysterious threat connected to the new local mall. </li> <li><strong>View Count in First 28 Days:</strong> 582,100,000</li> </ul> <p>Watch <a href="https://www.netflix.com/title/80057281" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Stranger Things"><strong>Stranger Things</strong></a> on Netflix.</p>
    Stranger Things 3 (2019)

    • Plot: In mid-'80s Hawkins, IN, Will Byers is still struggling with the consequences of his supernatural abduction from season one, and he and his friends contend with a mysterious threat connected to the new local mall.
    • View Count in First 28 Days: 582,100,000

    Watch Stranger Things on Netflix.

  • <ul> <li><strong>Plot:</strong> Based on the acclaimed book series by Andrzej Sapkowski, <strong>The Witcher</strong> takes place in medieval times on the Continent and focuses on monster hunter Geralt of Rivia and Princess Ciri of Cintra, as they are linked together by destiny. </li> <li><strong>View Count in First 28 Days:</strong> 541,010,000</li> </ul> <p>Watch <a href="https://www.netflix.com/title/80189685" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Witcher"><strong>The Witcher</strong></a> on Netflix.</p>
    The Witcher, Season 1 (2019)

    • Plot: Based on the acclaimed book series by Andrzej Sapkowski, The Witcher takes place in medieval times on the Continent and focuses on monster hunter Geralt of Rivia and Princess Ciri of Cintra, as they are linked together by destiny.
    • View Count in First 28 Days: 541,010,000

    Watch The Witcher on Netflix.

  • <ul> <li><strong>Plot:</strong> The second season of the acclaimed show centers around the aftermath of Hannah Baker's death and the effect it's had on her friends and classmates. Following a huge revelation in the season one finale, the second season will have you eagerly anticipating what happens next in the lives of the Liberty High School students. </li> <li><strong>View Count in First 28 Days:</strong> 496,120,000</li> </ul> <p>Watch <a href="https://www.netflix.com/title/80117470" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:13 Reasons Why"><strong>13 Reasons Why</strong></a> on Netflix.</p> <p>Related: <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/13-Reasons-Why-Season-2-Recap-44882312?utm_medium=partner_feed&utm_source=yahoo_publisher&utm_campaign=related%20link" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:12 Major Storylines in 13 Reasons Why Season 2 - in Case You Just Want Spoilers" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">12 Major Storylines in 13 Reasons Why Season 2 - in Case You Just Want Spoilers</a></p>
    13 Reasons Why, Season 2 (2018)

    • Plot: The second season of the acclaimed show centers around the aftermath of Hannah Baker's death and the effect it's had on her friends and classmates. Following a huge revelation in the season one finale, the second season will have you eagerly anticipating what happens next in the lives of the Liberty High School students.
    • View Count in First 28 Days: 496,120,000

    Watch 13 Reasons Why on Netflix.

    Related: 12 Major Storylines in 13 Reasons Why Season 2 - in Case You Just Want Spoilers

  • <ul> <li><strong>Plot:</strong> When high schooler Hannah Baker takes her own life, she leaves behind a box of recordings that explain why she went forward her suicide. Clay Jensen discovers the box on his front porch and becomes determined to dig deeper into Hannah's death. </li> <li><strong>View Count in First 28 Days:</strong> 475,570,000</li> </ul> <p>Watch <a href="https://www.netflix.com/title/80117470" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:13 Reasons Why"><strong>13 Reasons Why</strong></a> on Netflix.</p>
    13 Reasons Why, Season 1 (2017)

    • Plot: When high schooler Hannah Baker takes her own life, she leaves behind a box of recordings that explain why she went forward her suicide. Clay Jensen discovers the box on his front porch and becomes determined to dig deeper into Hannah's death.
    • View Count in First 28 Days: 475,570,000

    Watch 13 Reasons Why on Netflix.

  • <ul> <li><strong>Plot:</strong> Inspired by the memoir <strong>Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother's Will to Survive</strong> by Stephanie Land, the series centers around single mother Alex as she attempts to make a better life for herself and her daughter, Maddy, after dealing with homelessness and an abusive relationship. It features mother-daugther duo Andie MacDowell and Margaret Qualley, whose personal relationship only makes their onscreen performances even more stunning. </li> <li><strong>View Count in First 28 Days:</strong> 469,090,000 </li> </ul> <p>Watch <a href="https://www.netflix.com/title/81166770" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Maid"><strong>Maid</strong></a> on Netflix.</p>
    Maid (2021)

    • Plot: Inspired by the memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother's Will to Survive by Stephanie Land, the series centers around single mother Alex as she attempts to make a better life for herself and her daughter, Maddy, after dealing with homelessness and an abusive relationship. It features mother-daugther duo Andie MacDowell and Margaret Qualley, whose personal relationship only makes their onscreen performances even more stunning.
    • View Count in First 28 Days: 469,090,000

    Watch Maid on Netflix.

  • <ul> <li><strong>Plot:</strong> Bookstore manager and serial killer Joe Goldberg returns in season three of the popular series as a husband and father, but he still struggles with his compulsions. </li> <li><strong>View Count in First 28 Days:</strong> 467,830,000 </li> </ul> <p>Watch <a href="https://www.netflix.com/title/80211991" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:You"><strong>You</strong></a> on Netflix.</p>
    You, Season 3 (2021)

    • Plot: Bookstore manager and serial killer Joe Goldberg returns in season three of the popular series as a husband and father, but he still struggles with his compulsions.
    • View Count in First 28 Days: 467,830,000

    Watch You on Netflix.

  • <ul> <li><strong>Plot:</strong> Serial killer Joe Goldberg moves from New York to Los Angeles as a means to create a new life and shed his old identity. When he meets new friends and chef Love Quinn, however, his old habits of obsession and violence return. </li> <li><strong>View Count in First 28 Days:</strong> 457,370,000 </li> </ul> <p>Watch <a href="https://www.netflix.com/title/80211991" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:You"><strong>You</strong></a> on Netflix.</p>
    You, Season 2 (2019)

    • Plot: Serial killer Joe Goldberg moves from New York to Los Angeles as a means to create a new life and shed his old identity. When he meets new friends and chef Love Quinn, however, his old habits of obsession and violence return.
    • View Count in First 28 Days: 457,370,000

    Watch You on Netflix.

  • <ul> <li><strong>Plot:</strong> Though he's been rescued from the Upside Down, Will Byers continues to experience terrifying hallucinations that predict yet another danger threatening the small town of Hawkins, IN, and it's up to Will, his friends, and police chief Jim Hopper to stop it. </li> <li><strong>View Count in First 28 Days:</strong> 427,440,000 </li> </ul> <p>Watch <a href="https://www.netflix.com/title/80057281" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Stranger Things"><strong>Stranger Things</strong></a> on Netflix.</p>
    Stranger Things 2 (2017)

    • Plot: Though he's been rescued from the Upside Down, Will Byers continues to experience terrifying hallucinations that predict yet another danger threatening the small town of Hawkins, IN, and it's up to Will, his friends, and police chief Jim Hopper to stop it.
    • View Count in First 28 Days: 427,440,000

    Watch Stranger Things on Netflix.

  • <ul> <li><strong>Plot:</strong> Nearly three years since their big heist, the main characters of <strong>Money Heist</strong> are enjoying their new lives, but they soon find out that the consequences of their actions are coming to disrupt their plans. </li> <li><strong>Language:</strong> Spanish</li> <li><strong>View Count in First 28 Days:</strong> 426,400,000</li> </ul> <p>Watch <a href="https://www.netflix.com/title/80192098" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Money Heist"><strong>Money Heist</strong></a> on Netflix.</p>
    Money Heist, Part 3 (2019)

    • Plot: Nearly three years since their big heist, the main characters of Money Heist are enjoying their new lives, but they soon find out that the consequences of their actions are coming to disrupt their plans.
    • Language: Spanish
    • View Count in First 28 Days: 426,400,000

    Watch Money Heist on Netflix.

  • <ul> <li><strong>Plot:</strong> The intimate lives of students, faculty, and parents of Moordale Secondary School are all intertwined in this acclaimed comedy-drama series. The success of the first two seasons made viewership even greater for season three, in which characters Otis, Jean, Eric, Adam, and others prepare for big life changes. </li> <li><strong>View Count in First 28 Days:</strong> 418,760,000</li> </ul> <p>Watch <a href="https://www.netflix.com/title/80197526" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sex Education"><strong>Sex Education</strong></a> on Netflix.</p> <p>Related: <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/sex-education-season-2-recap-48477207?utm_medium=partner_feed&utm_source=yahoo_publisher&utm_campaign=related%20link" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Here&apos;s Where We Left Every Main Character at the End of Sex Education Season 2" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Here&apos;s Where We Left Every Main Character at the End of Sex Education Season 2</a></p>
    Sex Education, Season 3 (2021)

    • Plot: The intimate lives of students, faculty, and parents of Moordale Secondary School are all intertwined in this acclaimed comedy-drama series. The success of the first two seasons made viewership even greater for season three, in which characters Otis, Jean, Eric, Adam, and others prepare for big life changes.
    • View Count in First 28 Days: 418,760,000

    Watch Sex Education on Netflix.

    Related: Here's Where We Left Every Main Character at the End of Sex Education Season 2

  • <ul> <li><strong>Plot:</strong> After being trapped in the Bank of Spain for days, a group of thieves are forced to reconvene and plan their next move, but they soon come face to face with a new enemy - the Spanish army. </li> <li><strong>Language:</strong> Spanish</li> <li><strong>View Count in First 28 Days:</strong> 395,130,000</li> </ul> <p>Watch <a href="https://www.netflix.com/title/80192098" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Money Heist"><strong>Money Heist</strong></a> on Netflix</p>
    Money Heist, Part 5 (2021)

    • Plot: After being trapped in the Bank of Spain for days, a group of thieves are forced to reconvene and plan their next move, but they soon come face to face with a new enemy - the Spanish army.
    • Language: Spanish
    • View Count in First 28 Days: 395,130,000

    Watch Money Heist on Netflix

  • <ul> <li><strong>Plot:</strong> Influenced by the fictional gentleman thief Arsène Lupin and determined to seek revenge for the tragic death of his father, professional thief Assane Diop attempts to expose the crimes of a wealthy family. </li> <li><strong>Language:</strong> French</li> <li><strong>View Count in First 28 Days:</strong> 316,830,000</li> </ul> <p>Watch <a href="https://www.netflix.com/title/80994082" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lupin"><strong>Lupin</strong></a> on Netflix.</p>
    Lupin, Part 1 (2021)

    • Plot: Influenced by the fictional gentleman thief Arsène Lupin and determined to seek revenge for the tragic death of his father, professional thief Assane Diop attempts to expose the crimes of a wealthy family.
    • Language: French
    • View Count in First 28 Days: 316,830,000

    Watch Lupin on Netflix.

  • <ul> <li><strong>Plot:</strong> In this teen drama, three working-class students in the elite secondary school of Las Encinas struggle with their social status among their wealthy peers. Season three follows the aftermath of the stabbing death of a wealthy student, and everyone's a suspect. </li> <li><strong>Language:</strong> Spanish</li> <li><strong>View Count in First 28 Days:</strong> 275,300,000</li> </ul> <p>Watch <a href="https://www.netflix.com/title/80200942" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Elite"><strong>Elite</strong></a> on Netflix.</p>
    Elite, Season 3 (2020)

    • Plot: In this teen drama, three working-class students in the elite secondary school of Las Encinas struggle with their social status among their wealthy peers. Season three follows the aftermath of the stabbing death of a wealthy student, and everyone's a suspect.
    • Language: Spanish
    • View Count in First 28 Days: 275,300,000

    Watch Elite on Netflix.

  • <ul> <li><strong>Plot:</strong> After Álex Guzmán is convicted and jailed for 18 years for the murder of his sister, Sara, he does everything in his power to prove his innocence and find the real criminal behind the tragic crime. </li> <li><strong>Language:</strong> Spanish</li> <li><strong>View Count in First 28 Days:</strong> 266,430,000</li> </ul> <p>Watch <a href="https://www.netflix.com/title/81166747" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Who Killed Sara?"><strong>Who Killed Sara?</strong></a> on Netflix.</p> <p>Related: <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/who-killed-sara-netflix-review-48234772?utm_medium=partner_feed&utm_source=yahoo_publisher&utm_campaign=related%20link" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Netflix&apos;s Who Killed Sara? Is the Perfect Murder Mystery, and I Don&apos;t Say That Lightly" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Netflix&apos;s Who Killed Sara? Is the Perfect Murder Mystery, and I Don&apos;t Say That Lightly</a></p>
    Who Killed Sara? Season 1 (2021)

    • Plot: After Álex Guzmán is convicted and jailed for 18 years for the murder of his sister, Sara, he does everything in his power to prove his innocence and find the real criminal behind the tragic crime.
    • Language: Spanish
    • View Count in First 28 Days: 266,430,000

    Watch Who Killed Sara? on Netflix.

    Related: Netflix's Who Killed Sara? Is the Perfect Murder Mystery, and I Don't Say That Lightly

  • <ul> <li><strong>Plot:</strong> Four new students as well as a new principal stir up some problems for the student body of Las Encinas. With even more criminal activity and steamy hookups, season four does not disappoint. </li> <li><strong>Language:</strong> Spanish</li> <li><strong>View Count in First 28 Days:</strong> 257,090,000</li> </ul> <p>Watch <a href="https://www.netflix.com/title/80200942" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Elite"><strong>Elite</strong></a> on Netflix.</p>
    Elite, Season 4 (2021)

    • Plot: Four new students as well as a new principal stir up some problems for the student body of Las Encinas. With even more criminal activity and steamy hookups, season four does not disappoint.
    • Language: Spanish
    • View Count in First 28 Days: 257,090,000

    Watch Elite on Netflix.

  • <ul> <li><strong>Plot:</strong> The second installment of <strong>Lupin</strong> picks up where the first part left off, with Assane Diop's son, Raoul, getting kidnapped. This abduction was organized by Hubert Pellegrini, the man Assane is destined to seek revenge on for the wrongful jailing and tragic death of his father. Now Assane has two objectives: get his son back and avenge his father's death. </li> <li><strong>Language:</strong> French</li> <li><strong>View Count in First 28 Days:</strong> 214,070,000</li> </ul> <p>Watch <a href="https://www.netflix.com/title/80994082" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lupin"><strong>Lupin</strong></a> on Netflix</p>
    Lupin, Part 2 (2021)

    • Plot: The second installment of Lupin picks up where the first part left off, with Assane Diop's son, Raoul, getting kidnapped. This abduction was organized by Hubert Pellegrini, the man Assane is destined to seek revenge on for the wrongful jailing and tragic death of his father. Now Assane has two objectives: get his son back and avenge his father's death.
    • Language: French
    • View Count in First 28 Days: 214,070,000

    Watch Lupin on Netflix

  • <ul> <li><strong>Plot:</strong> Successful lawyer and spouse Alma takes a trip away from home which results in lust, passion, and tragedy. The series focuses on her quest to find out the truth from those in her personal and professional circles. </li> <li><strong>Language:</strong> Spanish</li> <li><strong>View Count in First 28 Days:</strong> 213,790,000</li> </ul> <p>Watch <a href="https://www.netflix.com/title/81090319" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dark Desire"><strong>Dark Desire</strong></a> on Netflix.</p>
    Dark Desire, Season 1 (2020)

    • Plot: Successful lawyer and spouse Alma takes a trip away from home which results in lust, passion, and tragedy. The series focuses on her quest to find out the truth from those in her personal and professional circles.
    • Language: Spanish
    • View Count in First 28 Days: 213,790,000

    Watch Dark Desire on Netflix.

Alicia Geigel

With incredible production, phenomenal acting, and engaging storylines, Netflix has undoubtedly shaped the way TV shows are created today. Alongside other television network giants such as HBO and Showtime, Netflix continues to set the standard for premium television content, with several of its own original series breaking all-time records in viewership, on both national and global scales. You may be aware of what is popular on the streamer due to social media hype or TV trailers, but what Netflix shows kept viewers coming back in huge numbers? Read on to find out the 20 most-watched seasons of Netflix TV shows of all time, according to the Netflix Top 10.

