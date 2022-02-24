These Soft Mattresses Are Plush yet Surprisingly Supportive

  • <p>A soft mattress can feel like you’re sleeping on a cloud, helping you get the best night's sleep possible. While a soft mattress may not work for everyone, it’s ideal for light and mid-weight frames and <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/g30081547/best-mattress-for-side-sleepers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:side sleepers" class="link ">side sleepers</a>. For these types of sleepers, a soft mattress will compress with your body; in other words, it will cradle you, not put too much weight on pressure points such as hips and shoulders and help keep your spine properly aligned. It may seem counterintuitive that a soft mattress helps your spine align, but note that just because a mattress is plush doesn’t mean it can’t be supportive as well. </p><p>Here at the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/institute/about-the-institute/a19748212/good-housekeeping-institute-product-reviews/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping Institute" class="link ">Good Housekeeping Institute</a> Textiles Lab, we’re constantly reviewing all kinds of <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/g29892090/best-mattresses/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:mattresses" class="link ">mattresses</a>, from popular <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/g4138/best-mattress-in-a-box/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:mattress-in-box" class="link ">mattress-in-box</a> options, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/g32127672/best-cooling-mattresses/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cooling mattresses" class="link ">cooling mattresses</a>, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/g30182769/best-mattress-for-back-pain/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:mattresses for back pain" class="link ">mattresses for back pain</a>, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/g34383668/best-organic-mattresses/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:organic mattresses" class="link ">organic mattresses</a>, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/g35632137/best-hybrid-mattresses/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hybrid mattresses" class="link ">hybrid mattresses</a> and more. Not only do our Textile experts review brands, materials and features, but we have consumer testers try out each mattress and have them answer surveys to get in-depth reviews from real users. Our latest survey had responses from 5,500 mattress owners, and we reviewed over 126,000 data points before making these recommendations. </p><p>We recently reviewed this article in February 2022 and stand by our recommendations based on our thorough evaluation process. Our picks below are based on our categorical expertise and thorough tester feedback. Read on at the bottom of this article for more details on who should sleep on a soft mattress, the best materials, how to pick a soft mattress and shopping tips. But first, here are the <strong>best soft mattresses</strong><strong> of 2021: </strong></p><ul><li><strong>Best Overall Soft Mattress:</strong> <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.saatva.com%2Fmattresses%2Fsaatva-classic&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fg36878757%2Fbest-soft-mattresses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Saatva Classic Plush/Soft Mattress" class="link ">Saatva Classic Plush/Soft Mattress</a></li><li><strong>Best Value Soft Mattress:</strong> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B089JS623C?th=1&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.36878757%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Linenspa 12-inch Hybrid Mattress" class="link ">Linenspa 12-inch Hybrid Mattress</a> </li><li><strong>Best Soft Mattress in a Box:</strong> <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Famerisleep.com%2Fas5.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fg36878757%2Fbest-soft-mattresses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amerisleep AS5 Mattress" class="link ">Amerisleep AS5 Mattress</a> </li><li><strong>Best Soft Mattress for Side Sleepers:</strong> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Casper-Sleep-Hybrid-Mattress-Queen/dp/B085HCK8SM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.36878757%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Casper Nova Hybrid Mattress" class="link ">Casper Nova Hybrid Mattress</a> </li><li><strong>Best Soft Mattress for Back Pain:</strong> <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fpuffy.com%2Fproducts%2Fpuffy-lux-mattress&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fg36878757%2Fbest-soft-mattresses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Puffy Lux Hybrid Mattress" class="link ">Puffy Lux Hybrid Mattress</a></li><li><strong>Best Reversible Soft Mattress:</strong> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Layla-Sleep-Copper-Infused-Mattress/dp/B089LGRF5H/?th=1&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.36878757%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Layla Memory Foam Mattress" class="link ">Layla Memory Foam Mattress</a> </li><li><strong>Best Adjustable Soft Mattress:</strong> <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sleepnumber.com%2Fproducts%2Fp6&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fg36878757%2Fbest-soft-mattresses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sleep Number 360 p6 Smart Bed" class="link ">Sleep Number 360 p6 Smart Bed</a> </li><li><strong>Best Cooling Soft Mattress:</strong> <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tempurpedic.com%2Fshop-mattresses%2Ftempur-breeze%2Fv%2F3058%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fg36878757%2Fbest-soft-mattresses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tempur-Pedic Tempur Soft LuxeBreeze" class="link ">Tempur-Pedic Tempur Soft LuxeBreeze</a> </li><li><strong>Best Soft Organic Mattress:</strong> <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbirchliving.com%2Fproducts%2Fbirch-natural-organic-mattress&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fg36878757%2Fbest-soft-mattresses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Birch Natural Mattress" class="link ">Birch Natural Mattress</a> </li></ul>
  • <p><strong>Saatva</strong></p><p>saatva.com</p><p><strong>$1695.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.saatva.com%2Fmattresses%2Fsaatva-classic&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fg36878757%2Fbest-soft-mattresses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you’re shopping for a soft mattress, you’ll love the Saatva Classic in “Plush Soft”. Compared to Saatva’s other styles,<strong> the</strong> <strong>“Plush Soft” has softer foam and extra padding in the pillow top</strong>, making it great for someone who likes a body-hugging feel or for side sleepers that need more contouring. </p><p>Saatva consistently earns high scores from our consumer panel for comfort, support and overall sleep quality. We also love the great edge support for getting in and out of bed. Unlike other mattresses that come in a box that you have to set up yourself, Saatva offers free delivery, setup and old mattress removal. They also have a 180-night trial to make sure you love it, though there is a $99 pick-up fee if you return it.<br></p><p>• <strong>Height:</strong> 11.5 or 14.5 inches<br>• <strong>Firmness level:</strong> Plush Soft, Luxury Firm, Firm<br>• <strong>Sizes:</strong> Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King<br>• <strong>Trial period:</strong> 180 days (with a $99 return pickup fee).</p>
    If you’re shopping for a soft mattress, you’ll love the Saatva Classic in “Plush Soft”. Compared to Saatva’s other styles, the “Plush Soft” has softer foam and extra padding in the pillow top, making it great for someone who likes a body-hugging feel or for side sleepers that need more contouring.

    Saatva consistently earns high scores from our consumer panel for comfort, support and overall sleep quality. We also love the great edge support for getting in and out of bed. Unlike other mattresses that come in a box that you have to set up yourself, Saatva offers free delivery, setup and old mattress removal. They also have a 180-night trial to make sure you love it, though there is a $99 pick-up fee if you return it.

    Height: 11.5 or 14.5 inches
    Firmness level: Plush Soft, Luxury Firm, Firm
    Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King
    Trial period: 180 days (with a $99 return pickup fee).

  • <p><strong>Linenspa</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$341.31</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B089JS623C?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.36878757%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This mattress is a <strong>#1 bestseller on Amazon with over 117,000 reviews and a 4.5 rating, is highly rated by our tester panel </strong><strong><em>and</em></strong> <em>is a total steal</em> at under $400 for a queen-size mattress! This hybrid mattress combines innersprings and foam and comes in 8-inch, 10-inch and 12-inch versions. For the plushest option, opt for the 12-inch which has thicker memory foam on top. </p><p>Dozens of testers told us it was well worth the price and setup was incredibly easy. One tester notes, "Opening the mattress took less than 5 minutes until I had it on the bed frame." Some testers noted it seemed a bit thin but had no major complaints. </p><p>• <strong>Height:</strong> 10 inches<br>• <strong>Firmness level:</strong> Medium<br>• <strong>Sizes:</strong> Twin, Twin XL, Full, Short Queen, Queen, King, California King<br>• <strong>Trial period:</strong> N/A</p>
    This mattress is a #1 bestseller on Amazon with over 117,000 reviews and a 4.5 rating, is highly rated by our tester panel and is a total steal at under $400 for a queen-size mattress! This hybrid mattress combines innersprings and foam and comes in 8-inch, 10-inch and 12-inch versions. For the plushest option, opt for the 12-inch which has thicker memory foam on top.

    Dozens of testers told us it was well worth the price and setup was incredibly easy. One tester notes, "Opening the mattress took less than 5 minutes until I had it on the bed frame." Some testers noted it seemed a bit thin but had no major complaints.

    Height: 10 inches
    Firmness level: Medium
    Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Short Queen, Queen, King, California King
    Trial period: N/A

  • <p><strong>Amerisleep</strong></p><p>amerisleep.com</p><p><strong>$1699.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Famerisleep.com%2Fas5.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fg36878757%2Fbest-soft-mattresses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>When our tester panel tried this Amerisleep mattress,<strong> t</strong><strong>hose who prefer soft beds gave it high marks.</strong> This is Amerisleep’s softest mattress and it has several layers of foam, making it a great choice for side sleepers to take the weight off of the shoulders and hips. According to Amerisleep, the top layer of foam bounces back fast so you won’t feel “stuck” when moving throughout the night, though we haven’t tested this in the Lab. </p><p>Because this mattress was noticeably taller than other boxed mattresses, it may be more cumbersome to set up by yourself; however, none of our testers ran into any issues during the setup process. <br></p><p>• <strong>Height:</strong> 14 inches<br>• <strong>Firmness level:</strong> Ultra Soft<br>•<strong> Sizes:</strong> Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King, Split King<br>• <strong>Trial period:</strong> 100 days</p>
    When our tester panel tried this Amerisleep mattress, those who prefer soft beds gave it high marks. This is Amerisleep’s softest mattress and it has several layers of foam, making it a great choice for side sleepers to take the weight off of the shoulders and hips. According to Amerisleep, the top layer of foam bounces back fast so you won’t feel “stuck” when moving throughout the night, though we haven’t tested this in the Lab.

    Because this mattress was noticeably taller than other boxed mattresses, it may be more cumbersome to set up by yourself; however, none of our testers ran into any issues during the setup process.

    Height: 14 inches
    Firmness level: Ultra Soft
    Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King, Split King
    Trial period: 100 days

  • <p><strong>Casper</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$1950.75</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B085HCK8SM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.36878757%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>We love the Casper Nova Hybrid for side sleepers so much that we gave it a spot in our <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/a36120685/bedding-awards-2021/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bedding awards" class="link ">bedding awards</a>. It has firm springs at the base, but the <strong>top layer is softer, making it plusher than other Casper models.</strong> What makes this mattress stand out is the ergonomic layout. It's contoured to provide more relief around the shoulders with added support around the lower back for proper spine alignment, which helps make it feel soft while still offering support. </p><p>One of our testers praised this mattress saying, “As soon as I lie down on it, it feels like it’s supporting my whole body.” Overall our panel has been pleased with Casper as a brand, but if for some reason you don’t adore your Casper mattress, there’s a free 100-day trial.<br></p><p>• <strong>Height:</strong> 12 inches<br>• <strong>Firmness level:</strong> Medium Soft<br>• <strong>Sizes: </strong>Twin, Twin XL, Full, Short Queen, Queen, King, California King<br>• <strong>Trial period: </strong>100 days</p>
    We love the Casper Nova Hybrid for side sleepers so much that we gave it a spot in our bedding awards. It has firm springs at the base, but the top layer is softer, making it plusher than other Casper models. What makes this mattress stand out is the ergonomic layout. It's contoured to provide more relief around the shoulders with added support around the lower back for proper spine alignment, which helps make it feel soft while still offering support.

    One of our testers praised this mattress saying, “As soon as I lie down on it, it feels like it’s supporting my whole body.” Overall our panel has been pleased with Casper as a brand, but if for some reason you don’t adore your Casper mattress, there’s a free 100-day trial.

    Height: 12 inches
    Firmness level: Medium Soft
    Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Short Queen, Queen, King, California King
    Trial period: 100 days

  • <p><strong>Puffy</strong></p><p>puffy.com</p><p><strong>$1499.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fpuffy.com%2Fproducts%2Fpuffy-lux-mattress&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fg36878757%2Fbest-soft-mattresses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>As one of Puffy’s most popular mattresses, the Lux Hybrid is 12 inches thick and <strong>has </strong><strong>six</strong><strong> layers of foam for a medium plush feel</strong>. In addition to a soft feel, it also has targeted spinal alignment built into the mattress to eliminate pressure points, making it great for someone who also suffers from back pain. </p><p>Multiple testers from our panel commented that this mattress is soft, supportive and helped with backaches and soreness. One tester said, “It’s soft, and I love feeling like I'm sleeping on a cloud.” The one downside, is that users noted it tends to retain heat.<br></p><p>• <strong>Height:</strong> 12 inches<br>• <strong>Firmness level:</strong> Medium Soft<br>• <strong>Sizes:</strong> Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King<br>• <strong>Trial period:</strong> 101 nights</p>
    As one of Puffy’s most popular mattresses, the Lux Hybrid is 12 inches thick and has six layers of foam for a medium plush feel. In addition to a soft feel, it also has targeted spinal alignment built into the mattress to eliminate pressure points, making it great for someone who also suffers from back pain.

    Multiple testers from our panel commented that this mattress is soft, supportive and helped with backaches and soreness. One tester said, “It’s soft, and I love feeling like I'm sleeping on a cloud.” The one downside, is that users noted it tends to retain heat.

    Height: 12 inches
    Firmness level: Medium Soft
    Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King
    Trial period: 101 nights

  • <p><strong>Layla</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$949.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B089LGRF5H?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.36878757%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p> If you are <strong>unsure whether you want a soft or firm mattress, this unique Layla Hybrid mattress gives you both</strong>. One side of the mattress has soft foam on top for a plush feel, with coils in the center for support. If you change your mind later and need a firmer mattress, you can simply flip the mattress over. </p><p>The soft side of this mattress is ideal for side sleepers, and testers gave it high ratings for support. Some side sleepers specifically saying it conforms nicely to your body. It’s also infused with copper particles to help prevent overheating, though there were mixed reviews from panelists about whether the cooling effect works. </p><p>• <strong>Height:</strong> 10 inches<br>• <strong>Firmness level:</strong> Soft and Firm<br>• <strong>Sizes</strong>: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King<br>• <strong>Trial period:</strong> 120 days</p>
    If you are unsure whether you want a soft or firm mattress, this unique Layla Hybrid mattress gives you both. One side of the mattress has soft foam on top for a plush feel, with coils in the center for support. If you change your mind later and need a firmer mattress, you can simply flip the mattress over.

    The soft side of this mattress is ideal for side sleepers, and testers gave it high ratings for support. Some side sleepers specifically saying it conforms nicely to your body. It’s also infused with copper particles to help prevent overheating, though there were mixed reviews from panelists about whether the cooling effect works.

    Height: 10 inches
    Firmness level: Soft and Firm
    Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King
    Trial period: 120 days

  • <p><strong>$2599.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sleepnumber.com%2Fproducts%2Fp6%3Fsize%3DQueen&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fg36878757%2Fbest-soft-mattresses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Sleep Number mattresses are perfect for couples who don’t agree on firmness level. It’s <strong>filled with adjustable air chambers so you can make your side of the bed as soft as you like</strong>, while your partner can choose their level of firmness as well. It also has a 5-inch comfort layer on top so it’s extra cozy, and biometrics sensors adjust the mattress throughout the night to keep you at just the right level of softness. </p><p>This mattress is a top performer in our Textiles Lab and earned high scores for comfort, support and sleep quality. While it is pricey, one tester said, “I was initially hesitant because of the cost, but as soon as I laid on it, I changed my mind.” The brand also has a 100-night trial period for mattresses and products backed by the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/institute/about-the-institute/a22148/about-good-housekeeping-seal/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping Seal." class="link ">Good Housekeeping Seal.</a></p><p>• <strong>Height:</strong> 11 inches<br>• <strong>Firmness levels:</strong> Adjustable<br>• <strong>Sizes:</strong> Twin XL, Queen, King, California King <br>• <strong>Trial period:</strong> 100 days for the mattress, minus the cost of return shipping or a $199 pick-up fee. Adjustable bases are final sale.</p>
    Sleep Number mattresses are perfect for couples who don’t agree on firmness level. It’s filled with adjustable air chambers so you can make your side of the bed as soft as you like, while your partner can choose their level of firmness as well. It also has a 5-inch comfort layer on top so it’s extra cozy, and biometrics sensors adjust the mattress throughout the night to keep you at just the right level of softness.

    This mattress is a top performer in our Textiles Lab and earned high scores for comfort, support and sleep quality. While it is pricey, one tester said, “I was initially hesitant because of the cost, but as soon as I laid on it, I changed my mind.” The brand also has a 100-night trial period for mattresses and products backed by the Good Housekeeping Seal.

    Height: 11 inches
    Firmness levels: Adjustable
    Sizes: Twin XL, Queen, King, California King
    Trial period: 100 days for the mattress, minus the cost of return shipping or a $199 pick-up fee. Adjustable bases are final sale.

  • <p><strong>Tempur-Pedic</strong></p><p>tempurpedic.com</p><p><strong>$5099.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tempurpedic.com%2Fshop-mattresses%2Ftempur-breeze%2Fv%2F3058&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fg36878757%2Fbest-soft-mattresses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For a mattress that’s soft and has cooling benefits, try the Tempur Soft LuxBreeze mattress. Not only is this <strong>mattress the softest of the Tempur-Breeze line with a 13-inch height, but it also has innovative cooling technology</strong>. Instead of just feeling cool to the touch, this mattress uses unique phase change technology that helps keep you cooler when you fall asleep and throughout the night. </p><p>According to Tempur-Pedic, this mattress keeps you feeling up to eight degrees cooler, and our testers stated the cooling factor is noticeable. Testers also say it has held up well over time, and one said the motion control works well. Another bonus: The cover is removable and machine washable. </p><p>• <strong>Height:</strong> 13 inches<br>• <strong>Firmness levels:</strong> Soft, Firm<br>• <strong>Sizes: </strong>Twin Long, Double, Queen, King, Split King, California King, Split California King<br>• <strong>Trial Period:</strong> 90 nights</p>
    For a mattress that’s soft and has cooling benefits, try the Tempur Soft LuxBreeze mattress. Not only is this mattress the softest of the Tempur-Breeze line with a 13-inch height, but it also has innovative cooling technology. Instead of just feeling cool to the touch, this mattress uses unique phase change technology that helps keep you cooler when you fall asleep and throughout the night.

    According to Tempur-Pedic, this mattress keeps you feeling up to eight degrees cooler, and our testers stated the cooling factor is noticeable. Testers also say it has held up well over time, and one said the motion control works well. Another bonus: The cover is removable and machine washable.

    Height: 13 inches
    Firmness levels: Soft, Firm
    Sizes: Twin Long, Double, Queen, King, Split King, California King, Split California King
    Trial Period: 90 nights

  • <p><strong>Birch</strong></p><p>birchliving.com</p><p><strong>$1299.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbirchliving.com%2Fproducts%2Fbirch-natural-organic-mattress&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fg36878757%2Fbest-soft-mattresses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Although this mattress isn’t traditionally what one might think of as a soft mattress since it’s not made with foam, it’s still great for someone who prefers a plush mattress because it’s <strong>ergonomically designed to help relieve pressure from areas like hips and shoulders.</strong> If you want to add even more softness to this mattress, you can also purchase their Plush Organic mattress topper. </p><p>This mattress is made with latex, which has a slightly bouncier feel, and the wool and cotton help make it breathable. The cotton and latex are also GOTS-certified and OEKO-TEX-certified which means it’s free of known harmful chemicals.</p><p>• <strong>Height:</strong> 11 inches<br>• <strong>Firmness levels:</strong> Medium<br>• <strong>Sizes:</strong> Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King<br>• <strong>Trial Period:</strong> 100 nights</p>
    Although this mattress isn’t traditionally what one might think of as a soft mattress since it’s not made with foam, it’s still great for someone who prefers a plush mattress because it’s ergonomically designed to help relieve pressure from areas like hips and shoulders. If you want to add even more softness to this mattress, you can also purchase their Plush Organic mattress topper.

    This mattress is made with latex, which has a slightly bouncier feel, and the wool and cotton help make it breathable. The cotton and latex are also GOTS-certified and OEKO-TEX-certified which means it’s free of known harmful chemicals.

    Height: 11 inches
    Firmness levels: Medium
    Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King
    Trial Period: 100 nights

