Soap Opera Couples Who Met and Fell In Love on Set

For a limited time, Yeti shoppers can save 20 per cent on tumblers, travel mugs, coolers & more.
Coronation Street's Sarah Barlow has made a big decision after Carla's offer.
"Old Wounds" is co-written by Brian Dietzen, a.k.a. Jimmy Palmer himself.
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/HuluThe second episode of Planet Sex—multi-hyphenate Cara Delevingne’s new docuseries, streaming Feb. 14 on Hulu—opens in wildly hedonistic fashion. We’re treated to scattershot glimpses of Delevingne surrounded by women in various states of undress, pleasuring each other under neon-hued lights. “I know it looks pretty steamy,” Delevingne narrates in a voiceover, “but I am doing this for science!”That line between science and entertainment
The Mandalorian's Pedro Pascal has revealed a big downside to working on the show.
‘We weren’t allowed to say the Z word on set,’ series cinematographer said
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/NBCNBC might have their biggest comedy hit in years. Just a few episodes in, the reboot of 1980s classic Night Court has earned an early pick-up for Season 2. The revival boasts the highest ratings for a comedy series on NBC in years, since 2017 (when the network revived Will & Grace). More than 7 million folks tuned in for the pilot, over double what Abbott Elementary averages on ABC. How did NBC manage to create such a hit out of such a
General Hospital alums and newcomers alike joined forces to commemorate the soap opera's "truly remarkable" milestone
Enjoy an exclusive Valentine's Day treat for all the Outlander lovers out there.
The Last of Us showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann have praised Keivonn Montreal Woodard, who plays Sam.
The beloved sports comedy will return to Apple TV+ for its third season on March 15
Patrick Stewart and Jonathan Frakes tell PEOPLE they are grateful for their characters' closure after the last TNG film bombed at the box office
How do you keep a television series going after killing off the character everyone loved? In the case of Unforgotten: replace her with a character that most of us will hate.
It's brought to you by a Grammy-winning singer and features lots of hints about the new season.
'The Voice' 2023 cast member Blake Shelton had fans asking about 'Barmageddon' season 2 after posting a photo from the finale on his Instagram.
The cast reveals the weird words they'll try to sneak into an episode, including an epic catchphrase possibility.
The 12th season of the show returned on New Year’s Day and has explored topics such as domestic abuse, mental health problems and racism.
From the couples who made history to the ones we wish never existed, we ranked 31 couples on ABC's hit series from worst to first.
‘Made lots of memories and new friends,’ star said
The BBC1 soap marks its anniversary with a big surprise,