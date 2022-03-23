These Smart Suitcases Will Charge Your Phone

  • <p>One of the most nerve-wracking travel moments is when you're about to board your flight and realize your phone is about to die (especially if you have a mobile boarding pass). You can be left to fight over the minimal outlets at an airport gate... or opt for smart luggage that will keep your phone 100% charged for your entire trip. </p><p>Smart luggage offers the ability to integrate a portable battery right into your suitcase — no more fighting for an outlet! Some suitcases come with a battery while others only have USB ports and you have to provide your own. But even with that capability, you still want to make sure you're investing in great luggage that will keep your belongings safe. </p><p>The <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/institute/about-the-institute/a19748212/good-housekeeping-institute-product-reviews/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping Institute" class="link ">Good Housekeeping Institute</a> Textiles Lab is comprised of travel pros who put all types of luggage to the test, including hardside and softside <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/travel-products/luggage-reviews/g20709039/best-carry-on-luggage-reviews/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:carry-ons" class="link ">carry-ons</a>, large checked bags, duffels, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/travel-products/g31673527/best-travel-backpacks/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:backpacks" class="link ">backpacks</a> and more. Our pros use specialized lab equipment to test <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/travel-products/g26898407/best-luggage-brands/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:top luggage brands" class="link ">top luggage brands</a> by <strong>measuring each bag's size and weight, reviewing how much each can hold with a standard load and evaluating the durability through tests like abrasion resistance, scratch resistance, water resistance and drop testing</strong>. Consumer testers roll loaded luggage through an obstacle course to give feedback on things like comfort, ease of use and how smooth it feels to wheel around. GH pros also road test smart luggage to see how they'll actually perform in real life. No matter where you're planning to travel to next, head into vacation or business travel in style with smart luggage that'll keep your phones fully charged and ready to go. <br></p><p><strong>Shop the best smart luggage products </strong>to make traveling as easy as possible: </p>
  • <p><strong>Away</strong></p><p>awaytravel.com</p><p><strong>$295.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.awaytravel.com%2Fsuitcases%2Fbigger-carry-on&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Ftravel-products%2Fluggage-reviews%2Fg39477127%2Fbest-smart-luggage%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Known as the brand to revolutionize smart luggage, Away designed its carry-on to have a portable charger that easily pops in and out to allow for charging on the go. The bigger carry-on <strong>aced the GH Textiles Lab evaluations for being lightweight and durable</strong>, thanks to its 100% polycarbonate exterior. Available in eight shades with a 100-day trial, you can return this trendy suitcase even after it's used if it doesn't live up to your expectations.</p><p><strong>• Listed size</strong>: 22.7" x 14.7" x 9.6"<br><strong>• Listed weight</strong>: 8.4 lbs</p>
    The Bigger Carry-On

    Known as the brand to revolutionize smart luggage, Away designed its carry-on to have a portable charger that easily pops in and out to allow for charging on the go. The bigger carry-on aced the GH Textiles Lab evaluations for being lightweight and durable, thanks to its 100% polycarbonate exterior. Available in eight shades with a 100-day trial, you can return this trendy suitcase even after it's used if it doesn't live up to your expectations.

    • Listed size: 22.7" x 14.7" x 9.6"
    • Listed weight: 8.4 lbs

  • <p><strong>Open Story</strong></p><p>target.com</p><p><strong>$135.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.target.com/p/hardside-carry-on-suitcase-open-story/-/A-79295268" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>While it's more affordable than most smart luggage brands, Open Story did not compromise on performance. This chic carry-on had <strong>one of the highest scores in our latest luggage tests, showing no sign of damage even after multiple drops</strong>. Holding our entire packing load, consumer testers found the loaded case easy to maneuver as they swerved it around cones, rolled it over a variety of surfaces and lifted it onto a table. They also gave it high appearance scores for its "cute, modern" look. It has a USB port on the side with an inner pocket to hold your own portable charger (not included). </p><p><strong>• Listed size</strong>: 21.5" x 14" x 9.75"<br><strong>• Listed weight</strong>: 7.9 lbs</p>
    Hardside Carry On Spinner Suitcase

    While it's more affordable than most smart luggage brands, Open Story did not compromise on performance. This chic carry-on had one of the highest scores in our latest luggage tests, showing no sign of damage even after multiple drops. Holding our entire packing load, consumer testers found the loaded case easy to maneuver as they swerved it around cones, rolled it over a variety of surfaces and lifted it onto a table. They also gave it high appearance scores for its "cute, modern" look. It has a USB port on the side with an inner pocket to hold your own portable charger (not included).

    • Listed size: 21.5" x 14" x 9.75"
    • Listed weight: 7.9 lbs

  • <p><strong>Arlo Skye </strong></p><p>urbanoutfitters.com</p><p><strong>$375.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.urbanoutfitters.com%2Fshop%2Farlo-skye-zipper-carry-on-max-with-front-pocket-suitcase&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Ftravel-products%2Fluggage-reviews%2Fg39477127%2Fbest-smart-luggage%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Holding more items than just our standard carry-on load, this pick from Arlo Skye has a <strong>massive interior with a front zipper pocket for easily accessing items like travel documents or headphones</strong>. The included portable charger pops in and out of the carry-on for easy traveling. Our pros love all of the organizational pockets and features like a laptop pocket and a laundry bag to keep your dirty clothes separate. The various zippers were easy to open and close, and the suitcase didn't show any signs of wear in our drop tests. Testers gave it high scores for maneuverability with some saying it was their favorite, but others found the telescopic handle uncomfortable.</p><p><strong>• Listed size</strong>: 23” x 15” x 10.3” <br><strong>• Listed weight</strong>: 8.1 lbs</p>
    Zipper Carry-On Max with Front Pocket Suitcase

    Holding more items than just our standard carry-on load, this pick from Arlo Skye has a massive interior with a front zipper pocket for easily accessing items like travel documents or headphones. The included portable charger pops in and out of the carry-on for easy traveling. Our pros love all of the organizational pockets and features like a laptop pocket and a laundry bag to keep your dirty clothes separate. The various zippers were easy to open and close, and the suitcase didn't show any signs of wear in our drop tests. Testers gave it high scores for maneuverability with some saying it was their favorite, but others found the telescopic handle uncomfortable.

    • Listed size: 23” x 15” x 10.3”
    • Listed weight: 8.1 lbs

  • <p><strong>Travelpro</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$280.49</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07DL83GVN?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.39477127%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Travelpro softside luggage continues to impress GH textiles pros for being abrasion-resistant, holding everything (and more) in our packing tests and featuring excellent organizational compartments. Amazon reviewers agree, giving this pick over 2,000 rave reviews. In evaluations, the<strong> sturdy zippers held up to constant opening and closing and proved to be water-resistant.</strong> Most softside luggage doesn't have smart capabilities, but this style has an external USB port and a designated zippered pocket for a power bank (not included). Ideal for business travel, this pick includes a drop-in, fold-out suiter to hang clothes and prevent wrinkles.</p><p><strong>• Listed size</strong>: 19" x 15" x 7.75"<br><strong>• Listed weight</strong>: 7.7 lbs</p>
    Platinum Elite Softside 19" Expandable Carry-On

    Travelpro softside luggage continues to impress GH textiles pros for being abrasion-resistant, holding everything (and more) in our packing tests and featuring excellent organizational compartments. Amazon reviewers agree, giving this pick over 2,000 rave reviews. In evaluations, the sturdy zippers held up to constant opening and closing and proved to be water-resistant. Most softside luggage doesn't have smart capabilities, but this style has an external USB port and a designated zippered pocket for a power bank (not included). Ideal for business travel, this pick includes a drop-in, fold-out suiter to hang clothes and prevent wrinkles.

    • Listed size: 19" x 15" x 7.75"
    • Listed weight: 7.7 lbs

  • <p><strong>Samsonite</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$134.47</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07PHH9312?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.39477127%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>With more and more airlines having additional fees for even a carry-on suitcase, save money with an <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/travel-products/g26669675/underseat-luggage/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:underseat suitcase" class="link ">underseat suitcase</a> that can fit enough clothes for a weekend away. Samsonite's polyester exterior fabric proved to be abrasion resistant in Lab evaluations. With a backstrap, this pick can also <strong>fit conveniently on top of a carry-on</strong> to easily maneuver through busy airports. This is one of the few underseat suitcases that features a USB port on the side for your own battery pack (not included). </p><p><strong>• Listed size</strong>: 17.5" x 14.0" x 8.25"<br><strong>• Listed weight</strong>: 5.9 lbs</p>
    Solyte DLX Softside Luggage

    With more and more airlines having additional fees for even a carry-on suitcase, save money with an underseat suitcase that can fit enough clothes for a weekend away. Samsonite's polyester exterior fabric proved to be abrasion resistant in Lab evaluations. With a backstrap, this pick can also fit conveniently on top of a carry-on to easily maneuver through busy airports. This is one of the few underseat suitcases that features a USB port on the side for your own battery pack (not included).

    • Listed size: 17.5" x 14.0" x 8.25"
    • Listed weight: 5.9 lbs

  • <p><strong>MATEIN</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$29.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XZTZ7GB?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.39477127%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Whether traveling by air or land, a hands-free <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/travel-products/g31673527/best-travel-backpacks/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:travel backpack" class="link ">travel backpack</a> is an invaluable travel necessity. This one has a convenient side USB port for on-the-go charging (battery not included). With excellent organizational features, there are <strong>easy-access front zipper pockets, hidden anti-theft compartments for valuables and even a padded laptop sleeve</strong> that can hold up to a 15.6-inch <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/clothing/g36731665/best-laptop-backpack-for-women-men/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:laptop" class="link ">laptop</a>. It's made with water-resistant materials, so it can withstand any adventure. At just $30, it's also an Amazon bestseller with over 46,000 reviews! </p><p><strong>• Listed size</strong>: 18" x 12" x 7.8"<br><strong>• Listed weight</strong>: 1.56 lbs</p>
    Travel Laptop Backpack

    Whether traveling by air or land, a hands-free travel backpack is an invaluable travel necessity. This one has a convenient side USB port for on-the-go charging (battery not included). With excellent organizational features, there are easy-access front zipper pockets, hidden anti-theft compartments for valuables and even a padded laptop sleeve that can hold up to a 15.6-inch laptop. It's made with water-resistant materials, so it can withstand any adventure. At just $30, it's also an Amazon bestseller with over 46,000 reviews!

    • Listed size: 18" x 12" x 7.8"
    • Listed weight: 1.56 lbs

  • <p><strong>Kopack</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$43.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0716YQMNM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.39477127%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Avoid losing your wallet, passport or other valuables to pickpocketers with an anti-theft bag. This backpack from Kopack is <strong>one big compartment with a hidden zipper</strong> near the backstraps, so you're secure while wearing it. Fitting up to a 15-inch laptop, the inside has convenient pockets to hold books, pens, a camera and a portable charger that connects to the USB port (powerbank not included). With over 4,000 Amazon reviewers, many especially love the hidden pockets on the padded shoulder straps. </p><p><strong>• Listed size</strong>: 11.8" x 5.5" x 17.7"<strong><br>• Listed weight</strong>: 1.94 lbs</p>
    Waterproof Anti-Theft Laptop Backpack

    Avoid losing your wallet, passport or other valuables to pickpocketers with an anti-theft bag. This backpack from Kopack is one big compartment with a hidden zipper near the backstraps, so you're secure while wearing it. Fitting up to a 15-inch laptop, the inside has convenient pockets to hold books, pens, a camera and a portable charger that connects to the USB port (powerbank not included). With over 4,000 Amazon reviewers, many especially love the hidden pockets on the padded shoulder straps.

    • Listed size: 11.8" x 5.5" x 17.7"
    • Listed weight    : 1.94 lbs

  • <p>Here, Senior Textiles Product Analyst Emma Seymour uses the abrasion machine to test the durability of the fabrics used to construct softside luggage.</p>
    Here, Senior Textiles Product Analyst Emma Seymour uses the abrasion machine to test the durability of the fabrics used to construct softside luggage.

<p>Here, Senior Textiles Product Analyst Emma Seymour uses the abrasion machine to test the durability of the fabrics used to construct softside luggage.</p>

