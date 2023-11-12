Small kitchen storage ideas – clever ways to optimize space

CBC

One-time Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard was found guilty by a Toronto jury on Sunday of four counts of sexual assault.He was acquitted of one of five counts of sexual assault and one count of forcible confinement.Nygard didn't appear to show any emotion as the verdict was handed down on the jurors' fifth day of deliberations.Defence lawyer Brian Greenspan said similar fact evidence is a "significant aspect" in cases such as this and can "dictate the outcome." Similar fact evidence is eviden