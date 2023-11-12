Advertisement

Small kitchen storage ideas – clever ways to optimize space

  • <p> Creative small kitchen storage ideas are what’s required when the room’s square footage is low. With the right solutions, a compact room can still be a pleasure to prepare and cook in, provide space for dining, and be a hub for the family. </p> <p> Whichever kitchen ideas you’ve fallen for, storage is a vital element and needs to be both sufficient and efficient to keep your small kitchen ideas functional, and feeling spacious. </p> <p> Today, more than ever family life centers on the kitchen, and whether the kitchen is part of an open floor plan, or a separate room, kitchen storage ideas that keep it clutter-free as well as organized should make it comfortable for all the activities that go on there. </p> <p> For a successful room design, consider both the best small kitchen layouts and the full gamut of storage options including the types of cabinets, drawers, and shelving, and even the nitty-gritty of cabinet interiors. Below is both inspiration and expertise to make the very most of a small kitchen. </p> <p> <em>Click through to read the full story...<br> By Jennifer Ebert and Sarah Warwick</em> </p>
    1/28

    Small kitchen storage ideas – clever ways to optimize space

    Creative small kitchen storage ideas are what’s required when the room’s square footage is low. With the right solutions, a compact room can still be a pleasure to prepare and cook in, provide space for dining, and be a hub for the family.

    Whichever kitchen ideas you’ve fallen for, storage is a vital element and needs to be both sufficient and efficient to keep your small kitchen ideas functional, and feeling spacious.

    Today, more than ever family life centers on the kitchen, and whether the kitchen is part of an open floor plan, or a separate room, kitchen storage ideas that keep it clutter-free as well as organized should make it comfortable for all the activities that go on there.

    For a successful room design, consider both the best small kitchen layouts and the full gamut of storage options including the types of cabinets, drawers, and shelving, and even the nitty-gritty of cabinet interiors. Below is both inspiration and expertise to make the very most of a small kitchen.

    Click through to read the full story...
    By Jennifer Ebert and Sarah Warwick

    Future
  • <p> If you're wondering how to plan a layout for a small kitchen to maximize storage potential, it is worth thinking, at the outset of the project, about the amount and type of storage that you need.  </p> <p> Then zone it per area as above, where a open kitchen shelving ideas and kitchen cabinet ideas caters to breakfast and coffee breaks perfectly.  </p> <p> 'After all, this is the place at home where you will probably spend most of your time, so being able to find what you need quickly and easily is going to make cooking more enjoyable,' says designer Emma Sims-Hilditch of Sims Hilditch. 'I really do believe that a well organized kitchen space makes you feel calmer and happier.' </p> <p> If two people will be working in the room at the same time, make provision to do so at a distance. ‘Where zones are close together or cross over, that’s where trays and baskets are important, so that you can take everything you need to another area if required,’ says Emma Cowburn, kitchen designer at Harvey Jones.   </p> <p> It would be smart to use this space to store your coffee canister and utensil holder, to keep these off your countertop to allow for more cooking space. </p>
    2/28

    Assign a purpose to each small kitchen storage zone

    If you're wondering how to plan a layout for a small kitchen to maximize storage potential, it is worth thinking, at the outset of the project, about the amount and type of storage that you need. 

    Then zone it per area as above, where a open kitchen shelving ideas and kitchen cabinet ideas caters to breakfast and coffee breaks perfectly. 

    'After all, this is the place at home where you will probably spend most of your time, so being able to find what you need quickly and easily is going to make cooking more enjoyable,' says designer Emma Sims-Hilditch of Sims Hilditch. 'I really do believe that a well organized kitchen space makes you feel calmer and happier.'

    If two people will be working in the room at the same time, make provision to do so at a distance. ‘Where zones are close together or cross over, that’s where trays and baskets are important, so that you can take everything you need to another area if required,’ says Emma Cowburn, kitchen designer at Harvey Jones.  

    It would be smart to use this space to store your coffee canister and utensil holder, to keep these off your countertop to allow for more cooking space.

    Sims Hilditch
  • <p> A smart kitchen idea that will make a statement is to paint shelves and the backdrop in a coordinating color. Keeping the lighter color at the top will help enhance space. </p> <p> To style the shelves up – always a good idea if you're wondering how to make a small kitchen look bigger – group similar items together and create small vignettes, ensuring there are a variety of shapes and sizes, leaving room around them so that the eye rests on the display.  </p> <p> To keep shelving uncluttered, maximize the space inside cupboards using under-shelf baskets, stacking shelf inserts or racks for pans, lids or organized Tupperware.  </p>
    3/28

    Create a curated display

    A smart kitchen idea that will make a statement is to paint shelves and the backdrop in a coordinating color. Keeping the lighter color at the top will help enhance space.

    To style the shelves up – always a good idea if you're wondering how to make a small kitchen look bigger – group similar items together and create small vignettes, ensuring there are a variety of shapes and sizes, leaving room around them so that the eye rests on the display. 

    To keep shelving uncluttered, maximize the space inside cupboards using under-shelf baskets, stacking shelf inserts or racks for pans, lids or organized Tupperware. 

    Neptune
  • <p> If you want to put certain pieces on display but still need practical storage, why not choose glass-fronted cabinets?  </p> <p> Glass-fronted kitchen cabinet ideas, like the example shown above, can be used to make a focal point with your best glassware, for example, but everything inside will stay clean and ready to use.  </p> <p> The upside of this small kitchen storage idea is three-fold: the glass reflects light; it allows you to see beyond the doors into the depths of the cabinet, which creates the visual trick of making the space look bigger; and it can be lit from within, which is perfect for night-time. </p>
    4/28

    Show off glassware in glass-fronted cabinets

    If you want to put certain pieces on display but still need practical storage, why not choose glass-fronted cabinets? 

    Glass-fronted kitchen cabinet ideas, like the example shown above, can be used to make a focal point with your best glassware, for example, but everything inside will stay clean and ready to use. 

    The upside of this small kitchen storage idea is three-fold: the glass reflects light; it allows you to see beyond the doors into the depths of the cabinet, which creates the visual trick of making the space look bigger; and it can be lit from within, which is perfect for night-time.

    Future plc and Paul Zammit
  • <p> 'Pull-out larders are a space-saving storage option that offers ample opportunity for storing food, appliances, utensils and more. The pull-out mechanism gives easy access and displays available food with ease, which can, in turn, minimize food waste,' says Daniela Condo, designer at Life Kitchens.  </p> <p> 'Designed to make life easier when gathering ingredients and accessories for a meal, the larder discretely blends in with the rest of the kitchen, giving a seamless finish.' </p>
    5/28

    Use slim, tall units to maximize small kitchen storage

    'Pull-out larders are a space-saving storage option that offers ample opportunity for storing food, appliances, utensils and more. The pull-out mechanism gives easy access and displays available food with ease, which can, in turn, minimize food waste,' says Daniela Condo, designer at Life Kitchens. 

    'Designed to make life easier when gathering ingredients and accessories for a meal, the larder discretely blends in with the rest of the kitchen, giving a seamless finish.'

    Future
  • <p> 'Traditional kitchen corner cabinets can be notoriously difficult to access and store items in, but there are solutions available, such as racks that slide along and out when the door is opened. This simple addition utilizes all available space and makes the kitchen more user-friendly,' says Daniela Condo.  </p> <p> 'Pull-out kitchen cupboard storage ideas are also highly efficient and perfect for tidying away herbs and condiments, whilst the pull-down option offers greater accessibility for those with high set cabinetry.' </p>
    6/28

    Use versatile storage fittings to max out space

    'Traditional kitchen corner cabinets can be notoriously difficult to access and store items in, but there are solutions available, such as racks that slide along and out when the door is opened. This simple addition utilizes all available space and makes the kitchen more user-friendly,' says Daniela Condo. 

    'Pull-out kitchen cupboard storage ideas are also highly efficient and perfect for tidying away herbs and condiments, whilst the pull-down option offers greater accessibility for those with high set cabinetry.'

    Future and Marcus Peel
  • <p> If your kitchen has alcoves – perhaps either side of a chimney breast – or uneven walls caused by boxed-in pipework, a larder cupboard is worth its weight in gold for storing dried and tinned goods, arranged in the way you live.  </p> <p> Cupboard pantry door ideas can be used for stashing different boxes of herb teas, and the shelves for pulses, nuts and seeds in recycled glass jars. A hand-held label printer makes it easy to make simple, neat stickers for each container.  </p> <p> A pocket door that slides neatly into a hidden cavity, like the one above, makes this pantry idea less intrusive in a small kitchen. </p>
    7/28

    Use an awkward alcove to hide away a pantry

    If your kitchen has alcoves – perhaps either side of a chimney breast – or uneven walls caused by boxed-in pipework, a larder cupboard is worth its weight in gold for storing dried and tinned goods, arranged in the way you live. 

    Cupboard pantry door ideas can be used for stashing different boxes of herb teas, and the shelves for pulses, nuts and seeds in recycled glass jars. A hand-held label printer makes it easy to make simple, neat stickers for each container. 

    A pocket door that slides neatly into a hidden cavity, like the one above, makes this pantry idea less intrusive in a small kitchen.

    Future/ Paul Massey
  • <p> 'Drawers are an essential part of kitchen layout ideas and design. Providing multiple storage options, whether deep or shallow, the addition of drawers will bring ultimate versatility to the space,' says Daniela Condo.  </p> <p> 'Deeper drawers are perfect for storing pots and pans, and the addition of shallow drawers layered on top is great for keeping cutlery, spatulas, corkscrews and more. There is also the option to add drawers inside a cabinet to offer additional storage possibilities.' </p>
    8/28

    Swap out cabinets for drawers

    'Drawers are an essential part of kitchen layout ideas and design. Providing multiple storage options, whether deep or shallow, the addition of drawers will bring ultimate versatility to the space,' says Daniela Condo. 

    'Deeper drawers are perfect for storing pots and pans, and the addition of shallow drawers layered on top is great for keeping cutlery, spatulas, corkscrews and more. There is also the option to add drawers inside a cabinet to offer additional storage possibilities.'

    Future Plc and Colin Poole
  • <p> 'A small kitchen island is a practical way to get more out of your kitchen,' says Daniela Condo.  </p> <p> 'Entirely functional, islands can offer alternative storage opportunities. The ends can be designed to store and display cookbooks whilst the drawers and cabinetry can make the body of the kitchen island. Alternatively, a freestanding island is a compact solution that offers both storage and flexibility in the space.' </p> <p> Portable kitchen island ideas, like the one shown above, offer brilliant small kitchen storage solutions, allowing you to create a vertical space that you can adapt to your needs.  </p>
    9/28

    Opt for multi-functional islands

    'A small kitchen island is a practical way to get more out of your kitchen,' says Daniela Condo. 

    'Entirely functional, islands can offer alternative storage opportunities. The ends can be designed to store and display cookbooks whilst the drawers and cabinetry can make the body of the kitchen island. Alternatively, a freestanding island is a compact solution that offers both storage and flexibility in the space.'

    Portable kitchen island ideas, like the one shown above, offer brilliant small kitchen storage solutions, allowing you to create a vertical space that you can adapt to your needs. 

    Ikea
  • <p> If you're wondering how to organize a kitchen, your cupboards and drawers are your biggest storage resource but it’s likely that they’re not being used fully.  </p> <p> Internal kitchen storage solutions will make the most of them, so think about retrofitting wire racks that pull out of corners or slim cupboards, or using drawer dividers for utensils, cutlery, spices, pans or plates.  </p> <p> ‘To elevate your cutlery drawer consider integrated wooden dividers,’ says Ben Burbidge, managing director, Kitchen Makers. ‘Opting to combine painted kitchen cabinet ideas and wood finishes creates a contemporary feel that will remain on trend for years to come.’ </p> <p> Boost your storage further with a mobile solution, such as a bar cart trolley or butcher’s block on castors, or think about popping baskets or containers on top of your wall cupboards. Just keep a sturdy stool nearby so you can reach them. </p>
    10/28

    Add storage helpers

    If you're wondering how to organize a kitchen, your cupboards and drawers are your biggest storage resource but it’s likely that they’re not being used fully. 

    Internal kitchen storage solutions will make the most of them, so think about retrofitting wire racks that pull out of corners or slim cupboards, or using drawer dividers for utensils, cutlery, spices, pans or plates. 

    ‘To elevate your cutlery drawer consider integrated wooden dividers,’ says Ben Burbidge, managing director, Kitchen Makers. ‘Opting to combine painted kitchen cabinet ideas and wood finishes creates a contemporary feel that will remain on trend for years to come.’

    Boost your storage further with a mobile solution, such as a bar cart trolley or butcher’s block on castors, or think about popping baskets or containers on top of your wall cupboards. Just keep a sturdy stool nearby so you can reach them.

    Future
  • <p> Open shelving is a great way to add extra storage space to a room, as well as wow factor.  </p> <p> Adjustable shelves, smart small kitchen lighting ideas and neat joinery will enhance the look of a piece like this, as well as offering a way to group favorite items and add impact to a scheme. </p> <p> The materials and kitchen colors you opt to use for an open shelving unit can really make a difference to the overall scheme.  </p> <p> Consider combining pale and dark timbers, or using a timber and painted finish combination, or even incorporating other materials, such as kitchen wallpaper ideas or fabric, which can make interesting back panels. </p>
    11/28

    Introduce open-shelving to make a small kitchen seem bigger

    Open shelving is a great way to add extra storage space to a room, as well as wow factor. 

    Adjustable shelves, smart small kitchen lighting ideas and neat joinery will enhance the look of a piece like this, as well as offering a way to group favorite items and add impact to a scheme.

    The materials and kitchen colors you opt to use for an open shelving unit can really make a difference to the overall scheme. 

    Consider combining pale and dark timbers, or using a timber and painted finish combination, or even incorporating other materials, such as kitchen wallpaper ideas or fabric, which can make interesting back panels.

    Future
  • <p> If you don’t want a fitted look in your kitchen or if you want to supplement existing storage, consider a free-standing larder cupboard, lined with shelves, bottle racks and drawers. Those with stepped shelves allow you to see and reach items towards the back.  </p> <p> A kitchen dresser enables you to display your favourite jugs, platters, vintage china and family heirlooms, usually with drawer space below, while a sideboard can work as a serving area and a useful link between kitchen and dining  zones.  </p> <p> You might also want a butcher’s block or work table on wheels, so that you can move it around the room to where you are cooking.  </p>
    12/28

    Factor in freestanding furniture

    If you don’t want a fitted look in your kitchen or if you want to supplement existing storage, consider a free-standing larder cupboard, lined with shelves, bottle racks and drawers. Those with stepped shelves allow you to see and reach items towards the back. 

    A kitchen dresser enables you to display your favourite jugs, platters, vintage china and family heirlooms, usually with drawer space below, while a sideboard can work as a serving area and a useful link between kitchen and dining  zones. 

    You might also want a butcher’s block or work table on wheels, so that you can move it around the room to where you are cooking. 

    Future
  • <p> Technological advances in push-open and close doors means that it has become possible to dispense with handles in both wall and base cabinets, as shown in the U shaped kitchen above.  </p> <p> If you prefer not to have push-open cupboards, then recessed handles provide the same sleek look and can be lined with contrasting colors and materials to add interest.  </p> <p> Whether you’re after handleless cupboards to make the most of a small space or keeping a large space open and light, it’s important that clutter is kept at bay.  </p> <p> Too many objects on work surfaces can spoil the look, so ensure you have as much storage space as possible by incorporating the latest drawer systems into your kitchen. </p>
    13/28

    Choose flat-fronted small kitchen storage to enhance space

    Technological advances in push-open and close doors means that it has become possible to dispense with handles in both wall and base cabinets, as shown in the U shaped kitchen above. 

    If you prefer not to have push-open cupboards, then recessed handles provide the same sleek look and can be lined with contrasting colors and materials to add interest. 

    Whether you’re after handleless cupboards to make the most of a small space or keeping a large space open and light, it’s important that clutter is kept at bay. 

    Too many objects on work surfaces can spoil the look, so ensure you have as much storage space as possible by incorporating the latest drawer systems into your kitchen.

    Future
  • <p> Decanting your cooking supplies into neat matching jars yields a certain amount of satisfaction, and makes it easy to spot if you are running low on any ingredients. As well as keeping your shelves looking tidy, your dry goods will also be kept airtight.  </p> <p> This type of shelving does require some dusting, but we think the styling benefits are worth the extra bit of effort. </p> <p> Even if you don't have a pantry, pantry organization ideas will give you more inspiration for small kitchen storage. </p>
    14/28

    Get small kitchen storage super-organized

    Decanting your cooking supplies into neat matching jars yields a certain amount of satisfaction, and makes it easy to spot if you are running low on any ingredients. As well as keeping your shelves looking tidy, your dry goods will also be kept airtight. 

    This type of shelving does require some dusting, but we think the styling benefits are worth the extra bit of effort.

    Even if you don't have a pantry, pantry organization ideas will give you more inspiration for small kitchen storage.

    Future
  • <p> For a country kitchen, modern shelving may look out of place. Why not have a shelf built from reclaimed wood to add instant character and provide the perfect ledge for your rustic bowls and utensils? </p> <p> ‘In compact kitchens multi-use open shelves are useful for storing items which are used at every mealtime,’ says Richard Turner, Pronorm national sales manager for UK & Ireland. ‘Open shelving is also a good way to break up runs of cabinets in smaller kitchens and avoids the design feeling boxy. It can give the illusion of space and light, while adding design interest and personality into a scheme.’ </p>
    15/28

    Use reclaimed wood to boost character

    For a country kitchen, modern shelving may look out of place. Why not have a shelf built from reclaimed wood to add instant character and provide the perfect ledge for your rustic bowls and utensils?

    ‘In compact kitchens multi-use open shelves are useful for storing items which are used at every mealtime,’ says Richard Turner, Pronorm national sales manager for UK & Ireland. ‘Open shelving is also a good way to break up runs of cabinets in smaller kitchens and avoids the design feeling boxy. It can give the illusion of space and light, while adding design interest and personality into a scheme.’

    Vanessa Arbuthnott
  • <p> If you love the look of this traditional Welsh dresser in the open-plan kitchen shown above, but don’t have the room, why not wall-mount just the top section of a unit?  </p> <p> Paint the dresser top in the same color as your kitchen cabinet ideas, and use it to display mugs, glasses, and plates. </p>
    16/28

    Fake a dresser

    If you love the look of this traditional Welsh dresser in the open-plan kitchen shown above, but don’t have the room, why not wall-mount just the top section of a unit? 

    Paint the dresser top in the same color as your kitchen cabinet ideas, and use it to display mugs, glasses, and plates.

    Future
  • <p> If you are able to use an existing anteroom or carve off a corner to make a new room, you may want to consider a walk-in pantry for your favorite ingredients, organized so that most-used items are at eye level.  </p> <p> It can also be used to store large platters and serving dishes, and bigger pots, such as a preserving pan or fish kettle.   </p> <p> Traditionally built with wooden shelves and a cold marble slab, and constructed in the coolest, darkest part of the house (most foods prefer to be stored away from direct sunlight), a modern-day pantry is a great way to be able to see what you have in store, and to use an otherwise challengingly dark corner.  </p> <p> Alternatively, you may want to include utility or laundry room ideas into your plans, to keep drying clothes out of the way, provide storage for cleaning materials, iron and ironing board, pet food and vases. </p>
    17/28

    Fake a pantry space

    If you are able to use an existing anteroom or carve off a corner to make a new room, you may want to consider a walk-in pantry for your favorite ingredients, organized so that most-used items are at eye level. 

    It can also be used to store large platters and serving dishes, and bigger pots, such as a preserving pan or fish kettle.  

    Traditionally built with wooden shelves and a cold marble slab, and constructed in the coolest, darkest part of the house (most foods prefer to be stored away from direct sunlight), a modern-day pantry is a great way to be able to see what you have in store, and to use an otherwise challengingly dark corner. 

    Alternatively, you may want to include utility or laundry room ideas into your plans, to keep drying clothes out of the way, provide storage for cleaning materials, iron and ironing board, pet food and vases.

    Plain English
  • <p> Small kitchen storage ideas aren't just about the big picture. You can make the most of every inch of your new drawers with clever organization. </p> <p> Choose from adjustable dividers and boxes that allow you to compartmentalise interiors as you wish, or purpose-made fittings to store sharp knives, cutlery, utensils, jars, bottles, cling film and foil.  </p> <p> Non-slip surfaces, moveable pegs and plate holders ensure the safe storage of china and pans, so that they don’t slide about each time you open the drawer. </p>
    18/28

    Divide your drawer storage neatly

    Small kitchen storage ideas aren't just about the big picture. You can make the most of every inch of your new drawers with clever organization.

    Choose from adjustable dividers and boxes that allow you to compartmentalise interiors as you wish, or purpose-made fittings to store sharp knives, cutlery, utensils, jars, bottles, cling film and foil. 

    Non-slip surfaces, moveable pegs and plate holders ensure the safe storage of china and pans, so that they don’t slide about each time you open the drawer.

    Future
  • <p> Kitchen storage ideas can come in many forms other than traditional wall cupboards, whose bulk can make a small space feel more crowded.  </p> <p> Open kitchen shelving ideas are a great option if you are the proud owner of an impressive crockery collection, or are a keen cook who appreciates having ingredients close at hand.  </p> <p> Having everything on display, however, is not for the faint-hearted as it requires a certain amount of dedication to keep shelves looking smart. </p>
    19/28

    Swap wall cabinets for convenient open shelving

    Kitchen storage ideas can come in many forms other than traditional wall cupboards, whose bulk can make a small space feel more crowded. 

    Open kitchen shelving ideas are a great option if you are the proud owner of an impressive crockery collection, or are a keen cook who appreciates having ingredients close at hand. 

    Having everything on display, however, is not for the faint-hearted as it requires a certain amount of dedication to keep shelves looking smart.

    Future
  • <p> Smart kitchen island ideas are a great way of bringing heavy blocks of furniture off the walls.  </p> <p> Replace crowded walls with storage in the island, as shown in the white kitchen above.  </p> <p> Drawers can be used to store integrated bins, a dishwasher, and cleaning materials close to an island sink or utensils and pans below an island hob.  </p>
    20/28

    Work around an island

    Smart kitchen island ideas are a great way of bringing heavy blocks of furniture off the walls. 

    Replace crowded walls with storage in the island, as shown in the white kitchen above. 

    Drawers can be used to store integrated bins, a dishwasher, and cleaning materials close to an island sink or utensils and pans below an island hob. 

    Future
  • <p> In open plan spaces, pocket doors which slide open and then fold into the cabinetry are brilliant for revealing the kitchen just when you need it.  </p> <p> This bespoke green kitchen sits within an open-plan living area and has been designed with full-height doors painted pale green to match the space, concealing contrasting worktops and shelving inside.  </p>
    21/28

    Play hide and seek with small kitchen storage

    In open plan spaces, pocket doors which slide open and then fold into the cabinetry are brilliant for revealing the kitchen just when you need it. 

    This bespoke green kitchen sits within an open-plan living area and has been designed with full-height doors painted pale green to match the space, concealing contrasting worktops and shelving inside. 

    Future
  • <p> This small kitchen storage arrangement wins on two fronts. Its streamlining of three appliances stacked one upon the other makes for a neat kitchen layout, allowing for lots of useful vertical storage. Then, of course, it offers wine storage that's always to hand. </p>
    22/28

    Stack appliances to maximize storage

    This small kitchen storage arrangement wins on two fronts. Its streamlining of three appliances stacked one upon the other makes for a neat kitchen layout, allowing for lots of useful vertical storage. Then, of course, it offers wine storage that's always to hand.

    Future
  • <p> We've saved the cleverest of small kitchen storage ideas until now because we felt it was worth the wait.  </p> <p> <em>This</em> is how to make space for dining (thank you, space-saving banquette seating) and storage in one place, with pull-out baskets packed out with all those things you need to keep to hand (or somewhere, at least), but don't use often.  </p>
    23/28

    Fit small kitchen storage into banquette seating

    We've saved the cleverest of small kitchen storage ideas until now because we felt it was worth the wait. 

    This is how to make space for dining (thank you, space-saving banquette seating) and storage in one place, with pull-out baskets packed out with all those things you need to keep to hand (or somewhere, at least), but don't use often. 

    Sims-Hilditch
  • <p> Ever wondered how to paint kitchen cabinets?  </p> <p> Interior designer Tiffany Duggan, founder of Studio Duggan, believes it is important to personalize small kitchen storage, and painting cabinetry a contrasting color is the perfect way to do so.  </p> <p> 'When our studio first opened in 2011, kitchens all seemed to be neutral in color, whether they were classic or contemporary,' she says.  </p> <p> 'Now, in line with current trends throughout the house, we are seeing more demand for brighter and bolder kitchen color schemes with pattern and personality, which is probably another reason why the Shaker style is so popular.  </p> <p> It can be customized easily: the interiors of a glass-fronted cabinet can be painted in one color, the door frames in another, or the handles changed as you wish.  </p> <p> 'For individuality, I also recommend adding an antique china cupboard or sideboard to the room, preventing the fitted cabinetry from looking too "samey".' </p>
    24/28

    Make small kitchen storage stand out

    Ever wondered how to paint kitchen cabinets? 

    Interior designer Tiffany Duggan, founder of Studio Duggan, believes it is important to personalize small kitchen storage, and painting cabinetry a contrasting color is the perfect way to do so. 

    'When our studio first opened in 2011, kitchens all seemed to be neutral in color, whether they were classic or contemporary,' she says. 

    'Now, in line with current trends throughout the house, we are seeing more demand for brighter and bolder kitchen color schemes with pattern and personality, which is probably another reason why the Shaker style is so popular. 

    It can be customized easily: the interiors of a glass-fronted cabinet can be painted in one color, the door frames in another, or the handles changed as you wish. 

    'For individuality, I also recommend adding an antique china cupboard or sideboard to the room, preventing the fitted cabinetry from looking too "samey".'

    devol
  • <p> It may not be possible to fit a wine cooler into a small kitchen, but a place to keep bottles needn’t hog too much valuable kitchen real estate. Here, a wine rack has been accommodate above pan drawers.  </p> <p> Follow this room’s lead by choosing wood for the wine storage drawer to create warm contrast to white cabinetry. </p>
    25/28

    Create space for bottles

    It may not be possible to fit a wine cooler into a small kitchen, but a place to keep bottles needn’t hog too much valuable kitchen real estate. Here, a wine rack has been accommodate above pan drawers. 

    Follow this room’s lead by choosing wood for the wine storage drawer to create warm contrast to white cabinetry.

    Harvey Jones
  • <p> Growing herbs in the kitchen means they’re always available to flavor dishes, but where to put them when countertop space is at a premium? Look to the walls instead to provide a place to keep them.  </p> <p> A modular self-watering green wall system like this one is convenient, but shelves will make a great location for these fresh ingredients, too. </p>
    26/28

    Use a wall for growing fresh herbs

    Growing herbs in the kitchen means they’re always available to flavor dishes, but where to put them when countertop space is at a premium? Look to the walls instead to provide a place to keep them. 

    A modular self-watering green wall system like this one is convenient, but shelves will make a great location for these fresh ingredients, too.

    Lechuza
  • <p> One of the small kitchen storage ideas that can optimize the space available is to plan a bank of cabinetry into the room’s design.  </p> <p> ‘Creating a bank of cabinetry along one wall is a great way of streamlining and opening up the space,’ explains Ben Burbidge.<strong> </strong>‘Tall wall units are particularly suited to narrow, galley style kitchens as using this space ensures the area feels less cramped than if filled with larder style dressers.’ </p>
    27/28

    Opt for a bank of cabinetry

    One of the small kitchen storage ideas that can optimize the space available is to plan a bank of cabinetry into the room’s design. 

    ‘Creating a bank of cabinetry along one wall is a great way of streamlining and opening up the space,’ explains Ben Burbidge. ‘Tall wall units are particularly suited to narrow, galley style kitchens as using this space ensures the area feels less cramped than if filled with larder style dressers.’

    Benjamin Moore
  • <p> It might seem as if you’ve made the best of every inch of a small kitchen, but the cabinets can have hidden potential. Fit drawers into the recess and you’ll still achieve the finished look a toe kick provides, but there’s also a place to put away slimmer items, such as baking trays and racks. </p> <p> Our advice? Don’t put your most frequently used items down here, as it isn’t the room’s most easily accessible storage. But it is ideal for cookware you need from time to time. </p>
    28/28

    Benefit from a hidden extra

    It might seem as if you’ve made the best of every inch of a small kitchen, but the cabinets can have hidden potential. Fit drawers into the recess and you’ll still achieve the finished look a toe kick provides, but there’s also a place to put away slimmer items, such as baking trays and racks.

    Our advice? Don’t put your most frequently used items down here, as it isn’t the room’s most easily accessible storage. But it is ideal for cookware you need from time to time.

    Howdens
<p> Creative small kitchen storage ideas are what’s required when the room’s square footage is low. With the right solutions, a compact room can still be a pleasure to prepare and cook in, provide space for dining, and be a hub for the family. </p> <p> Whichever kitchen ideas you’ve fallen for, storage is a vital element and needs to be both sufficient and efficient to keep your small kitchen ideas functional, and feeling spacious. </p> <p> Today, more than ever family life centers on the kitchen, and whether the kitchen is part of an open floor plan, or a separate room, kitchen storage ideas that keep it clutter-free as well as organized should make it comfortable for all the activities that go on there. </p> <p> For a successful room design, consider both the best small kitchen layouts and the full gamut of storage options including the types of cabinets, drawers, and shelving, and even the nitty-gritty of cabinet interiors. Below is both inspiration and expertise to make the very most of a small kitchen. </p> <p> <em>Click through to read the full story...<br> By Jennifer Ebert and Sarah Warwick</em> </p>
<p> If you're wondering how to plan a layout for a small kitchen to maximize storage potential, it is worth thinking, at the outset of the project, about the amount and type of storage that you need.  </p> <p> Then zone it per area as above, where a open kitchen shelving ideas and kitchen cabinet ideas caters to breakfast and coffee breaks perfectly.  </p> <p> 'After all, this is the place at home where you will probably spend most of your time, so being able to find what you need quickly and easily is going to make cooking more enjoyable,' says designer Emma Sims-Hilditch of Sims Hilditch. 'I really do believe that a well organized kitchen space makes you feel calmer and happier.' </p> <p> If two people will be working in the room at the same time, make provision to do so at a distance. ‘Where zones are close together or cross over, that’s where trays and baskets are important, so that you can take everything you need to another area if required,’ says Emma Cowburn, kitchen designer at Harvey Jones.   </p> <p> It would be smart to use this space to store your coffee canister and utensil holder, to keep these off your countertop to allow for more cooking space. </p>
<p> A smart kitchen idea that will make a statement is to paint shelves and the backdrop in a coordinating color. Keeping the lighter color at the top will help enhance space. </p> <p> To style the shelves up – always a good idea if you're wondering how to make a small kitchen look bigger – group similar items together and create small vignettes, ensuring there are a variety of shapes and sizes, leaving room around them so that the eye rests on the display.  </p> <p> To keep shelving uncluttered, maximize the space inside cupboards using under-shelf baskets, stacking shelf inserts or racks for pans, lids or organized Tupperware.  </p>
<p> If you want to put certain pieces on display but still need practical storage, why not choose glass-fronted cabinets?  </p> <p> Glass-fronted kitchen cabinet ideas, like the example shown above, can be used to make a focal point with your best glassware, for example, but everything inside will stay clean and ready to use.  </p> <p> The upside of this small kitchen storage idea is three-fold: the glass reflects light; it allows you to see beyond the doors into the depths of the cabinet, which creates the visual trick of making the space look bigger; and it can be lit from within, which is perfect for night-time. </p>
<p> 'Pull-out larders are a space-saving storage option that offers ample opportunity for storing food, appliances, utensils and more. The pull-out mechanism gives easy access and displays available food with ease, which can, in turn, minimize food waste,' says Daniela Condo, designer at Life Kitchens.  </p> <p> 'Designed to make life easier when gathering ingredients and accessories for a meal, the larder discretely blends in with the rest of the kitchen, giving a seamless finish.' </p>
<p> 'Traditional kitchen corner cabinets can be notoriously difficult to access and store items in, but there are solutions available, such as racks that slide along and out when the door is opened. This simple addition utilizes all available space and makes the kitchen more user-friendly,' says Daniela Condo.  </p> <p> 'Pull-out kitchen cupboard storage ideas are also highly efficient and perfect for tidying away herbs and condiments, whilst the pull-down option offers greater accessibility for those with high set cabinetry.' </p>
<p> If your kitchen has alcoves – perhaps either side of a chimney breast – or uneven walls caused by boxed-in pipework, a larder cupboard is worth its weight in gold for storing dried and tinned goods, arranged in the way you live.  </p> <p> Cupboard pantry door ideas can be used for stashing different boxes of herb teas, and the shelves for pulses, nuts and seeds in recycled glass jars. A hand-held label printer makes it easy to make simple, neat stickers for each container.  </p> <p> A pocket door that slides neatly into a hidden cavity, like the one above, makes this pantry idea less intrusive in a small kitchen. </p>
<p> 'Drawers are an essential part of kitchen layout ideas and design. Providing multiple storage options, whether deep or shallow, the addition of drawers will bring ultimate versatility to the space,' says Daniela Condo.  </p> <p> 'Deeper drawers are perfect for storing pots and pans, and the addition of shallow drawers layered on top is great for keeping cutlery, spatulas, corkscrews and more. There is also the option to add drawers inside a cabinet to offer additional storage possibilities.' </p>
<p> 'A small kitchen island is a practical way to get more out of your kitchen,' says Daniela Condo.  </p> <p> 'Entirely functional, islands can offer alternative storage opportunities. The ends can be designed to store and display cookbooks whilst the drawers and cabinetry can make the body of the kitchen island. Alternatively, a freestanding island is a compact solution that offers both storage and flexibility in the space.' </p> <p> Portable kitchen island ideas, like the one shown above, offer brilliant small kitchen storage solutions, allowing you to create a vertical space that you can adapt to your needs.  </p>
<p> If you're wondering how to organize a kitchen, your cupboards and drawers are your biggest storage resource but it’s likely that they’re not being used fully.  </p> <p> Internal kitchen storage solutions will make the most of them, so think about retrofitting wire racks that pull out of corners or slim cupboards, or using drawer dividers for utensils, cutlery, spices, pans or plates.  </p> <p> ‘To elevate your cutlery drawer consider integrated wooden dividers,’ says Ben Burbidge, managing director, Kitchen Makers. ‘Opting to combine painted kitchen cabinet ideas and wood finishes creates a contemporary feel that will remain on trend for years to come.’ </p> <p> Boost your storage further with a mobile solution, such as a bar cart trolley or butcher’s block on castors, or think about popping baskets or containers on top of your wall cupboards. Just keep a sturdy stool nearby so you can reach them. </p>
<p> Open shelving is a great way to add extra storage space to a room, as well as wow factor.  </p> <p> Adjustable shelves, smart small kitchen lighting ideas and neat joinery will enhance the look of a piece like this, as well as offering a way to group favorite items and add impact to a scheme. </p> <p> The materials and kitchen colors you opt to use for an open shelving unit can really make a difference to the overall scheme.  </p> <p> Consider combining pale and dark timbers, or using a timber and painted finish combination, or even incorporating other materials, such as kitchen wallpaper ideas or fabric, which can make interesting back panels. </p>
<p> If you don’t want a fitted look in your kitchen or if you want to supplement existing storage, consider a free-standing larder cupboard, lined with shelves, bottle racks and drawers. Those with stepped shelves allow you to see and reach items towards the back.  </p> <p> A kitchen dresser enables you to display your favourite jugs, platters, vintage china and family heirlooms, usually with drawer space below, while a sideboard can work as a serving area and a useful link between kitchen and dining  zones.  </p> <p> You might also want a butcher’s block or work table on wheels, so that you can move it around the room to where you are cooking.  </p>
<p> Technological advances in push-open and close doors means that it has become possible to dispense with handles in both wall and base cabinets, as shown in the U shaped kitchen above.  </p> <p> If you prefer not to have push-open cupboards, then recessed handles provide the same sleek look and can be lined with contrasting colors and materials to add interest.  </p> <p> Whether you’re after handleless cupboards to make the most of a small space or keeping a large space open and light, it’s important that clutter is kept at bay.  </p> <p> Too many objects on work surfaces can spoil the look, so ensure you have as much storage space as possible by incorporating the latest drawer systems into your kitchen. </p>
<p> Decanting your cooking supplies into neat matching jars yields a certain amount of satisfaction, and makes it easy to spot if you are running low on any ingredients. As well as keeping your shelves looking tidy, your dry goods will also be kept airtight.  </p> <p> This type of shelving does require some dusting, but we think the styling benefits are worth the extra bit of effort. </p> <p> Even if you don't have a pantry, pantry organization ideas will give you more inspiration for small kitchen storage. </p>
<p> For a country kitchen, modern shelving may look out of place. Why not have a shelf built from reclaimed wood to add instant character and provide the perfect ledge for your rustic bowls and utensils? </p> <p> ‘In compact kitchens multi-use open shelves are useful for storing items which are used at every mealtime,’ says Richard Turner, Pronorm national sales manager for UK & Ireland. ‘Open shelving is also a good way to break up runs of cabinets in smaller kitchens and avoids the design feeling boxy. It can give the illusion of space and light, while adding design interest and personality into a scheme.’ </p>
<p> If you love the look of this traditional Welsh dresser in the open-plan kitchen shown above, but don’t have the room, why not wall-mount just the top section of a unit?  </p> <p> Paint the dresser top in the same color as your kitchen cabinet ideas, and use it to display mugs, glasses, and plates. </p>
<p> If you are able to use an existing anteroom or carve off a corner to make a new room, you may want to consider a walk-in pantry for your favorite ingredients, organized so that most-used items are at eye level.  </p> <p> It can also be used to store large platters and serving dishes, and bigger pots, such as a preserving pan or fish kettle.   </p> <p> Traditionally built with wooden shelves and a cold marble slab, and constructed in the coolest, darkest part of the house (most foods prefer to be stored away from direct sunlight), a modern-day pantry is a great way to be able to see what you have in store, and to use an otherwise challengingly dark corner.  </p> <p> Alternatively, you may want to include utility or laundry room ideas into your plans, to keep drying clothes out of the way, provide storage for cleaning materials, iron and ironing board, pet food and vases. </p>
<p> Small kitchen storage ideas aren't just about the big picture. You can make the most of every inch of your new drawers with clever organization. </p> <p> Choose from adjustable dividers and boxes that allow you to compartmentalise interiors as you wish, or purpose-made fittings to store sharp knives, cutlery, utensils, jars, bottles, cling film and foil.  </p> <p> Non-slip surfaces, moveable pegs and plate holders ensure the safe storage of china and pans, so that they don’t slide about each time you open the drawer. </p>
<p> Kitchen storage ideas can come in many forms other than traditional wall cupboards, whose bulk can make a small space feel more crowded.  </p> <p> Open kitchen shelving ideas are a great option if you are the proud owner of an impressive crockery collection, or are a keen cook who appreciates having ingredients close at hand.  </p> <p> Having everything on display, however, is not for the faint-hearted as it requires a certain amount of dedication to keep shelves looking smart. </p>
<p> Smart kitchen island ideas are a great way of bringing heavy blocks of furniture off the walls.  </p> <p> Replace crowded walls with storage in the island, as shown in the white kitchen above.  </p> <p> Drawers can be used to store integrated bins, a dishwasher, and cleaning materials close to an island sink or utensils and pans below an island hob.  </p>
<p> In open plan spaces, pocket doors which slide open and then fold into the cabinetry are brilliant for revealing the kitchen just when you need it.  </p> <p> This bespoke green kitchen sits within an open-plan living area and has been designed with full-height doors painted pale green to match the space, concealing contrasting worktops and shelving inside.  </p>
<p> This small kitchen storage arrangement wins on two fronts. Its streamlining of three appliances stacked one upon the other makes for a neat kitchen layout, allowing for lots of useful vertical storage. Then, of course, it offers wine storage that's always to hand. </p>
<p> We've saved the cleverest of small kitchen storage ideas until now because we felt it was worth the wait.  </p> <p> <em>This</em> is how to make space for dining (thank you, space-saving banquette seating) and storage in one place, with pull-out baskets packed out with all those things you need to keep to hand (or somewhere, at least), but don't use often.  </p>
<p> Ever wondered how to paint kitchen cabinets?  </p> <p> Interior designer Tiffany Duggan, founder of Studio Duggan, believes it is important to personalize small kitchen storage, and painting cabinetry a contrasting color is the perfect way to do so.  </p> <p> 'When our studio first opened in 2011, kitchens all seemed to be neutral in color, whether they were classic or contemporary,' she says.  </p> <p> 'Now, in line with current trends throughout the house, we are seeing more demand for brighter and bolder kitchen color schemes with pattern and personality, which is probably another reason why the Shaker style is so popular.  </p> <p> It can be customized easily: the interiors of a glass-fronted cabinet can be painted in one color, the door frames in another, or the handles changed as you wish.  </p> <p> 'For individuality, I also recommend adding an antique china cupboard or sideboard to the room, preventing the fitted cabinetry from looking too "samey".' </p>
<p> It may not be possible to fit a wine cooler into a small kitchen, but a place to keep bottles needn’t hog too much valuable kitchen real estate. Here, a wine rack has been accommodate above pan drawers.  </p> <p> Follow this room’s lead by choosing wood for the wine storage drawer to create warm contrast to white cabinetry. </p>
<p> Growing herbs in the kitchen means they’re always available to flavor dishes, but where to put them when countertop space is at a premium? Look to the walls instead to provide a place to keep them.  </p> <p> A modular self-watering green wall system like this one is convenient, but shelves will make a great location for these fresh ingredients, too. </p>
<p> One of the small kitchen storage ideas that can optimize the space available is to plan a bank of cabinetry into the room’s design.  </p> <p> ‘Creating a bank of cabinetry along one wall is a great way of streamlining and opening up the space,’ explains Ben Burbidge.<strong> </strong>‘Tall wall units are particularly suited to narrow, galley style kitchens as using this space ensures the area feels less cramped than if filled with larder style dressers.’ </p>
<p> It might seem as if you’ve made the best of every inch of a small kitchen, but the cabinets can have hidden potential. Fit drawers into the recess and you’ll still achieve the finished look a toe kick provides, but there’s also a place to put away slimmer items, such as baking trays and racks. </p> <p> Our advice? Don’t put your most frequently used items down here, as it isn’t the room’s most easily accessible storage. But it is ideal for cookware you need from time to time. </p>
Originally published on Homes & Gardens

Be inspired by small kitchen storage ideas that will maximize the room’s potential and keep it looking stylish