Small kitchen storage ideas – clever ways to optimize space

Ever wondered how to paint kitchen cabinets?
Interior designer Tiffany Duggan, founder of Studio Duggan, believes it is important to personalize small kitchen storage, and painting cabinetry a contrasting color is the perfect way to do so.
'When our studio first opened in 2011, kitchens all seemed to be neutral in color, whether they were classic or contemporary,' she says.
'Now, in line with current trends throughout the house, we are seeing more demand for brighter and bolder kitchen color schemes with pattern and personality, which is probably another reason why the Shaker style is so popular.
It can be customized easily: the interiors of a glass-fronted cabinet can be painted in one color, the door frames in another, or the handles changed as you wish.
'For individuality, I also recommend adding an antique china cupboard or sideboard to the room, preventing the fitted cabinetry from looking too "samey".'