28 small kitchen ideas: the best colours, design solutions and decorating tricks for a compact space
- 1/29
28 small kitchen ideas: the best colours, design solutions and decorating tricks for a compact spaceLittle Greene, Bert & May, Olive & Barr
- 2/29
Small kitchens: apply pattern to existing surfacesGeorge at Asda
- 3/29
Small kitchens: feature appliancesNeptune
- 4/29
Small kitchens: use glass-fronted cabinetsPhotography: Jake Seal / Styling: Jennifer Haslam / Production: Sarah Keady
- 5/29
Small kitchens: Don't forgo stylingOlive & Barr
- 6/29
Small kitchens: dark cornersOriginal BTC
- 7/29
Small kitchens: where to add statement featuresBert & May
- 8/29
Small kitchens: integrated seatingHillarys
- 9/29
Small kitchens: all-over colour
- 10/29
Small kitchens: neutralsMagnet
- 11/29
Small kitchens: open displayCOAT
- 12/29
Small kitchens: make a feature of storageUsed Kitchen Exchange
- 13/29
Small kitchens: light flooringCarpetright
- 14/29
Small kitchens: wallpaper can be a design toolDivine Savages
- 15/29
Small kitchens: joyful colourLittle Greene
- 16/29
Small kitchens: sliding doorsOlive & Barr
- 17/29
Small kitchens: WFH spotWren Kitchens
- 18/29
Small kitchens: dark coloursLittle Greene
- 19/29
Small kitchens: using runnersNeptune
- 20/29
Small kitchens: think about your surfacesPlain English
- 21/29
Small kitchens: prop everything upDunelm
- 22/29
Small kitchens: breakfast barCult Furniture
- 23/29
Small kitchens: storageOlive & Barr
- 24/29
Small kitchens: look for opportunitiesBert & May
- 25/29
Small kitchens: balancing small workspaces
- 26/29
Small kitchens: bespoke storageTom Howley
- 27/29
Small kitchens: bring the outdoors inTARAN WILKHU
- 28/29
Small kitchens: reflective surfaces
- 29/29
Small kitchens: colour balance