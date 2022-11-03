From Small Gadgets to Big Tools, These Are the Best Gifts for DIYers

  For the DIYer in your life who takes pride in tackling home repair and maintenance tasks themselves, finding the right gift isn't always easy. There's always a chance that they already own all the tools they need. But luckily, we've curated this list of useful and valuable gift ideas to choose from, so you'll be sure to deliver a great present this holiday season.

Personal experiences working on apartments and townhouses, as well as time spent as a residential carpenter in New York City, have given us a pretty good idea of what products would be most useful for the typical homeowner. A combination of hands-on experience, and some insight, helped curate these best gifts for DIYers. So, when perusing this list, just know: Every product here comes from a trusted brand.

From $5 items to $200 power tool sets, we've rounded up some of the best gifts for DIYers for any budget for the holidays. Check out our top picks below.

Looking for more gift ideas? Check out our guides to tool gifts, gifts for woodworkers, and outdoor gifts.
    From Small Gadgets to Big Tools, These Are the Best Gifts for DIYers

    For the DIYer in your life who takes pride in tackling home repair and maintenance tasks themselves, finding the right gift isn’t always easy. There's always a chance that they already own all the tools they need. But luckily, we’ve curated this list of useful and valuable gift ideas to choose from, so you’ll be sure to deliver a great present this holiday season.

    Personal experiences working on apartments and townhouses, as well as time spent as a residential carpenter in New York City, have given us a pretty good idea of what products would be most useful for the typical homeowner. A combination of hands-on experience, and some insight, helped curate these best gifts for DIYers. So, when perusing this list, just know: Every product here comes from a trusted brand.

    From $5 items to $200 power tool sets, we’ve rounded up some of the best gifts for DIYers for any budget for the holidays. Check out our top picks below.

    Looking for more gift ideas? Check out our guides to tool gifts, gifts for woodworkers, and outdoor gifts.

  BOSCH

$34.98

This specific Bosch laser has saved us time and energy on dozens of construction projects, thanks to its accurate readings and straightforward design. It's small enough to carry around in your pocket until you need it, and the backlit display makes it easy to read in low-light conditions.
    1) 65' Laser Distance Measure

    BOSCH

    amazon.com

    $34.98

    Shop Now

    This specific Bosch laser has saved us time and energy on dozens of construction projects, thanks to its accurate readings and straightforward design. It's small enough to carry around in your pocket until you need it, and the backlit display makes it easy to read in low-light conditions.

  Skil

$89.99

Whether you're mounting cabinetry, hanging wall art, or installing shelving, you need to make sure your work pieces are level. This SKIL laser level provides an easy-to-see green line (horizontally and vertically) and is able to level itself. This is the perfect gift to be sure everything is straight and true the first time.
    2) Self-Leveling Cross Line Laser

    Skil

    amazon.com

    $89.99

    Shop Now

    Whether you’re mounting cabinetry, hanging wall art, or installing shelving, you need to make sure your work pieces are level. This SKIL laser level provides an easy-to-see green line (horizontally and vertically) and is able to level itself. This is the perfect gift to be sure everything is straight and true the first time.

    More: Our Favorite Laser Levels Worth Buying

  DeWALT

$43.66

We've been carrying this handy little attachment in our DIY toolbag for years, and it has come in handy more times than we can count. Its 90-degree design allows you to drill screws and fasteners into areas that wouldn't allow for the length of a drill, like in tight cupboards, or awkward automotive applications.
    3) Right-Angle Attachment

    DeWALT

    amazon.com

    $43.66

    Shop Now

    We’ve been carrying this handy little attachment in our DIY toolbag for years, and it has come in handy more times than we can count. Its 90-degree design allows you to drill screws and fasteners into areas that wouldn’t allow for the length of a drill, like in tight cupboards, or awkward automotive applications.

  IRWIN

$34.99

The quick-release triggers on these Irwin clamps make them comfortable to use, and are versatile enough for a variety of DIY projects. Their plastic resin construction keeps them nice and lightweight, and are less likely to scratch or gouge any delicate surface you might accidentally drop them on.
    4) Quick-Grip Clamp Set

    IRWIN

    acmetools.com

    $34.99

    Shop Now

    The quick-release triggers on these Irwin clamps make them comfortable to use, and are versatile enough for a variety of DIY projects. Their plastic resin construction keeps them nice and lightweight, and are less likely to scratch or gouge any delicate surface you might accidentally drop them on.

  LOVIMAG

$21.24

We've been using rare earth magnets for years, and have found more and more used for them as time goes on. Their super-strong attraction makes them perfect for locating studs behind drywall, wrangling screws that you don't want rolling away, or gluing to your hand tools and attaching them to your metal work cart for easy access.
    5) Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets

    LOVIMAG

    amazon.com

    $21.24

    Shop Now

    We’ve been using rare earth magnets for years, and have found more and more used for them as time goes on. Their super-strong attraction makes them perfect for locating studs behind drywall, wrangling screws that you don’t want rolling away, or gluing to your hand tools and attaching them to your metal work cart for easy access.

  WORX

$38.16

Cordless, rechargeable, and tougher than a manual pair, electric scissors will get the job done without the strain of a squeeze. This device holds a charge for months and weighs only 1 pound, making it perfect for storing away and using as needed.
    6) WX081L 4V ZipSnip Cordless Electric Scissors

    WORX

    amazon.com

    $38.16

    Shop Now

    Cordless, rechargeable, and tougher than a manual pair, electric scissors will get the job done without the strain of a squeeze. This device holds a charge for months and weighs only 1 pound, making it perfect for storing away and using as needed.

  Skil

$24.99

This cordless screwdriver is a USB-rechargeable godsend for those DIY lovers who don't want to crack open that bulky electric drill. Packaged with nine drill bits, a charging cable, and an LED light, this small device is a nifty gift that DIYer in your life can tuck in a pocket for safekeeping.
    7) Rechargeable 4V Cordless Screwdriver

    Skil

    amazon.com

    $24.99

    Shop Now

    This cordless screwdriver is a USB-rechargeable godsend for those DIY lovers who don’t want to crack open that bulky electric drill. Packaged with nine drill bits, a charging cable, and an LED light, this small device is a nifty gift that DIYer in your life can tuck in a pocket for safekeeping.

  RAK

$29.99

This extendable magnet pickup tool can be used to retrieve any dropped screws, nuts, and bolts just by swiping it over a surface. Equipped with a 3-bulb LED flashlight, this device extends up to 22-inches and can pack down and even adjust 360 degrees. It also has a magnetic base for hands-free use on metal surfaces.
    8) Telescoping Magnetic Pickup Tool

    RAK

    amazon.com

    $29.99

    Shop Now

    This extendable magnet pickup tool can be used to retrieve any dropped screws, nuts, and bolts just by swiping it over a surface. Equipped with a 3-bulb LED flashlight, this device extends up to 22-inches and can pack down and even adjust 360 degrees. It also has a magnetic base for hands-free use on metal surfaces.

  Nordic

$49.95

Made with heat-treated, high-carbon steel and lightweight nylon handles, this pocket saw is a super lightweight solution to lugging around a large bladed piece. This outdoor tool comes in a package roughly the size of a wallet, which makes it easy to stow away in a backpack or onto a belt. Gift this to the outdoorsy type who loves working on projects outside.
    9) Pocket Saw

    Nordic

    huckberry.com

    $49.95

    Shop Now

    Made with heat-treated, high-carbon steel and lightweight nylon handles, this pocket saw is a super lightweight solution to lugging around a large bladed piece. This outdoor tool comes in a package roughly the size of a wallet, which makes it easy to stow away in a backpack or onto a belt. Gift this to the outdoorsy type who loves working on projects outside.

  Dixon

$12.05

Know a carpenter? This mechanical pencil comes with a pocket clip and has a built-in sharpener that helps make hard-to-reach places easy to mark. The lead works on both wet and dry surfaces, and it even comes with lead refills. This is perfect for precision.
    10) Industrial Reach Deep Hole Mechanical Pencil

    Dixon

    amazon.com

    $12.05

    Shop Now

    Know a carpenter? This mechanical pencil comes with a pocket clip and has a built-in sharpener that helps make hard-to-reach places easy to mark. The lead works on both wet and dry surfaces, and it even comes with lead refills. This is perfect for precision.

  VARSK

$29.97

If you're giftee is installing flooring or carpeting, adding a counter gauge to their tool collection would be an incredibly valuable gift. The .05-inch teeth of this VARK gauge provide reliable, accurate measurements for duplicating the angles and curves found around door frames, moulding, pipes, or other odd-shaped elements.
    11) Contour Gauge

    VARSK

    amazon.com

    $29.97

    Shop Now

    If you’re giftee is installing flooring or carpeting, adding a counter gauge to their tool collection would be an incredibly valuable gift. The .05-inch teeth of this VARK gauge provide reliable, accurate measurements for duplicating the angles and curves found around door frames, moulding, pipes, or other odd-shaped elements.

  Ironclad

$18.96

These Ironclad work gloves are well-suited for nearly any DIY project, whether that's automotive work, carpentry projects, or gardening tasks. An integrated plastic plate protects your knuckles from impacts, and the hook and loop closure system makes it easy to have a tight and secure fit.
    12) General Utility Work Gloves

    Ironclad

    amazon.com

    $18.96

    Shop Now

    These Ironclad work gloves are well-suited for nearly any DIY project, whether that’s automotive work, carpentry projects, or gardening tasks. An integrated plastic plate protects your knuckles from impacts, and the hook and loop closure system makes it easy to have a tight and secure fit.

  Spring Tools

$11.90

This little tool might not be used every day, but it's more useful than you might think. It's used by pulling back one end and releasing it, which concentrates the resulting force into the tiny head. This is perfect for tasks like setting nails or brads that are protruding from base trim, or popping out door pins.
    13) Counter Punch

    Spring Tools

    amazon.com

    $11.90

    Shop Now

    This little tool might not be used every day, but it’s more useful than you might think. It’s used by pulling back one end and releasing it, which concentrates the resulting force into the tiny head. This is perfect for tasks like setting nails or brads that are protruding from base trim, or popping out door pins.

  WORX

$202.61

This multifunctional Worx worktable also doubles as a sawhorse, making it an ideal gift for anyone tackling a wide range of home repair or maintenance tasks. It's also just 25 pounds, which is heavy enough to provide a sturdy foundation, and still lightweight enough to easily carry around a workspace.
    14) WX051 Work Table

    WORX

    amazon.com

    $202.61

    Shop Now

    This multifunctional Worx worktable also doubles as a sawhorse, making it an ideal gift for anyone tackling a wide range of home repair or maintenance tasks. It’s also just 25 pounds, which is heavy enough to provide a sturdy foundation, and still lightweight enough to easily carry around a workspace.

  DeWALT

$184.97

This 20-volt combo kit will have any DIYer covered when it comes to the majority of heavy-duty drilling, screwing, or driving tasks that may arise. By providing two batteries, you won't have to wait around for a single one to charge, and the included storage bag is a nice perk
    15) Atomic 20V MAX Cordless Drill Combo Kit

    DeWALT

    amazon.com

    $184.97

    Shop Now

    This 20-volt combo kit will have any DIYer covered when it comes to the majority of heavy-duty drilling, screwing, or driving tasks that may arise. By providing two batteries, you won’t have to wait around for a single one to charge, and the included storage bag is a nice perk

  TOGGLER

$21.72

These toggle anchors can support up to 200 pounds each, and are a perfect gift for any DIYer who might be hanging artwork or mirrors on their walls. We exclusively used these anchors during our time mounting large office furniture, and consider them an essential part of a homeowner's toolkit.
    16) SnapToggler Drywll Anchor (4-pack)

    TOGGLER

    amazon.com

    $21.72

    Shop Now

    These toggle anchors can support up to 200 pounds each, and are a perfect gift for any DIYer who might be hanging artwork or mirrors on their walls. We exclusively used these anchors during our time mounting large office furniture, and consider them an essential part of a homeowner's toolkit.

  Klein Tools

$29.97

Those interested in tackling their own electrical projects would definitely appreciate the versatility of this Klein tools cutter and stripper. Its unique design both grips and strips your wire with just a squeeze of the handles, and the center mounted cutting hole makes it easy to perform quick cuts.
    17) 11063W Wire Cutter & Wire Stripper

    Klein Tools

    amazon.com

    $29.97

    Shop Now

    Those interested in tackling their own electrical projects would definitely appreciate the versatility of this Klein tools cutter and stripper. Its unique design both grips and strips your wire with just a squeeze of the handles, and the center mounted cutting hole makes it easy to perform quick cuts.

  Bucket Boss

$20.99

Searching through cavernous tool boxes or bags can take up valuable project time, which is why this bucket organizer is so useful. It keeps its contents visible and within easy reach, features three hammer loops, and the open-topped design allows you to carry extra long items like caulk guns or clamps.
    18) Tool Organizer

    Bucket Boss

    amazon.com

    $20.99

    Shop Now

    Searching through cavernous tool boxes or bags can take up valuable project time, which is why this bucket organizer is so useful. It keeps its contents visible and within easy reach, features three hammer loops, and the open-topped design allows you to carry extra long items like caulk guns or clamps.

  Yost Vises

$42.48

As long as they have a sturdy workbench to attach it to, this Yost bench vise would be a great gift for any DIYer in your life. Its cast iron construction is rugged enough to take a beating, and the convenient pipe jaws make it more versatile than a standard vise.
    19) LV-4 Home Vise

    Yost Vises

    amazon.com

    $42.48

    Shop Now

    As long as they have a sturdy workbench to attach it to, this Yost bench vise would be a great gift for any DIYer in your life. Its cast iron construction is rugged enough to take a beating, and the convenient pipe jaws make it more versatile than a standard vise.

  PETZL

$68.95

A hands-free work light like this Petal headlamp can save a ton of time and frustration, especially when working in awkward or tight areas that aren't ideal for freestanding work lights. Its battery lasts for 160 hours without a recharge, and includes two beam patterns to choose from.
    20) Actik Core Headlamp

    PETZL

    amazon.com

    $68.95

    Shop Now

    A hands-free work light like this Petal headlamp can save a ton of time and frustration, especially when working in awkward or tight areas that aren’t ideal for freestanding work lights. Its battery lasts for 160 hours without a recharge, and includes two beam patterns to choose from.

  GOOLOO

$79.99

If you know a DIYer who enjoys being prepared for anything, especially automotive issues, this jump starter would be a great gift. We've used this identical model to jump start our car on more than one occasion, and its USB charging cable allows you to easily keep it juiced up and ready to go.
    21) Jump Starter Battery Pack

    GOOLOO

    amazon.com

    $79.99

    Shop Now

    If you know a DIYer who enjoys being prepared for anything, especially automotive issues, this jump starter would be a great gift. We’ve used this identical model to jump start our car on more than one occasion, and its USB charging cable allows you to easily keep it juiced up and ready to go.

  Klein Tools

$29.97

The 39 precision bits included in this set are perfect for working on electronics that use tiny screws and fasteners, like replacing a thermostat, or tinkering with a battery-powered toy. Plus, these bits are all magnetized, so you won't have to worry about dropping and losing those little screws.
    22) Precision Screwdriver Set

    Klein Tools

    amazon.com

    $29.97

    Shop Now

    The 39 precision bits included in this set are perfect for working on electronics that use tiny screws and fasteners, like replacing a thermostat, or tinkering with a battery-powered toy. Plus, these bits are all magnetized, so you won’t have to worry about dropping and losing those little screws.

  Designers Edge

$44.03

If you're a DIY lover working in a basement, crawlspace, or anywhere with limited light, you'll want a freestanding work light like this one to ensure the gift of maximum illumination. The adjustable twin bulbs will help increase the overall accuracy of your work, as well as reduce the chances of safety issues, like tripping over an extension cord.
    23) Twin Head Work Light

    Designers Edge

    walmart.com

    $44.03

    Shop Now

    If you’re a DIY lover working in a basement, crawlspace, or anywhere with limited light, you’ll want a freestanding work light like this one to ensure the gift of maximum illumination. The adjustable twin bulbs will help increase the overall accuracy of your work, as well as reduce the chances of safety issues, like tripping over an extension cord.

  Sun Joe

$82.55

Anyone who tackles their own lawn care and landscaping would be excited to unwrap this multipurpose pole saw from Sun Joe. The interchangeable saw can either be used as a traditional chainsaw for lopping off lower branches, or attached to the head of the pole to reach overhead foliage.
    24) Convertible Pole Chain Saw

    Sun Joe

    amazon.com

    $82.55

    Shop Now

    Anyone who tackles their own lawn care and landscaping would be excited to unwrap this multipurpose pole saw from Sun Joe. The interchangeable saw can either be used as a traditional chainsaw for lopping off lower branches, or attached to the head of the pole to reach overhead foliage.

  Klein Tools

$47.97

This 6-piece Klein tools screwdriver set would be a great addition to an experienced DIYer's tool collection, or a great first set for anyone just starting out. The rubber grips provide a secure, controlled grip, and the included magnetizer/demagnetizer lets you decide which you prefer.
    25) 85146 Screwdriver Set

    Klein Tools

    amazon.com

    $47.97

    Shop Now

    This 6-piece Klein tools screwdriver set would be a great addition to an experienced DIYer's tool collection, or a great first set for anyone just starting out. The rubber grips provide a secure, controlled grip, and the included magnetizer/demagnetizer lets you decide which you prefer.

  TOUGHBUILT

$44.99

Gift this tool belt that features an impressive 27 pockets and various loops, so whether you're on top of a ladder or working on the roof, you should have everything you need within easy reach. Plus, two built-in kickstands means it won't fall over when you set it down.
    26) Handyman 27-Pockets Tool Belt Set in Black (3-Piece)

    TOUGHBUILT

    homedepot.com

    $44.99

    Shop Now

    Gift this tool belt that features an impressive 27 pockets and various loops, so whether you’re on top of a ladder or working on the roof, you should have everything you need within easy reach. Plus, two built-in kickstands means it won’t fall over when you set it down.

  J-B Weld

$6.98

This cold weld epoxy isn't just incredibly strong, it's also really easy to use. Just mix together the contents of each tube at a 1:1 ratio, secure your workpieces, and after about 36 hours you'll have a rock solid connection for various DIY projects. You can use it on nearly any material, like metal, PVC, wood, and even concrete.
    27) Cold Weld Epoxy

    J-B Weld

    amazon.com

    $6.98

    Shop Now

    This cold weld epoxy isn’t just incredibly strong, it’s also really easy to use. Just mix together the contents of each tube at a 1:1 ratio, secure your workpieces, and after about 36 hours you’ll have a rock solid connection for various DIY projects. You can use it on nearly any material, like metal, PVC, wood, and even concrete.

  Evapo-Rust

$10.47

This rust remover is non-toxic and biodegradable, making it much safer to use than similar products, and allows you to use it without requiring gloves or a mask. This gift option is also reusable, and just one gallon of the stuff can remove the rust from up to 300 pounds of steel.
    28) Rust Remover

    Evapo-Rust

    amazon.com

    $10.47

    Shop Now

    This rust remover is non-toxic and biodegradable, making it much safer to use than similar products, and allows you to use it without requiring gloves or a mask. This gift option is also reusable, and just one gallon of the stuff can remove the rust from up to 300 pounds of steel.

  IRWIN

$9.99

We've had this claw hammer in our tool collection for years, and even purchased identical models after losing or lending it out. Its 16-ounce weight is light enough to heft fairly easily, but still heavy enough to deliver an impressive amount of force to whatever you're working on.
    29) 16-

    IRWIN

    amazon.com

    $9.99

    Shop Now

    We’ve had this claw hammer in our tool collection for years, and even purchased identical models after losing or lending it out. Its 16-ounce weight is light enough to heft fairly easily, but still heavy enough to deliver an impressive amount of force to whatever you’re working on.

  • <p><strong>KNIPEX</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$25.28</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00DEMWD9M?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.1358%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>These plastic pliers are perfectly suited for use around live wiring, and despite their lack of metal components, are probably more rugged than you might think. They’re also ideal for use on any kind of decorative fastener or wiring that would otherwise get scratched or scuffed by steel jaws.</p>
    30) Tools Flat Nose Plastic Pliers

    KNIPEX

    amazon.com

    $25.28

    Shop Now

    These plastic pliers are perfectly suited for use around live wiring, and despite their lack of metal components, are probably more rugged than you might think. They’re also ideal for use on any kind of decorative fastener or wiring that would otherwise get scratched or scuffed by steel jaws.

  • <p><strong>Alden</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$36.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B001A4CWHO?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.1358%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Few things are more frustrating than encountering a broken bolt or a stripped screw head on a project, both of which can take valuable time to remove effectively. We’re big fans of this Alden kit, which provides clear instructions on how to correctly use their double-sided extractors. </p>
    31) Broken Bolt and Screw Extractor

    Alden

    amazon.com

    $36.99

    Shop Now

    Few things are more frustrating than encountering a broken bolt or a stripped screw head on a project, both of which can take valuable time to remove effectively. We’re big fans of this Alden kit, which provides clear instructions on how to correctly use their double-sided extractors.

  • <p><strong>MILWAUKEE'S</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$125.90</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00KWGCQWC?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.1358%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Whether you need to cut through PVC pipe, drywall, or tree limbs, the gift of this this cordless reciprocating saw will have any DIYer covered. Its compact size makes it perfect for using it in tight or awkward spaces, and at less than 7 pounds in weight, it’s comfortable to use one-handed.</p>
    32) M12 Hackzall

    MILWAUKEE'S

    amazon.com

    $125.90

    Shop Now

    Whether you need to cut through PVC pipe, drywall, or tree limbs, the gift of this this cordless reciprocating saw will have any DIYer covered. Its compact size makes it perfect for using it in tight or awkward spaces, and at less than 7 pounds in weight, it’s comfortable to use one-handed.

  • <p><strong>Klein Tools</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$39.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B084LL5CM8?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.1358%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Whether you’re painting a room, tending your garden, or tinkering in the garage, a little music always makes the job go by a little faster. This Klein Tools radio is compact enough to easily carry around while you work, and the protective rubber covering makes it a durable choice as well. </p>
    33) AEPJS1 Wireless Speaker

    Klein Tools

    amazon.com

    $39.97

    Shop Now

    Whether you’re painting a room, tending your garden, or tinkering in the garage, a little music always makes the job go by a little faster. This Klein Tools radio is compact enough to easily carry around while you work, and the protective rubber covering makes it a durable choice as well.

  • <p><strong>BOSCH</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$159.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B085DTYYG2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.1358%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This kit includes a 12-volt drill as well as an impact driver, which will cover a lot of bases when it comes to a lot of basic home improvement or assembly tasks. Even if your recipient already has a more heavy-duty drill, the compact size of these tools still make them useful for light-duty tasks.</p>
    34) Power Tools Combo Kit

    BOSCH

    amazon.com

    $159.00

    Shop Now

    This kit includes a 12-volt drill as well as an impact driver, which will cover a lot of bases when it comes to a lot of basic home improvement or assembly tasks. Even if your recipient already has a more heavy-duty drill, the compact size of these tools still make them useful for light-duty tasks.

  • <p><strong>Bayco</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$30.65</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B000UEI5QM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.1358%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Proper lighting is essential when it comes to working on home maintenance and repair projects, and this Bayco light makes illuminating workspaces easy and effectively. A top-mounted hook allows DIYers to hang it wherever they like, and the protective metal cage keeps their bulb in the event of a fall or drop.</p><p><strong>More:</strong> <a href="https://www.popularmechanics.com/home/tools/g378/tools-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Essential Tool Gifts for Your Handyman" class="link ">Essential Tool Gifts for Your Handyman</a></p>
    35) Hanging Work Light

    Bayco

    amazon.com

    $30.65

    Shop Now

    Proper lighting is essential when it comes to working on home maintenance and repair projects, and this Bayco light makes illuminating workspaces easy and effectively. A top-mounted hook allows DIYers to hang it wherever they like, and the protective metal cage keeps their bulb in the event of a fall or drop.

    More: Essential Tool Gifts for Your Handyman

