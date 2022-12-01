Skip the Spa and Consider One of These 8 Massage Chairs for Ultimate Self-Care

  • <p>Nothing says relaxation like a <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/travel/g38955041/best-spa-weekend-getaways/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:luxurious massage" class="link ">luxurious massage</a> that helps <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health-products/g41888689/best-massage-guns/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:work out your body's kinks" class="link ">work out your body's kinks</a>, but unfortunately, massages can be expensive and time-consuming. If you find yourself frequently dreaming of a massage but can’t seem to fit it into your busy schedule, consider investing in a massage chair that you can use whenever you want in your very own home (nope, they're not just for <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/nails/a36448595/manicure-types-styles/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:nail salons" class="link ">nail salons</a>!). Massage chairs have come a long way over the years, and most models today are constructed with advanced technology to offer features that mimic a massage therapist's touch. Though they can't cure any serious issues, massage chairs can potentially provide temporary relief from back or shoulder pain, sore muscles and more by applying various types of pressure. </p><p>For decades, the experts at the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/institute/about-the-institute/a19748212/good-housekeeping-institute-product-reviews/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping Institute" class="link ">Good Housekeeping Institute</a> have been testing products ranging from the most comfortable <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/g39573629/best-desk-chairs/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:desk chairs for home offices" class="link ">desk chairs for home offices</a> to cozy <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/decorating-ideas/g432/recliner-chairs/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:recliner chairs" class="link ">recliner chairs</a> to soothing <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health-products/g40301538/best-heating-pads/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:heating pads" class="link ">heating pads</a>. To determine the best massage chairs out there, we extensively researched best-selling models with positive consumer feedback and <strong>spoke with a chiropractor to help us vet each pick for ease of use, performance, comfort and extra features</strong>. We also <strong>had our pros report back on some of the most effective massage chairs they've tested</strong>. Whether you're looking for a massage chair to help ease pain or simply relax, these are the best massage chairs for your home in 2022, according to our experts.</p><p class="body-h2"><strong>Our top picks:</strong></p><p>After checking out our top choices, read further to learn whether a massage chair is worth it for your needs, what to look for when shopping for one and other useful tips straight from the chiropractor we hand-picked as an expert for this piece.<br></p>
    Nothing says relaxation like a luxurious massage that helps work out your body's kinks, but unfortunately, massages can be expensive and time-consuming. If you find yourself frequently dreaming of a massage but can’t seem to fit it into your busy schedule, consider investing in a massage chair that you can use whenever you want in your very own home (nope, they're not just for nail salons!). Massage chairs have come a long way over the years, and most models today are constructed with advanced technology to offer features that mimic a massage therapist's touch. Though they can't cure any serious issues, massage chairs can potentially provide temporary relief from back or shoulder pain, sore muscles and more by applying various types of pressure.

    For decades, the experts at the Good Housekeeping Institute have been testing products ranging from the most comfortable desk chairs for home offices to cozy recliner chairs to soothing heating pads. To determine the best massage chairs out there, we extensively researched best-selling models with positive consumer feedback and spoke with a chiropractor to help us vet each pick for ease of use, performance, comfort and extra features. We also had our pros report back on some of the most effective massage chairs they've tested. Whether you're looking for a massage chair to help ease pain or simply relax, these are the best massage chairs for your home in 2022, according to our experts.

    Our top picks:

    After checking out our top choices, read further to learn whether a massage chair is worth it for your needs, what to look for when shopping for one and other useful tips straight from the chiropractor we hand-picked as an expert for this piece.

  • <p><strong>TruMedic</strong></p><p>trumedic.com</p><p><strong>$5499.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://trumedic.com/collections/massage-chairs/products/instashiatsu-massage-chair-mc-3500" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This massage chair from TruMedic has an L-track design — which reaches your back, glutes, hamstrings and calves — and makes you feel like you're floating on a cloud after just a few minutes. Not only is this massage chair super comfortable, but we also love that you can choose among 12 massage modes, such as shiatsu, kneading, knocking, tapping and more. Testers<strong> like</strong><strong> how </strong><strong>easy it is to adjust intensity levels and save custom massages</strong>. "I love that the chair is able to adapt to various body types," says <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/author/1470/rachel-rothman/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rachel Rothman" class="link ">Rachel Rothman</a>, executive technical director at the Good Housekeeping Institute. "I'm 5'2" and my husband is 6'1", and we both benefited equally. The chair does an excellent job on the feet and arms in a way more budget models I've tested have fallen short."</p><p>We also like that this chair features a zero-gravity recliner, which tilts you back so your feet are elevated slightly above your heart to help reduce pressure on your spine by putting you in a neutral position. Though you'll need sufficient space in your living room for this chair, it comes with bells and whistles like a USB charger and Bluetooth connectivity, so you can listen to your own playlist as you wind down.</p>
    This massage chair from TruMedic has an L-track design — which reaches your back, glutes, hamstrings and calves — and makes you feel like you're floating on a cloud after just a few minutes. Not only is this massage chair super comfortable, but we also love that you can choose among 12 massage modes, such as shiatsu, kneading, knocking, tapping and more. Testers like how easy it is to adjust intensity levels and save custom massages. "I love that the chair is able to adapt to various body types," says Rachel Rothman, executive technical director at the Good Housekeeping Institute. "I'm 5'2" and my husband is 6'1", and we both benefited equally. The chair does an excellent job on the feet and arms in a way more budget models I've tested have fallen short."

    We also like that this chair features a zero-gravity recliner, which tilts you back so your feet are elevated slightly above your heart to help reduce pressure on your spine by putting you in a neutral position. Though you'll need sufficient space in your living room for this chair, it comes with bells and whistles like a USB charger and Bluetooth connectivity, so you can listen to your own playlist as you wind down.

  • <p><strong>Real Relax</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$999.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06W2GYD8Y?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.41522510%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This massage chair comes with a lot of useful features and is more affordable than other premium massage chairs. Though we haven't tested it in the Lab, we like that it features a <strong>zero-gravity mode, six auto-massage modes, heating, Bluetooth speakers and more</strong>. Along with an LCD remote control that's easy to operate, you're able to use voice control to adjust settings without having to interrupt your massage. Though we do wish that this S-track chair reached the buttocks and hamstrings, we like that it has a built-in foot massager for days when your feet need a break.</p>
    This massage chair comes with a lot of useful features and is more affordable than other premium massage chairs. Though we haven't tested it in the Lab, we like that it features a zero-gravity mode, six auto-massage modes, heating, Bluetooth speakers and more. Along with an LCD remote control that's easy to operate, you're able to use voice control to adjust settings without having to interrupt your massage. Though we do wish that this S-track chair reached the buttocks and hamstrings, we like that it has a built-in foot massager for days when your feet need a break.

  • <p><strong>Kyota</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9999.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09RY9MSML?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.41522510%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>True, the Kyota Yutaka is the most expensive massage chair on our list, but sitting in it will almost certainly make you feel like you're at the spa. This chair massages muscles in your body from your neck to your feet and suits a wide range of users, from five feet to 6.6 feet tall. We've had the fortune of testing it in our Lab for the past three months, and we can't get enough of the 4D design that's meant to <strong>mimic a deep-tissue massage and the touch of a human hand, with various movements, intensities and speeds</strong>. </p><p>"I have a lot of lower back pain, so the extensive reach of this massage chair was very effective at alleviating tension in that region," says <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/author/226890/Dan-DiClerico/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dan DiClerico" class="link ">Dan DiClerico</a>, director of the Home Improvement & Outdoor Lab. "I was also impressed by the chair's solid construction and quality materials, suggesting it should hold up nicely over time." It comes with extra bells and whistles, too, such as mood lighting, an air ionizer, a wireless charging pad for your phone, Bluetooth connectivity and an intuitive remote control, which you can use to customize your massage to your liking.</p>
    True, the Kyota Yutaka is the most expensive massage chair on our list, but sitting in it will almost certainly make you feel like you're at the spa. This chair massages muscles in your body from your neck to your feet and suits a wide range of users, from five feet to 6.6 feet tall. We've had the fortune of testing it in our Lab for the past three months, and we can't get enough of the 4D design that's meant to mimic a deep-tissue massage and the touch of a human hand, with various movements, intensities and speeds.

    "I have a lot of lower back pain, so the extensive reach of this massage chair was very effective at alleviating tension in that region," says Dan DiClerico, director of the Home Improvement & Outdoor Lab. "I was also impressed by the chair's solid construction and quality materials, suggesting it should hold up nicely over time." It comes with extra bells and whistles, too, such as mood lighting, an air ionizer, a wireless charging pad for your phone, Bluetooth connectivity and an intuitive remote control, which you can use to customize your massage to your liking.

  • <p><strong>Osaki</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$2199.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07WT61YGY?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.41522510%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>We love that this massage chair hits the right spots, from your upper back to your hamstrings. It reclines to two different zero-gravity positions, so your body can be at its most neutral state, and it features five auto-massage modes to choose from, including relax, stretch, lower back and more. Though our experts haven't tested this pick yet and wish more auto-massage modes were available, we like that it has an <strong>extendable footrest, so even tall users can take advantage of the built-in foot-roller massager</strong>.</p>
    We love that this massage chair hits the right spots, from your upper back to your hamstrings. It reclines to two different zero-gravity positions, so your body can be at its most neutral state, and it features five auto-massage modes to choose from, including relax, stretch, lower back and more. Though our experts haven't tested this pick yet and wish more auto-massage modes were available, we like that it has an extendable footrest, so even tall users can take advantage of the built-in foot-roller massager.

  • <p><strong>iRest</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$2198.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08B62589N?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.41522510%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you're looking for a massage chair with advanced tech features like voice control, this one <strong>can listen and respond when you ask it to adjust your massage. It also automatically scans your body once you turn it on</strong>, according to the brand, so it can give you the most ideal massage for your height and size. Our pros haven't tried this chair yet, but we like that the SL track (which covers your entire spine and buttocks) has the potential to reach allover aches and pains you may have. And on top of the three levels of zero gravity offered, there's a yoga stretching function that helps stretch out your entire body: the perfect solution after a long day.</p>
    If you're looking for a massage chair with advanced tech features like voice control, this one can listen and respond when you ask it to adjust your massage. It also automatically scans your body once you turn it on, according to the brand, so it can give you the most ideal massage for your height and size. Our pros haven't tried this chair yet, but we like that the SL track (which covers your entire spine and buttocks) has the potential to reach allover aches and pains you may have. And on top of the three levels of zero gravity offered, there's a yoga stretching function that helps stretch out your entire body: the perfect solution after a long day.

  • <p><strong>Snailax</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$119.11</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07DRBMDHR?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.41522510%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>While not exactly a chair, <strong>you can add this massage chair pad to your couch or desk chair to relax basically wherever you go</strong>. Though it doesn't feature a zero-gravity setting that tilts you backward, you can choose from four neck-massage modes and three for your back. We haven't tested this model yet in the Lab, but our pros like that it adds heat for a more soothing experience and also features two levels of vibration.</p>
    While not exactly a chair, you can add this massage chair pad to your couch or desk chair to relax basically wherever you go. Though it doesn't feature a zero-gravity setting that tilts you backward, you can choose from four neck-massage modes and three for your back. We haven't tested this model yet in the Lab, but our pros like that it adds heat for a more soothing experience and also features two levels of vibration.

  • <p><strong>Sharper Image</strong></p><p>bestbuy.com</p><p><strong>$5499.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsharper-image-revival-zero-gravity-massage-chair-black%2F6507052.p%3FskuId%3D6507052&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhealth-products%2Fg41522510%2Fbest-massage-chairs%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This L-track massage chair was designed to relieve pressure throughout the body and may be helpful if you have arthritis, thanks to <strong>eight auto-massage programs with various methods that aim to replicate human hands</strong>. Not only does this all-black chair look sleek, but it's also user-friendly, according to the brand, and offers heating as well as zero gravity to potentially help with full spinal relief. Although we haven't yet tested this model in the Lab, we can't wait to try out the various techniques offered, like Swedish and Thai massages. </p>
    This L-track massage chair was designed to relieve pressure throughout the body and may be helpful if you have arthritis, thanks to eight auto-massage programs with various methods that aim to replicate human hands. Not only does this all-black chair look sleek, but it's also user-friendly, according to the brand, and offers heating as well as zero gravity to potentially help with full spinal relief. Although we haven't yet tested this model in the Lab, we can't wait to try out the various techniques offered, like Swedish and Thai massages.

  • <p><strong>Human Touch</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$1749.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00OJMEX5I?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.41522510%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Though we haven't tested this chair yet in the Lab, our pros agree that its <strong>compact design might make it easily mistaken for a classic recliner in your living room</strong>. We like that it features a retractable calf massager, which can be folded up to take up less space when you're done with your massage. Though we wish it offered more auto-massage programs and that it had a foot massager, our pros love that it comes with a swivel base, so you can rotate it to the angle that best suits you. </p>
    Though we haven't tested this chair yet in the Lab, our pros agree that its compact design might make it easily mistaken for a classic recliner in your living room. We like that it features a retractable calf massager, which can be folded up to take up less space when you're done with your massage. Though we wish it offered more auto-massage programs and that it had a foot massager, our pros love that it comes with a swivel base, so you can rotate it to the angle that best suits you.

