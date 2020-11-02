Skip the Grocery Store Trips With These Genius Thanksgiving Dinner Delivery Picks

Thanksgiving will likely look a bit different this year for many families, but it doesn't mean that you can't still enjoy a proper feast. If you're staying local and hunkering down with a few close friends or family members, there are plenty of Thanksgiving dinner delivery options available to make the holiday much less stressful. All you'll need to sort out is your wine selection.

From pre-made frozen entrees to fresh, easy-to-assemble meal kits that eliminate multiple trips to the grocery store, these Thanksgiving dinner delivery picks are not just mega convenient — they're also delicious. So, eliminate the guesswork and check out these curated picks for the best Thanksgiving dinner delivery options out there.