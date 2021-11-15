In Skincare, Is Olive Oil the New Coconut Oil?

The Canadian Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis coach Frank Reich wasted no time looking ahead after Sunday's victory over Jacksonville. He challenged the Colts to use the lessons they learned from winning four of their last five to propel them into the playoffs, and make a deeper run than most expect. Reich believes it's not just possible, it's plausible. “There are a lot of good teams in the AFC, but no one’s just taken over, so why can’t it be us?" he said. “Why can’t the Indianapolis Colts take over right