In Skincare, Is Olive Oil the New Coconut Oil?

  • <p class="body-dropcap">Though olive oil is right up there with milk and honey as far as ancient skincare ingredients go, it hasn't always found its way into modern skincare formulas. Why? "Olive oil in skincare is just like olive oil in your food. It's easy to find cheap ones that don't really have the purported benefits," dermatologist <a href="https://dermaskininstitute.com/member/dr-dusan-sajic/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dusan Sajic" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Dusan Sajic</a> says. "To get the properly extracted extra-virgin olive oil for skincare takes a lot of science." Many dermatologists are quick to dismiss olive oil for skin entirely, because not only can the fatty acids be problematic for acne-prone skin, but <a href="https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22995032/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:studies have found" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">studies have found</a> that olive oil can actually damage the skin barrier. Yikes. But it's not all bad news, especially if the products you're using have extracted only the good stuff from the kitchen staple. </p><p class="body-text">"Olive oil is a plant oil and is richly emollient and moisturizing," dermatologist <a href="https://www.instagram.com/houshmandmd/?hl=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Elizabeth Bahar Houshmand" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Elizabeth Bahar Houshmand</a> says. "It's rich in fat-soluble vitamins K, A, D, and E, as well as squalene. These help by decreasing oxidative stress on the skin, which can lead to photoaging." So it's true that you can't just walk into any grocery store and find your next face oil. Since it's all about the quality of the formulas you're using, we edited down five trustworthy olive oil-rich skincare products that editors and derms love.</p>
  • <p><strong>Beauty Thinkers</strong></p><p>beautythinkers.com</p><p><strong>$78.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://beautythinkers.com/en/product/antioxidant-boost/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This new facial oil from Beauty Thinkers features a unique olive-derived ingredient called hydroxytyrosol. When extracted properly (like it is here), hydroxytyrosol is an antioxidant even more powerful than vitamin C. This facial oil also includes EVOO treated with enzymes to make the fatty acids more compatible with your skin. The result? A soothing, moisturizing oil that leaves skin glowing—not slick.</p>
    1) Antioxidant Boost

    Beauty Thinkers

    beautythinkers.com

    $78.00

    Shop Now

    This new facial oil from Beauty Thinkers features a unique olive-derived ingredient called hydroxytyrosol. When extracted properly (like it is here), hydroxytyrosol is an antioxidant even more powerful than vitamin C. This facial oil also includes EVOO treated with enzymes to make the fatty acids more compatible with your skin. The result? A soothing, moisturizing oil that leaves skin glowing—not slick.

  • <p><strong>Kosterina</strong></p><p>kosterina.com</p><p><strong>$12.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.kosterina.com%2Fproducts%2Fextra-virgin-oil-balm%3Fvariant%3D39619478159396&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg38255047%2Folive-oil-skincare-products%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Developed by an olive oil sommelier, this wear-anywhere olive oil, squalane, and mastic gum balm adds instant moisture to dry areas like your cuticles and lips. Throw it in your handbag for those cold winter months. </p>
    2) Extra Virgin Oil Balm

    Kosterina

    kosterina.com

    $12.00

    Shop Now

    Developed by an olive oil sommelier, this wear-anywhere olive oil, squalane, and mastic gum balm adds instant moisture to dry areas like your cuticles and lips. Throw it in your handbag for those cold winter months.

  • <p><strong>DHC</strong></p><p>dermstore.com</p><p><strong>$14.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dermstore.com%2Fdhc-deep-cleansing-oil%2F11207442.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg38255047%2Folive-oil-skincare-products%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Arguably the best oil cleanser in the world, this famous formula from DHC gets its makeup-removing powers from olive oil. We love using it as the first step in a double-cleansing routine.</p>
    3) Deep Cleansing Oil

    DHC

    dermstore.com

    $14.00

    Shop Now

    Arguably the best oil cleanser in the world, this famous formula from DHC gets its makeup-removing powers from olive oil. We love using it as the first step in a double-cleansing routine.

  • <p><strong>SkinMedica</strong></p><p>dermstore.com</p><p><strong>$69.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dermstore.com%2Fskinmedica-tns-ceramide-treatment-cream%2F11289681.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg38255047%2Folive-oil-skincare-products%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>"I recommend this for dry, mature skin or as a healing solution for after in-office procedures," Houshmand says. "It has both patented ceramide technology and incorporates olive oil to help nourish the skin, as well as peptides to improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles."</p>
    4) SkinMedica TNS Ceramide Treatment Cream

    SkinMedica

    dermstore.com

    $69.00

    Shop Now

    "I recommend this for dry, mature skin or as a healing solution for after in-office procedures," Houshmand says. "It has both patented ceramide technology and incorporates olive oil to help nourish the skin, as well as peptides to improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles."

  • <p><strong>JLo Beauty</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$29.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fca%2Fen%2Fproduct%2Fjlo-beauty-that-star-filter-highlighting-complexion-booster-P467121&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg38255047%2Folive-oil-skincare-products%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Jennifer Lopez made headlines last year when she credited her glowing skin to <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/skin-care/a34846538/jlo-beauty-jennifer-lopez-review/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:just olive oil" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">just olive oil</a>. That's why you can find an olive complex in all her JLo Beauty products. If you're going to try just one thing from her line, make it this: That Star Filter moisturizing serum-highlighter hybrid leaves behind the most gorgeous and subtle golden sheen.</p>
    5) That Star Filter Highlighting Complexion Booster

    JLo Beauty

    sephora.com

    $29.00

    Shop Now

    Jennifer Lopez made headlines last year when she credited her glowing skin to just olive oil. That's why you can find an olive complex in all her JLo Beauty products. If you're going to try just one thing from her line, make it this: That Star Filter moisturizing serum-highlighter hybrid leaves behind the most gorgeous and subtle golden sheen.

