These Scotch Brands Are Perfect For Solo Sipping

  • <p>From the Highlands to Islay, Scotland is, of course, known for its production of Scotch whisky. Although Scotch is <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/drinks/g26801081/best-whiskey/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a type of whisky" class="link ">a type of whisky</a>, it varies from its brethren in <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/drinks/g17804667/best-irish-whiskey/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ireland" class="link ">Ireland</a>, <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/drinks/a22779484/best-japanese-whiskey/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Japan" class="link ">Japan</a>, Canada, and the U.S. with certain unique attributes. <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/drinks/a7019/champagne-myths/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Similar to champagne" class="link ">Similar to champagne</a>, Scotch can only be classified as such when the whisky is distilled within Scotland and must also meet certain specific requirements, including being aged oak casks for at least three years (though most are aged much longer) and bottled at a minimum of 40% ABV.</p><p>With hundreds of distilleries across its regions, the diverse landscape of Scotland offers an <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/drinks/g38698849/smoky-whiskey-brands/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:array of flavors" class="link ">array of flavors</a> and has created some of the premier whisky brands in the world. </p><p>Whether you consider yourself a scotch expert or have just begun to enjoy the infamous tipple—here are some of the best bottles to fill up your glass with. </p>
    From the Highlands to Islay, Scotland is, of course, known for its production of Scotch whisky. Although Scotch is a type of whisky, it varies from its brethren in Ireland, Japan, Canada, and the U.S. with certain unique attributes. Similar to champagne, Scotch can only be classified as such when the whisky is distilled within Scotland and must also meet certain specific requirements, including being aged oak casks for at least three years (though most are aged much longer) and bottled at a minimum of 40% ABV.

    With hundreds of distilleries across its regions, the diverse landscape of Scotland offers an array of flavors and has created some of the premier whisky brands in the world.

    Whether you consider yourself a scotch expert or have just begun to enjoy the infamous tipple—here are some of the best bottles to fill up your glass with.

  Tasting notes: Smoke, leather, licorice, coffee, and tobacco

Regularly voted "World Whisky of the Year" Ardbeg's distillery has remained on the small remote island of Islay for more than 200 years. The combination of the island's soft water, lush soil, and large supply of peat—the soil byproduct which is burned in the distilling process, leaving the Scotch with its smokey flavor– has made it a favorite among single malt connoisseurs. 

More: The Best Smoky Scotch Brands
    Ardbeg 10 Years

    Ardbeg

    Tasting notes: Smoke, leather, licorice, coffee, and tobacco

    Regularly voted "World Whisky of the Year" Ardbeg's distillery has remained on the small remote island of Islay for more than 200 years. The combination of the island's soft water, lush soil, and large supply of peat—the soil byproduct which is burned in the distilling process, leaving the Scotch with its smokey flavor– has made it a favorite among single malt connoisseurs.

    More: The Best Smoky Scotch Brands

  Tasting notes: Honey, warm spices

For Outlander fans, this scotch from star Sam Heughan's brand is a bar cart must-have. Not only does it pay homage to the beloved time-travel romance, it's also got an award-winning flavor.
    The Sassenach Blended Scotch Whisky

    The Sassenach

    Tasting notes: Honey, warm spices

    For Outlander fans, this scotch from star Sam Heughan's brand is a bar cart must-have. Not only does it pay homage to the beloved time-travel romance, it's also got an award-winning flavor.

  Tasting notes: vanilla, dark fruits

Celebrated by Scotch-lovers for its long and lingering finish, Johnnie Walker Gold Label is made from a smooth blend of whiskies from the Speyside and Highland regions.
    Johnnie Walker Gold Label Reserve

    Johnnie Walker

    Tasting notes: vanilla, dark fruits

    Celebrated by Scotch-lovers for its long and lingering finish, Johnnie Walker Gold Label is made from a smooth blend of whiskies from the Speyside and Highland regions.

  Tasting notes: smoke, baking spices

Originating as a small distillery in the Scottish Highlands, Oban has been crafting scotch whisky for more than 200 years. The 14 year aged bottle is distilled in small copper stills then aged in oak barrels.
    Oban 14 Years

    Oban

    Tasting notes: smoke, baking spices

    Originating as a small distillery in the Scottish Highlands, Oban has been crafting scotch whisky for more than 200 years. The 14 year aged bottle is distilled in small copper stills then aged in oak barrels.

  Tasting notes: dried fruit, warm spices, vanilla

Aged in sherry seasoned oak casks atop a plateau in Northeast Scotland, The Macallan Sherry Oak 12 Years Old pours with a mature and rich body with nary a hint of peat.
    The Macallan Sherry Oak 12 Years

    The Macallan

    Tasting notes: dried fruit, warm spices, vanilla

    Aged in sherry seasoned oak casks atop a plateau in Northeast Scotland, The Macallan Sherry Oak 12 Years Old pours with a mature and rich body with nary a hint of peat.

  Tasting notes: smoke, vanilla

This Islay scotch has, in the brand's own words, "been dividing opinions" since 1815 with its pronounced peaty flavor. The bottle is aged for 10 years in ex-bourbon barrels. While it might not be for every palate, those who enjoy the lush flavor of peat will find it completely irresistible.
    Laphroaig 10 Year Old Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky

    Laphroaig

    Tasting notes: smoke, vanilla

    This Islay scotch has, in the brand's own words, "been dividing opinions" since 1815 with its pronounced peaty flavor. The bottle is aged for 10 years in ex-bourbon barrels. While it might not be for every palate, those who enjoy the lush flavor of peat will find it completely irresistible.

  Tasting notes: honey, fruits, candied nuts

Honoring Scotland's national poet, Robert Burns, Arran released a scotch whisky in his name. Distilled on the small island of Arran and made with water from the Loch na Davie, the pure and aromatic liquor will strike you. Made for easy drinking, the single malt can be enjoyed either on the rocks or neat.
    Arran Robert Burns Single Malt Scotch Whisky

    Tasting notes: honey, fruits, candied nuts

    Honoring Scotland's national poet, Robert Burns, Arran released a scotch whisky in his name. Distilled on the small island of Arran and made with water from the Loch na Davie, the pure and aromatic liquor will strike you. Made for easy drinking, the single malt can be enjoyed either on the rocks or neat.

  Tasting notes: vanilla, toffee

Ballantine's Finest was created in 1910 and is blended with both single malt, grain, and highly matured whiskies. Fun fact: the Ballantine's square bottle originated during prohibition so Americans could conceal the bottles in their briefcases.
    Ballantine's Finest Blended Scotch Whisky

    Tasting notes: vanilla, toffee

    Ballantine's Finest was created in 1910 and is blended with both single malt, grain, and highly matured whiskies. Fun fact: the Ballantine's square bottle originated during prohibition so Americans could conceal the bottles in their briefcases.

  Tasting notes: citrus, vanilla

Like its whiskey brethren, scotch makes an excellent cocktail, but many home bartenders get nervous about mixing up a tipple with their Scottish bottles. This blended Speyside scotch alleviates those worries with a mixing-friendly flavor profile and an unintimidating price tag.
    Monkey Shoulder Blended Scotch

    Tasting notes: citrus, vanilla

    Like its whiskey brethren, scotch makes an excellent cocktail, but many home bartenders get nervous about mixing up a tipple with their Scottish bottles. This blended Speyside scotch alleviates those worries with a mixing-friendly flavor profile and an unintimidating price tag.

  Tasting notes: core fruit, baking spice

When the British government began taxing Scottish distilleries, many of them began producing whisky underground. Glenlivet was one of the premier illicit distilleries, so much so that when King George IV visited Scotland on a state visit he demanded to try an illegal dram of the Scotch. The iconic brand has never ceased producing top quality single malt, so you too can drink like a king.
    Glenlivet 12 Year Single Malt Scotch Whisky

    Tasting notes: core fruit, baking spice

    When the British government began taxing Scottish distilleries, many of them began producing whisky underground. Glenlivet was one of the premier illicit distilleries, so much so that when King George IV visited Scotland on a state visit he demanded to try an illegal dram of the Scotch. The iconic brand has never ceased producing top quality single malt, so you too can drink like a king.

  Tasting notes: honey, vanilla, ripe apple

Founder James Chivas believed in blending quality aged whiskies with local Speyside malts—a principle that is still adhered to today by the distillery.
    Chivas Regal 12 Year

    Chivas Regal

    Tasting notes: honey, vanilla, ripe apple

    Founder James Chivas believed in blending quality aged whiskies with local Speyside malts—a principle that is still adhered to today by the distillery.

  Tasting notes: tropical fruit, honey, florals

The whiskies for this blended scotch are aged separately in sherry and bourbon casks, then, once they've come together, are matured again in carefully selected oak cask to bring the flavor together.
    Dewar's 15 Year

    Dewar's

    Tasting notes: tropical fruit, honey, florals

    The whiskies for this blended scotch are aged separately in sherry and bourbon casks, then, once they've come together, are matured again in carefully selected oak cask to bring the flavor together.

