Single on Valentine's Day This Year? Here Are 22 Magical Things to Do on Your Own

  • <p>Make a plan with friends to meet up for brunch or dinner, either at your favorite restaurant or at home, where you can whip up a batch of <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/g30433150/pink-cocktails/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Valentine's Day cocktails" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Valentine's Day cocktails</a>. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffood52.com%2Fshop%2Fproducts%2F6665-vintage-inspired-italian-cocktail-glasses%3Fsku%3D20458%26gclid%3DCj0KCQiAwqCOBhCdARIsAEPyW9klFuoXUapSHRl96ID_2zFwnJuoNTx1J1YC6bXQ5sh8tdHCC4AQ-_MaAnL2EALw_wcB&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Flife%2Fg30420917%2Fsingle-on-valentines-day%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP COCKTAIL GLASSES">SHOP COCKTAIL GLASSES</a></p>
    1/22

    1) Host a meal with friends.

    Make a plan with friends to meet up for brunch or dinner, either at your favorite restaurant or at home, where you can whip up a batch of Valentine's Day cocktails.

    SHOP COCKTAIL GLASSES

  • <p>On Valentine's Day, "zen" is a good thing to strive for. Keep things centered, calm, and relaxed by attending a yoga class with your local studio, or opt for a virtual lesson from home. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/BalanceFrom-BFGY-AP6GY-Anti-Tear-Exercise-Carrying/dp/B00RWFQYG0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.30420917%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP YOGA MATS">SHOP YOGA MATS</a></p>
    2/22

    2) Take a yoga class.

    On Valentine's Day, "zen" is a good thing to strive for. Keep things centered, calm, and relaxed by attending a yoga class with your local studio, or opt for a virtual lesson from home.

    SHOP YOGA MATS

  • <p>Volunteering not only helps those in need, but can also improve your <a href="https://www.mayoclinichealthsystem.org/hometown-health/speaking-of-health/3-health-benefits-of-volunteering" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:mental and physical health" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">mental and physical health</a>, provide a sense of purpose, and help you feel more connected to your community. Make Valentine's Day a day of service by making a list of causes near and dear to your heart, then visiting <a href="https://www.volunteermatch.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:VolunteerMatch.org" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">VolunteerMatch.org</a> to find local ways to get involved. </p>
    3/22

    3) Volunteer.

    Volunteering not only helps those in need, but can also improve your mental and physical health, provide a sense of purpose, and help you feel more connected to your community. Make Valentine's Day a day of service by making a list of causes near and dear to your heart, then visiting VolunteerMatch.org to find local ways to get involved.

  • <p>If you've been thinking about switching up the look of a room in your home, now's the day to do it! Even a little change, like new throw pillows on the couch or an updated or comforter on your bed, can make a big difference.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Hckot-Patchwork-Farmhouse-Throw-Striped-Decorative-Pillow-Case/dp/B099RX2SYH/ref=sr_1_24?crid=3INHBNFMPLYYD&keywords=throw+pillows&qid=1640541220&sprefix=throw+pillows%2Caps%2C274&sr=8-24&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.30420917%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP THROW PILLOWS">SHOP THROW PILLOWS</a></p>
    4/22

    4) Upgrade your home decor.

    If you've been thinking about switching up the look of a room in your home, now's the day to do it! Even a little change, like new throw pillows on the couch or an updated or comforter on your bed, can make a big difference.

    SHOP THROW PILLOWS

  • <p>Spending time outside has a range of <a href="https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2018/07/180706102842.htm" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:health benefits" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">health benefits</a>—including boosting your mood—so make a plan to explore the great outdoors on food or by bike, either with friends or on your own. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Merrell-Womens-Moab-Hiking-Smoke/dp/B01HFPQH5O/ref=sr_1_2?crid=1BAI1590VY9JE&keywords=womens+hiking+shoes&qid=1640542618&sprefix=womens+hiking+shoes%2Caps%2C129&sr=8-2&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.30420917%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP HIKING SHOES">SHOP HIKING SHOES</a></p>
    5/22

    5) Get outside.

    Spending time outside has a range of health benefits—including boosting your mood—so make a plan to explore the great outdoors on food or by bike, either with friends or on your own.

    SHOP HIKING SHOES

  • <p>Sending homemade cards to friends and family is a great way to share the holiday with others. You can also plan a "craft-ternoon" for yourself on February 14 working away on your favorite <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/diy-crafts/g23489557/winter-crafts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:DIY activity" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">DIY activity</a>.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Kraft-Paper-Roll-150ft-Brown/dp/B01N6584SD/ref=sr_1_5?dchild=1&keywords=craft+paper&qid=1608137130&sr=8-5&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.30420917%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP CRAFT PAPER">SHOP CRAFT PAPER</a></p>
    6/22

    6) Get crafty.

    Sending homemade cards to friends and family is a great way to share the holiday with others. You can also plan a "craft-ternoon" for yourself on February 14 working away on your favorite DIY activity.

    SHOP CRAFT PAPER

  • <p>And by bubble bath we mean a soak with a glass of Champagne.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Deep-Steep-Bubble-Lavender-Chamomile/dp/B071YNKT55/ref=sr_1_7?dchild=1&keywords=bubble+bath&qid=1608137262&sr=8-7&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.30420917%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP BUBBLE BATH">SHOP BUBBLE BATH</a></p>
    7/22

    7) Take a bubble bath.

    And by bubble bath we mean a soak with a glass of Champagne.

    SHOP BUBBLE BATH

  • <p>Put your phone and computer away and treat yourself to a screen-free day of reading magazines, a <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/life/g24525186/best-books-to-read/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:good book" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">good book</a>, or watching a <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/life/entertainment/g25810122/valentines-day-movies/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:favorite film" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">favorite film</a>.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Rechargeable-Brightness-Eye-Care-Lightweight-Choice-%EF%BC%88Incl/dp/B0821MM143/ref=sxin_14?asc_contentid=amzn1.osa.ff60850f-8b71-45e3-a01e-8b4e017e0755.ATVPDKIKX0DER.en_US&asc_contenttype=article&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.30420917%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us&creativeASIN=B0821MM143&crid=2KSHOYVZ7XVEZ&cv_ct_cx=reading+lights&cv_ct_id=amzn1.osa.ff60850f-8b71-45e3-a01e-8b4e017e0755.ATVPDKIKX0DER.en_US&cv_ct_pg=search&cv_ct_we=asin&cv_ct_wn=osp-single-source-earns-comm&keywords=reading+lights&linkCode=oas&pd_rd_i=B0821MM143&pd_rd_r=f4b4ac17-b113-4e1d-a463-da4cb12909b7&pd_rd_w=ShOFU&pd_rd_wg=2SRkx&pf_rd_p=5846ecd6-3f37-4a28-8efc-9c817c03dbe9&pf_rd_r=X8BQN12XD1Z6AKWMKSF3&qid=1640543211&sprefix=reading+lights%2Caps%2C187&sr=1-1-64f3a41a-73ca-403a-923c-8152c45485fe&tag=syn-yahoo-20" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP BOOK LIGHTS">SHOP BOOK LIGHTS</a></p>
    8/22

    8) Do a social media detox.

    Put your phone and computer away and treat yourself to a screen-free day of reading magazines, a good book, or watching a favorite film.

    SHOP BOOK LIGHTS

  • <p>Who says you need a significant other to don something extra fabulous on Valentine's Day? Treat yourself to any new makeup or beauty products you've been eager to try. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/REVLON-Lustrous-Lipstick-Multi-finish-Lipcolor/dp/B08QYF6698/ref=sr_1_3?crid=B4GN98LG190B&keywords=lipstick+set&qid=1640541343&rdc=1&sprefix=lipstick+set%2Caps%2C109&sr=8-3&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.30420917%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP LIPSTICK">SHOP LIPSTICK</a></p>
    9/22

    9) Play dress up.

    Who says you need a significant other to don something extra fabulous on Valentine's Day? Treat yourself to any new makeup or beauty products you've been eager to try.

    SHOP LIPSTICK

  • <p>Valentine's Day is the perfect time to get out of town. Not only is this plan a surefire way to avoid your exes, but it's also just plain fun. Or, if you can't go now, spend the day planning for a trip you'll look forward to. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.countryliving.com/life/travel/g4002/under-the-radar-southern-cities-for-girlfriend-getaways/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SEE BEST PLACES TO GETAWAY">SEE BEST PLACES TO GETAWAY</a></p>
    11/22

    11) Plan a weekend trip.

    Valentine's Day is the perfect time to get out of town. Not only is this plan a surefire way to avoid your exes, but it's also just plain fun. Or, if you can't go now, spend the day planning for a trip you'll look forward to.

    SEE BEST PLACES TO GETAWAY

  • <p>One delicious meal for one, coming right up! Use the extra time to cook up a recipe that you've been meaning to try for ages. Or, skip cooking all together and treat yourself to a takeout feast. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/g648/quick-easy-dinner-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:GET EASY DINNER IDEAS">GET EASY DINNER IDEAS</a></p>
    12/22

    12) Cook a big dinner for yourself.

    One delicious meal for one, coming right up! Use the extra time to cook up a recipe that you've been meaning to try for ages. Or, skip cooking all together and treat yourself to a takeout feast.

    GET EASY DINNER IDEAS

  • <p>No matter what genre you're into, odds are, there's a show you've been meaning to watch. Now's your chance to curl up and zip straight through a season. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Ya-Shivu-Bolshom-Dome-Kholme/dp/B06W5H3FY6?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.30420917%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:STREAM THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL">STREAM THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL</a></p>
    13/22

    13) Get into a new TV show.

    No matter what genre you're into, odds are, there's a show you've been meaning to watch. Now's your chance to curl up and zip straight through a season.

    STREAM THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL

  • <p>Baking can be just as therapeutic as it is delicious—and on Valentine's Day, we think you deserve a sweet treat. Pick your favorite recipe and get going!</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a29643034/pecan-snowflake-cookies-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p><p><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Good-Cook-Non-Stick-Cookie-Sheet/dp/B0026RHI3M/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.30420917%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP COOKIE SHEETS">SHOP COOKIE SHEETS</a></strong></p>
    14/22

    14) Bake a sweet treat.

    Baking can be just as therapeutic as it is delicious—and on Valentine's Day, we think you deserve a sweet treat. Pick your favorite recipe and get going!

    Get the recipe.

    SHOP COOKIE SHEETS

  • <p>There are few things more calming than finding deep focus on a hobby you love. Get started with a tutorial on YouTube for at-home activities like calligraphy or painting, or sign up for a local class to try out new skills with more materials needed, like pottery making or floral arranging. If you've been meaning to pick an old skill back up, make Valentine's Day the day to start again. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/MeiLiang-Watercolor-Perfect-Students-Beginners/dp/B07FYG3BBV/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.30420917%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP WATERCOLORS">SHOP WATERCOLORS</a></p>
    15/22

    15) Bring back an old hobby or start a new one.

    There are few things more calming than finding deep focus on a hobby you love. Get started with a tutorial on YouTube for at-home activities like calligraphy or painting, or sign up for a local class to try out new skills with more materials needed, like pottery making or floral arranging. If you've been meaning to pick an old skill back up, make Valentine's Day the day to start again.

    SHOP WATERCOLORS

  • <p>No partner? No problem. Buy yourself a piece of jewelry to cherish forever this Valentine's Day.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F209384686%2Fhandwriting-bracelet-custom-actual&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Flife%2Fg30420917%2Fsingle-on-valentines-day%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP HANDWRITING BRACELETS">SHOP HANDWRITING BRACELETS</a></p>
    16/22

    16) Buy yourself jewelry.

    No partner? No problem. Buy yourself a piece of jewelry to cherish forever this Valentine's Day.

    SHOP HANDWRITING BRACELETS

  • <p>Some of the best solo Valentine's Day activities happen during the day. If the weather is warm, head to your favorite coffee shop or park with a book in tow for a relaxing experience. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/b/ref=gbpp_itr_m-3_01bf_Romance?node=23&ie=UTF8&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.30420917%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP ROMANCE BOOKS">SHOP ROMANCE BOOKS</a></p>
    17/22

    17) Read a good book outside.

    Some of the best solo Valentine's Day activities happen during the day. If the weather is warm, head to your favorite coffee shop or park with a book in tow for a relaxing experience.

    SHOP ROMANCE BOOKS

  • <p>Whether you find them at Trader Joe's or a flower market, we have a feeling a bouquet of fresh blooms is just the thing to cheer you up on Valentine's Day. Be sure to place them right where you can see them within your home.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Hosley-Weddings-Aromatherapy-Projects-Lanterns/dp/B01N8WU35P?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.30420917%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP VASES">SHOP VASES</a></p>
    18/22

    18) Pick up a bouquet of fresh flowers.

    Whether you find them at Trader Joe's or a flower market, we have a feeling a bouquet of fresh blooms is just the thing to cheer you up on Valentine's Day. Be sure to place them right where you can see them within your home.

    SHOP VASES

  • <p>Face mask? Check. Aromatic candles? Check! You're halfway to an at-home "spa night" that rivals the real thing. If you'd rather get out of the house, plan a trip to a day spa with your BFF. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/DERMAL-Collagen-Essence-Facial-Sheet/dp/B0722LVW3B?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.30420917%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP FACE MASKS">SHOP FACE MASKS</a></p>
    19/22

    19) Pamper yourself at home.

    Face mask? Check. Aromatic candles? Check! You're halfway to an at-home "spa night" that rivals the real thing. If you'd rather get out of the house, plan a trip to a day spa with your BFF.

    SHOP FACE MASKS

  • <p>What better way to spend Valentine's Day than by spreading love to those who deserve it most? Take a moment to reflect on the value of your closest friendships, then jot down your thoughts snail mail-style.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Outshine-Assorted-Greeting-Envelopes-Details/dp/B07FZB6WHR/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.30420917%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP CUTE GREETING CARDS">SHOP CUTE GREETING CARDS</a></p>
    20/22

    20) Write letters to your friends.

    What better way to spend Valentine's Day than by spreading love to those who deserve it most? Take a moment to reflect on the value of your closest friendships, then jot down your thoughts snail mail-style.

    SHOP CUTE GREETING CARDS

  • <p>If every other activity just sounds like "too much," there's one we know for a fact will appeal to you: a good nap! Stay in bed past your alarm or take a midday nap this Valentine's Day weekend—why not?</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Coop-Home-Goods-Adjustable-Hypoallergenic/dp/B00EINBSEW?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.30420917%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP BESTSELLING PILLOWS">SHOP BESTSELLING PILLOWS</a></p>
    21/22

    21) Sleep in.

    If every other activity just sounds like "too much," there's one we know for a fact will appeal to you: a good nap! Stay in bed past your alarm or take a midday nap this Valentine's Day weekend—why not?

    SHOP BESTSELLING PILLOWS

  • <p>An afternoon at the hair salon is an afternoon well spent. Whether you opt for a full haircut or a simple blow-dry, we have a feeling you won't regret going this route. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Conair-Dryer-Ionic-Conditioning-Chrome/dp/B003FBG88E?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.30420917%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP BLOW-DRYERS">SHOP BLOW-DRYERS</a></p>
    22/22

    22) Get your hair done.

    An afternoon at the hair salon is an afternoon well spent. Whether you opt for a full haircut or a simple blow-dry, we have a feeling you won't regret going this route.

    SHOP BLOW-DRYERS

