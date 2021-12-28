Single on Valentine's Day This Year? Here Are 22 Magical Things to Do on Your Own
- 1/22
1) Host a meal with friends.
- 2/22
2) Take a yoga class.
- 3/22
3) Volunteer.
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 4/22
4) Upgrade your home decor.
- 5/22
5) Get outside.
- 6/22
6) Get crafty.
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 7/22
7) Take a bubble bath.
- 8/22
8) Do a social media detox.
- 9/22
9) Play dress up.
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 10/22
10)
- 11/22
11) Plan a weekend trip.
- 12/22
12) Cook a big dinner for yourself.
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 13/22
13) Get into a new TV show.
- 14/22
14) Bake a sweet treat.
- 15/22
15) Bring back an old hobby or start a new one.
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 16/22
16) Buy yourself jewelry.
- 17/22
17) Read a good book outside.
- 18/22
18) Pick up a bouquet of fresh flowers.
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 19/22
19) Pamper yourself at home.
- 20/22
20) Write letters to your friends.
- 21/22
21) Sleep in.
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 22/22
22) Get your hair done.