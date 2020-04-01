Simple Recipes You Can Make for a Comforting Easter Brunch at Home

Simple Recipes You Can Make for a Comforting Easter Brunch at HomePeopleApril 1, 2020, 10:01 p.m. UTCNeed easy Easter ideas? We've got unique takes on classic holiday recipes to make your at-home feast one to remember.Simple Recipes You Can Make for a Comforting Easter Brunch at HomeShaved Asparagus Salad with Parmesan and PistachiosSpringtime is when asparagus start to come into season. Shaving the vegetable into long strips creates a unique and refreshing base for a salad on Easter. Get the recipe HEREGlazed Ham with Orange-Wine SauceMake this the year you experiment with a new glaze for your Easter ham! This one has an elegant, just-sweet-enough flavor that complements the savory ham beautifully. Get the recipe HEREScroll to continue with contentAdGrilled Lamb Chops with Lemon CremaTraditional Easter lamb gets an unexpected upgrade from a unique blend of spices and tangy lemon crema. Get the recipe HERE Smashed Potatoes with Sun-Dried-Tomato Dip"This spice mix reminds me of the smoky heat you get from barbecue potato chips," says celebrity chef Padma Lakshmi of her recipe. These potatoes are crispy and salty and are best served with this creamy dipping sauce. Get the recipe HEREPea Pesto and Mozzarella BruschettaKick off brunch with this light, elegant bite. “I love the super-vibrant fresh flavor, bright green color and combination of crisp-tender peas with the burrata and crunchy-chewy grilled bruschetta," says chef Curtis Stone. Get the recipe HERESlow Cooker Brown Sugar Ham and Rosemary Roasted Carrots A showpiece ham and a colorful vegetable side make for a wow-worthy duo. The ham's rich, smoky flavor is complemented by fresh roasted carrots. Get the recipes HEREChocolate & Macadamia Nut Monkey BreadA decadent dessert made with a mix of macadamia nuts, pecans, almonds, chocolate chips and a gooey, brown sugar butter sauce, you'll want to make all year long. Get the recipe HEREHot Cross BunsThis popular bread is a staple at many Easter celebrations, and this recipe is the best of the best. Get the recipe HERE