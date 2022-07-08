Simone Biles and Megan Rapinoe Are Honored in D.C., Plus Tracee Ellis Ross, Winnie Harlow and More

  • <p>Simone Biles beams on July 7 while receiving her Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington, D.C. </p>
    Biles' Smile

    Simone Biles beams on July 7 while receiving her Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington, D.C.

  • <p>Also earning a Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House on July 7: Megan Rapinoe, who has some fun with photographers before the ceremony. </p>
    Tongues Wagging

    Also earning a Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House on July 7: Megan Rapinoe, who has some fun with photographers before the ceremony.

  • <p>Tracee Ellis Ross stands tall at the "Diner De La Mode" to benefit Sidaction at Pavillon Cambon Capucines in Paris on July 7.</p>
    Dinner Date

    Tracee Ellis Ross stands tall at the "Diner De La Mode" to benefit Sidaction at Pavillon Cambon Capucines in Paris on July 7.

  • <p>Winnie Harlow greets the crowds while arriving to the Fendi show during Paris Fashion Week on July 7. </p>
    Easy Breezy

    Winnie Harlow greets the crowds while arriving to the Fendi show during Paris Fashion Week on July 7.

  • <p><em>Stranger Things</em> star Natalia Dyer takes a walk around N.Y.C. on July 7.</p>
    Solo Stroll

    Stranger Things star Natalia Dyer takes a walk around N.Y.C. on July 7.

  • <p><em>Outlander</em>'s Sam Heughan earns his honorary degree in Glasgow, Scotland, on July 7. </p>
    Congrats, Grad!

    Outlander's Sam Heughan earns his honorary degree in Glasgow, Scotland, on July 7.

  • <p>Travis Barker is back in action on July 6, stepping out of a music studio in L.A. following his recent hospitalization. </p>
    Back to Business

    Travis Barker is back in action on July 6, stepping out of a music studio in L.A. following his recent hospitalization.

  • <p>Damian Lewis makes it official with his new girlfriend, The Kills frontwoman Alison Mosshart, at an event for The House of KOKO in London on July 6. </p>
    Feeling Happy

    Damian Lewis makes it official with his new girlfriend, The Kills frontwoman Alison Mosshart, at an event for The House of KOKO in London on July 6.

  • <p>Kate Beckinsale sports a corset top and dazzling diamonds for the opening of the David Yurman Paris flagship store on July 6 in France. </p>
    Sparkle Motion

    Kate Beckinsale sports a corset top and dazzling diamonds for the opening of the David Yurman Paris flagship store on July 6 in France.

  • <p>Also arriving at the David Yurman Paris flagship opening on July 6: models Coco Rocha and Alessandra Ambrósio. </p>
    Fashionable Friends

    Also arriving at the David Yurman Paris flagship opening on July 6: models Coco Rocha and Alessandra Ambrósio.

  • <p>Colin Farrell breaks a sweat while running in Los Angeles on July 5. </p>
    Run Along

    Colin Farrell breaks a sweat while running in Los Angeles on July 5.

  • <p>Natalie Portman dazzles on July 7 at a Rome photo call for <em>Thor: Love and Thunder. </em></p>
    On Red Alert

    Natalie Portman dazzles on July 7 at a Rome photo call for Thor: Love and Thunder.

  • <p>Prince William gets a kiss from Kate Middleton on July 6 during the Royal Charity Polo Cup in England. </p>
    Kiss Me, Kate

    Prince William gets a kiss from Kate Middleton on July 6 during the Royal Charity Polo Cup in England.

  • <p>Vince Vaughn serves as World Series of Poker master of ceremonies at Bally's Las Vegas on July 6. </p>
    Metal Man

    Vince Vaughn serves as World Series of Poker master of ceremonies at Bally's Las Vegas on July 6.

  • <p>Pom Klementieff stops for the cameras outside the Viktor and Rolf Haute Couture show in Paris on July 6. </p>
    Put a Bow on It

    Pom Klementieff stops for the cameras outside the Viktor and Rolf Haute Couture show in Paris on July 6.

  • <p>Maluma shows off his unique jewelry on July 6 during the Jean-Paul Gaultier fashion show at Paris Fashion Week. </p>
    Big Bling

    Maluma shows off his unique jewelry on July 6 during the Jean-Paul Gaultier fashion show at Paris Fashion Week.

  • <p>Liv Lo and Henry Golding get glam on July 6 for a party celebrating the David Yurman Paris Flagship grand opening at The Louvre. </p>
    All Dressed Up

    Liv Lo and Henry Golding get glam on July 6 for a party celebrating the David Yurman Paris Flagship grand opening at The Louvre.

  • <p>John Slattery catches a wave in The Hamptons, New York, on July 6.</p>
    Sea Him Go

    John Slattery catches a wave in The Hamptons, New York, on July 6.

  • <p>Ashley Greene lets her bump lead the way during a walk around L.A. on July 6.</p>
    Pregnant Pause

    Ashley Greene lets her bump lead the way during a walk around L.A. on July 6.

  • <p>Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban share a smooch outside of the Balenciaga show at Paris Fashion Week on July 6. </p>
    French Kiss

    Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban share a smooch outside of the Balenciaga show at Paris Fashion Week on July 6.

  • <p>Cardi B gets goofy on July 1 while out in N.Y.C. </p>
    Color Wonder

    Cardi B gets goofy on July 1 while out in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Prince William is poised for victory on July 6 while competing in the Royal Charity Polo Cup in Egham, England. </p>
    Horse Play

    Prince William is poised for victory on July 6 while competing in the Royal Charity Polo Cup in Egham, England.

  • <p>Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan crack up on the N.Y.C. set of <em>Maestro</em> on July 6. </p>
    Double Take

    Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan crack up on the N.Y.C. set of Maestro on July 6.

  • <p>Naomi Campbell is ready to go backstage at the July 6 Balenciaga fashion show in Paris. </p>
    Puff Piece

    Naomi Campbell is ready to go backstage at the July 6 Balenciaga fashion show in Paris.

  • <p>David Beckham and his mother Sandra West attend the July 6 women's quarterfinal match at Wimbledon in London. </p>
    Love All

    David Beckham and his mother Sandra West attend the July 6 women's quarterfinal match at Wimbledon in London.

  • <p>Ben Affleck is ready for business on the Los Angeles set of his new film on July 6. </p>
    All Tied Up

    Ben Affleck is ready for business on the Los Angeles set of his new film on July 6.

  • <p>Leon Bridges sings in style on July 5 during a concert at the Huxleys in Berlin, Germany. </p>
    Bridging the Gap

    Leon Bridges sings in style on July 5 during a concert at the Huxleys in Berlin, Germany.

  • <p>Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton and Mary Steenburgen hop off a helicopter while filming <em>Book Club 2 </em>in Rome on July 6.</p>
    Close Call

    Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton and Mary Steenburgen hop off a helicopter while filming Book Club 2 in Rome on July 6.

  • <p>Bella Hadid has some fun with the cameras outside the Balenciaga show at Paris Fashion Week on July 6. </p>
    Picture Perfect

    Bella Hadid has some fun with the cameras outside the Balenciaga show at Paris Fashion Week on July 6.

  • <p>Natalie Portman has some fun with photographers on July 5 at the <em>Thor: Love and Thunder</em> premiere in London.</p>
    Funny Faces

    Natalie Portman has some fun with photographers on July 5 at the Thor: Love and Thunder premiere in London.

  • <p>Rita Ora gives Taika Waititi a kiss at the <em>Thor: Love and Thunder</em> premiere in London on July 5. </p>
    Sweet Smooch

    Rita Ora gives Taika Waititi a kiss at the Thor: Love and Thunder premiere in London on July 5.

  • <p>Serena Williams stands tall on July 5 at the <em>Thor: Love and Thunder</em> premiere in London.</p>
    Pink Lady

    Serena Williams stands tall on July 5 at the Thor: Love and Thunder premiere in London.

  • <p>Tom Holland crosses the street outside Radio City Music Hall in N.Y.C. on July 5 while filming scenes for <em>The Crowded Room.</em></p>
    Back in Time

    Tom Holland crosses the street outside Radio City Music Hall in N.Y.C. on July 5 while filming scenes for The Crowded Room.

  • <p>Issa Rae kicks back at Spotify's House of Are & Be on July 2 during the Essence Festival in New Orleans.</p>
    Play It Again

    Issa Rae kicks back at Spotify's House of Are & Be on July 2 during the Essence Festival in New Orleans.

  • <p>Sherri Shepherd and producing partner Jawn Murray stop by the Ford stage at the Essence Festival in New Orleans to discuss her new nationally syndicated daytime talk show, <em>SHERRI.</em></p>
    Step and Repeat

    Sherri Shepherd and producing partner Jawn Murray stop by the Ford stage at the Essence Festival in New Orleans to discuss her new nationally syndicated daytime talk show, SHERRI.

  • <p>Bobby Brown and his family take the spotlight on the Ford stage at the Essence Festival in New Orleans.</p>
    Family Ties

    Bobby Brown and his family take the spotlight on the Ford stage at the Essence Festival in New Orleans.

  • <p>Janelle Monáe and friends hit the dance floor at Grey Goose Essences Presents: The Main Character at the Essence Festival in New Orleans. </p>
    Dance Party

    Janelle Monáe and friends hit the dance floor at Grey Goose Essences Presents: The Main Character at the Essence Festival in New Orleans.

  • <p>Jenifer Lewis performs at Preservation Hall in New Orleans during Disney Parks' announcement of their upcoming attraction, Tiana's Bayou Adventure, during the Essence Festival in New Orleans. </p>
    Bayou Bliss

    Jenifer Lewis performs at Preservation Hall in New Orleans during Disney Parks' announcement of their upcoming attraction, Tiana's Bayou Adventure, during the Essence Festival in New Orleans.

  • <p>Lesley Manville keeps it moving at a Hamptons, New York, screening of Focus Features' <em>Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris</em> at The Maidstone.</p>
    Paris Match

    Lesley Manville keeps it moving at a Hamptons, New York, screening of Focus Features' Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris at The Maidstone.

  • <p>Cynthia Erivo warms up for PBS' <em>A Capitol Fourth </em>in Washington, D.C., on July 3. </p>
    Practice Makes Perfect

    Cynthia Erivo warms up for PBS' A Capitol Fourth in Washington, D.C., on July 3.

  • <p>Jared Leto spends the day at Club 55 while vacationing in Saint-Tropez, France, on July 4. </p>
    Hi Times

    Jared Leto spends the day at Club 55 while vacationing in Saint-Tropez, France, on July 4.

  • <p>Kate Middleton and Prince William share a smile while attending day nine of Wimbledon on July 5 in London.</p>
    Tennis, Anyone?

    Kate Middleton and Prince William share a smile while attending day nine of Wimbledon on July 5 in London.

  • <p>Vivica A. Fox waves to fans on July 5 while arriving to <em>Good Morning America </em>in N.Y.C. </p>
    A Good Morning

    Vivica A. Fox waves to fans on July 5 while arriving to Good Morning America in N.Y.C.

  • <p>James Righton and Keira Knightley sit front-row at the Chanel haute couture fall/winter 2022/23 show during Paris Fashion Week on July 5. </p>
    Made in the Shade(s)

    James Righton and Keira Knightley sit front-row at the Chanel haute couture fall/winter 2022/23 show during Paris Fashion Week on July 5.

  • <p>Maggie Gyllenhaal attends the Chanel haute couture fall/winter 2022/23 show during Paris Fashion Week on July 5. </p>
    In the Pocket

    Maggie Gyllenhaal attends the Chanel haute couture fall/winter 2022/23 show during Paris Fashion Week on July 5.

  • <p>Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla open BBC Wales' new headquarters in Cardiff on July 5. </p>
    Here to Help

    Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla open BBC Wales' new headquarters in Cardiff on July 5.

  • <p>Cassadee Pope and Sam Palladio perform onstage at the 2022 Let Freedom Sing! Music City concert on July 4 in Nashville. </p>
    Dream Duet

    Cassadee Pope and Sam Palladio perform onstage at the 2022 Let Freedom Sing! Music City concert on July 4 in Nashville.

  • <p>Tessa Thompson keeps it high-fashion on July 4 while arriving to a hotel in London.</p>
    Shoulder On

    Tessa Thompson keeps it high-fashion on July 4 while arriving to a hotel in London.

  • <p>Bradley Cooper gets back into character as Leonard Bernstein on the set of <em>Maestro </em>in N.Y.C.'s Central Park on July 4. </p>
    Set Dressing

    Bradley Cooper gets back into character as Leonard Bernstein on the set of Maestro in N.Y.C.'s Central Park on July 4.

  • <p>Rosario Dawson gets moving on July 3 as her Studio 189 joins Bloomingdale's at The Surf Lodge in Montauk, New York, for a party celebrating the limited-edition AQUA partnership AKUA. </p>
    Feeling Free

    Rosario Dawson gets moving on July 3 as her Studio 189 joins Bloomingdale's at The Surf Lodge in Montauk, New York, for a party celebrating the limited-edition AQUA partnership AKUA.

  • <p>Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn step out for a stroll on July 3 while vacationing in Ravello, Italy. </p>
    Summer Vacation

    Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn step out for a stroll on July 3 while vacationing in Ravello, Italy.

  • <p>Lil' Kim kicks off a performance with The Roots during the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Louisiana Superdome on July 3 in New Orleans.</p>
    High Kick

    Lil' Kim kicks off a performance with The Roots during the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Louisiana Superdome on July 3 in New Orleans.

  • <p>Tiffany Haddish is all smiles in head-to-toe yellow while attending the Disney Influencer Panel at the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans on July 3.</p>
    Bright Spot

    Tiffany Haddish is all smiles in head-to-toe yellow while attending the Disney Influencer Panel at the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans on July 3.

  • <p>Travis Scott performs at E11EVEN Miami on July 3 in Florida.</p>
    Miami Nights

    Travis Scott performs at E11EVEN Miami on July 3 in Florida.

  • <p>Heidi Klum poses in front of a billboard of her painting in New York City's Times Square during Ape Fest. </p>
    Name in Lights

    Heidi Klum poses in front of a billboard of her painting in New York City's Times Square during Ape Fest.

  • <p>Bill Murray snaps a photo with fans during the JP McManus Pro-Am charity golf tournament at Adare Manor, Ireland, on July 2.</p>
    Photo Finish

    Bill Murray snaps a photo with fans during the JP McManus Pro-Am charity golf tournament at Adare Manor, Ireland, on July 2.

  • <p>Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger, Steve Jordan and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones perform at American Express presents BST Hyde Park on July 3 in London. </p>
    Stage Right

    Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger, Steve Jordan and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones perform at American Express presents BST Hyde Park on July 3 in London.

  • <p>Sienna Miller arrives for Wimbledon 2022 day 7 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 3 in London.</p>
    Game Day Ready

    Sienna Miller arrives for Wimbledon 2022 day 7 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 3 in London.

  • <p>Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor hold hands after dining at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica on July 2.</p>
    Dinner à Deux

    Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor hold hands after dining at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica on July 2.

  • <p>Natalie Portman keeps it casual while attending American Express presents BST Hyde Park on July 2 in London.</p>
    Going Incognito

    Natalie Portman keeps it casual while attending American Express presents BST Hyde Park on July 2 in London.

  • <p>Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine shares a smile while enjoying a beach walk in Saint-Tropez, France, with a friend on July 2.</p>
    Beach Bum

    Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine shares a smile while enjoying a beach walk in Saint-Tropez, France, with a friend on July 2.

  • <p>The cast of <em>Heartstopper</em> (from left) Kizzy Edgell, Corinna Brown, Kit Connor, Joe Locke, Tobie Donovan and Sebastian Croft, attend Pride in London 2022: The 50th Anniversary Parade on July 2.</p>
    Say It Loud, Say It Proud!

    The cast of Heartstopper (from left) Kizzy Edgell, Corinna Brown, Kit Connor, Joe Locke, Tobie Donovan and Sebastian Croft, attend Pride in London 2022: The 50th Anniversary Parade on July 2.

  • <p>Chanté Adams, Abbi Jacobson and D'Arcy Carden attend Prime Video's <em>A League of Their Own</em> Special Screening on July 2 in Rockford, Illinois.</p>
    Batter Up

    Chanté Adams, Abbi Jacobson and D'Arcy Carden attend Prime Video's A League of Their Own Special Screening on July 2 in Rockford, Illinois.

  • <p>Adele performs on stage as American Express presents BST Hyde Park on July 1 in London.</p>
    Back on Stage

    Adele performs on stage as American Express presents BST Hyde Park on July 1 in London.

  • <p>Yvette Nicole Brown and Janet Jackson attend the "Be Bold" Dinner Series, honoring Jackson and presented by Coca-Cola, at Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans on July 1 in Louisiana.</p>
    Guest of Honor

    Yvette Nicole Brown and Janet Jackson attend the "Be Bold" Dinner Series, honoring Jackson and presented by Coca-Cola, at Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans on July 1 in Louisiana.

  • <p>Tom Cruise attends American Express presents BST Hyde Park in London on July 1. </p>
    Tom Says 'Hello'

    Tom Cruise attends American Express presents BST Hyde Park in London on July 1.

  • <p>Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean perform during the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Louisiana Superdome on July 1 in New Orleans.</p>
    Musical Duo

    Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean perform during the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Louisiana Superdome on July 1 in New Orleans.

  • <p>Tamron Hall, Marsai Martin and KeKe Palmer attend the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 1 in New Orleans.</p>
    Celeb Night Out

    Tamron Hall, Marsai Martin and KeKe Palmer attend the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 1 in New Orleans.

  • <p>Pals Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are in sync on June 30 on the Los Angeles set of their new film.</p>
    To the Left

    Pals Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are in sync on June 30 on the Los Angeles set of their new film.

  • <p>Russell Wilson and Ciara arrive in style at The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party on June 30 in London.</p>
    London Looks

    Russell Wilson and Ciara arrive in style at The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party on June 30 in London.

  • <p>Rob Lowe flashes a smile at the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres baseball game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on June 30.</p>
    True Blue

    Rob Lowe flashes a smile at the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres baseball game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on June 30.

  • <p>Chrishell Stause goes glam on June 30 at the Los Angeles opening night performance of <em>Moulin Rogue! The Musical.</em></p>
    Shimmer and Shine

    Chrishell Stause goes glam on June 30 at the Los Angeles opening night performance of Moulin Rogue! The Musical.

  • <p>George Clooney takes the stage on June 30 at the 4Gamechangers Day event in Vienna, Austria.</p>
    Affecting Change

    George Clooney takes the stage on June 30 at the 4Gamechangers Day event in Vienna, Austria.

  • <p><em>Black Panther</em>'s Sterling K. Brown meets the hero himself on June 30 during a trip to Disneyland's Avengers Campus in Anaheim, California. </p>
    A Hero's Welcome

    Black Panther's Sterling K. Brown meets the hero himself on June 30 during a trip to Disneyland's Avengers Campus in Anaheim, California.

  • <p>Kelsea Ballerini is summer-ready while heading to <em>Jimmy Kimmel Live! </em>in L.A. on June 30.</p>
    Flower Child

    Kelsea Ballerini is summer-ready while heading to Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A. on June 30.

  • <p>Andrew Garfield looks ready to catch a wave in Malibu, California, on June 30.</p>
    Beachy Keen

    Andrew Garfield looks ready to catch a wave in Malibu, California, on June 30.

  • <p>Danai Gurira stuns at the opening night of <em>Richard III,</em> a production of The Public Theater's Shakespeare in the Park, in N.Y.C.'s Central Park on June 30. </p>
    Theater Buff

    Danai Gurira stuns at the opening night of Richard III, a production of The Public Theater's Shakespeare in the Park, in N.Y.C.'s Central Park on June 30.

  • <p>Hilary Duff reads to kids during Epic!'s Go Anywhere Summer Kickoff Celebration supporting St. Jude at The Grove in L.A. on June 30. </p>
    Book It!

    Hilary Duff reads to kids during Epic!'s Go Anywhere Summer Kickoff Celebration supporting St. Jude at The Grove in L.A. on June 30.

  • <p>Keith Urban performs on <em>Today</em> in N.Y.C. on June 30. </p>
    Strum-thing Good

    Keith Urban performs on Today in N.Y.C. on June 30.

  • <p>Chris Pine gets into character on the Los Angeles set of his new project, <em>Poolman, </em>on June 30. </p>
    Hair Apparent

    Chris Pine gets into character on the Los Angeles set of his new project, Poolman, on June 30.

  • <p>Guess who's back! Guest star Milo Ventimiglia joins Rachel Brosnahan on the N.Y.C. set of <em>The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel</em> on June 30.</p>
    Such a Surprise

    Guess who's back! Guest star Milo Ventimiglia joins Rachel Brosnahan on the N.Y.C. set of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on June 30.

  • <p>Mel C, a.k.a. Sporty Spice, and Nicola Coughlan hang out in the Pimm's No. 1 hospitality suite at Wimbledon in London on June 30. </p>
    Feeling Sporty

    Mel C, a.k.a. Sporty Spice, and Nicola Coughlan hang out in the Pimm's No. 1 hospitality suite at Wimbledon in London on June 30.

  • <p>DJ Cassidy celebrates his birthday with pal Anthony Anderson during an intimate dinner party at Herb Alpert's Vibrato in Bel Air on June 27.</p>
    Birthday Buddies

    DJ Cassidy celebrates his birthday with pal Anthony Anderson during an intimate dinner party at Herb Alpert's Vibrato in Bel Air on June 27.

  • <p>Russell Wilson and Ciara walk arm-in-arm on the Wimbledon grounds in London on June 30. </p>
    Match Made in Heaven

    Russell Wilson and Ciara walk arm-in-arm on the Wimbledon grounds in London on June 30.

  • <p>Maluma gets the crowd going at the Mediolanum Forum in Milan on June 29. </p>
    The Crowd Goes Wild

    Maluma gets the crowd going at the Mediolanum Forum in Milan on June 29.

  • <p>Cardi B leaves a recording studio in N.Y.C. on June 29. </p>
    For the Record

    Cardi B leaves a recording studio in N.Y.C. on June 29.

  • <p>Selena Gomez celebrates the launch of Rare Beauty's Kind Words Matte Lipstick and Liner Collection on June 29 in Santa Monica, California. </p>
    Launch Party

    Selena Gomez celebrates the launch of Rare Beauty's Kind Words Matte Lipstick and Liner Collection on June 29 in Santa Monica, California.

  • <p>Dave Bautista enjoys a sunny stroll around L.A. on June 29.</p>
    Out and About

    Dave Bautista enjoys a sunny stroll around L.A. on June 29.

  • <p>Mom-to-be Zawe Ashton and Freida Pinto go glam at the premiere of <em>Mr. Malcom's List, </em>hosted by Bleecker Street, in N.Y.C. on June 29. </p>
    Star Power

    Mom-to-be Zawe Ashton and Freida Pinto go glam at the premiere of Mr. Malcom's List, hosted by Bleecker Street, in N.Y.C. on June 29.

  • <p>Paul Walter Hauser shows love for late costar Ray Liotta at the premiere of <em>Black Bird </em>in L.A. on June 29. </p>
    Sweet Tribute

    Paul Walter Hauser shows love for late costar Ray Liotta at the premiere of Black Bird in L.A. on June 29.

  • <p>Greg Kinnear and Taron Egerton attend the premiere of Apple TV+'s <em>Black Bird</em> on June 29. </p>
    Pals Who Pose

    Greg Kinnear and Taron Egerton attend the premiere of Apple TV+'s Black Bird on June 29.

  • <p>Newlyweds Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz stroll around Saint-Tropez, France, on June 29. </p>
    Vacay Bae

    Newlyweds Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz stroll around Saint-Tropez, France, on June 29.

