Simone Biles And Jonathan Owens Love To Pack On The PDA (Can Ya Blame 'Em?)

The Canadian Press

HELSINKI (AP) — Finnish health authorities have detected a spike in coronavirus cases that has been traced to soccer fans returning from neighboring Russia following European Championship matches in St. Petersburg. The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare on Saturday urged “all passengers who have traveled from St. Petersburg to Finland by any bus company to apply for a coronavirus test.” “Any bus or minibus may have been exposed,” the institute said. Finland played two of its Euro 2020 grou