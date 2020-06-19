Show Single Moms Some Extra Love This Father's Day

Some moms put their education on hold just to make sure their children are maintained. According to a brief from the Institute for Women's Policy Research, "4 in 10 women at two-year colleges say that they are likely or very likely to drop out of school due to their dependent care obligations."

Programs like MasterClass and Nikon's Creator's Hour are great ways to hone in on your parent's interest before investing in a full-time course. They're also fun to either watch or engage with at home and together.