Show the Nurse in Your Life How Much You Appreciate Them with These Gifts

  • <p>These last two years have been tough on all of us, but arguably none so much as nurses. Every day takes a toll on them, so it's never been more important to show nurses just how much we appreciate them. Whether you're shopping for an upcoming birthday or holiday or you just want to gift them a simple "thank you" present, any of the items on this list will surely be appreciated by the nurse(s) in your life. </p><p>Showing your appreciation doesn't have to be expensive! It can be a gift that's as simple as a Starbucks gift card or a meal delivered to work. Many of these gifts come in at under $10, making them perfect for a sweet surprise for your favorite nurse. If you're looking to splurge a little more, though, we've included gifts in the $25-$50 range as well.</p><p>While we've included items the medical hero in your life needs like new scrubs or some good hand lotion, we've also added things they may want that have nothing to do with their career. Looking for something for a special holiday? Consider looking at our <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/shopping/gifts/g36340375/unique-graduation-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Graduation" class="link ">Graduation</a>, <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/shopping/gifts/g1441/mothers-day-gift-guide/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mother's Day" class="link ">Mother's Day</a>, and <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/shopping/gifts/g19448303/easter-basket-stuffers-adults/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Easter" class="link ">Easter</a> gift guides!</p>
  • <p>comradsocks.com</p><p><strong>$32.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.comradsocks.com%2Fcollections%2Ftie-dye%2Fproducts%2Fknee-high-compression-socks-twist-dye-limited&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg39204806%2Fgift-ideas-for-nurses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>These socks may just be their new favorite accessory after being on their feet all day. Compression socks increase circulation to the legs and feet to prevent aches and pains. </p>
    Knee-High Compression Socks

    These socks may just be their new favorite accessory after being on their feet all day. Compression socks increase circulation to the legs and feet to prevent aches and pains.

  • <p><strong>DEMDACO</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$38.66</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B077VX6Z4D?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.39204806%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This heart-shaped pillow isn't just cute. It's weighted to relieve aches and pains, too. </p>
    Heart-Shaped Weighted Pillow

    $38.66

    This heart-shaped pillow isn't just cute. It's weighted to relieve aches and pains, too.

  • <p><strong>Travelambo</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07KBZ18S4?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.39204806%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A wristlet makes the perfect grab-and-go holder for their necessities on the way to work. This one can fit an ID badge, license, cards, phone, lip balm, and more, and comes in a variety of colors. </p>
    Wrislet

    $16.99

    A wristlet makes the perfect grab-and-go holder for their necessities on the way to work. This one can fit an ID badge, license, cards, phone, lip balm, and more, and comes in a variety of colors.

  • <p>Corkcicle</p><p><strong>$33.71</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fcorkcicle.com%2Fproducts%2Fbaldwin-boxer&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg39204806%2Fgift-ideas-for-nurses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>They have to take their lunch or dinner on the go more often than not. This handy little lunchbox is insulated so it keeps food cool for hours and even has a strap to lock in their water bottle or umbrella. </p>
    Insulated Lunchbox

    They have to take their lunch or dinner on the go more often than not. This handy little lunchbox is insulated so it keeps food cool for hours and even has a strap to lock in their water bottle or umbrella.

  • <p><strong>3LittlePixiesShoppe</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$8.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F696651187%2Fstethoscope-id-tag-stethoscope-id-ring&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg39204806%2Fgift-ideas-for-nurses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>They'll never have to worry about confusing their stethoscope with anyone else's again!</p>
    Stethoscope ID Tag

    $8.95

    They'll never have to worry about confusing their stethoscope with anyone else's again!

  • <p><strong>OUAI</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$32.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08BXB2CCX?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.39204806%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>It's far from the most glamorous item on the list, but moisturizing lotion is a must-have for anyone in the medical field. After washing their hands all day every day, their skin can get seriously dry. </p>
    Hand Lotion

    $32.00

    It's far from the most glamorous item on the list, but moisturizing lotion is a must-have for anyone in the medical field. After washing their hands all day every day, their skin can get seriously dry.

  • <p><strong>LEVOIT</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$79.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09C24TYGQ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.39204806%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Another must-have for dry skin: this smart humidifier. See all of our dry skin saviors <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/shopping/g38928182/winter-skin-care/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link ">here</a>!</p>
    Humidifier

    $79.99

    Another must-have for dry skin: this smart humidifier. See all of our dry skin saviors here!

  • <p><strong>Luca + Danni</strong></p><p>lucadanni.com</p><p><strong>$34.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Flucadanni.com%2Fproducts%2Fnurse-bangle-bracelet-1&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg39204806%2Fgift-ideas-for-nurses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This cute little bangle pays homage to their passion without being too kitschy in the process. </p>
    Nurse Bangle Bracelet

    $34.00

    This cute little bangle pays homage to their passion without being too kitschy in the process.

  • <p>jaanuu.com</p><p><strong>$46.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jaanuu.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomen-s-essential-5-pocket-jogger%2Fblack%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg39204806%2Fgift-ideas-for-nurses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Chic scrubs, say what?! These cute jogger scrubs are also highly rated by nurses across the board. </p>
    Women's Essential 5-Pocket Jogger

    Chic scrubs, say what?! These cute jogger scrubs are also highly rated by nurses across the board.

  • <p><strong>Starbucks</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$25.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00AR51Y5I?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.39204806%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>We don't know a single nurse who'd turn down a Starbucks gift card. Do you know that getting a gift card is as simple as ordering it on Amazon? It doesn't get easier than that!</p>
    Starbucks Gift Card

    $25.00

    We don't know a single nurse who'd turn down a Starbucks gift card. Do you know that getting a gift card is as simple as ordering it on Amazon? It doesn't get easier than that!

  • <p><strong>Simple Modern</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07D49VP73?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.39204806%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Gift this tumbler by itself or with a coffee shop gift card or water enhancers for an extra little surprise. We also love <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Reduce-Tumbler-Easy-Hold-Insulated-Sweat-Proof/dp/B08SZ94SL5?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.39204806%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:this larger version" class="link ">this larger version</a> that has a handle. </p>
    Insulated Tumbler

    $19.99

    Gift this tumbler by itself or with a coffee shop gift card or water enhancers for an extra little surprise. We also love this larger version that has a handle.

  • <p><strong>Cuccio</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.26</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00F644LTQ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.39204806%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>They may or may not be able to have their nails done depending on where they work, but that doesn't have to mean nail care stops there! This revitalizing cuticle oil will keep their nail beds in tip-top shape. </p>
    Cuticle Revitalizing Oil

    $12.26

    They may or may not be able to have their nails done depending on where they work, but that doesn't have to mean nail care stops there! This revitalizing cuticle oil will keep their nail beds in tip-top shape.

  • <p><strong>livho</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$15.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07W781XWF?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.39204806%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Nurses can spend quite a bit of time looking over screens, which can cause plenty of eye strain. These highly-rated blue light glasses are favorites. </p>
    Blue Light Blocking Glasses

    $15.98

    Nurses can spend quite a bit of time looking over screens, which can cause plenty of eye strain. These highly-rated blue light glasses are favorites.

  • <p><strong>Brownmed</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$13.54</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B001HTYJLO?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.39204806%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Another gift that'll ease their eye strain? This compression mask that applies gentle pressure to relieve headaches, eye pain, and more. </p>
    Compression Pain Relief Mask

    $13.54

    Another gift that'll ease their eye strain? This compression mask that applies gentle pressure to relieve headaches, eye pain, and more.

  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$6.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B096TN9BG6?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.39204806%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Because sometimes the best way to work it out is by coloring it out. </p>
    Midnight Nurse Coloring Book

    Because sometimes the best way to work it out is by coloring it out.

  • <p>apothekary.co</p><p><strong>$41.60</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fapothekary.co%2Fproducts%2Flicense-to-chill-set&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg39204806%2Fgift-ideas-for-nurses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This herbal remedy set contains three different blends that promote stress relief and relaxation, something all nurses can use more of. </p>
    License To Chill Set

    This herbal remedy set contains three different blends that promote stress relief and relaxation, something all nurses can use more of.

  • <p><strong>mandag433</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$9.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F609972812%2Fdog-badge-reel-badge-reel-nurse-badge&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg39204806%2Fgift-ideas-for-nurses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This badge reel is sure to brighten both your nurse and their patients' day. </p>
    Dog Badge Reel

    $9.99

    This badge reel is sure to brighten both your nurse and their patients' day.

  • <p>aweinspired.com</p><p><strong>$160.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Faweinspired.com%2Fproducts%2Fmini-florence-nightingale-necklace%3Fvariant%3D39298083160116&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg39204806%2Fgift-ideas-for-nurses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This gorgeous Florence Nightingale necklace would make a beautiful graduation gift for the new nurse to remember why she loves her profession so much. </p>
    Mini Florence Nightingale Necklace

    This gorgeous Florence Nightingale necklace would make a beautiful graduation gift for the new nurse to remember why she loves her profession so much.

  • <p><strong>Apple</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$228.96</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07K3HG6T9?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.39204806%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>They can't always have their phone on them, in which case an Apple Watch will be their new lifeline. </p>
    Apple Watch Series 3

    $228.96

    They can't always have their phone on them, in which case an Apple Watch will be their new lifeline.

  • <p><strong>AurlexTees</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$32.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1053876579%2Fnurse-shirt-alert-and-oriented&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg39204806%2Fgift-ideas-for-nurses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Trust us, the nurse in your life definitely knows what this sweatshirt reads. </p>
    Alert And Oriented Sweatshirt

    $32.99

    Trust us, the nurse in your life definitely knows what this sweatshirt reads.

  • <p><strong>Funny Mugs, LOL</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$27.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07SW82L1Z?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.39204806%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This cheeky wine glass and coffee mug set is sure to give any nurse a good laugh. </p>
    Before Patients, After Patients Coffee Mug and Stemless Wine Glass

    $27.95

    This cheeky wine glass and coffee mug set is sure to give any nurse a good laugh.

  • <p>riflepaperco.com</p><p><strong>$18.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Friflepaperco.com%2Fgarden-party-gel-pen-set&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg39204806%2Fgift-ideas-for-nurses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Ask a nurse and they'll tell you that somehow, some way, all their pens go missing. This set of four will hopefully tide them over for a while and brighten their day a bit. </p>
    Gel Pen Set

    Ask a nurse and they'll tell you that somehow, some way, all their pens go missing. This set of four will hopefully tide them over for a while and brighten their day a bit.

  • <p><strong>SLIP</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$39.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07Y3SVXR9?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.39204806%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If your nurse has long hair, then it probably takes a beating from bad hair ties. These silk ones prevent breakage and slip out easily without leaving marks. </p>
    Slip Silk Skinnie Scrunchies

    $39.00

    If your nurse has long hair, then it probably takes a beating from bad hair ties. These silk ones prevent breakage and slip out easily without leaving marks.

  • <p>FIGS</p><p><strong>$128.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wearfigs.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-on-shift-sweater-knit-outerwear&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg39204806%2Fgift-ideas-for-nurses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Hospitals can definitely get chilly. This cute knit jacket can be embroidered with their title and has plenty of pockets for all their necessities. </p>
    Knit Jacket

    Hospitals can definitely get chilly. This cute knit jacket can be embroidered with their title and has plenty of pockets for all their necessities.

  • <p>doordash.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.doordash.com%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg39204806%2Fgift-ideas-for-nurses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Looking for a simple, spur-of-the-moment surprise? DoorDash your nurse (and maybe their coworkers!) lunch or dinner. They'll be over the moon about it. </p>
    DoorDash

    Looking for a simple, spur-of-the-moment surprise? DoorDash your nurse (and maybe their coworkers!) lunch or dinner. They'll be over the moon about it.

  • <p><strong>Tecogue</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$7.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09CQ1L6QW?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.39204806%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If they live and breathe by their airpods, then they'll love this case that comes with an airtag holder to locate their beloved buds if they ever lose them. </p>
    AirPods Case with AirTag Holder

    $7.99

    If they live and breathe by their airpods, then they'll love this case that comes with an airtag holder to locate their beloved buds if they ever lose them.

  • <p><strong>Egnaro</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$7.64</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07XLJK98X?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.39204806%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Wearing a regular wedding band can be a little risky for nurses, so many opt to wear these silicone bands, instead. This option comes in a variety of colors and patterns. </p>
    Silicone Ring Set

    $7.64

    Wearing a regular wedding band can be a little risky for nurses, so many opt to wear these silicone bands, instead. This option comes in a variety of colors and patterns.

  • <p><strong>Samsung Electronics</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$21.20</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08BJFRS78?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.39204806%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Do you have any idea of how many germs our phones pick up on a daily basis? Now imagine that in a hospital setting. They can pop their phone in this charger/sanitizer duo when they come home and rest easy. </p>
    Wireless Charger and UV Sanitizer

    $21.20

    Do you have any idea of how many germs our phones pick up on a daily basis? Now imagine that in a hospital setting. They can pop their phone in this charger/sanitizer duo when they come home and rest easy.

  • <p><strong>LEVOIT</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$99.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B083TMWFSZ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.39204806%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>And on the note of germs—give them the gift of clean air at home. This air purifier made our <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/home-maintenance/cleaning/g39174445/best-air-purifier/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:list of the best!" class="link ">list of the best!</a></p>
    LEVOIT Air Purifier

    $99.99

    And on the note of germs—give them the gift of clean air at home. This air purifier made our list of the best!

  • <p><strong>MZOO</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07KC5DWCC?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.39204806%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Night-shift nurses know the struggle of getting good sleep all too well. This eye mask completely blocks out light so they don't miss any of their much-needed zzz's. </p>
    Eye Mask

    $19.99

    Night-shift nurses know the struggle of getting good sleep all too well. This eye mask completely blocks out light so they don't miss any of their much-needed zzz's.

We should always show our nurses how much we appreciate them, but there's never been a better chance than now. These gifts are a thank you they both want and need.

