Show Your Cancer BFF How Much You Care With These Gifts

<p>If you're excited to finally welcome summertime sunshine, you're definitely not alone. But with summer quickly approaching, your fav homebody sign is starting their season too. That's right: it's <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/sex-love/a25588060/cancer-man-personality-traits/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cancer's time to shine" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Cancer's time to shine</a>! </p><p>Born from June 21 to July 22 and represented by the crab, <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/sex-love/a32008788/cancer-compatibility/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cancers are known to be sensitive" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Cancers are known to be sensitive</a>, emotional, nurturing, and intuitive. To give you an idea of just how impressive the sign is, some of <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/entertainment/celebs/g32086359/famous-cancer-celebrities/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:our fav Cancer celebs" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">our fav Cancer celebs</a> include Ariana Grande, Solange, Tom Hanks, and Selena Gomez. Since they're <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/lifestyle/a30027024/astrology-zodiac-sign-ruling-planets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ruled by the Moon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">ruled by the Moon</a>, Cancers' emotions run high, making them seem either extremely sentimental or excessively moody (or both). And because of their tendency to be in their feelings, they're usually the glue that holds the squad together—basically, they're the ones you literally want to keep around at all times. So, even if they're not able to spend IRL quality time with friends and family, Cancers' loyal nature means they'll hold their connections close.</p><p>Cancers are the first ones to pour their heart and souls into special gifts for friends, so we know they deserve only the very best. Here's a list of 20 gift ideas to get the Cancer in your life.</p>
Since Cancer is ruled by the Moon, get your pal a crescent-shaped shelf that'll hold all of their cute mementos.
1) Crescent Moon Wall Shelf

Urban Outfitters

urbanoutfitters.com

$89.00

Shop Now

Since Cancer is ruled by the Moon, get your pal a crescent-shaped shelf that'll hold all of their cute mementos.

Cancers make great cooks (and they'll use any excuse to get the people they love together in one place). So, go on and restock their kitchen supplies with a few quality non-stick pans.
2) Greenpan® Venice Pro Non-Stick 2-Piece Fry Pan Set

westelm.com

$130.00

Shop Now

Cancers make great cooks (and they'll use any excuse to get the people they love together in one place). So, go on and restock their kitchen supplies with a few quality non-stick pans.

A cozy blanket truly means everything to a homebody. Give Cancer the gift of comfort with an ultra-soft blanket they can curl up with during their downtime.
3) Sophie Faux Fur Throw Blanket

Anthropologie

anthropologie.com

$98.00

Shop Now

A cozy blanket truly means everything to a homebody. Give Cancer the gift of comfort with an ultra-soft blanket they can curl up with during their downtime.

Since Cancers tend to have a lot of emotions, treat them to a prompted reflection journal that allows them to get all their feelings onto the page. Believe me, they'll be writing in it every chance they get.
4) Riley Reflections + Intentions Journal

Anthropologie

anthropologie.com

$18.00

Shop Now

Since Cancers tend to have a lot of emotions, treat them to a prompted reflection journal that allows them to get all their feelings onto the page. Believe me, they'll be writing in it every chance they get.

After they're done caring for everyone else, Cancers need a little bit of self-care too. Gift them an exfoliating body scrub that'll be sure to keep them feeling and looking great.
5) Baja Zen Mermaid Glow Body Buff Scrub

Baja Zen Anthropologie

anthropologie.com

$28.00

Shop Now

After they're done caring for everyone else, Cancers need a little bit of self-care too. Gift them an exfoliating body scrub that'll be sure to keep them feeling and looking great.

Cancers are known for being highly intuitive, so why not help them see what they're working with? A tarot card set, complete with a helpful guide, could awaken a whole new passion.
6) The Wild Unknown Tarot Card Set

freepeople.com

$39.99

Shop Now

Cancers are known for being highly intuitive, so why not help them see what they're working with? A tarot card set, complete with a helpful guide, could awaken a whole new passion.

Just like their crustacean symbol, Cancers will often retreat back in their "shell" by staying home. Gift them a sweet-smelling (and aesthetically pleasing) candle that'll make their preferred location just that much cozier.
7) Capri Blue Volcano Capiz Jar Candle

Capri Blue Anthropologie

anthropologie.com

$24.00

Shop Now

Just like their crustacean symbol, Cancers will often retreat back in their "shell" by staying home. Gift them a sweet-smelling (and aesthetically pleasing) candle that'll make their preferred location just that much cozier.

A sweet yet subtle perfume (like Marc Jacob's classic "Daisy") will be sure to keep your fav Cancer in touch with their sentimental, feminine side. Bonus points if it reminds them of something they love!
8) The Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau de Toilette Spray

MARC JACOBS

nordstrom.com

$86.00

Shop Now

A sweet yet subtle perfume (like Marc Jacob's classic "Daisy") will be sure to keep your fav Cancer in touch with their sentimental, feminine side. Bonus points if it reminds them of something they love!

Cancers are always ready for a game night. If they're a movie buff (and they likely are), give them this fun trivia game that'll put their classic film knowledge to the test.
9) Movie Geek Trivia Game

anthropologie.com

$27.50

Shop Now

Cancers are always ready for a game night. If they're a movie buff (and they likely are), give them this fun trivia game that'll put their classic film knowledge to the test.

Beautiful dried flowers are both sentimental and long-lasting, making them a perfect gift for Cancers. Add a classic white vase to make them a gorgeous home decor item.
10) Dried White Winged Everlasting Flowers Branch

westelm.com

$14.40

Shop Now

Beautiful dried flowers are both sentimental and long-lasting, making them a perfect gift for Cancers. Add a classic white vase to make them a gorgeous home decor item.

Surprise your fav Cancer with some of the comfiest PJs around. Not only can they wear this Eberjey set for the most restful sleep of their life, but they can also wear it during the day and still look super stylish!
11) Gisele Long PJ Set

eberjey.com

$120.00

Shop Now

Surprise your fav Cancer with some of the comfiest PJs around. Not only can they wear this Eberjey set for the most restful sleep of their life, but they can also wear it during the day and still look super stylish!

While your Cancer's staying at home, give them the company of a good book that they just won't be able to put down, like Celeste Ng's Little Fires Everywhere. Then, they can watch the Hulu miniseries.
12) Little Fires Everywhere

amazon.com

$12.75

Shop Now

While your Cancer's staying at home, give them the company of a good book that they just won't be able to put down, like Celeste Ng's Little Fires Everywhere. Then, they can watch the Hulu miniseries.

Encourage a healthy skincare routine by treating your Cancer friend to a hydrating face mask, which will most likely result in a night in with all of Cancer's close pals.
13) Moisturizing Moon Mask

Glossier

glossier.com

$22.00

Shop Now

Encourage a healthy skincare routine by treating your Cancer friend to a hydrating face mask, which will most likely result in a night in with all of Cancer's close pals.

Maintaining that Moon vibe, gather up all your photos with your Cancer BFF and watch them get super sentimental over your sweet memories (caution: crying may occur).
14) To The Moon Collage Art Print

SFLY

shutterfly.com

$35.00

Shop Now

Maintaining that Moon vibe, gather up all your photos with your Cancer BFF and watch them get super sentimental over your sweet memories (caution: crying may occur).

An oil diffuser is basically an at-home staple right now. Keep your Cancer pal's emotions at bay (especially during their moodiest days) with the calming scent of their favorite essential oils.
15) Pilgrim Zoe Essential Oil Diffuser

Pilgrim Collection Anthropologie

anthropologie.com

$120.00

Shop Now

An oil diffuser is basically an at-home staple right now. Keep your Cancer pal's emotions at bay (especially during their moodiest days) with the calming scent of their favorite essential oils.

Make your Cancer's home feel like an IRL spa with a classic (and super comfy!) bathrobe they'll probably never take off again.
16) Classic Bathrobe

snowehome.com

$100.00

Shop Now

Make your Cancer's home feel like an IRL spa with a classic (and super comfy!) bathrobe they'll probably never take off again.

This adorable gift really doesn't have an age limit. Surprise your Cancer bestie with a pair of friendship bracelets for when you're missing each other a little extra.
17) Carved Heart Corded Friendship Bracelet Set

Madewell

madewell.com

$17.99

Shop Now

This adorable gift really doesn't have an age limit. Surprise your Cancer bestie with a pair of friendship bracelets for when you're missing each other a little extra.

No matter what Cancer is obsessed with cooking at the moment, spruce up their style in the kitchen by gifting them an apron with a fun and colorful print.
18) Printemps Apron

Anthropologie

anthropologie.com

$34.00

Shop Now

No matter what Cancer is obsessed with cooking at the moment, spruce up their style in the kitchen by gifting them an apron with a fun and colorful print.

A box filled with delicious herbal tea is exactly what Cancer will be reaching for during those cozy days in.
19) Herbal Retreat Tea Gift Box

Tea Forte

neimanmarcus.com

$30.00

Shop Now

A box filled with delicious herbal tea is exactly what Cancer will be reaching for during those cozy days in.

If they want a subtle reminder of their sign, a dainty necklace showcasing their crustacean symbol is the perfect accessory.
20) Crab Charm Necklace

Rudiana

etsy.com

$16.00

Shop Now

If they want a subtle reminder of their sign, a dainty necklace showcasing their crustacean symbol is the perfect accessory.

