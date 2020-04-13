Show Your Cancer BFF How Much You Care With These Gifts

Show Your Cancer BFF How Much You Care With These GiftsCosmopolitanApril 13, 2020, 9:03 p.m. UTCFact: Cancers adore sentimental presents.From CosmopolitanShow Your Cancer BFF How Much You Care With These GiftsIf you're excited to finally welcome summertime sunshine, you're definitely not alone. But with summer quickly approaching, your fav homebody sign is starting their season too. That's right: it's Cancer's time to shine! Born from June 21 to July 22 and represented by the crab, Cancers are known to be sensitive, emotional, nurturing, and intuitive. To give you an idea of just how impressive the sign is, some of our fav Cancer celebs include Ariana Grande, Solange, Tom Hanks, and Selena Gomez. Since they're ruled by the Moon, Cancers' emotions run high, making them seem either extremely sentimental or excessively moody (or both). And because of their tendency to be in their feelings, they're usually the glue that holds the squad together—basically, they're the ones you literally want to keep around at all times. So, even if they're not able to spend IRL quality time with friends and family, Cancers' loyal nature means they'll hold their connections close.Cancers are the first ones to pour their heart and souls into special gifts for friends, so we know they deserve only the very best. Here's a list of 20 gift ideas to get the Cancer in your life.1) Crescent Moon Wall ShelfUrban Outfittersurbanoutfitters.com$89.00Shop NowSince Cancer is ruled by the Moon, get your pal a crescent-shaped shelf that'll hold all of their cute mementos. 2) Greenpan® Venice Pro Non-Stick 2-Piece Fry Pan Setwestelm.com$130.00Shop NowCancers make great cooks (and they'll use any excuse to get the people they love together in one place). So, go on and restock their kitchen supplies with a few quality non-stick pans.Scroll to continue with contentAd3) Sophie Faux Fur Throw BlanketAnthropologieanthropologie.com$98.00Shop NowA cozy blanket truly means everything to a homebody. Give Cancer the gift of comfort with an ultra-soft blanket they can curl up with during their downtime.4) Riley Reflections + Intentions JournalAnthropologieanthropologie.com$18.00Shop NowSince Cancers tend to have a lot of emotions, treat them to a prompted reflection journal that allows them to get all their feelings onto the page. Believe me, they'll be writing in it every chance they get. 5) Baja Zen Mermaid Glow Body Buff ScrubBaja Zen Anthropologieanthropologie.com$28.00Shop NowAfter they're done caring for everyone else, Cancers need a little bit of self-care too. Gift them an exfoliating body scrub that'll be sure to keep them feeling and looking great. 6) The Wild Unknown Tarot Card Setfreepeople.com$39.99Shop NowCancers are known for being highly intuitive, so why not help them see what they're working with? A tarot card set, complete with a helpful guide, could awaken a whole new passion. 7) Capri Blue Volcano Capiz Jar CandleCapri Blue Anthropologieanthropologie.com$24.00Shop NowJust like their crustacean symbol, Cancers will often retreat back in their "shell" by staying home. Gift them a sweet-smelling (and aesthetically pleasing) candle that'll make their preferred location just that much cozier. 8) The Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau de Toilette SprayMARC JACOBSnordstrom.com$86.00Shop NowA sweet yet subtle perfume (like Marc Jacob's classic "Daisy") will be sure to keep your fav Cancer in touch with their sentimental, feminine side. Bonus points if it reminds them of something they love!9) Movie Geek Trivia Gameanthropologie.com$27.50Shop NowCancers are always ready for a game night. If they're a movie buff (and they likely are), give them this fun trivia game that'll put their classic film knowledge to the test.10) Dried White Winged Everlasting Flowers Branchwestelm.com$14.40Shop NowBeautiful dried flowers are both sentimental and long-lasting, making them a perfect gift for Cancers. Add a classic white vase to make them a gorgeous home decor item.11) Gisele Long PJ Seteberjey.com$120.00Shop NowSurprise your fav Cancer with some of the comfiest PJs around. Not only can they wear this Eberjey set for the most restful sleep of their life, but they can also wear it during the day and still look super stylish!12) Little Fires Everywhereamazon.com$12.75Shop NowWhile your Cancer's staying at home, give them the company of a good book that they just won't be able to put down, like Celeste Ng's Little Fires Everywhere. Then, they can watch the Hulu miniseries.13) Moisturizing Moon MaskGlossierglossier.com$22.00Shop NowEncourage a healthy skincare routine by treating your Cancer friend to a hydrating face mask, which will most likely result in a night in with all of Cancer's close pals.14) To The Moon Collage Art PrintSFLYshutterfly.com$35.00Shop NowMaintaining that Moon vibe, gather up all your photos with your Cancer BFF and watch them get super sentimental over your sweet memories (caution: crying may occur).15) Pilgrim Zoe Essential Oil DiffuserPilgrim Collection Anthropologieanthropologie.com$120.00Shop NowAn oil diffuser is basically an at-home staple right now. Keep your Cancer pal's emotions at bay (especially during their moodiest days) with the calming scent of their favorite essential oils. 16) Classic Bathrobesnowehome.com$100.00Shop NowMake your Cancer's home feel like an IRL spa with a classic (and super comfy!) bathrobe they'll probably never take off again.17) Carved Heart Corded Friendship Bracelet SetMadewellmadewell.com$17.99Shop NowThis adorable gift really doesn't have an age limit. Surprise your Cancer bestie with a pair of friendship bracelets for when you're missing each other a little extra.18) Printemps ApronAnthropologieanthropologie.com$34.00Shop NowNo matter what Cancer is obsessed with cooking at the moment, spruce up their style in the kitchen by gifting them an apron with a fun and colorful print.19) Herbal Retreat Tea Gift BoxTea Forteneimanmarcus.com$30.00Shop NowA box filled with delicious herbal tea is exactly what Cancer will be reaching for during those cozy days in. 20) Crab Charm NecklaceRudianaetsy.com$16.00Shop NowIf they want a subtle reminder of their sign, a dainty necklace showcasing their crustacean symbol is the perfect accessory.