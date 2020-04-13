Show Your Cancer BFF How Much You Care With These Gifts

If you're excited to finally welcome summertime sunshine, you're definitely not alone. But with summer quickly approaching, your fav homebody sign is starting their season too. That's right: it's Cancer's time to shine!

Born from June 21 to July 22 and represented by the crab, Cancers are known to be sensitive, emotional, nurturing, and intuitive. To give you an idea of just how impressive the sign is, some of our fav Cancer celebs include Ariana Grande, Solange, Tom Hanks, and Selena Gomez. Since they're ruled by the Moon, Cancers' emotions run high, making them seem either extremely sentimental or excessively moody (or both). And because of their tendency to be in their feelings, they're usually the glue that holds the squad together—basically, they're the ones you literally want to keep around at all times. So, even if they're not able to spend IRL quality time with friends and family, Cancers' loyal nature means they'll hold their connections close.

Cancers are the first ones to pour their heart and souls into special gifts for friends, so we know they deserve only the very best. Here's a list of 20 gift ideas to get the Cancer in your life.