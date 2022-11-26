Shop These 25 Small Businesses For Unique Gift Ideas This Holiday Season

  Holiday shopping is right around the corner, and while Black Friday and Cyber Monday offer major savings, those two days aren't the only opportunities to find gifts for everyone on your list. If you're looking for unique gift ideas this year, consider shopping during Small Business Saturday (November 26!), an annual savings event that sheds light on local stores amidst the busy shopping season. The benefits? Most small businesses sell products that you can't get anywhere else — whether online or in person. Plus, it's a great way to both surprise your loved ones and support small business owners at the same time. 

If you've never shopped on Small Business Saturday before, you've come to the right place. Ahead, we break down what you need to know about its history and how to find your local participating businesses. We also rounded up 25 of the best small businesses that will provide your holiday shopping season, and tidings, with equitable cheer. You'll find everything from candles to cocktail sets to a puffy-sleeved dress from small businesses that are making their mark in their respective industries, including Caribbean Craft, Carlota, In Kidz and Loisa:
    Holiday shopping is right around the corner, and while Black Friday and Cyber Monday offer major savings, those two days aren't the only opportunities to find gifts for everyone on your list. If you're looking for unique gift ideas this year, consider shopping during Small Business Saturday (November 26!), an annual savings event that sheds light on local stores amidst the busy shopping season. The benefits? Most small businesses sell products that you can't get anywhere else — whether online or in person. Plus, it's a great way to both surprise your loved ones and support small business owners at the same time.

    If you've never shopped on Small Business Saturday before, you've come to the right place. Ahead, we break down what you need to know about its history and how to find your local participating businesses. We also rounded up 25 of the best small businesses that will provide your holiday shopping season, and tidings, with equitable cheer. You'll find everything from candles to cocktail sets to a puffy-sleeved dress from small businesses that are making their mark in their respective industries, including Caribbean Craft, Carlota, In Kidz and Loisa:

  1) 14k Gold Plated Brass Heart Screwback Earrings

Lovearing

amazon.com

$16.00

Perfect for the toddler or tween in your life, these heart-shaped earrings will show your love for them. They feature screw backs for a tight and efficient hold and come in 18K gold-plated brass.
    Perfect for the toddler or tween in your life, these heart-shaped earrings will show your love for them. They feature screw backs for a tight and efficient hold and come in 18K gold-plated brass.

  2) Boss Babe Travel Coffee Mug

Effie's Paper

etsy.com

$18.75

If you're looking for a thoughtful gift that packs a bold message, look no further, Effie's Paper has you covered. The brand, founded by Kalyn Johnson Chandler, was inspired by Chandler's maternal grandmother, who thought that women should be able to write amazing thank-you notes. The brand carries a range of planners, notebooks and travel mugs that will help you spread a powerful message.
    If you’re looking for a thoughtful gift that packs a bold message, look no further, Effie’s Paper has you covered. The brand, founded by Kalyn Johnson Chandler, was inspired by Chandler’s maternal grandmother, who thought that women should be able to write amazing thank-you notes. The brand carries a range of planners, notebooks and travel mugs that will help you spread a powerful message.

  3) Holiday Duo

Freck Beauty

freckbeauty.com

$17.50

Remi Brixton launched her Freck Beauty line in 2017 with the intention of reclaiming and celebrating freckles. The brand's Holiday Duo includes two of its best-sellers: the Lashrocket Mascara and the Freck OG (which helps create false freckles).
    Remi Brixton launched her Freck Beauty line in 2017 with the intention of reclaiming and celebrating freckles. The brand's Holiday Duo includes two of its best-sellers: the Lashrocket Mascara and the Freck OG (which helps create false freckles).

  4) Cocktail Shaker Bar Set

Tom Bullock's

amazon.com

$24.89

Dubbed the "original tastemaker," Tom Bullock's is a brand that makes a stainless steel essential cocktail set including a shaker, stirrer spoon, ice tongs, strainer and jigger. As the inspiration for the brand, Tom Bullock was one of the most influential bartenders from the 1910s and was known for tending the prestigious St. Louis Country Club.
    Dubbed the "original tastemaker," Tom Bullock’s is a brand that makes a stainless steel essential cocktail set including a shaker, stirrer spoon, ice tongs, strainer and jigger. As the inspiration for the brand, Tom Bullock was one of the most influential bartenders from the 1910s and was known for tending the prestigious St. Louis Country Club.

  5) Flavor Trio Combo

Loisa

loisa.com

$29.00

Kenny Luna is Dominican and Peruvian-American, while his wife is French. Scott Hattis is white and his wife, Anna, is Dominican-American. They are all the owners of Loisa, a brand that makes popular Latin spices and sauces for home cooks. The signature flavor trio includes classic Sofrito sauce, organic Sazón seasoning and organic Adobo seasoning.
    Kenny Luna is Dominican and Peruvian-American, while his wife is French. Scott Hattis is white and his wife, Anna, is Dominican-American. They are all the owners of Loisa, a brand that makes popular Latin spices and sauces for home cooks. The signature flavor trio includes classic Sofrito sauce, organic Sazón seasoning and organic Adobo seasoning.

  6) Paper Mache Rainbow Zebra Head

Caribbean Craft

wolfandbadger.com

$98.00

If you're looking for a fun decorative piece that will prompt curiosity, then think about supporting Caribbean Craft for Small Business Saturday. Founded by Magalie Noel Dresse in 1990, the brand focuses on creating products that celebrate the beauty of Haiti through artisan crafts.
    If you're looking for a fun decorative piece that will prompt curiosity, then think about supporting Caribbean Craft for Small Business Saturday. Founded by Magalie Noel Dresse in 1990, the brand focuses on creating products that celebrate the beauty of Haiti through artisan crafts.

  7) Kuro Necklace

Joey Baby NYC

joeybabynyc.com

$55.00

Joey Wong created this jewelry brand to offer high-quality, natural pearl jewelry at a more affordable price. The Kuro Necklace features a half-and-half 18K gold-plated cubic chain and freshwater pearls with a black heart charm for a timeless accent.
    Joey Wong created this jewelry brand to offer high-quality, natural pearl jewelry at a more affordable price. The Kuro Necklace features a half-and-half 18K gold-plated cubic chain and freshwater pearls with a black heart charm for a timeless accent.

  8) Qai Qai Doll by Serena Williams

Just Play

amazon.com

$24.75

Designed for the athlete's daughter Alexia Olympia Ohanian Jr., Qai Qai is a viral Instagram sensation brought to real life. The doll is suitable for ages 3+ and makes the perfect gift for any of your small loved ones.
    Designed for the athlete's daughter Alexia Olympia Ohanian Jr., Qai Qai is a viral Instagram sensation brought to real life. The doll is suitable for ages 3+ and makes the perfect gift for any of your small loved ones.

  9) Kitchen Herb Garden Kit

Hortiki Plants

etsy.com

$31.99

If you're looking for a gift that will help green thumbs flourish, check out this Kitchen Herb Garden Kit from Hortiki Plant. The Etsy shop sells curated plant sets that will get beginners acquainted with gardening or introduce advanced gardeners to fun new plant options.
    If you're looking for a gift that will help green thumbs flourish, check out this Kitchen Herb Garden Kit from Hortiki Plant. The Etsy shop sells curated plant sets that will get beginners acquainted with gardening or introduce advanced gardeners to fun new plant options.

  10) African Marula Hair Oil

Brown Butter Beauty

etsy.com

$48.00

Try this African Marula Hair Oil from Brown Butter Beauty to strengthen your hair and keep your scalp healthy. It claims to repair dry, damaged hair and includes a host of essential oils and ingredients that your hair will love.
    Try this African Marula Hair Oil from Brown Butter Beauty to strengthen your hair and keep your scalp healthy. It claims to repair dry, damaged hair and includes a host of essential oils and ingredients that your hair will love.

  11) A Day at the Barbershop Memory Game

Kemi Tignor

uncommongoods.com

$16.00

This fun, adorable game by Kemi Tignor helps teach kids about the barbershop and helps them build memory skills at the same time. It's a perfect screen-free gift for the little ones this holiday season.
    This fun, adorable game by Kemi Tignor helps teach kids about the barbershop and helps them build memory skills at the same time. It's a perfect screen-free gift for the little ones this holiday season.

  12) Women's Mules

Ubuntu Life

amazon.com

$145.00

It all started when CEO and co-founder Zane Wilemon took a flight to meet co-founder Jeremiah Kuria in Kenya. The two formed a powerful friendship, which led to Ubuntu Life's creation. The brand creates shoes, bags and jewelry to provide sustainable and meaningful employment for its community. These mules come in multiple colors and incorporate leather and a natural jute sole for a pair of comfortable and breezy shoes.
    It all started when CEO and co-founder Zane Wilemon took a flight to meet co-founder Jeremiah Kuria in Kenya. The two formed a powerful friendship, which led to Ubuntu Life's creation. The brand creates shoes, bags and jewelry to provide sustainable and meaningful employment for its community. These mules come in multiple colors and incorporate leather and a natural jute sole for a pair of comfortable and breezy shoes.

  13) Mexico Culture Toy & Activity Box

In KidZ

nordstrom.com

$49.00

There are beautiful differences in our cultures, and In Kidz seeks to amplify that message in a fun way. The brand, established by Zabina Bhasin, sells a broad range of activity sets and toys that help children learn about cultures. This kit teaches kids about Dia de Los Muertos and the Spanish language. It also includes sugar skulls, puzzles, flags, language flashcards and more.
    There are beautiful differences in our cultures, and In Kidz seeks to amplify that message in a fun way. The brand, established by Zabina Bhasin, sells a broad range of activity sets and toys that help children learn about cultures. This kit teaches kids about Dia de Los Muertos and the Spanish language. It also includes sugar skulls, puzzles, flags, language flashcards and more.

  14) Yellow Scented Candle

CLR

nordstrom.com

$48.00

CLR Los Angeles celebrates the fun and luxury of color. The brand was launched in 2020 by a team of women, LGBTQ+ people and people of color. It sells a rainbow line of candles that have signature scents to match each color, like the warm and spicy yellow candle with notes of water orchid, basil and patchouli.
    CLR Los Angeles celebrates the fun and luxury of color. The brand was launched in 2020 by a team of women, LGBTQ+ people and people of color. It sells a rainbow line of candles that have signature scents to match each color, like the warm and spicy yellow candle with notes of water orchid, basil and patchouli.

  15) Mini Kendrick Rhinestone Box Bag

Brandon Blackwood

saksfifthavenue.com

$400.00

Brandon Blackwood is a fashion sensation whose handbags have graced the arms of celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Normani. From box bags, like the one featured here, to shoulder bags and crossbody bags, this brand literally offers any type of handbag you can think of. This option is a box bag covered in rhinestones, perfect for those looking for a little extra flash and flair.
    Brandon Blackwood is a fashion sensation whose handbags have graced the arms of celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Normani. From box bags, like the one featured here, to shoulder bags and crossbody bags, this brand literally offers any type of handbag you can think of. This option is a box bag covered in rhinestones, perfect for those looking for a little extra flash and flair.

  16) Paramount

Marabou Design

minted.com

$52.00

Marabou Designs is owned and operated by Brandy Brown. The entrepreneur started the business almost 20 years ago with a focus on creating a new narrative around Black art and the conversations around these pieces.
    Marabou Designs is owned and operated by Brandy Brown. The entrepreneur started the business almost 20 years ago with a focus on creating a new narrative around Black art and the conversations around these pieces.

  17) Oversized Microfiber & Sherpa Wearable Blanket

The Comfy

amazon.com

$49.99

Wearing your blanket all day sounds fun, right? This option from The Comfy comes in multiple colors and is made of microfiber and sherpa. This creation has also appeared on Shark Tank.
    Wearing your blanket all day sounds fun, right? This option from The Comfy comes in multiple colors and is made of microfiber and sherpa. This creation has also appeared on Shark Tank.

  18) Heart Chakra 8 oz. Candle

Tanaïs

studiotanais.com

$60.00

Founded by novelist Tanaïs in 2014, the eponymous label sells socially conscious, colorful and stylish goods. The Heart Chakra Candle has scents of cannabis, jasmine, neroli, pink grapefruit, wild white pine and rose petals for an intoxicating and balancing fragrance.
    Founded by novelist Tanaïs in 2014, the eponymous label sells socially conscious, colorful and stylish goods. The Heart Chakra Candle has scents of cannabis, jasmine, neroli, pink grapefruit, wild white pine and rose petals for an intoxicating and balancing fragrance.

  19) Cutie Portable Lighted Mirror

Riki Loves Riki

nordstrom.com

$75.00

For any beauty guru on your list this shopping season, gifting this portable lighted mirror will earn you many brownie points. It comes with three brightness levels and also comes with a stand so they can perfect their look on the go.
    For any beauty guru on your list this shopping season, gifting this portable lighted mirror will earn you many brownie points. It comes with three brightness levels and also comes with a stand so they can perfect their look on the go.

  20) Special Connection Set

The Qi

the-qi.com

$67.00

Lisa Li, the creator of The Qi, founded the wellness brand on time-honored Eastern holistic healing wisdom. The Special Connection Set includes a glass server, two small glass cups with gold rim, a bamboo tong and nine individually packed tea flowers for a tranquil setup.
    Lisa Li, the creator of The Qi, founded the wellness brand on time-honored Eastern holistic healing wisdom. The Special Connection Set includes a glass server, two small glass cups with gold rim, a bamboo tong and nine individually packed tea flowers for a tranquil setup.

  21) Daapo Printed Cotton Puff-Sleeve Dress

Busayo

saksfifthavenue.com

$595.00

Founded by Busayo Olupona, Busayo specializes in selling garments that use Adire, a traditional Yoruba textile dyeing technique, in modern ways. The brand features darling dresses and separates that will add a colorful pick-me-up to your wardrobe.
    Founded by Busayo Olupona, Busayo specializes in selling garments that use Adire, a traditional Yoruba textile dyeing technique, in modern ways. The brand features darling dresses and separates that will add a colorful pick-me-up to your wardrobe.

  22) Heavy Duty Non-Stick Oven Liner, Set of 2

ThreadNanny

amazon.com

$11.99

These liner mats are optimal for the grill and the oven. Simply lay them in the bottom of either to catch all of the food droppings and crumbs that escape during your cooking.
    These liner mats are optimal for the grill and the oven. Simply lay them in the bottom of either to catch all of the food droppings and crumbs that escape during your cooking.

  23) Barigo
    With innovation and sustainability in mind, Swane Design offers its Barigo ceiling lamp that will add a rustic vibe to any room. It comes in many colors and pulls inspiration from Senegalese influences.

  • <p><strong>P&J Trading</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07Z5C4W8K?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.42043702%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For a more robust and masculine scent, try putting these fragrance oils into your essential oils diffuser. This set includes six options, including Leather, Sweet Tobacco, Teakwood, Bay Rum, Cedar and Sandalwood.</p>
    For a more robust and masculine scent, try putting these fragrance oils into your essential oils diffuser. This set includes six options, including Leather, Sweet Tobacco, Teakwood, Bay Rum, Cedar and Sandalwood.

  • <p><strong>Carlota</strong></p><p>thenopo.com</p><p><strong>$189.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.thenopo.com/collections/carlota/products/cempasuchil-crossbody-bag-with-flap" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Inspired by the Cempasúchil flower, the Flower of the Dead, Carlota's Cempasúchil Crossbody Bag aligns with the brand's ethos to weave Mexican heritage and tradition into its designs. The brand creates beautiful accessories that will add a pop of contrast to any outfit. </p>
    Inspired by the Cempasúchil flower, the Flower of the Dead, Carlota's Cempasúchil Crossbody Bag aligns with the brand's ethos to weave Mexican heritage and tradition into its designs. The brand creates beautiful accessories that will add a pop of contrast to any outfit.

<p><strong>Lovearing</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01AQ0K5M6?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.42043702%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Perfect for the toddler or tween in your life, these heart-shaped earrings will show your love for them. They feature screw backs for a tight and efficient hold and come in 18K gold-plated brass. </p>
<p><strong>Effie's Paper</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$18.75</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F846509973%2Fboss-babe-rose-gold-matte-black-travel&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg42043702%2Fsmall-business-saturday-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you’re looking for a thoughtful gift that packs a bold message, look no further, Effie’s Paper has you covered. The brand, founded by Kalyn Johnson Chandler, was inspired by Chandler’s maternal grandmother, who thought that women should be able to write amazing thank-you notes. The brand carries a range of planners, notebooks and travel mugs that will help you spread a powerful message. </p>
<p><strong>Freck Beauty</strong></p><p>freckbeauty.com</p><p><strong>$17.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://freckbeauty.com/products/best-of-freck-holiday-duo" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Remi Brixton launched her Freck Beauty line in 2017 with the intention of reclaiming and celebrating freckles. The brand's Holiday Duo includes two of its best-sellers: the Lashrocket Mascara and the Freck OG (which helps create false freckles). </p>
<p><strong>Tom Bullock's</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.89</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07KDGJG9X?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.42043702%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Dubbed the "original tastemaker," Tom Bullock’s is a brand that makes a stainless steel essential cocktail set including a shaker, stirrer spoon, ice tongs, strainer and jigger. As the inspiration for the brand, Tom Bullock was one of the most influential bartenders from the 1910s and was known for tending the prestigious St. Louis Country Club.</p>
<p><strong>Loisa</strong></p><p>loisa.com</p><p><strong>$29.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Floisa.com%2Fproducts%2Fflavor-trio&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg42043702%2Fsmall-business-saturday-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p> Kenny Luna is Dominican and Peruvian-American, while his wife is French. Scott Hattis is white and his wife, Anna, is Dominican-American. They are all the owners of Loisa, a brand that makes popular Latin spices and sauces for home cooks. The signature flavor trio includes classic Sofrito sauce, organic Sazón seasoning and organic Adobo seasoning.</p>
<p><strong>Caribbean Craft</strong></p><p>wolfandbadger.com</p><p><strong>$98.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wolfandbadger.com%2Fus%2Fpaper-mache-rainbow-zebra-head&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg42043702%2Fsmall-business-saturday-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you're looking for a fun decorative piece that will prompt curiosity, then think about supporting Caribbean Craft for Small Business Saturday. Founded by Magalie Noel Dresse in 1990, the brand focuses on creating products that celebrate the beauty of Haiti through artisan crafts. </p>
<p><strong>Joey Baby NYC </strong></p><p>joeybabynyc.com</p><p><strong>$55.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fjoeybabynyc.com%2Fcollections%2Fpopular%2Fproducts%2Fkuro-necklace&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg42043702%2Fsmall-business-saturday-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Joey Wong created this jewelry brand to offer high-quality, natural pearl jewelry at a more affordable price. The Kuro Necklace features a half-and-half 18K gold-plated cubic chain and freshwater pearls with a black heart charm for a timeless accent. </p>
<p><strong>Just Play</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.75</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B088GGJC7K?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.42043702%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Designed for the athlete's daughter Alexia Olympia Ohanian Jr., Qai Qai is a viral Instagram sensation brought to real life. The doll is suitable for ages 3+ and makes the perfect gift for any of your small loved ones. </p>
<p><strong>Hortiki Plants</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$31.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F707037175%2Forganic-kitchen-herb-garden-kit-indoor&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg42043702%2Fsmall-business-saturday-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you're looking for a gift that will help green thumbs flourish, check out this Kitchen Herb Garden Kit from Hortiki Plant. The Etsy shop sells curated plant sets that will get beginners acquainted with gardening or introduce advanced gardeners to fun new plant options.</p>
<p><strong>Brown Butter Beauty</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$48.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1151354786%2Fmarula-hair-treatment-oil-premium&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg42043702%2Fsmall-business-saturday-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Try this African Marula Hair Oil from Brown Butter Beauty to strengthen your hair and keep your scalp healthy. It claims to repair dry, damaged hair and includes a host of essential oils and ingredients that your hair will love. </p>
<p><strong>Kemi Tignor</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$16.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fa-day-at-the-barbershop-memory-game&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg42043702%2Fsmall-business-saturday-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This fun, adorable game by Kemi Tignor helps teach kids about the barbershop and helps them build memory skills at the same time. It's a perfect screen-free gift for the little ones this holiday season. </p>
<p><strong>Ubuntu Life</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$145.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BHMTHV4C?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.42043702%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>It all started when CEO and co-founder Zane Wilemon took a flight to meet co-founder Jeremiah Kuria in Kenya. The two formed a powerful friendship, which led to Ubuntu Life's creation. The brand creates shoes, bags and jewelry to provide sustainable and meaningful employment for its community. These mules come in multiple colors and incorporate leather and a natural jute sole for a pair of comfortable and breezy shoes. </p>
<p><strong>In KidZ</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$49.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2F6632665&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg42043702%2Fsmall-business-saturday-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>There are beautiful differences in our cultures, and In Kidz seeks to amplify that message in a fun way. The brand, established by Zabina Bhasin, sells a broad range of activity sets and toys that help children learn about cultures. This kit teaches kids about Dia de Los Muertos and the Spanish language. It also includes sugar skulls, puzzles, flags, language flashcards and more.</p>
<p><strong>CLR</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$48.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2F7020755&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg42043702%2Fsmall-business-saturday-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>CLR Los Angeles celebrates the fun and luxury of color. The brand was launched in 2020 by a team of women, LGBTQ+ people and people of color. It sells a rainbow line of candles that have signature scents to match each color, like the warm and spicy yellow candle with notes of water orchid, basil and patchouli. </p>
<p><strong>Brandon Blackwood</strong></p><p>saksfifthavenue.com</p><p><strong>$400.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.saksfifthavenue.com%2Fproduct%2Fbrandon-blackwood-mini-kendrick-rhinestone-box-bag-0400017131083.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg42043702%2Fsmall-business-saturday-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Brandon Blackwood is a fashion sensation whose handbags have graced the arms of celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Normani. From box bags, like the one featured here, to shoulder bags and crossbody bags, this brand literally offers any type of handbag you can think of. This option is a box bag covered in rhinestones, perfect for those looking for a little extra flash and flair. </p>
<p><strong>Marabou Design</strong></p><p>minted.com</p><p><strong>$52.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.minted.com%2Fproduct%2Fart%2FMIN-UM4-DNA%2Fparamount&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg42043702%2Fsmall-business-saturday-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Marabou Designs is owned and operated by Brandy Brown. The entrepreneur started the business almost 20 years ago with a focus on creating a new narrative around Black art and the conversations around these pieces. </p>
<p><strong>The Comfy</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$49.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B096TDKH9M?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.42043702%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Wearing your blanket all day sounds fun, right? This option from The Comfy comes in multiple colors and is made of microfiber and sherpa. This creation has also appeared on Shark Tank. </p>
<p><strong>Tanaïs </strong></p><p>studiotanais.com</p><p><strong>$60.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.studiotanais.com/collections/portals-candle-collection/products/heart-chakra-8-oz-candle" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Founded by novelist Tanaïs in 2014, the eponymous label sells socially conscious, colorful and stylish goods. The Heart Chakra Candle has scents of cannabis, jasmine, neroli, pink grapefruit, wild white pine and rose petals for an intoxicating and balancing fragrance. </p>
<p><strong>Riki Loves Riki</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$75.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2F5113965&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg42043702%2Fsmall-business-saturday-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For any beauty guru on your list this shopping season, gifting this portable lighted mirror will earn you many brownie points. It comes with three brightness levels and also comes with a stand so they can perfect their look on the go.</p>
<p><strong>The Qi</strong></p><p>the-qi.com</p><p><strong>$67.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fthe-qi.com%2Fcollections%2Fall%2Fproducts%2Fspecial-connection-set&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg42043702%2Fsmall-business-saturday-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Lisa Li, the creator of The Qi, founded the wellness brand on time-honored Eastern holistic healing wisdom. The Special Connection Set includes a glass server, two small glass cups with gold rim, a bamboo tong and nine individually packed tea flowers for a tranquil setup. </p>
<p><strong>Busayo</strong></p><p>saksfifthavenue.com</p><p><strong>$595.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.saksfifthavenue.com%2Fproduct%2Fbusayo-daapo-printed-cotton-puff-sleeve-dress-0400017155464.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg42043702%2Fsmall-business-saturday-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Founded by Busayo Olupona, Busayo specializes in selling garments that use Adire, a traditional Yoruba textile dyeing technique, in modern ways. The brand features darling dresses and separates that will add a colorful pick-me-up to your wardrobe. </p>
<p><strong>ThreadNanny</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XCCQHWC?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.42043702%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>These liner mats are optimal for the grill and the oven. Simply lay them in the bottom of either to catch all of the food droppings and crumbs that escape during your cooking. </p>
<p><strong>Swane Design</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$99.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F885700568%2Fbarigo-ceiling-lamp-in-orange-upcycled&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg42043702%2Fsmall-business-saturday-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>With innovation and sustainability in mind, Swane Design offers its Barigo ceiling lamp that will add a rustic vibe to any room. It comes in many colors and pulls inspiration from Senegalese influences. </p>
<p><strong>P&J Trading</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07Z5C4W8K?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.42043702%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For a more robust and masculine scent, try putting these fragrance oils into your essential oils diffuser. This set includes six options, including Leather, Sweet Tobacco, Teakwood, Bay Rum, Cedar and Sandalwood.</p>
<p><strong>Carlota</strong></p><p>thenopo.com</p><p><strong>$189.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.thenopo.com/collections/carlota/products/cempasuchil-crossbody-bag-with-flap" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Inspired by the Cempasúchil flower, the Flower of the Dead, Carlota's Cempasúchil Crossbody Bag aligns with the brand's ethos to weave Mexican heritage and tradition into its designs. The brand creates beautiful accessories that will add a pop of contrast to any outfit. </p>

