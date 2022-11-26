Shop These 25 Small Businesses For Unique Gift Ideas This Holiday Season
- 1/26
Shop These 25 Small Businesses For Unique Gift Ideas This Holiday Seasoncourtesy
- 2/26
1) 14k Gold Plated Brass Heart Screwback EarringsAmazon
- 3/26
2) Boss Babe Travel Coffee MugEtsy
- 4/26
3) Holiday DuoFreck Beauty
- 5/26
4) Cocktail Shaker Bar SetAmazon
- 6/26
5) Flavor Trio ComboLoisa
- 7/26
6) Paper Mache Rainbow Zebra HeadWolf and Badger
- 8/26
7) Kuro NecklaceJoey Baby NYC
- 9/26
8) Qai Qai Doll by Serena WilliamsAmazon
- 10/26
9) Kitchen Herb Garden KitEtsy
- 11/26
10) African Marula Hair OilEtsy
- 12/26
11) A Day at the Barbershop Memory GameUncommon Goods
- 13/26
12) Women’s MulesAmazon
- 14/26
13) Mexico Culture Toy & Activity BoxNordstrom
- 15/26
14) Yellow Scented CandleNordstrom
- 16/26
15) Mini Kendrick Rhinestone Box BagNordstrom
- 17/26
16) ParamountMinted
- 18/26
17) Oversized Microfiber & Sherpa Wearable BlanketAmazon
- 19/26
18) Heart Chakra 8 oz. CandleTanaïs
- 20/26
19) Cutie Portable Lighted MirrorNordstrom
- 21/26
20) Special Connection SetThe Qi
- 22/26
21) Daapo Printed Cotton Puff-Sleeve DressSaks Fifth Avenue
- 23/26
22) Heavy Duty Non-Stick Oven Liner, Set of 2ThreadNanny - Amazon Prime
- 24/26
23) Barigo Ceiling LampEtsy
- 25/26
24) Gentlemen's Fragrance Oils, Set of 6Amazon
- 26/26
25) Cempasúchil Crossbody Bag With FlapThe Nopo