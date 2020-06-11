The Right Shaving Cream Will Make You Actually Look Forward to Busting Out the Razor

In lockdown—as in life, really—there tends to be two types of dudes: those that are suddenly shaving a whole lot more, and those that are suddenly shaving a whole lot less. If you fall into the latter camp, it's probably because you've taken a decidedly more, ahem, laissez-faire approach to personal grooming these days, and, frankly, you couldn't give less of a fuck. (Respect.) But if you fall into the former camp, it's probably because you've taken this opportunity to finally embrace the facial hair of your dreams and are putting in the work to make sure it stays on-point. (Again, respect.)

Regardless of which camp you fall into, there will come a day when you look at yourself in the mirror and think: goddamn, I need to shave. And no matter how frequently or infrequently that revelation hits, when it does you're going to want a good shaving cream on hand. See, the right shaving cream can be a game-changer, transforming a ritual you used put off for as long as possible into one that leaves your skin feeling refreshed and reinvigorated. You might even start looking forward to it.

So whether you've sworn-off shaving for the indefinite future or are more committed to the grind than ever before, we've rounded up some of the best options available now, from the real fancy shit your favorite barber (*sighs sadly*) reaches for to the trusty go-tos you can pick up at your local drugstore in a pinch. Trust me: your face will thank you for it.