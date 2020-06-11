The Right Shaving Cream Will Make You Actually Look Forward to Busting Out the Razor

The Right Shaving Cream Will Make You Actually Look Forward to Busting Out the RazorEsquireJune 11, 2020, 2:52 p.m. UTCTransform a ritual you used put off for as long as possible into one you (gasp!) enjoy.From EsquireThe Right Shaving Cream Will Make You Actually Look Forward to Busting Out the RazorIn lockdown—as in life, really—there tends to be two types of dudes: those that are suddenly shaving a whole lot more, and those that are suddenly shaving a whole lot less. If you fall into the latter camp, it's probably because you've taken a decidedly more, ahem, laissez-faire approach to personal grooming these days, and, frankly, you couldn't give less of a fuck. (Respect.) But if you fall into the former camp, it's probably because you've taken this opportunity to finally embrace the facial hair of your dreams and are putting in the work to make sure it stays on-point. (Again, respect.) Regardless of which camp you fall into, there will come a day when you look at yourself in the mirror and think: goddamn, I need to shave. And no matter how frequently or infrequently that revelation hits, when it does you're going to want a good shaving cream on hand. See, the right shaving cream can be a game-changer, transforming a ritual you used put off for as long as possible into one that leaves your skin feeling refreshed and reinvigorated. You might even start looking forward to it. So whether you've sworn-off shaving for the indefinite future or are more committed to the grind than ever before, we've rounded up some of the best options available now, from the real fancy shit your favorite barber (*sighs sadly*) reaches for to the trusty go-tos you can pick up at your local drugstore in a pinch. Trust me: your face will thank you for it. Thick & Rich Original Shaving CreamBarbasolwalgreens.com$1.89BuyIt's no exaggeration to say Barbasol is a bona fide American icon. It's right there in the brand's bold, unabashed red, white, and blue branding, and in its legacy as a go-to shaving label for generations of newly hirsute men. Your father probably used Barbasol's shaving cream at some point, as did his father before him. Sure, the brand's products might not be the fanciest out there, but they're still here, still made in the USA, and still unfuckwittable. Classic Shave CreamCremowalmart.com$5.44BuyIf you're looking for a shaving cream that's going to be widely available wherever you are, Cremo's variety of options are a good place to start. At this point the brand sells more than a few different types, each incorporating slightly different ingredients, but the OG formula is still one of the best. Scroll to continue with contentAdOriginal Shave CreamBulldogamazon.com$5.84BuyBulldog's shaving cream helps prevent razor burn and reduce the chances of irritation through a carefully-selected mix of natural ingredients—including aloe and camelina oil—that help to soothe the skin pre-shave. Pure Shave CreamGilettegillette.com$6.00BuyGillette didn't become one of the biggest names in the grooming game overnight. The brand slowly built out its empire by consistently providing products that check all the boxes without breaking the bank. Its aloe-infused Pure shaving cream is completely paraben-free and is specially designed to protect sensitive skin against irritation, leaving your face feeling super soft post-shave. Refresh Shaving CreamProrasoverishop.com$10.00BuyProraso is legendary among barbers and amateur grooming enthusiasts alike (that's you!) for its 100-plus years of shaving expertise. The Italian brand has been in the game for a minute, and its signature shaving cream, featuring a mix of ingredients like glycerin and lactic acid, is still a perennial fan favorite—and the gold-standard—after all these years. Hydro-Glaze Cooling Aloe Shave GelFrederick Benjaminfrederickbenjamin.com$12.00BuyIf you're looking to shape up your facial hair, as opposed to going for a completely clean shave, sometimes the foaminess of traditional shaving creams can screw with your lines. That's where this gel—transparent, and lather free—comes into the mix. You can precisely trim what needs to be trimmed with full visibility, and your razor will slide effortlessly over your skin.Mollé Brushless Shave CreamLucky Tigeramazon.com$13.49BuyLucky Tiger's packaging might be deceptively lo-fi, but don't get it twisted: The beloved brand has been helping guys get cleaned up with ease since the '30s, and its shaving cream is still one of the best on the market. The brand's brushless shave cream incorporates mineral oil and lanolin to prevent the stuff from drying out on you mid-shave, and lathers on as easily as promised for an all-around effortless shaving experience. Shave CreamBevelgetbevel.com$14.95BuyBevel's rich shave cream is heavy on aloe vera, shea butter, and comfrey extract—all ingredients designed to moisturize and protect your skin. That layer of protection means you'll be safe from cuts and razor bumps, which is a huge thing. And, bonus: It also ensures your face will feel great after your shave. Clean Shave Hydrating Gel CreamV76 by Vaughnwalmart.com$16.98BuyUnsure of whether to spring for a shaving cream or invest in its slightly lesser-known cousin, the shaving gel? Boy, have I got the product for you. Vaughn splits the difference in the form of a gel/cream hybrid that incorporates the best of both worlds to great effect. Its Hydrating Gel Cream provides a rich lather and a comfortable shave by nourishing your skin with vitamin E and your nostrils with the refreshing scent of basil, lime, and eucalyptus. Ultimate Brushless Shave CreamKiehl'skiehls.com$18.00BuyKiehl's has become a grooming go-to for savvy guys relatively new to the game, but the brand has been around for well over a century and its expertise shows. Its unscented shaving cream was specifically designed for dudes with sensitive skin in mind, and it delivers as smooth a shave as possible sans any unnecessary irritation. Vitamin E Shaving CreamMalin + Goetzmrporter.com$22.00BuyMalin + Goetz's shaving cream also comes infused with a nourishing splash of vitamin E to help ensure a smooth shave, along with a much-needed dose of menthol and shea butter to cool and soothe your skin once you're done cleaning up. Sandalwood Shaving CreamThe Art of Shavingtheartofshaving.com$25.00BuyThe aptly named Art of Shaving elevates the everyday grooming regimens of guys around the world to an art form, and it's shaving cream is no exception. This one is slightly pricier than others included on the list, but it'll last—it's super thick and lathers easily, so you should be set using a small amount each time you shave. It also incorporates a mix of ingredients like glycerin and coconut acid to hydrate the skin (and the subtle scent of sandalwood for good measure). Supreme CreamJack Blackgetjackblack.com$28.00BuyJack Black's shaving cream guarantees your skin some much-needed cushioning to minimize irritation and reduce any accidental nicks and cuts mid-shave. The brand's blend of natural oils helps keep your skin hydrated and soothed while you shave, all while locking in moisture for optimal results. Shaving CreamLe Labomrporter.com$34.00BuyIt should come as no surprise that the grooming gods at Le Labo are also responsible for one of the best-smelling shaving creams on the market. The perfumery of choice for aspiring aesthetes of a certain type makes a plant-based cream that incorporates chamomile and sage for a calming, creamy lather complete with mild hints of lavender. Shaving never smelled so luxe.