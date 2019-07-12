Every Grand Slam title won by Serena Williams

Since 1999, Serena Williams has been a constant presence on the tennis court and has earned 23 Grand Slam titles from the Open Era. Williams is on the cusp of tying the all-time record Grand Slam victories with her final match at Wimbledon 2019. Take a look at Williams’ winning looks chronologically from her first win at the US Open in 1999 and the latest victory at the Australian Open in 2017.

Serena Williams wins her first Grand Slam tournament at the age of 17. (Photo by Mark Sandten/Bongarts/Getty Images) Serena Williams holds the Roland Garros French Open trophy, 08 June 2002 in Paris, at the end of the Roland Garros French Open women's final match against her sister and opponent Venus Williams. Serena won 7-5, 6-3. (Photo by Andre Durand/AFP/Getty Images) Serena Williams celebrates with the trophy after beating her sister Venus. (Photo by Mike Egerton/EMPICS via Getty Images) Scroll to continue with content Ad Serena Williams (R) of the US holds up the US Open Women's Singles trophy as her sister Venus looks on at the US Open Tennis Tournament 07 September, 2002 at Flushing Meadows, NY. The fourth meeting of the Williams sisters in a grand-slam final ended with Serena winning 6-4, 6-3. (Photo by Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images) Serena Williams after winning the Australian Open Women's singles title from sister Venus Williams 7-6 (4), 3-6, 6-4. (Photo by Cynthia Lum/Getty Images) Serena Williams lifts the trophy after winning against sister Venus. (Photo by Mike Egerton/EMPICS via Getty Images) Serena Williams of the USA stares at the trophy after defeating Lindsay Davenport of the USA during the Women's Final during day thirteen of the Australian Open Grand Slam at Melbourne Park January 29, 2005 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images) American Serena Williams holds the winner's trophy during the presentation ceremony after her victory over Russia's Maria Sharapova in the Women's Singles final at the 2007 Australian Open tennis tournament at Rod Laver Arena at Melbourne Park. Williams, ranked 81 in the world, defeated top seed Sharapova in straight sets, 6-1, 6-2, 27 January 2007. (Photo by Viki Lascaris/Fairfax Media via Getty Images) Serena Williams of the United States poses with the championship trophy after defeating Jelena Jankovic of Serbia in the women's singles finals on Day 14 of the 2008 U.S. Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 7, 2008 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images) Serena Williams of the United States of America poses with the Daphne Akhurst Trophy after winning the women's final match against Dinara Safina of Russia at the Australian Open Tennis Grand Slam January 31, 2009 in Melbourne. (Photo by Victor Fraile/Corbis via Getty Images) USA's Serena Williams with her trophy after beating her sister Venus Williams in the Ladies Final (Photo by Adam Davy - EMPICS/PA Images via Getty Images) Serena Williams celebrates with the Australian open trophy after her victory against Justine Henin (Photo by EMPICS Sport - EMPICS/PA Images via Getty Images) USA's Serena Williams holds up her trophy as she celebrates winning the Ladies Singles Final on Day Twelve of the 2010 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, Wimbledon. (Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images) USA's Serena Williams celebrates with her trophy after defeating Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska in the Ladies Singles Final during day twelve of the 2012 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, Wimbledon. (Photo by Rebecca Naden/PA Images via Getty Images) Serena Williams, USA, celebrates with the trophy after defeating Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, in the Women's SIngles Final during the US Open Tennis Tournament, Flushing, New York. USA. 9th September 2012. Photo Tim Clayton (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images) Serena Williams of United States of America poses with the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen after victory in the Women's Singles Final match against Maria Sharapova of Russia during day fourteen of French Open at Roland Garros on June 8, 2013 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images) Serena Williams, USA, with her trophy after winning the Women's Singles Final at the US Open, Flushing. New York, USA. 8th September 2013. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images) Serena Williams posing with the trophy after defeating Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark in the women's singles final at the US Open, Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Flushing Meadow, NY. (Photo by Cynthia Lum/Icon Sportswire/Corbis via Getty Images) Serena Williams of the US holds the trophy as she celebrates after victory in her women's singles final match against Russia's Maria Sharapova on day thirteen of the 2015 Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 31, 2015. (Photo by Mal Fairclough/AFP/Getty Images) Serena Williams with the trophy after beating Lucie Safarova in the women's singles final on day fourteen of the French Open at Roland Garros on June 6th, 2015 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jon Buckle/EMPICS/Getty Images) Serena Williams of USA in action during the womens singles final against Garbine Muguruza of Spain on Day Twelve of the 2015 Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in London, UK. (Photo by Visionhaus/Gary Prior) Serena Williams (USA) poses with the trophy after winning the women's singles title during The Championships, Wimbledon, at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England, UK. (Photo by Cynthia Lum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Serena Williams of the United States of America celebrates winning the Womens Singles Final against her sister Venus Williams of the United States of America during the 2017 Australian Open on January 28, 2017, at Melbourne Park Tennis Centre in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Jason Heidrich/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)