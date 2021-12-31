Our Senior Home Editor Reveals Her Favorite Products of 2021

  • <p class="body-tip"><em>As Good Housekeeping’s senior home editor, I come across tons of home-related products, both good and bad. But there are some special finds that are just too great to keep to myself. That’s why I’m sharing my favorite home items with you — our readers — here on our website every month in the hope that you’ll appreciate them as much as I do.</em></p><p>Like many of you, 2021 was all about making my home cozier and more stylish. I managed to make my home office more functional with <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/lifestyle/gardening/g31355906/easy-low-maintenance-plants/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:low-maintenance plants" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">low-maintenance plants</a> and <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/decorating-ideas/g30346104/best-lighting-stores-online/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:great lighting" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">great lighting</a>, spruced up my sofa with graphic throw pillows and organized my bathroom shelves with the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/decorating-ideas/a34612065/home-goods-fall-decorating-tips/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:help of Home Goods" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">help of Home Goods</a>. And my list of home upgrades doesn't end there. So I thought it would be fun to highlight some of my favorite home products that I discovered in 2021. It's safe to say that each of these items has brought a touch of luxury into my space without breaking the bank, and I hope they'll do the same for you. Looking for more top products of 2021? Check out the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/money/g38404137/gh-editors-favorite-products-2021/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best-tested products of 2021" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">best-tested products of 2021</a>, according to the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/institute/about-the-institute/a19748212/good-housekeeping-institute-product-reviews/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping Institute" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Good Housekeeping Institute</a> pros.</p>
    Our Senior Home Editor Reveals Her Favorite Products of 2021

    As Good Housekeeping’s senior home editor, I come across tons of home-related products, both good and bad. But there are some special finds that are just too great to keep to myself. That’s why I’m sharing my favorite home items with you — our readers — here on our website every month in the hope that you’ll appreciate them as much as I do.

    Like many of you, 2021 was all about making my home cozier and more stylish. I managed to make my home office more functional with low-maintenance plants and great lighting, spruced up my sofa with graphic throw pillows and organized my bathroom shelves with the help of Home Goods. And my list of home upgrades doesn't end there. So I thought it would be fun to highlight some of my favorite home products that I discovered in 2021. It's safe to say that each of these items has brought a touch of luxury into my space without breaking the bank, and I hope they'll do the same for you. Looking for more top products of 2021? Check out the best-tested products of 2021, according to the Good Housekeeping Institute pros.

  • <p><strong>Parachute Home</strong></p><p>parachutehome.com</p><p><strong>$99.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.parachutehome.com%2Fproducts%2Frobe-cloud-cotton&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fg38582265%2Fbest-home-lifestyle-products-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Finding the right robe is far from easy. This Turkish cotton design is so soft, extremely lightweight and comes in the most gorgeous amber color. But don't worry, you can choose from six other flattering hues, ranging from pink to gray, if this one isn't your style. </p>
    1) Cloud Cotton Robe

    Parachute Home

    parachutehome.com

    $99.00

    Shop Now

    Finding the right robe is far from easy. This Turkish cotton design is so soft, extremely lightweight and comes in the most gorgeous amber color. But don't worry, you can choose from six other flattering hues, ranging from pink to gray, if this one isn't your style.

  • <p><strong>Effie's Paper</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$24.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1093086024%2Fdream-plan-do-hardbound-journal&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fg38582265%2Fbest-home-lifestyle-products-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>I'm a list girl. I write to-do lists to keep track of work assignments, groceries, <em>the list</em> goes on. Having a chic notebook, like this one from Effie's Paper, is perfect for keeping my thoughts in one place. </p>
    2) Dream Plan Do Hardbound Journal

    Effie's Paper

    etsy.com

    $24.00

    Shop Now

    I'm a list girl. I write to-do lists to keep track of work assignments, groceries, the list goes on. Having a chic notebook, like this one from Effie's Paper, is perfect for keeping my thoughts in one place.

  • <p><strong>Brooklinen</strong></p><p>brooklinen.com</p><p><strong>$139.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.brooklinen.com%2Fproducts%2Fclassic-core-sheet-set&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fg38582265%2Fbest-home-lifestyle-products-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>You know your sheets are a keeper when you wash the same set over and over and put them right back on your bed. That's exactly what tends to happen with my Brooklinen Core Sheet Set, featuring 100% long-staple cotton. After using my set non-stop for over a year, they still look as good as new. Plus, they're a <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/best-sheets/g3038/best-sheets-reviews/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:top-tested pick" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">top-tested pick</a> from the Good Housekeeping Institute Textiles Lab.</p>
    3) Classic Core Sheet Set

    Brooklinen

    brooklinen.com

    $139.00

    Shop Now

    You know your sheets are a keeper when you wash the same set over and over and put them right back on your bed. That's exactly what tends to happen with my Brooklinen Core Sheet Set, featuring 100% long-staple cotton. After using my set non-stop for over a year, they still look as good as new. Plus, they're a top-tested pick from the Good Housekeeping Institute Textiles Lab.

  • <p><strong>VITRUVI</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$119.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01MYXNJES?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.38582265%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>I don't burn scented candles as much as I'd like to, so this aromatherapy diffuser is the next best thing. It's become a <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/decorating-ideas/g1917/decor-ideas-study/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:home office staple" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">home office staple</a>, thanks to its sleek porcelain design, two timer settings and an automatic shut-off feature. </p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/g25999098/best-essential-oil-diffuser/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Best Essential Oil Diffusers of 2021" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Best Essential Oil Diffusers of 2021</a></p>
    4) Vitruvi Stone Diffuser

    VITRUVI

    amazon.com

    $119.00

    Shop Now

    I don't burn scented candles as much as I'd like to, so this aromatherapy diffuser is the next best thing. It's become a home office staple, thanks to its sleek porcelain design, two timer settings and an automatic shut-off feature.

    RELATED: The Best Essential Oil Diffusers of 2021

  • <p><strong>Ember</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$139.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08D3XPCZR?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.38582265%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>With this smart mug, you can keep your tea or coffee at <em>just</em> the right temperature for up to 80 minutes — or all day long with the use of their charging coaster. Just download the Ember app and customize the temperature settings to get started. </p>
    5) Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug

    Ember

    amazon.com

    $139.95

    Shop Now

    With this smart mug, you can keep your tea or coffee at just the right temperature for up to 80 minutes — or all day long with the use of their charging coaster. Just download the Ember app and customize the temperature settings to get started.

  • <p><strong>Slip</strong></p><p>slip.com</p><p><strong>$89.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.slip.com/collections/queen-envelope/products/pink" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>There's nothing quite like sleeping on a silk pillowcase, which <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/a28037094/silk-pillowcases-benefits/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:beauty and textile experts say has anti-aging benefits" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">beauty and textile experts say has anti-aging benefits</a>. Bonus: Slip's silk pillowcase is machine-washable and available in eight pretty colors. </p><p><strong>RELATED:</strong> <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/best-sheets/g3948/best-silk-pillowcases/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Best Silk Pillowcases You Can Buy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Best Silk Pillowcases You Can Buy</a></p>
    6) Silk Pillowcase

    Slip

    slip.com

    $89.00

    Shop Now

    There's nothing quite like sleeping on a silk pillowcase, which beauty and textile experts say has anti-aging benefits. Bonus: Slip's silk pillowcase is machine-washable and available in eight pretty colors.

    RELATED: The Best Silk Pillowcases You Can Buy

  • <p><strong>Ruggable</strong></p><p>ruggable.com</p><p><strong>$199.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fruggable.com%2Fproducts%2Fherdanza-delft-blue-rug&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fg38582265%2Fbest-home-lifestyle-products-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you have kids or pets, this washable rug is for you. Ruggable offers so many eye-catching designs, like this geometric print, and they stay in place if you use their rug pad. </p><p><strong>RELATED:</strong> <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/a32082256/ruggable-washable-rugs-review/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Everything You Need to Know Before Buying a Ruggable Washable Rug" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Everything You Need to Know Before Buying a Ruggable Washable Rug</a></p>
    7) Herdanza Delft Blue Rug

    Ruggable

    ruggable.com

    $199.00

    Shop Now

    If you have kids or pets, this washable rug is for you. Ruggable offers so many eye-catching designs, like this geometric print, and they stay in place if you use their rug pad.

    RELATED: Everything You Need to Know Before Buying a Ruggable Washable Rug

  • <p><strong>Young Living</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$29.90</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B073V6BJ46?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.38582265%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This lavender essential oil instantly puts me at ease. It works well with just about every diffuser I've tried and it fills a room in no time. </p>
    8) Lavender Essential Oil

    Young Living

    amazon.com

    $29.90

    Shop Now

    This lavender essential oil instantly puts me at ease. It works well with just about every diffuser I've tried and it fills a room in no time.

  • <p><strong>H&M</strong></p><p>hm.com</p><p><strong>$29.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww2.hm.com%2Fen_us%2Fproductpage.0803407005.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fg38582265%2Fbest-home-lifestyle-products-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Lately, I've been relying on H&M's pillow covers to give my <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/g37666745/best-sectional-sofas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:living room sofa" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">living room sofa</a> a new look from season to season. They're inexpensive and come in the most trendy patterns. </p>
    9) Cushion Cover with Tassels

    H&M

    hm.com

    $29.99

    Shop Now

    Lately, I've been relying on H&M's pillow covers to give my living room sofa a new look from season to season. They're inexpensive and come in the most trendy patterns.

  • <p><strong>Weezie </strong></p><p><strong>$40.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fweezietowels.com%2Fproducts%2Fmakeup-towel%3Fvariant%3D41143993073834&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fg38582265%2Fbest-home-lifestyle-products-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>There's rarely a day that goes by that I don't use Weezie's makeup towels. Not only are they absorbent — they are oh-so-soft and hold up well in the wash. </p><p><strong>RELATED:</strong> <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/towel-reviews/g5037/best-bath-towel-reviews/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Best Bath Towels of 2021" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Best Bath Towels of 2021</a></p>
    10) Makeup Towels

    Weezie

    $40.00

    Shop Now

    There's rarely a day that goes by that I don't use Weezie's makeup towels. Not only are they absorbent — they are oh-so-soft and hold up well in the wash.

    RELATED: The Best Bath Towels of 2021

  • <p><strong>SERENA & LILY</strong></p><p>serenaandlily.com</p><p><strong>$58.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.serenaandlily.com%2Fwood-and-marble-coasters-set-of-4%2Fnatural%2F349668.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fg38582265%2Fbest-home-lifestyle-products-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>I've had these Serena & Lily coasters for a while now and they look much more expensive than they are. The combination of wood and marble is so striking and their substantial weight adds to their luxe look. </p>
    11) Wood and Marble Coasters (Set of 4)

    SERENA & LILY

    serenaandlily.com

    $58.00

    Shop Now

    I've had these Serena & Lily coasters for a while now and they look much more expensive than they are. The combination of wood and marble is so striking and their substantial weight adds to their luxe look.

In her monthly series, "What's in My Cart," Good Housekeeping's senior home editor, Monique Valeris, reveals the top home decor items to shop right now.

