Self-isolate with Molly Goddard

Self-isolate with Molly GoddardHarper’s BazaarApril 1, 2020, 11:17 a.m. UTCThe designer shares what she's been eating, reading, watching and wearing at homeFrom Harper's BAZAARSelf-isolate with Molly GoddardMolly Goddard - designer and the woman behind some of London's most uplifting catwalk shows - stars in the second of our new series of self-isolation diaries, where friends of Bazaar share what they're eating, reading, watching and wearing at home right now.1) I'm wearing..."I've been trying to wear nice clothes as it really does boost my mood and make me feel more normal. Comfortable dresses and jumpers are my go to; today, I'm wearing the Venetia cardigan and stretchy shirred taffeta dress from my spring/summer 2020 collection. I have also been wearing some of the cotton pieces from our white edit for Matches which launched earlier this year. I find dresses the easiest thing to wear, I have been enjoying wearing pieces I haven't worn in a while and putting things together in new ways, some good some bad!"SHOP THE CARDIGANSHOP THE DRESS2) I'm watching..."I have been watching a combination of mind-numbing trash and great films. The last two nights I watched Ocean's Twelve and Thirteen. Tonight, I want to watch Heathers and I plan to watch all of Michelangelo Antonioni's films - The Passenger is one of my favourites. It's quite slow moving, but gripping and beautifully filmed... I could watch it again and again and not get tired of it."See the original post on YoutubeScroll to continue with contentAd3) I'm reading..."I have just finished Three Women and am now reading Normal People. I liked them both because they were so easy to zoom through and felt a bit like gossiping with your friends, something I miss! I've also been enjoying reading books which transport me somewhere else. South from Granada by Gerald Brennan is about his life and travels in southern Spain in the 1950s; it's a lot like a travel guide with history and some bizarre stories. I'm looking forward to next reading If Beale Street Could Talk... James Baldwin is one of my favourite writers."SHOP THE BOOK4) I'm eating..."Last weekend, I made some bread using a recipe that my very kind friend Lowell dropped over. It's nice to have something to look forward to after every stage of making and the first slice with loads of butter feels oh so rewarding."5) The new skill I'm learning..."My boyfriend bought a dartboard a few weeks ago, so we have been having a beer and playing darts when we finish work for the day. I am desperate to get a nine dart finish but think I am a long way off... our kitchen wall is also taking a battering."6) I'm listening to..."Babeheaven, my friend's band whose music is soothing and reminds me of summer and socialising."See the original post on Youtube