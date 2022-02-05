Selena Gomez Has 16 Tattoos — Here's What They All Mean

  • <p>Music isn't the only form of art that Selena Gomez uses to express herself. Over the years, the pop star has accumulated <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/life/g35967858/celebrity-tattoos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a growing collection of tattoos" class="link ">a growing collection of tattoos</a> as permanent mementos of dates, events, and people she's encountered in both her personal and professional life since reaching stardom. Selena has 16 tattoos to date, though since it looks like she's gotten into the habit of debuting a new one every few months over the last few years, we'd guess that she's probably not done adding to her collection just yet.</p><p>The "Rare" singer has tattoos of <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/life/a35636484/tattoo-artists-bad-ideas-reactions-inked/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:quotes, single words, symbols, dates" class="link ">quotes, single words, symbols, dates</a>, and more, and they're all delicately placed on various parts of her body from her neck to her wrist to behind her ear. Most recently, Selena debuted a stunning rose tattoo that she got after paying a visit to <a href="https://www.instagram.com/bangbangnyc/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bang Bang Tattoo" class="link ">Bang Bang Tattoo</a>, a New York City tattoo studio owned by her go-to artist, Keith Scott "Bang Bang" McCurdy. The rose is bright pink with a dripping design and sits in the middle of her back, and it's one of many matching tattoos that she's gotten with a few of her friends and fellow celebs.</p><p>If you're hoping to see a photo of every tattoo Selena has, curious about the meaning behind some of them, or if you're just looking for some tattoo inspiration of your own, read ahead for a very quick guide to all 16 of her tattoos. </p>
  • <p>On the back of her neck is a Roman numeral tattoo that translates to the number 76. The tattoo is likely a reference to her mother's birth year, 1976.</p>
  • <p>On her right foot is the word "sunshine." It's supposedly a nod to her grandmother, who she once called her sunshine <a href="https://twitter.com/selenagomez/status/711025845020700673?lang=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:in a tweet from 2016" class="link ">in a tweet from 2016</a>.</p>
  • <p>Selena has a phrase in Arabic on the side of her ribcage. It can be translated to "love yourself first."</p>
  • <p>The singer has a lowercase "g" underneath her ear. According to <em>Cosmopolitan</em>, <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/entertainment/celebs/g30122715/selena-gomez-tattoos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the tat is in reference to her younger sister, Gracie" class="link ">the tat is in reference to her younger sister, Gracie</a>.</p>
  • <p>A tattoo that needs no explanation is her wrist tattoo of a music note. According to Insider, <a href="https://www.insider.com/selena-gomez-tattoos-photos#gomezs-first-tattoo-is-a-small-music-note-on-the-side-of-her-right-hand-wrist-1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:it's her first tattoo" class="link ">it's her first tattoo</a>, and explained the story behind it to <em>Access Hollywood</em> in 2012.</p><p>"Everybody thought that it was a heart for some reason, but music is a big influence in my life," she said. "I was named after a singer, I'm a singer and a lot of other personal reasons." </p>
  • <p>Selena has a tattoo just above her right elbow, but because it's not always visible, it's never actually been made clear what the design is. Still, some fans suspect the tattoo to be numbers, more specifically numbers making out the date of her <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/health/a19932387/selena-gomez-kidney-transplant/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:kidney transplant" class="link ">kidney transplant</a>.</p>
