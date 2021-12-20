See All of the Stars at the Premiere of The Matrix Resurrections

  • <p>Her son, Jaden, contrasted his mom with an artsy all-black outfit. </p>
    Jada Pinkett Smith and Jaden Smith

    Her son, Jaden, contrasted his mom with an artsy all-black outfit.

  • <p>The <em>Matrix Resurrections </em>star, who makes his return as Neo in the film's sequel, wore Brunello Cucinelli to the premiere. </p>
    Keanu Reeves

    The Matrix Resurrections star, who makes his return as Neo in the film's sequel, wore Brunello Cucinelli to the premiere.

  • <p>Moss, who reprises her role as Trinity in the film, paid homage to the movie with her premiere look: she wore a custom Oscar de la Renta gown with green and silver sequins reminiscent of the film's digital rain. </p>
    Carrie-Anne Moss

    Moss, who reprises her role as Trinity in the film, paid homage to the movie with her premiere look: she wore a custom Oscar de la Renta gown with green and silver sequins reminiscent of the film's digital rain.

  • <p>Groff kept things sleek and simple, wearing Damari on the carpet with a mesh shirt peeking out from his black suit. </p>
    Jonathan Groff

    Groff kept things sleek and simple, wearing Damari on the carpet with a mesh shirt peeking out from his black suit.

  • <p>Chopra dazzled in a bold, sequin Halpern gown. </p>
    Priyanka Chopra

    Chopra dazzled in a bold, sequin Halpern gown.

  • <p>Opposites attract! Burtka wore a black ensemble to the premiere, while husband Harris chose a colorful look by Berluti. </p>
    David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris

    Opposites attract! Burtka wore a black ensemble to the premiere, while husband Harris chose a colorful look by Berluti.

  • <p>Red head to toe! Pinkett Smith wore a stunning Giambattista Valli Couture mini-dress, complete with an impressive train. </p>
    Jada Pinkett Smith

    Red head to toe! Pinkett Smith wore a stunning Giambattista Valli Couture mini-dress, complete with an impressive train.

  • <p>Agyeman wore a sheer, sequin number on the carpet. </p>
    Freema Agyeman

    Agyeman wore a sheer, sequin number on the carpet.

  • <p>Why stick with one daring thigh-high slit, when you can have two? </p>
    Madelyn Cline

    Why stick with one daring thigh-high slit, when you can have two?

  • <p>The original <em>Matrix </em>had some pretty incredible coats, so it's safe to say that Abdul-Mateen II understood the assignment when he broke out this leather look from Bottega Veneta. </p>
    Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

    The original Matrix had some pretty incredible coats, so it's safe to say that Abdul-Mateen II understood the assignment when he broke out this leather look from Bottega Veneta.

  • <p>Mae also got the leather memo. </p>
    Heidi Mae

    Mae also got the leather memo.

  • <p>As did Pak and Day, who both work leather coats to the event. </p>
    Venya Pak and T'Keyah Day

    As did Pak and Day, who both work leather coats to the event.

  • <p>Harris rocked a statement sleeve on the carpet. </p>
    Meena Harris

    Harris rocked a statement sleeve on the carpet.

  • <p>Hollman looked like a rock n' roll version of Marie Antoinette in her corseted black off-the-shoulder gown by Charles Lu.</p>
    Ellen Hollman

    Hollman looked like a rock n' roll version of Marie Antoinette in her corseted black off-the-shoulder gown by Charles Lu.

  • <p>The pair appeared straight out of the future in their complementary red ensembles. </p>
    Yena Young and Marco Canevacci

    The pair appeared straight out of the future in their complementary red ensembles.

  • <p>The model looked stunning in a red two-piece from Jawara Alleyne for Fashion East. </p>
    Anok Yai

    The model looked stunning in a red two-piece from Jawara Alleyne for Fashion East.

Andrea Wurzburger

From Keanu Reeves to Jada Pinkett Smith, see all of the stars at the San Francisco premiere of The Matrix Resurrections over the weekend — and their bold looks!

