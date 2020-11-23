See the stars hit the AMAs red carpet

The Toronto Raptors added Aron Baynes to replace the departing Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka.
Raptors re-sign free agent center Chris Boucher to two-year, $13-million contract.
Marc Gasol agreed to join the Los Angeles Lakers, ending his stint with the Toronto Raptors.
Who did it better?
The Lions' season reached another low on Sunday, with Thanksgiving lurking.
Sean Payton couldn't resist retweeting a former Falcon who doubted his decision to start Hill. But it's going to get a lot tougher for the Saints' signal-caller the next couple games.
Ryan Fitzpatrick replaced Tua Tagovailoa as the Dolphins trailed the Broncos in the fourth quarter.
Ibaka will always hold a special place for the Raptors and the City of Toronto.
The Celtics drafted Jayson Tatum with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft.
The first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2020 season will be released on Tuesday night.
The Kings have 48 hours to match the deal.
Dalton Del Don runs through every game from the Week 11 slate, including the Dallas Cowboys showing signs of fantasy football life.
Floyd Little played for the Broncos from 1967-75, and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2010.
Twitter was not surprised that the Raiders' James Harden play didn't involve a pass.
Former Auburn assistant Chuck Person was arrested and charged with accepting bribes, part of the massive investigation into college basketball.
Watch the game highlights from the Week 11 matchup between the Green Bay Packers and the Indianapolis Colts. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
The vaunted Colts defense came through when it mattered on Sunday.
Watch highlights from the Week 11 matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Minnesota Vikings. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
Amazingly, a game between two 3-7 teams on Thanksgiving has playoff implications.
Watch the Miami Dolphins vs. Denver Broncos highlights from Week 11 of the 2020 season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com