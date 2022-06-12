See all the stars at the 2022 Tony Awards

  • <p>Don't tell Broadway's best and brightest just to sit and putta. Tonight's candy and the 75th Tonys are their ball of butter. <em>Hamilton</em> Broadway baby turned <em>West Side Story</em> Oscar-winner turned Tonys host <a href="http://ew.com/person/ariana-debose/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ariana DeBose" class="link ">Ariana DeBose</a> showed up by showing some leg, jazz-handing her way back to her theater roots. The stage is set for the 2022 Tonys!</p>
    1/15

    Ariana DeBose

    Don't tell Broadway's best and brightest just to sit and putta. Tonight's candy and the 75th Tonys are their ball of butter. Hamilton Broadway baby turned West Side Story Oscar-winner turned Tonys host Ariana DeBose showed up by showing some leg, jazz-handing her way back to her theater roots. The stage is set for the 2022 Tonys!

  • 2/15

    Danielle Brooks

  • 3/15

    Kelli O'Hara

  • 4/15

    Jonathan Groff

  • 5/15

    Mare Winningham and Anthony Edwards

  • 6/15

    Amber Ruffin

  • 7/15

    David Alan Grier and Luisa Danbi Grier-Kim

  • 8/15

    Darren Criss

  • 9/15

    Julianne Hough

  • 10/15

    Krysta Rodriguez

  • 11/15

    Ron Cephas Jones

  • 12/15

    Justin Mikita and Jesse Tyler Ferguson

  • 13/15

    Robin Dearden and Bryan Cranston

  • 14/15

    Skylar Astin

  • 15/15

    Lea Michele

<p>Don't tell Broadway's best and brightest just to sit and putta. Tonight's candy and the 75th Tonys are their ball of butter. <em>Hamilton</em> Broadway baby turned <em>West Side Story</em> Oscar-winner turned Tonys host <a href="http://ew.com/person/ariana-debose/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ariana DeBose" class="link ">Ariana DeBose</a> showed up by showing some leg, jazz-handing her way back to her theater roots. The stage is set for the 2022 Tonys!</p>
EW Staff

Broadway's biggest stars hit the red carpet at the 75th annual Tony Awards in NYC.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Truck crashes fleeing Greek police: migrant killed, 17 hurt

    A pickup truck trying to evade pursuing police in northeastern Greece slammed into a fence, killing one migrant and injuring 17 others, including the driver, Greek police said Sunday. The accident took place Saturday in the northeastern region of Thrace, police said. The Georgian driver of the pickup truck was headed west when he ran into a police checkpoint on the main Egnatia highway.

  • Angela Lansbury Receives Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre Award at 2022 Tonys

    The Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre Award marks the sixth Tony for Angela Lansbury, who previously won for her roles in Sweeney Todd, Mame and more

  • Tony Awards Live Stream: Here’s How to Watch the 2022 Tonys Online Free

    This year's show will be a three-hour affair split between Paramount+ and CBS, and hosted by Darren Criss, Julianne Hough and Ariana DeBose

  • Snoring Great Dane puppy will make you laugh

    If 10 month old Maddie grows into her snore, she is going to be a really big girl! Watch, listen & laugh as comfy Maddie snores in her favorite chair while Ellie relaxes beside Maddie.

  • Taylor Swift Wears a Pinstripe Vest Suit to the Tribeca Film Festival

    The pop star participated in a screening and talk for her directorial debut, 'All Too Well: The Short FIlm.'

  • Rewarding Putin for invading

    Should we let him partition Ukraine so he’s not humiliated?

  • Pete Doherty says lawyers have 'taken all the good bits out' of his book

    Music world hellraiser Pete Doherty has converted some of his wild experiences into a new memoir.

  • Tony Awards 2022 Red Carpet: See The Best Looks On Broadway's Biggest Night

    Ariana DeBose, Jonathan Groff, Lea Michele and other stars helped bring the 2022 theater season to a spectacular close Sunday.

  • Manoah, Blue Jays shut down Royals 7-0

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Alek Manoah scattered six hits in six scoreless innings and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Kansas City Royals 7-0 Tuesday night. Alejandro Kirk had four hits and scored a run for Toronto, and Bo Bichette reached base five times — including three walks. The Blue Jays have won back-to-back shutouts for the first time since last July. “He’s fun to watch. He’s got to be one of the best in baseball,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said of catcher Kirk. “From my chair, he’s go

  • Why the Blue Jays should (or shouldn’t) call up Gabriel Moreno

    With the Toronto Blue Jays catcher depth being tested, it might be time to call up top prospect Gabriel Moreno for his first big-league reps.

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister has also set a deadline of April 1, 2023 for national sport organizations (NSOs) to sign agreements to work with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC). St-Onge a

  • RBC Canadian Open: 5 Things To Know

    TORONTO — The RBC Canadian Open tees off at St. George's Golf and Country Club on Thursday morning. It's the first time the men's national golf championship has been held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are five thing to know about the tournament: REPPING THE MAPLE LEAF — There are 20 Canadians in the field, more than any other PGA Tour event, increasing the likelihood of a Canadian winning the national championship for the first time since Pat Fletcher did it in 1954. Canadian gol

  • Corey Conners wins Rivermead Cup low Canadian at RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Corey Conners won a trophy at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time of his career. But it's not the one he really wanted. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., fired an 8-under 62 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing sixth on the leaderboard at 12-under par. He was awarded the Rivermead Cup as the lowest Canadian at the national men's championship as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the title for a second time. During the awards ceremony Golf Canada CEO Laurence

  • Draisaitl deserves all the praise for valiant playoff fight

    Leon Draisaitl again proved he is amongst the game's elite by playing through injury at such a high level despite Edmonton's playoff disappointment.&nbsp;

  • Crowd supports Weir, Hughes, and Hadwin bright and early at Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Mike Weir didn't expect to have much of a gallery on a rainy Thursday morning at St. George's Golf and Country Club. But there were dozens of fans waiting for him and fellow Canadians Mackenzie Hughes and Adam Hadwin at the 10th tee as play began in the first round of the RBC Canadian Open. Weir said he appreciated the support from a crowd that swelled to hundreds by the time he'd played all 18 holes. "Especially at 7 in the morning when it's raining, it's nice to see so many people he

  • Defending world champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes open beach volleyball worlds with dominant victory

    Canada's Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes began the defence of their world title with a dominant win on Day 1 at the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships in Rome, Italy on Friday. The Canadian duo defeated Australia's Georgia Johnson and Alisha Stevens 21-17, 21-6 in women's pool play. Pavan and Humana-Paredes won their their first beach volleyball tour title since the 2019 Vienna Major last week, outlasting Bárbara Seixas and Carolina Solberg Salgado of Brazil in three sets at the Pr

  • 'He is my son': Julian Champagnie on big brother Justin Champagnie

    NBA prospect Julian Champagnie breaks down what he's been asked to do in workouts with NBA teams, growing up with Justin Champagnie and how they've helped each other excel in basketball.

  • Canada dumps Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal at world women's U18 hockey championship

    MADISON, Wis. — Canada defeated Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal play Friday at the under-18 women's world hockey championship. Seven different players scored for Canada and Sarah MacEachern had three assists at LeBahn Ice Arena. “I really liked our team’s energy," said Canadian assistant coach Vicky Sunohara. "They were excited to play." Madison Chantler scored 52 seconds into the game and McKenna van Gelder made it 2-0 midway through the period. Alyssa Regalado, Karel Prefontaine, Ava Murphy, Jord

  • After busy off-season, new-look Redblacks ready to move on from dismal 3-11 campaign

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks believe significant moves made by first-year general manager Shawn Burke, and the integration of new players into the team atmosphere, will help the team improve on its ugly 3-11 record from last year. Redblacks head coach Paul LaPolice said team-building was a key factor throughout training camp with a number of new faces joining the team. "We did a lot of team-building stuff over the course of training camp to make sure these guys .. jelled with the new crew," LaP

  • Why the Raptors travel across the world to meet NBA prospects

    The assistant GM/VP of player personnel for the Raptors discusses why Toronto isn't shy to travel anywhere in the world to meet NBA prospects and how that impacts its drafting process.