See How the Spanish Princess Cast Stacks Up Against the Historical Figures They're Playing
The Starz period drama centers around the tragic love story of Catherine of Aragon and King Henry VIII.
Perhaps best known for her role as Myranda on Game of Thrones, British actress actress Charlotte Hope portrays Catherine of Aragon. While history often diminishes Catherine's significance, this series most definitely does not; instead, she's at the center of the story, and it paints her as a confident, independent woman, who wants what was promised to her: to be Queen.
The Starz period drama centers around the tragic love story of Catherine of Aragon and King Henry VIII.