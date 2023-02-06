See the Show-Stopping Performances from the 2023 Grammy Awards

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/mary-j-blige/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mary J. Blige" class="link ">Mary J. Blige</a> proved she knows beauty best as she belted her song "Good Morning Gorgeous" on stage.</p>
    1/20

    Mary J. Blige

    Mary J. Blige proved she knows beauty best as she belted her song "Good Morning Gorgeous" on stage.

  • <p>It's safe to say the 2023 Grammys began on a high note. <a href="https://people.com/tag/bad-bunny/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bad Bunny" class="link ">Bad Bunny</a> hyped up the crowd with a lively performance of his songs "El Apagón" and "Después de la Playa." Later in the evening, the Puerto Rican rapper returned to the stage to claim the award for best música urbana.</p>
    2/20

    Bad Bunny

    It's safe to say the 2023 Grammys began on a high note. Bad Bunny hyped up the crowd with a lively performance of his songs "El Apagón" and "Después de la Playa." Later in the evening, the Puerto Rican rapper returned to the stage to claim the award for best música urbana.

  • <p>The singer sang her hit "Broken Horses," which was nominated for best rock song and best rock performance. <a href="https://people.com/tag/brandi-carlile/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Carlile" class="link ">Carlile</a> also received nods in five other categories, including record of the year and album of the year.</p>
    3/20

    Brandi Carlile

    The singer sang her hit "Broken Horses," which was nominated for best rock song and best rock performance. Carlile also received nods in five other categories, including record of the year and album of the year.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/stevie-wonder/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Stevie Wonder" class="link ">Stevie Wonder</a> performed three songs for the night's third performance. The first, "The Way You Do The Things You Do," he shared with R&B group WanMor. He then went on to duet "Tears of a Clown" with fellow legend <a href="https://people.com/tag/smokey-robinson/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Smokey Robinson" class="link ">Smokey Robinson</a>, and then shared "Higher Ground" with<a href="https://people.com/tag/chris-stapleton/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Chris Stapleton." class="link "> Chris Stapleton.</a></p>
    4/20

    Stevie Wonder

    Stevie Wonder performed three songs for the night's third performance. The first, "The Way You Do The Things You Do," he shared with R&B group WanMor. He then went on to duet "Tears of a Clown" with fellow legend Smokey Robinson, and then shared "Higher Ground" with Chris Stapleton.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/lizzo/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lizzo" class="link ">Lizzo</a> proved she deserved the award for <a href="https://people.com/music/grammys-2023-lizzo-record-of-the-year-winner/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:record of the year" class="link ">record of the year</a> well before she accepted it! In one of the night's earlier performances, the singer sang a medley of her songs "Special" and the award-winning "About Damn Time."</p>
    5/20

    Lizzo

    Lizzo proved she deserved the award for record of the year well before she accepted it! In one of the night's earlier performances, the singer sang a medley of her songs "Special" and the award-winning "About Damn Time."

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/music/harry-styles-wins-album-of-the-year-at-2023-grammys/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Album of the year" class="link ">Album of the year</a> recipient <a href="https://people.com/tag/harry-styles/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Harry Styles" class="link ">Harry Styles</a> glittered under the Grammy lights as he sang "As It Was" on a rotating stage.</p>
    6/20

    Harry Styles

    Album of the year recipient Harry Styles glittered under the Grammy lights as he sang "As It Was" on a rotating stage.

  • <p>The show's "In Memoriam" tribute split dedications into genres. First up was <a href="https://people.com/tag/kacey-musgraves/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kacey Musgraves" class="link ">Kacey Musgraves</a>, who sang "Coal Miner's Daughter" in honor of the late <a href="https://people.com/tag/loretta-lynn/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Loretta Lynn" class="link ">Loretta Lynn</a>.</p>
    7/20

    Kacey Musgraves

    The show's "In Memoriam" tribute split dedications into genres. First up was Kacey Musgraves, who sang "Coal Miner's Daughter" in honor of the late Loretta Lynn.

  • <p>Then came Quavo, backed by Maverick City Music. The rapper sang "Without You" <a href="https://people.com/music/grammys-2023-quavo-maverick-city-music-perform-tribute-to-late-takeoff/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:in honor of" class="link ">in honor of</a> his fellow Migos member and nephew, <a href="https://people.com/music/migos-rapper-takeoff-dead-age-28-in-shooting/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Takeoff" class="link ">Takeoff</a>, who died in November 2022.</p>
    8/20

    Quavo

    Then came Quavo, backed by Maverick City Music. The rapper sang "Without You" in honor of his fellow Migos member and nephew, Takeoff, who died in November 2022.

  • <p>Finally, <a href="https://people.com/tag/sheryl-crow/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sheryl Crow" class="link ">Sheryl Crow</a>, song of the year winner <a href="https://people.com/music/grammys-2023-bonnie-raitt-wins-song-of-the-year/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bonnie Raitt" class="link ">Bonnie Raitt</a> and Mick Fleetwood sang "Songbird" to <a href="https://people.com/music/grammys-2023-sheryl-crow-mick-fleetwood-bonnie-raitt-tribute-christine-mcvie/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pay homage to" class="link ">pay homage to</a> the late <a href="https://people.com/music/fleetwood-mac-christine-mcvie-dead-age-79-following-short-illness/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Christine McVie." class="link ">Christine McVie.</a></p>
    9/20

    Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Raitt & Mick Fleetwood

    Finally, Sheryl Crow, song of the year winner Bonnie Raitt and Mick Fleetwood sang "Songbird" to pay homage to the late Christine McVie.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/kim-petras/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kim Petras" class="link ">Kim Petras</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/sam-smith/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sam Smith" class="link ">Sam Smith</a> brought the heat during their performance of "Unholy."</p>
    10/20

    Kim Petras

    Kim Petras and Sam Smith brought the heat during their performance of "Unholy."

  • <p>The singers <a href="https://people.com/music/grammys-2023-kim-petras-makes-history-first-transgender-woman-to-win-best-pop-duo-group-performance-sam-smith/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:took home the Grammy" class="link ">took home the Grammy</a> for best pop duo/group performance thanks to their chart-topping single.</p>
    11/20

    Sam Smith

    The singers took home the Grammy for best pop duo/group performance thanks to their chart-topping single.

  • <p>After <a href="https://people.com/tag/ll-cool-j/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LL Cool J" class="link ">LL Cool J</a> presented the <a href="https://people.com/person/dr-dre/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dr. Dre" class="link ">Dr. Dre</a> Global Impact Award, he and several other hip-hop legends celebrated <a href="https://people.com/music/2023-grammys-50-years-hip-hop-segment/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the genre's 50th anniversary" class="link ">the genre's 50th anniversary</a> with a mesmerizing mash-up. The rapper himself sang his '80s jam "I Can't Live Without My Radio."</p>
    12/20

    LL Cool J

    After LL Cool J presented the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award, he and several other hip-hop legends celebrated the genre's 50th anniversary with a mesmerizing mash-up. The rapper himself sang his '80s jam "I Can't Live Without My Radio."

  • <p>Run-DMC claimed the stage with their hit "King of Rock."</p>
    13/20

    Run-DMC

    Run-DMC claimed the stage with their hit "King of Rock."

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/ice-t/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The actor" class="link ">The actor</a> and rapper threw it back to the '90s with his song "New Jack Hustler."</p>
    14/20

    Ice-T

    The actor and rapper threw it back to the '90s with his song "New Jack Hustler."

  • <p>The multi-talented <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-latifah/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Queen Latifah" class="link ">Queen Latifah</a> revisited 1993 with a show-stopping performance of "U.N.I.T.Y."</p>
    15/20

    Queen Latifah

    The multi-talented Queen Latifah revisited 1993 with a show-stopping performance of "U.N.I.T.Y."

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/missy-elliott/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Missy Elliott" class="link ">Missy Elliott</a> dominated the hip-hop tribute with "Lose Control."</p>
    16/20

    Missy Elliott

    Missy Elliott dominated the hip-hop tribute with "Lose Control."

  • <p>The set's featured artists spanned across generations. <a href="https://people.com/tag/nelly/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nelly" class="link ">Nelly</a> and City Spud revived a favorite of the early aughts, his "Hot in Herre." </p>
    17/20

    Nelly

    The set's featured artists spanned across generations. Nelly and City Spud revived a favorite of the early aughts, his "Hot in Herre."

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/luke-combs/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The country star" class="link ">The country star</a> made his Grammy stage debut with his song "Going, Going, Gone." The track is off of his record <em>Growing Up</em>, which earned a nod for best country album. Combs' song "Doin' This" was nominated for best country song, and his duet with <a href="https://people.com/tag/miranda-lambert/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Miranda Lambert" class="link ">Miranda Lambert</a>, "Outrunnin' Your Memory," was up for best country duo/group performance.</p>
    18/20

    Luke Combs

    The country star made his Grammy stage debut with his song "Going, Going, Gone." The track is off of his record Growing Up, which earned a nod for best country album. Combs' song "Doin' This" was nominated for best country song, and his duet with Miranda Lambert, "Outrunnin' Your Memory," was up for best country duo/group performance.

  • <p>Nominee <a href="https://people.com/music/grammys-2023-nominations/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Steve Lacy" class="link ">Steve Lacy</a> blew the crowd away as he sang "Bad Habit," which was considered in the best record, song and solo performance categories.</p>
    19/20

    Steve Lacy

    Nominee Steve Lacy blew the crowd away as he sang "Bad Habit," which was considered in the best record, song and solo performance categories.

  • <p>The Grammys ended with another major rap ensemble. As Legend crooned and played the piano, the five rappers sat down at a last supper-style table as they finished out the song and the show.</p>
    20/20

    DJ Khaled, Fridayy, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend & Jay Z

    The Grammys ended with another major rap ensemble. As Legend crooned and played the piano, the five rappers sat down at a last supper-style table as they finished out the song and the show.

<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/mary-j-blige/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mary J. Blige" class="link ">Mary J. Blige</a> proved she knows beauty best as she belted her song "Good Morning Gorgeous" on stage.</p>
<p>It's safe to say the 2023 Grammys began on a high note. <a href="https://people.com/tag/bad-bunny/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bad Bunny" class="link ">Bad Bunny</a> hyped up the crowd with a lively performance of his songs "El Apagón" and "Después de la Playa." Later in the evening, the Puerto Rican rapper returned to the stage to claim the award for best música urbana.</p>
<p>The singer sang her hit "Broken Horses," which was nominated for best rock song and best rock performance. <a href="https://people.com/tag/brandi-carlile/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Carlile" class="link ">Carlile</a> also received nods in five other categories, including record of the year and album of the year.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/stevie-wonder/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Stevie Wonder" class="link ">Stevie Wonder</a> performed three songs for the night's third performance. The first, "The Way You Do The Things You Do," he shared with R&B group WanMor. He then went on to duet "Tears of a Clown" with fellow legend <a href="https://people.com/tag/smokey-robinson/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Smokey Robinson" class="link ">Smokey Robinson</a>, and then shared "Higher Ground" with<a href="https://people.com/tag/chris-stapleton/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Chris Stapleton." class="link "> Chris Stapleton.</a></p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/lizzo/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lizzo" class="link ">Lizzo</a> proved she deserved the award for <a href="https://people.com/music/grammys-2023-lizzo-record-of-the-year-winner/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:record of the year" class="link ">record of the year</a> well before she accepted it! In one of the night's earlier performances, the singer sang a medley of her songs "Special" and the award-winning "About Damn Time."</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/music/harry-styles-wins-album-of-the-year-at-2023-grammys/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Album of the year" class="link ">Album of the year</a> recipient <a href="https://people.com/tag/harry-styles/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Harry Styles" class="link ">Harry Styles</a> glittered under the Grammy lights as he sang "As It Was" on a rotating stage.</p>
<p>The show's "In Memoriam" tribute split dedications into genres. First up was <a href="https://people.com/tag/kacey-musgraves/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kacey Musgraves" class="link ">Kacey Musgraves</a>, who sang "Coal Miner's Daughter" in honor of the late <a href="https://people.com/tag/loretta-lynn/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Loretta Lynn" class="link ">Loretta Lynn</a>.</p>
<p>Then came Quavo, backed by Maverick City Music. The rapper sang "Without You" <a href="https://people.com/music/grammys-2023-quavo-maverick-city-music-perform-tribute-to-late-takeoff/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:in honor of" class="link ">in honor of</a> his fellow Migos member and nephew, <a href="https://people.com/music/migos-rapper-takeoff-dead-age-28-in-shooting/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Takeoff" class="link ">Takeoff</a>, who died in November 2022.</p>
<p>Finally, <a href="https://people.com/tag/sheryl-crow/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sheryl Crow" class="link ">Sheryl Crow</a>, song of the year winner <a href="https://people.com/music/grammys-2023-bonnie-raitt-wins-song-of-the-year/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bonnie Raitt" class="link ">Bonnie Raitt</a> and Mick Fleetwood sang "Songbird" to <a href="https://people.com/music/grammys-2023-sheryl-crow-mick-fleetwood-bonnie-raitt-tribute-christine-mcvie/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pay homage to" class="link ">pay homage to</a> the late <a href="https://people.com/music/fleetwood-mac-christine-mcvie-dead-age-79-following-short-illness/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Christine McVie." class="link ">Christine McVie.</a></p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/kim-petras/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kim Petras" class="link ">Kim Petras</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/sam-smith/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sam Smith" class="link ">Sam Smith</a> brought the heat during their performance of "Unholy."</p>
<p>The singers <a href="https://people.com/music/grammys-2023-kim-petras-makes-history-first-transgender-woman-to-win-best-pop-duo-group-performance-sam-smith/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:took home the Grammy" class="link ">took home the Grammy</a> for best pop duo/group performance thanks to their chart-topping single.</p>
<p>After <a href="https://people.com/tag/ll-cool-j/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LL Cool J" class="link ">LL Cool J</a> presented the <a href="https://people.com/person/dr-dre/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dr. Dre" class="link ">Dr. Dre</a> Global Impact Award, he and several other hip-hop legends celebrated <a href="https://people.com/music/2023-grammys-50-years-hip-hop-segment/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the genre's 50th anniversary" class="link ">the genre's 50th anniversary</a> with a mesmerizing mash-up. The rapper himself sang his '80s jam "I Can't Live Without My Radio."</p>
<p>Run-DMC claimed the stage with their hit "King of Rock."</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/ice-t/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The actor" class="link ">The actor</a> and rapper threw it back to the '90s with his song "New Jack Hustler."</p>
<p>The multi-talented <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-latifah/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Queen Latifah" class="link ">Queen Latifah</a> revisited 1993 with a show-stopping performance of "U.N.I.T.Y."</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/missy-elliott/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Missy Elliott" class="link ">Missy Elliott</a> dominated the hip-hop tribute with "Lose Control."</p>
<p>The set's featured artists spanned across generations. <a href="https://people.com/tag/nelly/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nelly" class="link ">Nelly</a> and City Spud revived a favorite of the early aughts, his "Hot in Herre." </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/luke-combs/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The country star" class="link ">The country star</a> made his Grammy stage debut with his song "Going, Going, Gone." The track is off of his record <em>Growing Up</em>, which earned a nod for best country album. Combs' song "Doin' This" was nominated for best country song, and his duet with <a href="https://people.com/tag/miranda-lambert/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Miranda Lambert" class="link ">Miranda Lambert</a>, "Outrunnin' Your Memory," was up for best country duo/group performance.</p>
<p>Nominee <a href="https://people.com/music/grammys-2023-nominations/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Steve Lacy" class="link ">Steve Lacy</a> blew the crowd away as he sang "Bad Habit," which was considered in the best record, song and solo performance categories.</p>
<p>The Grammys ended with another major rap ensemble. As Legend crooned and played the piano, the five rappers sat down at a last supper-style table as they finished out the song and the show.</p>
Zoey Lyttle

Bad Bunny, Harry Styles and Mary J. Blige are just a few of the music industry legends who lit up the stage throughout the ceremony

Latest Stories