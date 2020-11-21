See Princess Margaret's Stunning Transformation Through the Years
- 1/61
See Princess Margaret's Stunning Transformation Through the Years
- 2/61
1930
- 3/61
1932
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 4/61
1933
- 5/61
1936
- 6/61
1937
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 7/61
1940
- 8/61
1940
- 9/61
1941
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 10/61
1942
- 11/61
1942
- 12/61
1946
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 13/61
1946
- 14/61
1946
- 15/61
1951
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 16/61
1951
- 17/61
1956
- 18/61
1960
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 19/61
1960
- 20/61
1960
- 21/61
1960
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 22/61
1960
- 23/61
1961
- 24/61
1964
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 25/61
1964
- 26/61
1967
- 27/61
1967
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 28/61
1969
- 29/61
1969
- 30/61
1969
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 31/61
1969
- 32/61
1970
- 33/61
1970
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 34/61
1972
- 35/61
1972
- 36/61
1973
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 37/61
1976
- 38/61
1977
- 39/61
1978
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 40/61
1978
- 41/61
1981
- 42/61
1981
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 43/61
1982
- 44/61
1985
- 45/61
1985
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 46/61
1988
- 47/61
1988
- 48/61
1989
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 49/61
1989
- 50/61
1990
- 51/61
1991
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 52/61
1992
- 53/61
1993
- 54/61
1993
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 55/61
1994
- 56/61
1995
- 57/61
1996
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 58/61
1999
- 59/61
2000
- 60/61
2000
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 61/61
2001