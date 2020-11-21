See Princess Margaret's Stunning Transformation Through the Years

  • <p>Princess Margaret, also known as the Countess of Snowdon, was Queen Elizabeth II's younger and only sibling. She was known as one of the royal family's most vivacious characters, and fans are learning more about her thanks to <a href="https://www.oprahmag.com/entertainment/tv-movies/a28521636/the-crown-season-3-netflix-release-date-trailer-cast-news/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Netflix's The Crown" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Netflix's <em>The Crown</em></a>. If you remember, in seasons 1 and 2, Vanessa Kirby portrayed her, and now, BAFTA award-winning actress Helena Bonham Carter has replaced Kirby in seasons 3 and 4. <a href="https://www.oprahmag.com/entertainment/tv-movies/a30728358/the-crown-season-5-cast-release-date-photos-news/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:In season 5" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">In season 5</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/TheCrownNetflix/status/1278599466845704192?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1278599466845704192%7Ctwgr%5E&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.oprahmag.com%2Fentertainment%2Ftv-movies%2Fa30728358%2Fthe-crown-season-5-cast-release-date-photos-news%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Netflix has cast Lesley Manville" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Netflix has cast Lesley Manville</a> to carry on the baton as Princess Margaret. <br></p><p>After World War II, in 1952, Margaret fell in love with Group Captain Peter Townsend—a Royal Air Force officer 16 years her senior—but the Church of England refused to support her marriage to a divorced man. Eventually, Margaret moved on and in 1960, she married the photographer Anthony Armstrong-Jones. <a href="http://www.oprahmag.com/entertainment/tv-movies/a29801483/princess-margaret-children/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:They had two children together, David and Sarah" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">They had two children together, David and Sarah</a>. Margaret and Armstrong-Jones divorced in 1978 after a tumultuous marriage—<em>and </em>after the tabloids published photos of her on vacation with Roddy Llewellyn, a gardener 17 years younger than her. Later in life, Margaret's health started declining. She had a lung operation in 1985, pneumonia in 1993, and at least three strokes between 1998 and 2001. She passed away on February 9, 2002. In honor of her life, here are some photos of Princess Margaret through the years. </p>
  • <p>Princess Margaret Rose was born on August 21, 1930. She was the Queen Mother's youngest daughter. </p>
    1930

    Princess Margaret Rose was born on August 21, 1930. She was the Queen Mother's youngest daughter.

  • <p>In this photo, Princess Elizabeth is 6-years-old, hugging Margaret, then 2. </p>
    1932

    In this photo, Princess Elizabeth is 6-years-old, hugging Margaret, then 2.

  • <p>George VI, Queen Elizabeth, Princess Elizabeth, and Princess Margaret playing with corgis in The Little House cottage. </p>
    1933

    George VI, Queen Elizabeth, Princess Elizabeth, and Princess Margaret playing with corgis in The Little House cottage.

  • <p>Elizabeth and Margaret with a corgi. </p>
    1936

    Elizabeth and Margaret with a corgi.

  • <p>Margaret, then second in line to the throne, poses with King George VI, Queen Elizabeth, and Princess Elizabeth on Coronation Day.</p>
    1937

    Margaret, then second in line to the throne, poses with King George VI, Queen Elizabeth, and Princess Elizabeth on Coronation Day.

  • <p>Princess Elizabeth reads to her sister as Jane, the family corgi, looks out the window at Windsor Castle. Don't miss their matching dresses.</p>
    1940

    Princess Elizabeth reads to her sister as Jane, the family corgi, looks out the window at Windsor Castle. Don't miss their matching dresses.

  • <p>Princess Margaret was captured reading <em>The Children of The New Forest</em> by Captain Marryat at Windsor Castle while the family corgi, Jane, cuddled next to her. </p>
    1940

    Princess Margaret was captured reading The Children of The New Forest by Captain Marryat at Windsor Castle while the family corgi, Jane, cuddled next to her.

  • <p>Princess Margaret played Cinderella and Princess Elizabeth was Prince Charming for a pantomime at Windsor Castle. Casual, right?</p>
    1941

    Princess Margaret played Cinderella and Princess Elizabeth was Prince Charming for a pantomime at Windsor Castle. Casual, right?

  • <p>The Duke and Duchess of York became king and queen after George VI's older brother, Edward VIII, abdicated the thrown. Yet another moment where Margaret and her sister Elizabeth are in matching outfits. </p>
    1942

    The Duke and Duchess of York became king and queen after George VI's older brother, Edward VIII, abdicated the thrown. Yet another moment where Margaret and her sister Elizabeth are in matching outfits.

  • <p>Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret in uniform. </p>
    1942

    Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret in uniform.

  • <p>A rare sit-down photo of Margaret and her older sister, Elizabeth.</p>
    1946

    A rare sit-down photo of Margaret and her older sister, Elizabeth.

  • <p>An older Princess Margaret in Buckingham Palace. </p>
    1946

    An older Princess Margaret in Buckingham Palace.

  • <p>A tender father-daughter moment between Margaret and King George VI while walking the grounds of Windsor Castle.</p>
    1946

    A tender father-daughter moment between Margaret and King George VI while walking the grounds of Windsor Castle.

  • <p>Princess Margaret got all dolled up while attending the premiere of the film <em>Captain Horatio Hornblower</em>. </p>
    1951

    Princess Margaret got all dolled up while attending the premiere of the film Captain Horatio Hornblower.

  • <p>The royal family posed for an outdoor portrait at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. From left to right: Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth, Princess Margaret, the Duke of Edinburgh, King George VI, Princess Elizabeth, and Princess Anne.</p>
    1951

    The royal family posed for an outdoor portrait at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. From left to right: Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth, Princess Margaret, the Duke of Edinburgh, King George VI, Princess Elizabeth, and Princess Anne.

  • <p>Princess Margaret on her 26th birthday. </p>
    1956

    Princess Margaret on her 26th birthday.

  • <p>Margaret and Anthony Armstrong-Jones at the Royal Lodge in Windsor after announcing their engagement. </p>
    1960

    Margaret and Anthony Armstrong-Jones at the Royal Lodge in Windsor after announcing their engagement.

  • <p>Princess Margaret and Armstrong-Jones embarked on a six-week Caribbean honeymoon in the West Indies. They traveled via the Royal Yacht Britannia. </p>
    1960

    Princess Margaret and Armstrong-Jones embarked on a six-week Caribbean honeymoon in the West Indies. They traveled via the Royal Yacht Britannia.

  • <p>On May 6, 1960, Princess Margaret and Anthony Armstrong-Jones tied the knot in the first-ever televised royal wedding. The two met at a supper party in 1958 and kept their relationship a secret, according to <a href="https://www.westminster-abbey.org/abbey-commemorations/royals/princess-margaret-daughter-of-george-vi" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Westminster Abbey" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Westminster Abbey</a>.</p>
    1960

    On May 6, 1960, Princess Margaret and Anthony Armstrong-Jones tied the knot in the first-ever televised royal wedding. The two met at a supper party in 1958 and kept their relationship a secret, according to Westminster Abbey.

  • <p>The newlyweds posed from the Buckingham Palace balcony on their wedding day. </p>
    1960

    The newlyweds posed from the Buckingham Palace balcony on their wedding day.

  • <p>Princess Margaret dressed up for the premiere of <em>The Alamo</em> in London. </p>
    1960

    Princess Margaret dressed up for the premiere of The Alamo in London.

  • <p>On November 3, 1961, Princess Margaret and Lord Snowdon (Armstrong-Jones) welcomed their first child, <a href="http://www.oprahmag.com/entertainment/tv-movies/a29801483/princess-margaret-children/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a son named David Linley." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">a son named David Linley.</a> The family posed with the Queen Mother.</p>
    1961

    On November 3, 1961, Princess Margaret and Lord Snowdon (Armstrong-Jones) welcomed their first child, a son named David Linley. The family posed with the Queen Mother.

  • <p>Shortly after giving birth to her daughter, Sarah, on May 1, 1964, Princess Margaret, Armstrong-Jones, and their son David posed for this picture.</p>
    1964

    Shortly after giving birth to her daughter, Sarah, on May 1, 1964, Princess Margaret, Armstrong-Jones, and their son David posed for this picture.

  • <p>The couple with their daughter, Sarah. </p>
    1964

    The couple with their daughter, Sarah.

  • <p>At the Royal Film performance of <em>The Taming of the Shrew</em>, Princess Margaret chatted with Richard Burton and his wife, Elizabeth Taylor. </p>
    1967

    At the Royal Film performance of The Taming of the Shrew, Princess Margaret chatted with Richard Burton and his wife, Elizabeth Taylor.

  • <p>Princess Margaret and Lord Snowdon in the Bahamas. </p>
    1967

    Princess Margaret and Lord Snowdon in the Bahamas.

  • <p>Princess Margaret meeting Barbra Streisand and Omar Sharif at the European premiere of <em>Funny Girl. </em> </p>
    1969

    Princess Margaret meeting Barbra Streisand and Omar Sharif at the European premiere of Funny Girl.

  • <p>A colorful display. Princess Margaret, in pink, attended Prince Charles's investiture as the Prince of Wales. </p>
    1969

    A colorful display. Princess Margaret, in pink, attended Prince Charles's investiture as the Prince of Wales.

  • <p>The family at Kensington Palace. </p>
    1969

    The family at Kensington Palace.

  • <p>Princess Margaret with David and Sarah during the filming of <a href="https://www.oprahmag.com/entertainment/tv-movies/a29831109/royal-family-documentary-1969/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the BBC documentary, Royal Family." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">the BBC documentary, <em>Royal Family. </em></a></p>
    1969

    Princess Margaret with David and Sarah during the filming of the BBC documentary, Royal Family.

  • <p>Margaret and Lord Snowdon in similar sunglasses. </p>
    1970

    Margaret and Lord Snowdon in similar sunglasses.

  • <p>Princess Margaret attended Wimbledon to present John Newcombe with the Men's Single trophy.</p>
    1970

    Princess Margaret attended Wimbledon to present John Newcombe with the Men's Single trophy.

  • <p>After the wedding of Lady Elizabeth Anson at Westminster Abbey, Princess Margaret and her son David were photographed leaving.</p>
    1972

    After the wedding of Lady Elizabeth Anson at Westminster Abbey, Princess Margaret and her son David were photographed leaving.

  • <p>Both Princess Margaret and Queen Elizabeth II grew up riding horses. Here is the princess racing at Ascot, earning her third-place finish. </p>
    1972

    Both Princess Margaret and Queen Elizabeth II grew up riding horses. Here is the princess racing at Ascot, earning her third-place finish.

  • <p>Lord Snowdon, Lord Linley (David), Lady Sarah, and Princess Margaret headed to church in Badminton, Gloucestershire.</p>
    1973

    Lord Snowdon, Lord Linley (David), Lady Sarah, and Princess Margaret headed to church in Badminton, Gloucestershire.

  • <p>Princess Margaret and her son at the Badminton Horse Trials. </p>
    1976

    Princess Margaret and her son at the Badminton Horse Trials.

  • <p>Princess Margaret and Queen Elizabeth II arriving on the island of Mustique. The princess had a villa on the private island and spent many holidays there. </p>
    1977

    Princess Margaret and Queen Elizabeth II arriving on the island of Mustique. The princess had a villa on the private island and spent many holidays there.

  • <p>Princess Margaret and her boyfriend Roddy Llewellyn on their way to the airport before departing to the Caribbean. The two were later caught in a very public affair. </p>
    1978

    Princess Margaret and her boyfriend Roddy Llewellyn on their way to the airport before departing to the Caribbean. The two were later caught in a very public affair.

  • <p>Princess Margaret was known as a heavy smoker. She enjoyed a cigarette while attending the Windsor Horse Show.</p>
    1978

    Princess Margaret was known as a heavy smoker. She enjoyed a cigarette while attending the Windsor Horse Show.

  • <p>Princess Margaret with Princess Diana, the Queen Mother, and Prince Charles at the wedding of Nicholas Soames. </p>
    1981

    Princess Margaret with Princess Diana, the Queen Mother, and Prince Charles at the wedding of Nicholas Soames.

  • <p>Princess Margaret and the Queen Mother waving to the crowds from their carriage at the Royal Ascot. </p>
    1981

    Princess Margaret and the Queen Mother waving to the crowds from their carriage at the Royal Ascot.

  • <p>Princess Margaret makes shopping looks glamorous. Here, she is at the The Sainsbury's Supermarket grand opening in Bath.</p>
    1982

    Princess Margaret makes shopping looks glamorous. Here, she is at the The Sainsbury's Supermarket grand opening in Bath.

  • <p>While waiting to receive President Banda of Malwai for a state visit, Princess Margaret was pictured with Princess Diana and Prince Charles.</p>
    1985

    While waiting to receive President Banda of Malwai for a state visit, Princess Margaret was pictured with Princess Diana and Prince Charles.

  • <p>Princess Margaret brought out her best holiday dress to visit the Royal Festival Hall.</p>
    1985

    Princess Margaret brought out her best holiday dress to visit the Royal Festival Hall.

  • <p>Princess Diana and Princess Margaret at the wedding of James Ogilvy, a member of the royal family, and Julia Rawlinson. </p>
    1988

    Princess Diana and Princess Margaret at the wedding of James Ogilvy, a member of the royal family, and Julia Rawlinson.

  • <p>Princess Margaret's outfits were always attention-grabbing. </p>
    1988

    Princess Margaret's outfits were always attention-grabbing.

  • <p>While vacationing in Mustique, Princess Margaret was paid a visit from her son, David Linley.</p>
    1989

    While vacationing in Mustique, Princess Margaret was paid a visit from her son, David Linley.

  • <p>At yet another Royal Ascot, Princess Margaret rode in the carriage with her niece, Princess Anne.</p>
    1989

    At yet another Royal Ascot, Princess Margaret rode in the carriage with her niece, Princess Anne.

  • <p>Arriving at the London Palladium, Princess Margaret wears all blue for a birthday gala show for the <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AMNtwK9AGnU" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Queen Mother's 90th birthday" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Queen Mother's 90th birthday</a>. </p>
    1990

    Arriving at the London Palladium, Princess Margaret wears all blue for a birthday gala show for the Queen Mother's 90th birthday.

  • <p>While attending the Royal Ascot, Princess Margaret looked fabulous in head-to-toe red. </p>
    1991

    While attending the Royal Ascot, Princess Margaret looked fabulous in head-to-toe red.

  • <p>Here's Princess Margaret photographed at Claridges in London in June of 1992.</p>
    1992

    Here's Princess Margaret photographed at Claridges in London in June of 1992.

  • <p>To celebrate Trooping The Colour, Margaret rode with the Queen Mother.</p>
    1993

    To celebrate Trooping The Colour, Margaret rode with the Queen Mother.

  • <p>Princess Margaret and Queen Elizabeth en route to the Horse Guards Parade.</p>
    1993

    Princess Margaret and Queen Elizabeth en route to the Horse Guards Parade.

  • <p>After their divorce in 1978, Princess Margaret and Anthony Armstrong-Jones reunited for their daughter Sarah's wedding to Daniel Chatto, an artist and former actor. </p>
    1994

    After their divorce in 1978, Princess Margaret and Anthony Armstrong-Jones reunited for their daughter Sarah's wedding to Daniel Chatto, an artist and former actor.

  • <p>Princess Margaret is pictured at the unveiling of the <a href="https://www.nspcc.org.uk/keeping-children-safe/our-services/childrens-services/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bronze Allies sculpture in London" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">bronze Allies sculpture in London</a>, celebrating 50 years of peace and highlighting the relationship between British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and US President Franklin Roosevelt. </p>
    1995

    Princess Margaret is pictured at the unveiling of the bronze Allies sculpture in London, celebrating 50 years of peace and highlighting the relationship between British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and US President Franklin Roosevelt.

  • <p>Princess Margaret arrived for a service at Westminster Abbey to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Founding of the National Association of Almshouses, a charity that helps provide housing to people.</p>
    1996

    Princess Margaret arrived for a service at Westminster Abbey to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Founding of the National Association of Almshouses, a charity that helps provide housing to people.

  • <p>Princess Margaret at St. James Palace to celebrate the Queen Mother's 99th birthday. </p>
    1999

    Princess Margaret at St. James Palace to celebrate the Queen Mother's 99th birthday.

  • <p>Princess Margaret on her 70th birthday celebration at a ballet performance at London's Sadler's Wells Theatre.</p>
    2000

    Princess Margaret on her 70th birthday celebration at a ballet performance at London's Sadler's Wells Theatre.

  • <p>The Queen Mother and Princess Margaret at a luncheon in honor of Elizabeth's 100th birthday. Margaret's mother died on March 30, 2002, one month after Margaret died that same year. </p>
    2000

    The Queen Mother and Princess Margaret at a luncheon in honor of Elizabeth's 100th birthday. Margaret's mother died on March 30, 2002, one month after Margaret died that same year.

  • <p>After suffering a stroke, Princess Margaret was momentarily bound to a wheelchair. She made her first post-stroke public appearance at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2001. Margaret died on February 15, 2002. </p>
    2001

    After suffering a stroke, Princess Margaret was momentarily bound to a wheelchair. She made her first post-stroke public appearance at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2001. Margaret died on February 15, 2002.

