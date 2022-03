Prince William and Duchess Kate Re-create Queen Elizabeth's 1953 Visit to Jamaica

Associated Press

An Italian Parliament committee that deals with intelligence matters summoned former Premier Giuseppe Conte on Thursday over growing concerns that a Russian military and medical team sent to help Italy early in the COVID-19 pandemic was really on a spying mission. Conte was serving as Italy’s populist leader when the pandemic began in 2020 and overwhelmed the country's health system, which was then desperate for masks, respirators and sanitizing material. Proceedings of the Parliamentary Committee for the Security of the Republic are usually closed-door since they involve national security.