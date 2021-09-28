See Photos of the Royal Family at James Bond Movie Premieres Through the Years

  • <p>In 1983, the royal met Roger Moore, who was playing the famed British intelligence agent at the time. </p>
    1/24

    1983

    In 1983, the royal met Roger Moore, who was playing the famed British intelligence agent at the time.

  • <p>007, meet QEII! Queen Elizabeth greeted Bond actor Sean Connery and his wife Diane Cilento at the premiere of <em>You Only Live Twice </em>in London in 1967.</p>
    2/24

    1967

    007, meet QEII! Queen Elizabeth greeted Bond actor Sean Connery and his wife Diane Cilento at the premiere of You Only Live Twice in London in 1967.

  • <p>Before she married Prince Charles, Lady Diana Spencer attended the premiere of <em>For Your Eyes Only </em>with her then-fiancé in a red, sequined dress. </p>
    3/24

    1981

    Before she married Prince Charles, Lady Diana Spencer attended the premiere of For Your Eyes Only with her then-fiancé in a red, sequined dress.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Princess Diana made a statement in a shimmery silver gown while attending the premiere of <em>A View to a Kill </em>with Prince Charles. </p>
    4/24

    1985

    Princess Diana made a statement in a shimmery silver gown while attending the premiere of A View to a Kill with Prince Charles.

  • <p>Diana, by then an old pro at attending James Bond premieres, greeted Roger Moore. </p>
    5/24

    1985

    Diana, by then an old pro at attending James Bond premieres, greeted Roger Moore.

  • <p>In 1986, the couple visited the set of the Bond film <em>The Living Daylights, </em>and played with a few movie props. Princess Diana even got to break an imitation bottle made of sugar glass over the head of the Prince of Wales! </p>
    6/24

    1986

    In 1986, the couple visited the set of the Bond film The Living Daylights, and played with a few movie props. Princess Diana even got to break an imitation bottle made of sugar glass over the head of the Prince of Wales!

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>In 2002, Queen Elizabeth met with <em>Die Another Day </em>stars Pierce Brosnan (who played Bond at the time) and Halle Berry at the film's world premiere. </p>
    7/24

    2002

    In 2002, Queen Elizabeth met with Die Another Day stars Pierce Brosnan (who played Bond at the time) and Halle Berry at the film's world premiere.

  • <p>In 2006, Queen Elizabeth met the new Bond, Daniel Craig, at the premiere of <em>Casino Royale. </em></p>
    8/24

    2006

    In 2006, Queen Elizabeth met the new Bond, Daniel Craig, at the premiere of Casino Royale.

  • <p>In 2007, the monarch paid a visit to the top-secret set of the James Bond film, chatting with the divers working at the underwater stage at the Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, England. </p>
    9/24

    2007

    In 2007, the monarch paid a visit to the top-secret set of the James Bond film, chatting with the divers working at the underwater stage at the Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, England.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Prince William and Prince Harry arrived at the world premiere of <em>Quantum of Solace </em>in London looking dapper in classic tuxedos. </p>
    10/24

    2008

    Prince William and Prince Harry arrived at the world premiere of Quantum of Solace in London looking dapper in classic tuxedos.

  • <p>Prince William met with Bond himself, Daniel Craig, at the premiere. </p>
    11/24

    2008

    Prince William met with Bond himself, Daniel Craig, at the premiere.

  • <p>In 2012 Prince Charles greeted Daniel Craig and his wife, actress Rachel Weisz, at the premiere of <em>Skyfall </em>at Royal Albert Hall in London. </p>
    12/24

    2012

    In 2012 Prince Charles greeted Daniel Craig and his wife, actress Rachel Weisz, at the premiere of Skyfall at Royal Albert Hall in London.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>That same year was the year that England hosted the Olympics, and Queen Elizabeth got in on the fun, starring in a <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1AS-dCdYZbo" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hilarious skit for the opening ceremony" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">hilarious skit for the opening ceremony</a> featuring Daniel Craig as Bond (and her beloved corgis). </p>
    13/24

    2012

    That same year was the year that England hosted the Olympics, and Queen Elizabeth got in on the fun, starring in a hilarious skit for the opening ceremony featuring Daniel Craig as Bond (and her beloved corgis).

  • <p>In 2015 Kate Middleton and Prince William dazzled at the premiere of <em>Spectre </em>in London. </p>
    14/24

    2015

    In 2015 Kate Middleton and Prince William dazzled at the premiere of Spectre in London.

  • <p>Kate Middleton shared a laugh with the Bond actor, Daniel Craig. </p>
    15/24

    2015

    Kate Middleton shared a laugh with the Bond actor, Daniel Craig.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Prince Harry also got to have an animated chat with Daniel Craig at the premiere. Do you think they were talking about whether they like their martinis shaken and not stirred?</p>
    16/24

    2015

    Prince Harry also got to have an animated chat with Daniel Craig at the premiere. Do you think they were talking about whether they like their martinis shaken and not stirred?

  • <p>Prince Charles and Craig met again in 2019 when the royal toured the set of the 25th James Bond film at Pinewood Studios. The royal, who is a patron of the British Film Institute, was there to celebrate the contribution the franchise has made to the British film industry. </p>
    17/24

    2019

    Prince Charles and Craig met again in 2019 when the royal toured the set of the 25th James Bond film at Pinewood Studios. The royal, who is a patron of the British Film Institute, was there to celebrate the contribution the franchise has made to the British film industry.

  • <p>In 2021, the royals were back for another Bond premiere! This time Kate Middleton, Prince William Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles looked glam while arriving at the premiere of <em>No Time To Die. </em></p>
    18/24

    2021

    In 2021, the royals were back for another Bond premiere! This time Kate Middleton, Prince William Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles looked glam while arriving at the premiere of No Time To Die.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Once inside, the whole family got a few moments with the film's cast. Prince William chatted with Daniel Craig. </p>
    19/24

    2021

    Once inside, the whole family got a few moments with the film's cast. Prince William chatted with Daniel Craig.

  • <p>His father, Prince Charles, shook Craig's hand before the film's premiere. </p>
    20/24

    2021

    His father, Prince Charles, shook Craig's hand before the film's premiere.

  • <p>Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall looked like she wanted to discuss the casting of the next James Bond. </p>
    21/24

    2021

    Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall looked like she wanted to discuss the casting of the next James Bond.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Don't worry, Kate also got a moment with the film's star. Petition to give her a cameo in the next film! </p>
    22/24

    2021

    Don't worry, Kate also got a moment with the film's star. Petition to give her a cameo in the next film!

  • <p>William also had a moment with Rami Malek, who plays the film's villain, Safin. </p>
    23/24

    2021

    William also had a moment with Rami Malek, who plays the film's villain, Safin.

  • <p>And Kate, dressed in a gorgeous gold, beaded Jenny Packham gown with a dramatic cape, talked with Lashana Lynch.</p>
    24/24

    2021

    And Kate, dressed in a gorgeous gold, beaded Jenny Packham gown with a dramatic cape, talked with Lashana Lynch.

<p>In 1983, the royal met Roger Moore, who was playing the famed British intelligence agent at the time. </p>
<p>007, meet QEII! Queen Elizabeth greeted Bond actor Sean Connery and his wife Diane Cilento at the premiere of <em>You Only Live Twice </em>in London in 1967.</p>
<p>Before she married Prince Charles, Lady Diana Spencer attended the premiere of <em>For Your Eyes Only </em>with her then-fiancé in a red, sequined dress. </p>
<p>Princess Diana made a statement in a shimmery silver gown while attending the premiere of <em>A View to a Kill </em>with Prince Charles. </p>
<p>Diana, by then an old pro at attending James Bond premieres, greeted Roger Moore. </p>
<p>In 1986, the couple visited the set of the Bond film <em>The Living Daylights, </em>and played with a few movie props. Princess Diana even got to break an imitation bottle made of sugar glass over the head of the Prince of Wales! </p>
<p>In 2002, Queen Elizabeth met with <em>Die Another Day </em>stars Pierce Brosnan (who played Bond at the time) and Halle Berry at the film's world premiere. </p>
<p>In 2006, Queen Elizabeth met the new Bond, Daniel Craig, at the premiere of <em>Casino Royale. </em></p>
<p>In 2007, the monarch paid a visit to the top-secret set of the James Bond film, chatting with the divers working at the underwater stage at the Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, England. </p>
<p>Prince William and Prince Harry arrived at the world premiere of <em>Quantum of Solace </em>in London looking dapper in classic tuxedos. </p>
<p>Prince William met with Bond himself, Daniel Craig, at the premiere. </p>
<p>In 2012 Prince Charles greeted Daniel Craig and his wife, actress Rachel Weisz, at the premiere of <em>Skyfall </em>at Royal Albert Hall in London. </p>
<p>That same year was the year that England hosted the Olympics, and Queen Elizabeth got in on the fun, starring in a <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1AS-dCdYZbo" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hilarious skit for the opening ceremony" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">hilarious skit for the opening ceremony</a> featuring Daniel Craig as Bond (and her beloved corgis). </p>
<p>In 2015 Kate Middleton and Prince William dazzled at the premiere of <em>Spectre </em>in London. </p>
<p>Kate Middleton shared a laugh with the Bond actor, Daniel Craig. </p>
<p>Prince Harry also got to have an animated chat with Daniel Craig at the premiere. Do you think they were talking about whether they like their martinis shaken and not stirred?</p>
<p>Prince Charles and Craig met again in 2019 when the royal toured the set of the 25th James Bond film at Pinewood Studios. The royal, who is a patron of the British Film Institute, was there to celebrate the contribution the franchise has made to the British film industry. </p>
<p>In 2021, the royals were back for another Bond premiere! This time Kate Middleton, Prince William Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles looked glam while arriving at the premiere of <em>No Time To Die. </em></p>
<p>Once inside, the whole family got a few moments with the film's cast. Prince William chatted with Daniel Craig. </p>
<p>His father, Prince Charles, shook Craig's hand before the film's premiere. </p>
<p>Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall looked like she wanted to discuss the casting of the next James Bond. </p>
<p>Don't worry, Kate also got a moment with the film's star. Petition to give her a cameo in the next film! </p>
<p>William also had a moment with Rami Malek, who plays the film's villain, Safin. </p>
<p>And Kate, dressed in a gorgeous gold, beaded Jenny Packham gown with a dramatic cape, talked with Lashana Lynch.</p>
Andrea Wurzburger

The name's Elizabeth, Queen Elizabeth. In honor of the premiere of the latest James Bond film, No Time to Die, a look back at the royal family attending Bond premieres through the years

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories