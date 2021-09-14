See Photos of the 30 Best- and Worst-Dressed Celebs at the 2021 Met Gala
- 1/31
- 2/31
1) Timothee Chalamet in Haider Ackermann
- 3/31
2) Kim Kardashian in Balenciaga
- 4/31
3) Lupita Nyong’o in Versace
- 5/31
4) Pete Davidson in Thom Browne
- 6/31
5) Amanda Gorman in Vera Wang
- 7/31
6) Yara Shahidi in Dior
- 8/31
7) Tessa Thompson in Iris Van Herpen
- 9/31
8) Kim Petras in Collina Strada
- 10/31
9) MJ Rodriguez in Thom Browne
- 11/31
10) Kristen Stewart in Chanel Couture
- 12/31
11) Olivia Rodrigo in Saint Laurent
- 13/31
12) Ella Emhoff in Stella McCartney
- 14/31
13) Barbie Ferreira in Jonathan Simkhai
- 15/31
14) Meghan Thee Stallion in Coach
- 16/31
15) Billie Eilish in Oscar de la Renta
- 17/31
16) Naomi Osaka in Louis Vuitton
- 18/31
17) Lil Nas X in Versace
- 19/31
18) Jennifer Lopez in Ralph Lauren
- 20/31
19) Serena Williams in Gucci
- 21/31
20) Troye Sivan in Altu
- 22/31
21) Iman in Harris Reed
- 23/31
22) Maluma in Versace
- 24/31
23) Lorde in Bode
- 25/31
24) Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in Brother Vellies
- 26/31
25) Teyana Taylor in Prabal Gurung
- 27/31
26) Whoopi Goldberg in Valentino Couture
- 28/31
27) Kendall Jenner in Givenchy
- 29/31
28) Dan Levy in Loewe
- 30/31
29) Chloe and Halle Bailey in Rodarte
- 31/31
30) Zoe Kravitz in Saint Laurent