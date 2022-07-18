The Original 'Hocus Pocus' Cast Looks So Different 29 Years Later

  • <p>Amongst planning out this year’s <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/halloween-ideas/g23653854/best-halloween-costumes-of-all-time/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Halloween costume" class="link ">Halloween costume</a> or creating fun <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/halloween-ideas/g3727/halloween-appetizer-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Halloween party ideas" class="link ">Halloween party ideas</a>, you may be in the mood for a good old-fashioned <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/halloween-ideas/g2661/halloween-movies/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Halloween movie marathon" class="link ">Halloween movie marathon</a>. Luckily, we know of one you could add to your list, and it just so happens to be a <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/entertainment/g33651563/disney-halloween-movies/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Disney Halloween" class="link ">Disney Halloween</a> classic: <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/entertainment/a27920199/where-was-hocus-pocus-filmed/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hocus Pocus" class="link "><em>Hocus Pocus</em></a>. <br><br>The 1993 movie’s premise is pretty simple: It follows three 17th century witches - Winifred, Sarah and Mary Sanderson (played by <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/entertainment/news/a44636/bette-midlers-daughter-twin/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bette Midler" class="link "><strong>Bette Midler</strong></a>, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/entertainment/a38471355/sarah-jessica-parker-net-worth/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sarah Jessica Parker" class="link "><strong>Sarah Jessica Parker</strong></a> and <strong>Kathy Najimy</strong>) - as they wreak havoc on a 20th century Salem, Massachusetts. The <strong>Kenny Ortega</strong>-directed film became such a phenomenon, it <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/entertainment/a38135298/hocus-pocus-2-sequel-trailer-cast-release-date-news/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:spurred on a sequel" class="link ">spurred on a sequel</a>, which set to premiere on <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.disneyplus.com%2Fmovies%2Fhocus-pocus-2%2F4Q5cWHlnVCun&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Flife%2Fentertainment%2Fg23572971%2Fhocus-pocus-cast-then-now%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Disney+ September 30" class="link ">Disney+ September 30</a>. <br><br>It’s been 29 years since the movie originally premiered and we’re curious to see what the <em>Hocus Pocus</em> cast is looking like now. As it’s been quite a while since we’ve seen the Dennison kids and the Sanderson sisters, let’s go on a spooky adventure to see what Thackery Binx, the Sanderson Sisters, Max, Dani, Allison and the rest of the crew look like now compared to then (1995!). <br></p>
    The Original 'Hocus Pocus' Cast Looks So Different 29 Years Later

    Amongst planning out this year’s Halloween costume or creating fun Halloween party ideas, you may be in the mood for a good old-fashioned Halloween movie marathon. Luckily, we know of one you could add to your list, and it just so happens to be a Disney Halloween classic: Hocus Pocus.

    The 1993 movie’s premise is pretty simple: It follows three 17th century witches - Winifred, Sarah and Mary Sanderson (played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy) - as they wreak havoc on a 20th century Salem, Massachusetts. The Kenny Ortega-directed film became such a phenomenon, it spurred on a sequel, which set to premiere on Disney+ September 30.

    It’s been 29 years since the movie originally premiered and we’re curious to see what the Hocus Pocus cast is looking like now. As it’s been quite a while since we’ve seen the Dennison kids and the Sanderson sisters, let’s go on a spooky adventure to see what Thackery Binx, the Sanderson Sisters, Max, Dani, Allison and the rest of the crew look like now compared to then (1995!).

  While Hocus Pocus fans know Bette Midler as the quirky and terrifying Winifred Sanderson, this was far from Bette's only major acting role when the movie premiered in 1993. In 1979, she starred in The Rose (and earned an Oscar nomination for it), and sang the film's title soundtrack. By the early 1990s, Bette's résumé also included a Special Tony Award, two Emmys, three Grammy Awards and three Golden Globe Awards. Needless to say, Bette was (and still is!) a pretty big deal.
    Then: Bette Midler as Winifred

    While Hocus Pocus fans know Bette Midler as the quirky and terrifying Winifred Sanderson, this was far from Bette's only major acting role when the movie premiered in 1993. In 1979, she starred in The Rose (and earned an Oscar nomination for it), and sang the film's title soundtrack. By the early 1990s, Bette's résumé also included a Special Tony Award, two Emmys, three Grammy Awards and three Golden Globe Awards. Needless to say, Bette was (and still is!) a pretty big deal.

    

  Bette has continued to collect many awards over the years. Her principle role in Hello Dolly! scored her a Tony, Outer Critics Circle Award and Drama Desk Award all in 2017. A few years back in 2015, Bette was busy on her 10th concert tour entitled Divine Intervention. Most recently though, you may have seen her on The Good Place, Wedding Day Winners or The Goldbergs. She is currently starring in Hocus Pocus 2. Today, she remains married to her husband, Martin von Haselberg.
    Now: Bette Midler

    Bette has continued to collect many awards over the years. Her principle role in Hello Dolly! scored her a Tony, Outer Critics Circle Award and Drama Desk Award all in 2017. A few years back in 2015, Bette was busy on her 10th concert tour entitled Divine Intervention. Most recently though, you may have seen her on The Good Place, Wedding Day Winners or The Goldbergs. She is currently starring in Hocus Pocus 2. Today, she remains married to her husband, Martin von Haselberg.

    

  • <p>Sarah was already a big name in Hollywood well before she played the ever-foolish Sarah Sanderson. <a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0000572/?ref_=nv_sr_1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Her credits" class="link ">Her credits</a> in the ‘80s included <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Pilot/dp/B0019DHQZY/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23572971%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Square Pegs" class="link ">Square Pegs</a></em>, <em>A Year in the Life</em>, <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Footloose-Kevin-Bacon/dp/B00351ZUHY?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23572971%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Footloose" class="link ">Footloose</a></em>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Hotel-Complete-Collection-Seasons-Episodes/dp/B01LTHOP8K/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23572971%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hotel" class="link "><em>Hotel</em></a> and <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Ryan-White-Story-Judith-Light/dp/B00MQMUHMQ/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23572971%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Ryan White Story" class="link ">The Ryan White Story</a>.</em> </p>
    Then: Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah

    Sarah was already a big name in Hollywood well before she played the ever-foolish Sarah Sanderson. Her credits in the ‘80s included Square Pegs, A Year in the Life, Footloose, Hotel and The Ryan White Story.

  Since Hocus Pocus, Sarah's career has continued to soar. Perhaps her most iconic role was playing Carrie Bradshaw in HBO's TV comedy Sex and the City, which also inspired two films and the spinoff And Just Like That. More recently, Sarah has acted in movies like Failure to Launch and The Family Stone, and shows like HBO's Divorce. She also has her own popular shoe label now. Four years after Hocus Pocus was released, Sarah got married to fellow actor Matthew Broderick. They have three children together.
    Now: Sarah Jessica Parker

    Since Hocus Pocus, Sarah’s career has continued to soar. Perhaps her most iconic role was playing Carrie Bradshaw in HBO’s TV comedy Sex and the City, which also inspired two films and the spinoff And Just Like That. More recently, Sarah has acted in movies like Failure to Launch and The Family Stone, and shows like HBO's Divorce. She also has her own popular shoe label now. Four years after Hocus Pocus was released, Sarah got married to fellow actor Matthew Broderick. They have three children together.

    

  Kathy's career in the '90s was definitely booming. Apart from making everyone laugh as Mary Sanderson in Hocus Pocus, she scored many parts in films, TV series and animated projects. Most notably, Kathy worked on Sister Act, It's Pat: The Movie, Topsy and Bunker: The Cat Killers, King of the Hill, Chicago Hope and The Jungle Book: Mowgli's Story.
    Then: Kathy Najimy as Mary

    Kathy’s career in the '90s was definitely booming. Apart from making everyone laugh as Mary Sanderson in Hocus Pocus, she scored many parts in films, TV series and animated projects. Most notably, Kathy worked on Sister Act, It's Pat: The Movie, Topsy and Bunker: The Cat Killers, King of the Hill, Chicago Hope and The Jungle Book: Mowgli's Story.

    

  • <p>In the new millennium, Kathy continues to act while taking on more roles behind the camera. In 2012, she worked on the film <em>These Girls. </em>Four years later, she served as a consulting producer for the TV series <em>The Jamz</em>. Her latest roles to date include acting as Wendy in <em>Veep</em>, Judge Gayle Eno in <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Inauguration/dp/B075DHY17H/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23572971%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Good Fight" class="link ">The Good Fight</a></em>, Mayor Jen in <em>Duncanville</em> and Denise in <em>Younger</em>. In 1998, she married singer and actor Dan Finnerty.<br> </p>
    Now: Kathy Najimy

    In the new millennium, Kathy continues to act while taking on more roles behind the camera. In 2012, she worked on the film These Girls. Four years later, she served as a consulting producer for the TV series The Jamz. Her latest roles to date include acting as Wendy in Veep, Judge Gayle Eno in The Good Fight, Mayor Jen in Duncanville and Denise in Younger. In 1998, she married singer and actor Dan Finnerty.

  • <p>Thackery, a.k.a. Sean, was only 16 at the time when he played Emily's heroic older brother. Because of his young age, he only had <a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0615266/?ref_=fn_al_nm_1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a few credits to his name" class="link ">a few credits to his name</a> in 1993, including <em>Too Romantic</em>, <em>Civil Wars</em> and <em>This Boy's Life</em>. </p>
    Then: Sean Murray as Thackery Binx

    Thackery, a.k.a. Sean, was only 16 at the time when he played Emily's heroic older brother. Because of his young age, he only had a few credits to his name in 1993, including Too Romantic, Civil Wars and This Boy's Life.

  • <p>Post <em>HP</em>, the acting jobs kept coming for Sean. Aside from appearing in various TV series — <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Show-Me-Way-Go-Home/dp/B077S4LBWT/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23572971%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Touched by an Angel" class="link ">Touched by an Angel</a></em>, <em>The Random Years</em>, <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Home-Alone-with-Friends/dp/B00MY1CAD8?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23572971%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Harts of the West" class="link ">Harts of the West</a> </em>— <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Maria-Bello-Right-Fellow-Stars/dp/B07GJXHV62/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23572971%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:NCIS" class="link ">NCIS</a></em> fans know him today as Timothy McGee. In 2005, Sean married Carrie James. </p>
    Now: Sean Murray

    Post HP, the acting jobs kept coming for Sean. Aside from appearing in various TV series — Touched by an Angel, The Random Years, Harts of the West NCIS fans know him today as Timothy McGee. In 2005, Sean married Carrie James.

  • <p>Just like Sean, Omri was only a teen (17 to be exact) when he was cast as Max. Even though it seems early, Omri actually started acting when he was seven as John Ross Ewing in the TV series <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/The-Changing-of-the-Guard/dp/B008BF99F8/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23572971%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dallas" class="link ">Dallas</a></em>. <br></p>
    Then: Omri Katz as Max

    Just like Sean, Omri was only a teen (17 to be exact) when he was cast as Max. Even though it seems early, Omri actually started acting when he was seven as John Ross Ewing in the TV series Dallas.

  • <p><a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0441814/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Omri's IMDb" class="link ">Omri's IMDb</a> shows that he hasn't acted since the 2018 TV series <em>Childhood Thoughts,</em> and instead <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/uk/entertainment/a12273408/max-dennison-hocus-pocus-looks-like-now/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:has taken up hairdressing" class="link ">has taken up hairdressing</a>. Over the years, he's kept a relatively low profile, though he did make an appearance at Freeform's <em>Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash</em> in 2018 (which is where this picture is from!).</p>
    Now: Omri Katz

    Omri's IMDb shows that he hasn't acted since the 2018 TV series Childhood Thoughts, and instead has taken up hairdressing. Over the years, he's kept a relatively low profile, though he did make an appearance at Freeform's Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash in 2018 (which is where this picture is from!).

  • <p>Vinessa was 17 when she appeared as Allison in the popular Disney flick. </p>
    Then: Vinessa Shaw as Allison

    Vinessa was 17 when she appeared as Allison in the popular Disney flick.

  Vinessa has continued to take on various projects over the years, including in CSI NY. She has also scored bigger roles in Ray Donovan, Vegas, Those Who Kill and, most recently, Family Blood, The Blazing World, We Need to Do Something and 12 Mighty Orphans. On a personal note, Vinessa tied the knot with Kristopher Gifford back in 2008.
    Now: Vinessa Shaw

    Vinessa has continued to take on various projects over the years, including in CSI NY. She has also scored bigger roles in Ray Donovan, Vegas, Those Who Kill and, most recently, Family Blood, The Blazing World, We Need to Do Something and 12 Mighty Orphans. On a personal note, Vinessa tied the knot with Kristopher Gifford back in 2008.

    

  • <p>Though <em>Hocus Pocus</em> was a big deal to the then 11-year-old actress, Thora had already been discovered when she appeared in <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Patriot-Games-Harrison-Ford/dp/B000JPHH2U?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23572971%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Patriot Games" class="link ">Patriot Games</a></em> as little Sally Ryan. Before that, Thora played Molly Johnson in <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Purple-People-Eater-VHS-Beatty/dp/6302089654/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23572971%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Purple People Eater" class="link ">Purple People Eater</a></em> when she was only six. </p>
    Then: Thora Birch as Dani

    Though Hocus Pocus was a big deal to the then 11-year-old actress, Thora had already been discovered when she appeared in Patriot Games as little Sally Ryan. Before that, Thora played Molly Johnson in Purple People Eater when she was only six.

  • <p>Six years after <em>Hocus Pocus</em>, Thora gained even more notoriety in Hollywood for her starring role in the Oscar-winning movie <a href="https://www.amazon.com/American-Beauty-Kevin-Spacey/dp/B001F4UHEE/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23572971%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:American Beauty" class="link "><em>American Beauty</em></a>. She has since landed <a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0000301/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:many big roles" class="link ">many big roles</a> in the industry, in projects like <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Pilot/dp/B019D69HUU/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23572971%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Colony" class="link ">Colony</a></em>, <em>Night Visions</em>, <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Deadline-Chris-Crutcher/dp/0060850914/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23572971%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Deadline" class="link ">Deadline</a> </em>and <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Affairs-State-David-Corenswet/dp/B07DNLFSD3/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23572971%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Affairs of State" class="link ">Affairs of State</a></em>. Most recently, she's portrayed Jolene in <em>Above Suspicion,</em> Chloe in <em>Kindred Spirits, </em>Mary in <em>The Walking Dead</em> and Jess in <em>13 Minute</em>s. </p>
    Now: Thora Birch

    Six years after Hocus Pocus, Thora gained even more notoriety in Hollywood for her starring role in the Oscar-winning movie American Beauty. She has since landed many big roles in the industry, in projects like Colony, Night Visions, Deadline and Affairs of State. Most recently, she's portrayed Jolene in Above Suspicion, Chloe in Kindred Spirits, Mary in The Walking Dead and Jess in 13 Minutes.

  • <p>Doug Jones is a man of many talents. Not only was he an actor when he played the sympathetic zombie Billy Butcherson, but he was also <a href="https://slate.com/culture/2018/03/an-interview-with-doug-jones-on-playing-costumed-monsters-and-pooping.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a well-known contortionist" class="link ">a well-known contortionist</a>. Besides his role as Billy, his <a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0427964/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:IMDb" class="link ">IMDb</a> shows that he had only priorly worked on the TV series <em>McDonaldland</em>, <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Batman-Returns-Michael-Keaton/dp/B001X0ZKM4/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23572971%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Batman Returns" class="link ">Batman Returns</a></em>, <em>Night Ken</em>, and <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Living-Color-Seasons-1-5/dp/B00152M7ZI/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23572971%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:In Living Color" class="link ">In Living Color</a>. </em></p>
    Then: Doug Jones as Billy Butcherson

    Doug Jones is a man of many talents. Not only was he an actor when he played the sympathetic zombie Billy Butcherson, but he was also a well-known contortionist. Besides his role as Billy, his IMDb shows that he had only priorly worked on the TV series McDonaldland, Batman Returns, Night Ken, and In Living Color.

  Today, Doug has a whopping 171 acting credits to his name, many of which you've never seen his face for. That's because Doug has taken on many projects involving heavy prosthetics and movie makeup. His work includes playing Silver Surfer in the Fantastic Four sequel, the Gentleman in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, the Faun in Pan's Labyrinth and Satu in Star Trek: Discovery. He remains married to his wife, Laurie Jones.
    Now: Doug Jones

    Today, Doug has a whopping 171 acting credits to his name, many of which you've never seen his face for. That's because Doug has taken on many projects involving heavy prosthetics and movie makeup. His work includes playing Silver Surfer in the Fantastic Four sequel, the Gentleman in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, the Faun in Pan's Labyrinth and Satu in Star Trek: Discovery. He remains married to his wife, Laurie Jones.

    

