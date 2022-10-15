See All of the A-List Celebrity Looks from the Ralph Lauren Fashion Show

  • 1/21

    See All of the A-List Celebrity Looks from the Ralph Lauren Fashion Show

  • <p>The Emmy nominee opted for a fiery red satin suit that was cinched at the waist. Kaling left her hair down in loose waves and accessorized with a silver necklace. </p>
    2/21

    Mindy Kaling

    The Emmy nominee opted for a fiery red satin suit that was cinched at the waist. Kaling left her hair down in loose waves and accessorized with a silver necklace.

  • <p>The <em>Don't Worry Darling</em> actor, who recently traded his longer locks for a <a href="https://people.com/style/chris-pine-embraces-his-nautral-grays-with-dashing-new-hair-transformation/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cropped haircut that shows off his grays" class="link ">cropped haircut that shows off his grays</a>, donned a sharp grid-printed suit and patterned pocket square. </p>
    3/21

    Chris Pine

    The Don't Worry Darling actor, who recently traded his longer locks for a cropped haircut that shows off his grays, donned a sharp grid-printed suit and patterned pocket square.

  • <p>The <em>Emily in Paris</em> star looked timeless in a trailing plaid wrap-around top, black trousers and pumps. </p>
    4/21

    Lily Collins

    The Emily in Paris star looked timeless in a trailing plaid wrap-around top, black trousers and pumps.

  • <p>The newlyweds <a href="https://people.com/style/jennifer-lopez-and-ben-affleck-match-in-all-black-ensembles-at-ralph-lauren-california-show/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:matched in all-black" class="link ">matched in all-black</a> ensembles to support the fashion designer, who supplied the couple's custom wedding wardrobe — including <a href="https://people.com/style/see-jennifer-lopez-three-ralph-lauren-wedding-dresses-georgia-ceremony-ben-affleck-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:three of Lopez's show-stopping bridal gowns" class="link ">three of Lopez's show-stopping bridal gowns</a> — for their romantic Georgia wedding celebration in August. </p>
    5/21

    Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

    The newlyweds matched in all-black ensembles to support the fashion designer, who supplied the couple's custom wedding wardrobe — including three of Lopez's show-stopping bridal gowns — for their romantic Georgia wedding celebration in August.

  • <p>The 29-year-old model and actor spruced up in a tartan blazer over a turtleneck. </p>
    6/21

    Patrick Schwarzenegger

    The 29-year-old model and actor spruced up in a tartan blazer over a turtleneck.

  • <p>A family affair! Sylvester Stallone, his wife Jennifer Flavin and their two daughters, <a href="https://people.com/movies/sylvester-stallone-praises-brave-daughter-sophia-for-confronting-her-fear-of-spiders/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sophia Stallone" class="link ">Sophia Stallone</a> and <a href="https://people.com/movies/jennifer-flavin-daughter-called-her-strongest-woman-days-before-divorce/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sistine Stallone" class="link ">Sistine Stallone</a>, wowed in <a href="https://people.com/style/sylvester-stallone-and-wife-jennifer-flavin-are-joined-by-their-daughters-for-ralph-lauren-show/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:complementing fall outfits" class="link ">complementing fall outfits</a>. The fashionable outing comes after Stallone and his wife <a href="https://people.com/movies/sylvester-stallone-wife-jennifer-flavin-reconcile-after-divorce-filing/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:reconciled" class="link ">reconciled</a> in September; Flavin had filed for divorce in August.</p>
    7/21

    The Stallone Family

    A family affair! Sylvester Stallone, his wife Jennifer Flavin and their two daughters, Sophia Stallone and Sistine Stallone, wowed in complementing fall outfits. The fashionable outing comes after Stallone and his wife reconciled in September; Flavin had filed for divorce in August.

  • <p>Red on red! The Oscar-winning star wore a statement tartan blazer to go with her trademark ginger locks. </p>
    8/21

    Jessica Chastain

    Red on red! The Oscar-winning star wore a statement tartan blazer to go with her trademark ginger locks.

  • <p>The <em>Voice</em> coach proved that contrasting patterns work well together. He paired a long polka-dot coat with a striped shirt and solid black tie.</p>
    9/21

    John Legend

    The Voice coach proved that contrasting patterns work well together. He paired a long polka-dot coat with a striped shirt and solid black tie.

  • <p>The actress sparkled in a velvet rhinestone overcoat, which she layered over a classic white collared shirt and black pants.</p>
    10/21

    Laura Dern

    The actress sparkled in a velvet rhinestone overcoat, which she layered over a classic white collared shirt and black pants.

  • <p>The rapper went dapper in red velvet suit jacket and impressive bling. </p>
    11/21

    Polo G

    The rapper went dapper in red velvet suit jacket and impressive bling.

  • <p>The legendary actress wore a bowler hat, high-collared top, cinched trousers and a long tuxedo jacket with satin lapels. </p>
    12/21

    Diane Keaton

    The legendary actress wore a bowler hat, high-collared top, cinched trousers and a long tuxedo jacket with satin lapels.

  • <p>The designer's nephew paid homage to Ralph Lauren in a V-neck featuring the company's famed logo alongside his wife, <em>Saved by the Bell </em>actress Berkley.</p>
    13/21

    Greg Lauren and Elizabeth Berkley

    The designer's nephew paid homage to Ralph Lauren in a V-neck featuring the company's famed logo alongside his wife, Saved by the Bell actress Berkley.

  • <p>The designer, alongside her husband, supported her fashion comrade in business-bohemian style. </p>
    14/21

    Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman

    The designer, alongside her husband, supported her fashion comrade in business-bohemian style.

  • <p>The unexpected duo appeared happy to see each other ahead of the fashion show – the <em>Euphoria</em> star in a vintage-inspired outfit and the <em>Enchanted</em> stud in a striped suit. </p>
    15/21

    Angus Cloud and James Marsden

    The unexpected duo appeared happy to see each other ahead of the fashion show – the Euphoria star in a vintage-inspired outfit and the Enchanted stud in a striped suit.

  • <p>Ralph Lauren's youngest son and the brand's chief brand and innovation officer, David, attended the show alongside his philanthropist wife Lauren. </p>
    16/21

    Lauren Bush and David Lauren

    Ralph Lauren's youngest son and the brand's chief brand and innovation officer, David, attended the show alongside his philanthropist wife Lauren.

  • <p>The <em>Big Little Lies</em> actress, who <a href="https://people.com/style/kathryn-newton-golf-style-tips-polo-ralph-lauren/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:teamed up with the American fashion label" class="link ">teamed up with the American fashion label</a> for the US Open Golf Championship in 2019, posed in a sequin-studded red dress. </p>
    17/21

    Kathryn Newton

    The Big Little Lies actress, who teamed up with the American fashion label for the US Open Golf Championship in 2019, posed in a sequin-studded red dress.

  • <p>The South Korean superstar donned a sexy black dress with a thigh-hight slit and heeled boots. She completed the look with a red lip. </p>
    18/21

    Krystal Jung

    The South Korean superstar donned a sexy black dress with a thigh-hight slit and heeled boots. She completed the look with a red lip.

  • <p>The <em>Tell Me Lies</em> costars went Western for the high-fashion event – a brown suede suit and boots for him, and rodeo-inspired ensemble for her. </p>
    19/21

    Jackson James White and Grace Van Patten

    The Tell Me Lies costars went Western for the high-fashion event – a brown suede suit and boots for him, and rodeo-inspired ensemble for her.

  • <p>The candy connoisseur, who is also the daughter of the iconic designer, accentuated her voluminous locks with a chic belted jumpsuit and gold hoop earrings. </p>
    20/21

    Dylan Lauren

    The candy connoisseur, who is also the daughter of the iconic designer, accentuated her voluminous locks with a chic belted jumpsuit and gold hoop earrings.

  • <p>Schuetz stunned in a coral jumpsuit while the designer's son donned a chic suit. </p>
    21/21

    Andrew Lauren and Natascha Schuetz

    Schuetz stunned in a coral jumpsuit while the designer's son donned a chic suit.

<p>The Emmy nominee opted for a fiery red satin suit that was cinched at the waist. Kaling left her hair down in loose waves and accessorized with a silver necklace. </p>
<p>The <em>Don't Worry Darling</em> actor, who recently traded his longer locks for a <a href="https://people.com/style/chris-pine-embraces-his-nautral-grays-with-dashing-new-hair-transformation/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cropped haircut that shows off his grays" class="link ">cropped haircut that shows off his grays</a>, donned a sharp grid-printed suit and patterned pocket square. </p>
<p>The <em>Emily in Paris</em> star looked timeless in a trailing plaid wrap-around top, black trousers and pumps. </p>
<p>The newlyweds <a href="https://people.com/style/jennifer-lopez-and-ben-affleck-match-in-all-black-ensembles-at-ralph-lauren-california-show/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:matched in all-black" class="link ">matched in all-black</a> ensembles to support the fashion designer, who supplied the couple's custom wedding wardrobe — including <a href="https://people.com/style/see-jennifer-lopez-three-ralph-lauren-wedding-dresses-georgia-ceremony-ben-affleck-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:three of Lopez's show-stopping bridal gowns" class="link ">three of Lopez's show-stopping bridal gowns</a> — for their romantic Georgia wedding celebration in August. </p>
<p>The 29-year-old model and actor spruced up in a tartan blazer over a turtleneck. </p>
<p>A family affair! Sylvester Stallone, his wife Jennifer Flavin and their two daughters, <a href="https://people.com/movies/sylvester-stallone-praises-brave-daughter-sophia-for-confronting-her-fear-of-spiders/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sophia Stallone" class="link ">Sophia Stallone</a> and <a href="https://people.com/movies/jennifer-flavin-daughter-called-her-strongest-woman-days-before-divorce/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sistine Stallone" class="link ">Sistine Stallone</a>, wowed in <a href="https://people.com/style/sylvester-stallone-and-wife-jennifer-flavin-are-joined-by-their-daughters-for-ralph-lauren-show/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:complementing fall outfits" class="link ">complementing fall outfits</a>. The fashionable outing comes after Stallone and his wife <a href="https://people.com/movies/sylvester-stallone-wife-jennifer-flavin-reconcile-after-divorce-filing/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:reconciled" class="link ">reconciled</a> in September; Flavin had filed for divorce in August.</p>
<p>Red on red! The Oscar-winning star wore a statement tartan blazer to go with her trademark ginger locks. </p>
<p>The <em>Voice</em> coach proved that contrasting patterns work well together. He paired a long polka-dot coat with a striped shirt and solid black tie.</p>
<p>The actress sparkled in a velvet rhinestone overcoat, which she layered over a classic white collared shirt and black pants.</p>
<p>The rapper went dapper in red velvet suit jacket and impressive bling. </p>
<p>The legendary actress wore a bowler hat, high-collared top, cinched trousers and a long tuxedo jacket with satin lapels. </p>
<p>The designer's nephew paid homage to Ralph Lauren in a V-neck featuring the company's famed logo alongside his wife, <em>Saved by the Bell </em>actress Berkley.</p>
<p>The designer, alongside her husband, supported her fashion comrade in business-bohemian style. </p>
<p>The unexpected duo appeared happy to see each other ahead of the fashion show – the <em>Euphoria</em> star in a vintage-inspired outfit and the <em>Enchanted</em> stud in a striped suit. </p>
<p>Ralph Lauren's youngest son and the brand's chief brand and innovation officer, David, attended the show alongside his philanthropist wife Lauren. </p>
<p>The <em>Big Little Lies</em> actress, who <a href="https://people.com/style/kathryn-newton-golf-style-tips-polo-ralph-lauren/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:teamed up with the American fashion label" class="link ">teamed up with the American fashion label</a> for the US Open Golf Championship in 2019, posed in a sequin-studded red dress. </p>
<p>The South Korean superstar donned a sexy black dress with a thigh-hight slit and heeled boots. She completed the look with a red lip. </p>
<p>The <em>Tell Me Lies</em> costars went Western for the high-fashion event – a brown suede suit and boots for him, and rodeo-inspired ensemble for her. </p>
<p>The candy connoisseur, who is also the daughter of the iconic designer, accentuated her voluminous locks with a chic belted jumpsuit and gold hoop earrings. </p>
<p>Schuetz stunned in a coral jumpsuit while the designer's son donned a chic suit. </p>
Michelle Lee

Celebrities gathered in Southern California on Thursday for the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show, held at The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens — see every head-turning look from the star-studded affair!

Latest Stories