See All of Kate Middleton's Stylish Moments While Celebrating The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

  • <p>Festivities for <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a39981303/how-to-watch-stream-queen-elizabeth-platinum-jubilee/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Queen Elizabeth's highly anticipated Platinum Jubilee weekend" class="link ">Queen Elizabeth's highly anticipated Platinum Jubilee weekend</a> have finally commenced, and Kate Middleton's fashion looks in honor of Her Majesty have certainly not disappointed. On June 2, celebrations for the Queen's 70th year on the throne kicked off with a special <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a10016954/trooping-the-colour-facts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Trooping the Colour" class="link ">Trooping the Colour</a>, where the Duchess of Cambridge turned heads in a stylish white blazer dress while on the balcony of Buckingham Palace alongside fellow members of the royal family. </p><p>Of course, her stylish statements didn't end there: the <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/fashion-trends/news/g1633/kate-middleton-fashion/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:royal fashion icon" class="link ">royal fashion icon</a> was dressed to the nines at the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral the following day and while visiting Wales for the monumental moment. Below, find all the details on every single outfit Kate wore to <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a39937131/royal-family-kate-middleton-queen-elizabeths-platinum-jubilee-weekend-tour/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:celebrate Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee" class="link ">celebrate Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee</a>. </p>
    Max Mumby/Indigo - Getty Images
  • <p>At the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, the final event commemorating Her Majesty, Kate (here, with <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g22352481/prince-louis-photos-news/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:oh-so-adorable Prince Louis" class="link ">oh-so-adorable Prince Louis</a>) opted for a long-sleeve dress in a deep pink hue teamed with statement earrings. </p>
    June 5, 2022

    Chris Jackson - Getty Images
  • <p>On the last day of the whirlwind weekend, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a series of photos of Kate baking festive Jubilee cupcakes with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. The mom of three kept things casual in jeans and a pink gingham blouse with big collars. </p>
    June 5, 2022

    Courtesy of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
  • <p>For the Platinum Party at the Palace, the jubilee concert outside Buckingham Palace, Kate wore an ivory look, which she paired with bold earrings and a small cross necklace (and a big smile).</p>
    June 4, 2022

    CHRIS JACKSON - Getty Images
  • <p>While visiting Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were accompanied by their two elder children: <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a40194313/prince-george-princess-charlotte-wales-platinum-jubilee-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Prince George and Princess Charlotte" class="link ">Prince George and Princess Charlotte</a>. For the morning engagement, the mom of three wore a <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/fashion-trends/a40190671/kate-middleton-eponine-red-coatdress-wales-vist-platinum-jubilee-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:red Eponine coatdress" class="link ">red Eponine coatdress</a>, which she previously wore last year.</p>
    June 4, 2022

    Samir Hussein - Getty Images
  • <p>She tied her look together with black pumps, gold hoop earrings, and a <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.demellierlondon.com%2Fthe-nano-montreal.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fstyle%2Ffashion-trends%2Fg40080609%2Fkate-middleton-platinum-jubilee-fashion-photos%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:black DeMellier bag" class="link ">black DeMellier bag</a>. </p>
    June 4, 2022

    Samir Hussein - Getty Images
  • <p>On day 2 of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Kate wore a sunny yellow Emilia Wickstead dress with a matching Philip Treacy fascinator and nude pumps for a <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/fashion-trends/a40170055/kate-middleton-yellow-dress-platinum-jubilee-service-of-thanksgiving-2022-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Service of Thanksgiving" class="link ">Service of Thanksgiving</a> at St Paul's Cathedral.</p>
    June 3, 2022

    Karwai Tang - Getty Images
  • <p>In a subtle tribute to the Queen, who was <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a40180352/why-queen-elizabeth-not-at-platinum-jubilee-service-thanksgiving-st-pauls/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:unable to attend the event due to mobility issues" class="link ">unable to attend the event due to mobility issues</a>, Kate wore pair of her Bahrain pearl earrings. The <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a36211047/kate-middleton-queen-elizabeth-earrings-95th-birthday/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:elegant drop earrings" class="link ">elegant drop earrings</a> were given to Her Majesty as a present for her 1947 wedding to Prince Philip. </p>
    June 3, 2022

    Chris Jackson - Getty Images
  • <p>The duchess looked gorgeous in a <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/fashion-trends/a40096402/kate-middleton-white-coat-dress-navy-hat-trooping-the-colour-2022-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:recycled white Alexander McQueen blazer dress" class="link ">recycled white Alexander McQueen blazer dress</a> and a navy fascinator by Philip Treacy while attending the Trooping the Colour parade.</p>
    June 2, 2022

    Chris Jackson - Getty Images
  • <p>She paired the elegant number with <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a40175907/kate-middleton-princess-diana-sapphire-diamond-earrings-trooping-the-colour-2022/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Princess Diana's sapphire and diamond drop earrings" class="link ">Princess Diana's sapphire and diamond drop earrings</a>.</p>
    June 2, 2022

    Karwai Tang - Getty Images
The duchess knows how to dress for an occasion and she certainly has pulled all the fashion stops during Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee weekend.

