See the Glamorous Couples Walking the Red Carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes

<p>The <em>Inventing Anna </em><a href="https://people.com/tv/julia-garner-facts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:star" class="link ">star</a> glowed in bright pink, exuding love alongside her <a href="https://people.com/tv/julia-garner-marks-third-wedding-anniversary-mark-foster-throwback-photo/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:husband" class="link ">husband</a> of three years.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/eddie-murphy/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Murphy" class="link ">Murphy</a>, this year's <a href="https://people.com/movies/cecil-b-demille-award-winners-golden-globes-through-the-years/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cecil B. DeMille Award honoree" class="link ">Cecil B. DeMille Award honoree</a>, and his <a href="https://people.com/movies/eddie-murphy-dating-history/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fiancée" class="link ">fiancée</a> made quite the pair, posing with her glittering engagement ring on full display.</p>
<p>The <a href="https://people.com/tag/quentin-tarantino/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:director" class="link ">director</a>'s <a href="https://people.com/parents/quentin-tarantino-and-wife-daniella-welcome-second-child/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wife" class="link ">wife</a> matched the name of the show in glittering gold.</p>
<p>The <em>Yellowstone</em> <a href="https://people.com/tv/who-is-cynthia-daniel-cole-hauser-wife/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:star and his wife" class="link ">star and his wife</a> matched in sleek black ensembles.</p>
<p><em>The Menu</em> <a href="https://people.com/tag/anya-taylor-joy/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:star" class="link ">star</a> brought her musician <a href="https://people.com/movies/who-is-malcolm-mcrae-anya-taylor-joy/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:boyfriend" class="link ">boyfriend</a> to the star-filled night, making for a dreamy duo.</p>
<p>The <a href="https://people.com/tag/heidi-klum/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:supermodel" class="link ">supermodel</a> went all out for her glamorous Globes look, wearing a sequined cut-out minidress draped with purple feathers, while her musician <a href="https://people.com/style/who-is-tom-kaulitz-heidi-klum-husband/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:husband" class="link ">husband</a> kept it classic in a tuxedo.</p>
<p>The <i>Top Gun: Maverick </i><a href="https://people.com/movies/glen-powell-on-top-gun-maverick-thirst-traps-exclusive/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:star" class="link ">star</a> brought his girlfriend, who shone in a gold gown.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/kaley-cuoco/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The expecting star" class="link ">The expecting star</a> looked ethereal in lilac with her <a href="https://people.com/tv/tom-pelphrey-fun-facts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:boyfriend" class="link ">boyfriend</a> in all white.</p>
<p>While <a href="https://people.com/movies/eddie-redmayne-hannah-bagshawe-relationship-timeline/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bagshawe" class="link ">Bagshawe</a>'s gorgeous gown flooded behind her, <a href="https://people.com/tag/eddie-redmayne/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Redmayne" class="link ">Redmayne</a> spiced up his cocoa-colored look with a rosette on his jacket.</p>
<p>In all black tuxedos, the <i>Euphoria</i><a href="https://people.com/tv/euphoria-colman-domingo-talks-significance-of-emmy-win/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:star" class="link "> star</a> and his husband looked as dapper as ever.</p>
<p>The <i>Pinocchio </i><a href="https://people.com/movies/guillermo-del-toro-reimagining-pinocchio-netflix-movie-exclusive/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:director" class="link ">director</a> and his wife brought class to the carpet with her in a long black dress topped with a high neck collar.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/niecy-nash/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nash" class="link ">Nash</a> brought all that glitters in a mauve ensemble with billowing sleeves while her <a href="https://people.com/tv/who-is-jessica-betts-niecy-nash-wife/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wife" class="link ">wife</a> went classic in a charcoal suit.</p>
<p>The <i>Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery</i><a href="https://people.com/tag/rian-johnson/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:star" class="link "> star</a> wore a maroon velvet tuxedo while his wife accented her elegant black dress with an eye-catching embellished pink clutch.</p>
<p>Husband and wife Brühl and Rombold looked ready to be wed again, she in a white gown with a sheer, embellished bodice and he in a sleek black suit and knotted tie.</p>
<p>The YouTuber fiancés complemented each other in cool colors: Ko in a shiny blue tuxedo and Kreppel in an off-the-shoulder deep purple frock.</p>
<p>The <a href="https://people.com/music/paul-walter-hauser-on-how-god-led-him-to-create-murder-for-higher-as-signet-ringer/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:actor" class="link ">actor</a> and his pregnant wife were all about her baby bump as they arrived at the awards show.</p>
Zoey Lyttle

These pairs flaunted fashion and romance as they arrived at the awards show

