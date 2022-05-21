See Every Major Style Moment from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Italian Wedding Weekend

<p>is serving va-va-voom in this vibrant red Dolce & Gabbana gown featuring a bustier bodice and sheer overlay, styled with matching strappy shoes, a stole and bombshell hair and makeup for the <span>couple's welcome dinner at </span><span>Ristorante Puny</span>. </p>
<p>also chooses Dolce & Gabbana in this relazed suit styled with his signature black sunglasses. </p>
<p>brings her bold blonde hair and skin-baring style sense to the weekend's festivities in her favorite fashion flex — pantaboots! — and a cutout crop top with attached sleeves (both Dolce & Gabbana) worn to toast the happy couple<a href="https://people.com/style/kardashian-jenners-show-off-unique-takes-on-gothic-glam-for-kourtney-and-travis-barkers-wedding/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:at their welcome dinner" class="link "> at their welcome dinner</a>. </p>
<p>in a black Dolce & Gabbana LBD teamed with knee-high moto boots and a matching black-and-white, top-handle bag <a href="https://people.com/style/kardashian-jenners-show-off-unique-takes-on-gothic-glam-for-kourtney-and-travis-barkers-wedding/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:at the welcome dinner" class="link ">at the welcome dinner</a>. </p>
<p>match at the <a href="https://people.com/style/kardashian-jenners-show-off-unique-takes-on-gothic-glam-for-kourtney-and-travis-barkers-wedding/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:welcome dinner" class="link ">welcome dinner</a> in all black outfits including a stain bustier Dolce & Gabbana dress with sheer skirt and red cross necklace on the supermodel — and effortlessly cool separates and a chain necklace on the NBA star. </p>
<p>dresses the part in a classic leopard print Dolce & Gabbana gown with a black bustier top, plus cross earrings and black accessories worn to the <span>couple's welcome dinner</span>. </p>
<p>are dripping in Dolce & Gabbana <a href="https://people.com/style/kardashian-jenners-show-off-unique-takes-on-gothic-glam-for-kourtney-and-travis-barkers-wedding/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:at the welcome dinner" class="link ">at the welcome dinner</a>: a black sheer dress with a net overlay and statement earrings on her and a logo lounge suit and velvet cross emblazoned loafers on him. </p>
<p>give off goth bride and groom vibes in their coordinating Dolce & Gabbana looks <a href="https://people.com/tv/kourtney-kardashian-and-travis-barker-spotted-in-all-black-ensembles-ahead-of-wedding/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:at their pre-wedding lunch on Saturday" class="link ">at their pre-wedding lunch on Saturday</a>: the bride in a black mini dress with a fitted bustier and an emblem of religious iconography appearing to be of the Madonna in the center, plus <a href="https://twitter.com/planetKourt/status/1527996306450440193" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:black veil with blue lace trim" class="link ">black veil with blue lace trim</a>, long black gloves and dark eye makeup, and Barker matching in a long-sleeve black robe-like look, black sunglasses, chunky black shoes and a chainlink necklace.</p>
<p>teams her black Dolce & Gabbana midi dress with double cross necklaces and strappy sandals for <a href="https://people.com/tv/kourtney-kardashian-and-travis-barker-spotted-in-all-black-ensembles-ahead-of-wedding/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pre-wedding festivities on Saturday" class="link ">pre-wedding festivities on Saturday</a>. </p>
<p>matches her lips to her floral Dolce & Gabbana dress, teamed with a straw bag, lucite sandals, white sunnies and oversize drop pearl earrings for a day of celebrating on Saturday. </p>
<p>takes boating attire to the next level for Saturday's festivities, wearing an off-the-shoulder Dolce & Gabbana mini dress (which she<a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Cd0qNsNNCvr/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:&quot;loves&quot; per her Instagram posts" class="link "> "loves" per her Instagram posts</a>) teamed with suede over-the-knee boots, gold jewelry and a half-up hairstyle. </p>
<p>wears one of Dolce & Gabbana's signature floral prints with this chic neutral set, plus a red lip for a pop of color for another day of celebrations on Saturday Portofino, Italy. </p>
Brittany Talarico

The Kardashian-Jenners and Barkers are living la dolce vita in style as they celebrate Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding in Portofino, Italy. See all of their head-turning looks

