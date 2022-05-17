See the <em>Downton Abbey</em> Cast Then and Now

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/michelle-dockery/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Michelle Dockery" class="link ">Michelle Dockery</a> joined the original <a href="https://people.com/tag/downton-abbey/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Downton Abbey" class="link ">Downton Abbey</a> cast as Lady Mary Talbot when the series premiered in 2010. Throughout the show's six seasons, she was nominated for a Golden Globe Award and <a href="https://www.emmys.com/bios/michelle-dockery" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:three consecutive Emmy Awards" class="link ">three consecutive Emmy Awards</a>.</p> <p>Since the show wrapped in 2015, Dockery has appeared on TNT's G<em>ood Behavior </em>in 2016, Netflix's <em>Godless</em> (where she earned her fourth Emmy nod) in 2017, and <em>Defending Jacob </em>on Apple TV+ in 2020.</p> <p>Now, she's reprising her role as the eldest daughter of Robert the Earl of Grantham and Cora Crawley in <em><a href="https://people.com/tag/downton-abbey/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Downton Abbey: A New Era" class="link ">Downton Abbey: A New Era</a></em>, a sequel to the 2019 film <em>Downton Abbey</em>.</p>
    1/15

    Michelle Dockery as Mary Talbot

    Michelle Dockery joined the original Downton Abbey cast as Lady Mary Talbot when the series premiered in 2010. Throughout the show's six seasons, she was nominated for a Golden Globe Award and three consecutive Emmy Awards.

    Since the show wrapped in 2015, Dockery has appeared on TNT's Good Behavior in 2016, Netflix's Godless (where she earned her fourth Emmy nod) in 2017, and Defending Jacob on Apple TV+ in 2020.

    Now, she's reprising her role as the eldest daughter of Robert the Earl of Grantham and Cora Crawley in Downton Abbey: A New Era, a sequel to the 2019 film Downton Abbey.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/movies/hugh-bonneville-is-still-in-awe-of-dame-maggie-smith-amazingly-impressed-every-time/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hugh Bonneville" class="link ">Hugh Bonneville</a> played Robert Crawley, 7th Earl of Grantham, on the original series. During the course of the show, he earned <a href="https://www.emmys.com/bios/hugh-bonneville" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:two consecutive Emmy nominations" class="link ">two consecutive Emmy nominations</a> and three Screen Actors Guild Awards.</p> <p>Bonneville has since appeared in 2017's <em>Breathe</em> starring <a href="https://people.com/tag/andrew-garfield/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Andrew Garfield" class="link ">Andrew Garfield</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/claire-foy/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Claire Foy" class="link ">Claire Foy</a> as well as 2014's <em>Paddington</em> and its 2018 sequel.</p> <p>He returned as Robert Crawley in the 2019 <em>Downton Abbey </em>film, and is slated to do so again in its <em>New Era</em> sequel.</p>
    2/15

    Hugh Bonneville as Robert Crawley

    Hugh Bonneville played Robert Crawley, 7th Earl of Grantham, on the original series. During the course of the show, he earned two consecutive Emmy nominations and three Screen Actors Guild Awards.

    Bonneville has since appeared in 2017's Breathe starring Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy as well as 2014's Paddington and its 2018 sequel.

    He returned as Robert Crawley in the 2019 Downton Abbey film, and is slated to do so again in its New Era sequel.

  • <p>Dame <a href="https://people.com/tag/maggie-smith/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Maggie Smith" class="link ">Maggie Smith</a> played Violet Crawley, Dowager Countess of Grantham, when the series first premiered in 2010. During her time on the show, Smith won <a href="https://www.emmys.com/bios/dame-maggie-smith" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:three Emmy Awards" class="link ">three Emmy Awards</a> out of the five she was nominated for in the best supporting actress category in 2011, 2012, and 2016.</p> <p>Smith already had an Academy Award-winning career prior to the start of the series, but since its wrap in 2015, she has taken on several other notable roles. </p> <p>Some of her most recent work includes the reprisal of her role as Professor Minerva McGonagall from the <a href="https://people.com/tag/harry-potter/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Harry Potter" class="link "><em>Harry Potter</em></a> films to voice a 2018 video game from the franchise. That same year, she also voiced voiced Lady Bluebury in <a href="https://people.com/movies/sherlock-gnomes-trailer-johnny-depp-emily-blunt/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sherlock Gnomes" class="link "><em>Sherlock Gnomes</em></a>.</p> <p>She played Violet Crawley in the 2019 <em>Downton Abbey </em>film, and is slated to do so again in its <em>New Era</em> sequel.</p>
    3/15

    Maggie Smith as Violet Crawley

    Dame Maggie Smith played Violet Crawley, Dowager Countess of Grantham, when the series first premiered in 2010. During her time on the show, Smith won three Emmy Awards out of the five she was nominated for in the best supporting actress category in 2011, 2012, and 2016.

    Smith already had an Academy Award-winning career prior to the start of the series, but since its wrap in 2015, she has taken on several other notable roles.

    Some of her most recent work includes the reprisal of her role as Professor Minerva McGonagall from the Harry Potter films to voice a 2018 video game from the franchise. That same year, she also voiced voiced Lady Bluebury in Sherlock Gnomes.

    She played Violet Crawley in the 2019 Downton Abbey film, and is slated to do so again in its New Era sequel.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/movies/elizabeth-mcgovern-taught-brad-pitt-how-to-kiss-1994-movie/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Elizabeth McGovern" class="link ">Elizabeth McGovern</a> joined the original <em>Downton Abbey</em> cast as Cora Crawley, Countess of Grantham. While starring on the show, she earned nominations for an Emmy, Golden Globe, and SAG Award.</p> <p>Since the series ended, McGovern has appeared in several films including 2019's <em>War of the Worlds</em> — but prior to her <em>Downton Abbey</em> debut, she already had a number of acting credits (including her Academy Award-nominated performance in 1981's musical film <em>Ragtime</em>.)</p> <p>She <a href="https://people.com/movies/actress-elizabeth-mcgovern-opens-up-about-her-upcoming-roles-in-the-chaperone-and-the-downton-abbey-movie/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:reprised her role as Cora Crawley" class="link ">reprised her role as Cora Crawley</a> in the 2019 <em>Downton Abbey </em>film, and will again in its 2022 sequel.</p>
    4/15

    Elizabeth McGovern as Cora Crawley

    Elizabeth McGovern joined the original Downton Abbey cast as Cora Crawley, Countess of Grantham. While starring on the show, she earned nominations for an Emmy, Golden Globe, and SAG Award.

    Since the series ended, McGovern has appeared in several films including 2019's War of the Worlds — but prior to her Downton Abbey debut, she already had a number of acting credits (including her Academy Award-nominated performance in 1981's musical film Ragtime.)

    She reprised her role as Cora Crawley in the 2019 Downton Abbey film, and will again in its 2022 sequel.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/movies/downton-abbey-new-era-movie-sequel-teaser-trailer/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Laura Carmichael" class="link ">Laura Carmichael</a> played Lady Edith Pelham, Marchioness of Hexham, on the original <em>Downton Abbey</em> series. It was this role that brought her worldwide recognition.</p> <p>Since the series wrapped in 2015, Carmichael has appeared in the 2016 British thriller <em>Marcella</em> and <em>The Secrets She Keeps</em> in 2020. </p> <p>She played Edith Pelham again in the 2019 <em>Downton Abbey </em>film, and will again in its <em>New Era</em> sequel.</p>
    5/15

    Laura Carmichael as Edith Pelham

    Laura Carmichael played Lady Edith Pelham, Marchioness of Hexham, on the original Downton Abbey series. It was this role that brought her worldwide recognition.

    Since the series wrapped in 2015, Carmichael has appeared in the 2016 British thriller Marcella and The Secrets She Keeps in 2020.

    She played Edith Pelham again in the 2019 Downton Abbey film, and will again in its New Era sequel.

  • <p>Jim Carter joined the original <em>Downton Abbey</em> cast as butler Charles Carson when the series first premiered in 2010. For his role, he earned <a href="https://www.emmys.com/bios/jim-carter" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:four consecutive Emmy Award nominations" class="link ">four consecutive Emmy Award nominations</a> from 2012 to 2015.</p> <p>Since the series wrapped, Carter has acted in and voiced a number of roles including 2017's <a href="https://people.com/movies/mark-wahlberg-michael-bay-more-attend-transformers-the-last-knight-premiere-we-feel-like-weve-done-something-really-special/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Transformers: The Last Knight" class="link "><em>Transformers: The Last Knight</em></a>. Prior, he famously appeared in 1998's <em>Shakespeare in Love</em> alongside Gwyneth Paltrow and Joseph Fiennes.</p> <p>He reprised his role as Charlie Carson in the 2019 <em>Downton Abbey </em>film, and will again in its <em>New Era</em> sequel.</p>
    6/15

    Jim Carter as Charles Carson

    Jim Carter joined the original Downton Abbey cast as butler Charles Carson when the series first premiered in 2010. For his role, he earned four consecutive Emmy Award nominations from 2012 to 2015.

    Since the series wrapped, Carter has acted in and voiced a number of roles including 2017's Transformers: The Last Knight. Prior, he famously appeared in 1998's Shakespeare in Love alongside Gwyneth Paltrow and Joseph Fiennes.

    He reprised his role as Charlie Carson in the 2019 Downton Abbey film, and will again in its New Era sequel.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tv/screen-actors-guild-awards-2017-downton-abbey-reunion/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Phyllis Logan joined the original Downton Abbey cast" class="link ">Phyllis Logan joined the original <em>Downton Abbey</em> cast</a> as Elsie Carson when the series first premiered in 2010. </p> <p>Since the series wrapped in 2015, Logan has had roles in TV and film titles such as <em>Bones</em>, <em>Doctor Who</em>, and <em>The Adventures of Paddington</em>. </p> <p>She later reprised her role as Elsie Carson in the 2019 <em>Downton Abbey </em>film, and will again in 2022's <em>New Era </em>sequel.</p>
    7/15

    Phyllis Logan as Elsie Carson

    Phyllis Logan joined the original Downton Abbey cast as Elsie Carson when the series first premiered in 2010.

    Since the series wrapped in 2015, Logan has had roles in TV and film titles such as Bones, Doctor Who, and The Adventures of Paddington.

    She later reprised her role as Elsie Carson in the 2019 Downton Abbey film, and will again in 2022's New Era sequel.

  • <p>Joanne Froggatt joined the original <em>Downton Abbey</em> cast as head housemaid Anna Bates when the series first premiered in 2010. She received <a href="https://www.emmys.com/bios/joanne-froggatt" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:three Emmy Award nominations" class="link ">three Emmy Award nominations</a> for her role in the outstanding supporting actress in a drama series category.</p> <p>With more than a decade of professional acting experience under her belt prior to her run on <em>Downton Abbey</em>, the series further propelled Froggatt into stardom when it wrapped in 2015.</p> <p>Since then, she has voiced Wendy on <em>Bob the Builder </em>for several years — in addition to nabbing TV and film roles including the 2017 biopic <em>Mary Shelley</em> opposite <a href="https://people.com/tag/elle-fanning/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Elle Fanning" class="link ">Elle Fanning</a>.</p> <p>In addition, she was recruited to reprise Anna Bates in the 2019 <em>Downton Abbey </em>film, and will again in its 2022 sequel.</p>
    8/15

    Joanne Froggatt as Anna Bates

    Joanne Froggatt joined the original Downton Abbey cast as head housemaid Anna Bates when the series first premiered in 2010. She received three Emmy Award nominations for her role in the outstanding supporting actress in a drama series category.

    With more than a decade of professional acting experience under her belt prior to her run on Downton Abbey, the series further propelled Froggatt into stardom when it wrapped in 2015.

    Since then, she has voiced Wendy on Bob the Builder for several years — in addition to nabbing TV and film roles including the 2017 biopic Mary Shelley opposite Elle Fanning.

    In addition, she was recruited to reprise Anna Bates in the 2019 Downton Abbey film, and will again in its 2022 sequel.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tv/downton-abbey-cast-out-of-costume-see-it/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Penelope Wilton" class="link ">Penelope Wilton</a> played Isobel Grey, Lady Merton, on the show. She, on behalf of the cast, won three of five <a href="https://people.com/tag/sag-awards/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Screen Actors Guild Awards" class="link ">Screen Actors Guild Awards</a> for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series.</p> <p>While Wilton has held a few roles since the series wrapped in 2015, she had an extensive career on stage prior — receiving six Olivier Award nominations and wining best actress for <em>Taken at Midnight</em>.</p> <p>She also reprised her role as Isobel Grey in the 2019 <em>Downton Abbey </em>film, and will again in <em>A New Era</em>.</p>
    9/15

    Penelope Wilton as Isobel Grey

    Penelope Wilton played Isobel Grey, Lady Merton, on the show. She, on behalf of the cast, won three of five Screen Actors Guild Awards for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series.

    While Wilton has held a few roles since the series wrapped in 2015, she had an extensive career on stage prior — receiving six Olivier Award nominations and wining best actress for Taken at Midnight.

    She also reprised her role as Isobel Grey in the 2019 Downton Abbey film, and will again in A New Era.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tv/downton-abbeys-brendan-coyle-stars-as-a-vicious-mob-boss-on-spotless/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Brendan Coyle" class="link ">Brendan Coyle</a> joined the <em>Downton Abbey</em> cast as John Bates when the series first premiered in 2010. He earned an <a href="https://www.emmys.com/bios/brendan-coyle" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Emmy Award nomination" class="link ">Emmy Award nomination</a> in the best supporting actor category for his role in 2012.</p> <p>While Coyle has appeared in a few TV and film titles after the series wrapped in 2015, he had an accomplished career on stage prior — winning an Olivier Award for his role in <em>The Weir</em> in 1999.</p> <p>In addition, he was recruited to reprise John Bates in the 2019 <em>Downton Abbey </em>film, and will play the role again in its 2022 sequel.</p>
    10/15

    Brendan Coyle as John Bates

    Brendan Coyle joined the Downton Abbey cast as John Bates when the series first premiered in 2010. He earned an Emmy Award nomination in the best supporting actor category for his role in 2012.

    While Coyle has appeared in a few TV and film titles after the series wrapped in 2015, he had an accomplished career on stage prior — winning an Olivier Award for his role in The Weir in 1999.

    In addition, he was recruited to reprise John Bates in the 2019 Downton Abbey film, and will play the role again in its 2022 sequel.

  • <p>Robert James-Collier joined the original <em>Downton Abbey</em> cast as footman Thomas Barrow when the series premiered in 2010. This marked one of the actor's first leading roles after landing a part on <i><a href="https://people.com/royals/queen-elizabeth-quips-life-is-a-trouble-coronation-street-visit/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Coronation Street" class="link ">Coronation Street</a> </i>prior.</p> <p>After the series came to a close, James-Collier appeared in TV and film titles such as 2016's <em>The Level</em> and 2017's <em>The Ritual</em>.</p> <p>He reprised his role as Thomas Barrow in the 2019 <em>Downton Abbey </em>film, and will again in its 2022 sequel.</p>
    11/15

    Robert James-Collier as Thomas Barrow

    Robert James-Collier joined the original Downton Abbey cast as footman Thomas Barrow when the series premiered in 2010. This marked one of the actor's first leading roles after landing a part on Coronation Street prior.

    After the series came to a close, James-Collier appeared in TV and film titles such as 2016's The Level and 2017's The Ritual.

    He reprised his role as Thomas Barrow in the 2019 Downton Abbey film, and will again in its 2022 sequel.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tv/downton-abbey-secrets-of-season-6/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sophie McShera" class="link ">Sophie McShera</a> played assistant cook Daisy Parker on the series.</p> <p>Following the show's finale in 2015, McShera played Drizella Tremaine in <em>Cinderella</em> that same year. She also appeared in a few episodes of <a href="https://people.com/tv/the-queens-gambit-netflix-hit-what-to-know/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Queen's Gambit" class="link "><em>The Queen's Gambit</em></a> as Miss Graham in 2020.</p> <p>She reprised the part of Daisy Mason in the 2019 <em>Downton Abbey </em>film, and will again in its 2022 sequel.</p>
    12/15

    Sophie McShera as Daisy Parker

    Sophie McShera played assistant cook Daisy Parker on the series.

    Following the show's finale in 2015, McShera played Drizella Tremaine in Cinderella that same year. She also appeared in a few episodes of The Queen's Gambit as Miss Graham in 2020.

    She reprised the part of Daisy Mason in the 2019 Downton Abbey film, and will again in its 2022 sequel.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/parents/allen-leech-expecting-first-child-wife-jessica-blair-herman-pregnant/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Allen Leech" class="link ">Allen Leech</a> played chauffeur Tom Branson on the original series.</p> <p>Since the show wrapped in 2015, Leech has appeared in a number of titles — most notably as Paul Prenter in the 2018 biopic <a href="https://people.com/movies/bohemian-rhapsody-earns-1-billion-world-box-office/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bohemian Rhapsody" class="link "><i>Bohemian Rhapsody</i></a> alongside <a href="https://people.com/tag/rami-malek/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rami Malek" class="link ">Rami Malek</a> as <a href="https://people.com/tag/freddie-mercury/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Freddie Mercury" class="link ">Freddie Mercury</a>.</p> <p>He later returned to the franchise as Tom Branson in the 2019 <em>Downton Abbey </em>film, and will again in its sequel.</p>
    13/15

    Allen Leech as Tom Branson

    Allen Leech played chauffeur Tom Branson on the original series.

    Since the show wrapped in 2015, Leech has appeared in a number of titles — most notably as Paul Prenter in the 2018 biopic Bohemian Rhapsody alongside Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury.

    He later returned to the franchise as Tom Branson in the 2019 Downton Abbey film, and will again in its sequel.

  • <p>Lesley Nicol joined the original <em>Downton Abbey</em> cast as Beryl Patmore, known as the Crawley family's "Queen of the Kitchen."</p> <p>Since the series ended, she has appeared in a number of titles including <em>Supernatural</em> and <i>Beecham House </i>alongside <a href="https://people.com/celebrity/what-to-know-about-snatcheds-hilarious-british-heartthrob-tom-bateman/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tom Bateman" class="link ">Tom Bateman</a>.</p> <p>She played Beryl Patmore in the 2019 <em>Downton Abbey </em>film and will again its 2022 sequel.</p>
    14/15

    Lesley Nicol as Beryl Patmore

    Lesley Nicol joined the original Downton Abbey cast as Beryl Patmore, known as the Crawley family's "Queen of the Kitchen."

    Since the series ended, she has appeared in a number of titles including Supernatural and Beecham House alongside Tom Bateman.

    She played Beryl Patmore in the 2019 Downton Abbey film and will again its 2022 sequel.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tv/downton-abbey-cast-michelle-dockery-allen-leech-kevin-doyle-talk-about-emojis/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kevin Doyle" class="link ">Kevin Doyle</a> joined the original <em>Downton Abbey</em> cast as Joseph Molesly when the series first premiered in 2010.</p> <p>Following the show's ending, he has appeared in several titles including 2015's <em>Happy Valley</em> and Netflix's <em>The Witcher</em> in 2021.</p> <p>He returned as Joseph Molesley in the 2019 <em>Downton Abbey </em>film, and will again in its sequel.</p>
    15/15

    Kevin Doyle as Joseph Molesley

    Kevin Doyle joined the original Downton Abbey cast as Joseph Molesly when the series first premiered in 2010.

    Following the show's ending, he has appeared in several titles including 2015's Happy Valley and Netflix's The Witcher in 2021.

    He returned as Joseph Molesley in the 2019 Downton Abbey film, and will again in its sequel.

<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/michelle-dockery/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Michelle Dockery" class="link ">Michelle Dockery</a> joined the original <a href="https://people.com/tag/downton-abbey/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Downton Abbey" class="link ">Downton Abbey</a> cast as Lady Mary Talbot when the series premiered in 2010. Throughout the show's six seasons, she was nominated for a Golden Globe Award and <a href="https://www.emmys.com/bios/michelle-dockery" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:three consecutive Emmy Awards" class="link ">three consecutive Emmy Awards</a>.</p> <p>Since the show wrapped in 2015, Dockery has appeared on TNT's G<em>ood Behavior </em>in 2016, Netflix's <em>Godless</em> (where she earned her fourth Emmy nod) in 2017, and <em>Defending Jacob </em>on Apple TV+ in 2020.</p> <p>Now, she's reprising her role as the eldest daughter of Robert the Earl of Grantham and Cora Crawley in <em><a href="https://people.com/tag/downton-abbey/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Downton Abbey: A New Era" class="link ">Downton Abbey: A New Era</a></em>, a sequel to the 2019 film <em>Downton Abbey</em>.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/movies/hugh-bonneville-is-still-in-awe-of-dame-maggie-smith-amazingly-impressed-every-time/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hugh Bonneville" class="link ">Hugh Bonneville</a> played Robert Crawley, 7th Earl of Grantham, on the original series. During the course of the show, he earned <a href="https://www.emmys.com/bios/hugh-bonneville" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:two consecutive Emmy nominations" class="link ">two consecutive Emmy nominations</a> and three Screen Actors Guild Awards.</p> <p>Bonneville has since appeared in 2017's <em>Breathe</em> starring <a href="https://people.com/tag/andrew-garfield/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Andrew Garfield" class="link ">Andrew Garfield</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/claire-foy/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Claire Foy" class="link ">Claire Foy</a> as well as 2014's <em>Paddington</em> and its 2018 sequel.</p> <p>He returned as Robert Crawley in the 2019 <em>Downton Abbey </em>film, and is slated to do so again in its <em>New Era</em> sequel.</p>
<p>Dame <a href="https://people.com/tag/maggie-smith/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Maggie Smith" class="link ">Maggie Smith</a> played Violet Crawley, Dowager Countess of Grantham, when the series first premiered in 2010. During her time on the show, Smith won <a href="https://www.emmys.com/bios/dame-maggie-smith" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:three Emmy Awards" class="link ">three Emmy Awards</a> out of the five she was nominated for in the best supporting actress category in 2011, 2012, and 2016.</p> <p>Smith already had an Academy Award-winning career prior to the start of the series, but since its wrap in 2015, she has taken on several other notable roles. </p> <p>Some of her most recent work includes the reprisal of her role as Professor Minerva McGonagall from the <a href="https://people.com/tag/harry-potter/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Harry Potter" class="link "><em>Harry Potter</em></a> films to voice a 2018 video game from the franchise. That same year, she also voiced voiced Lady Bluebury in <a href="https://people.com/movies/sherlock-gnomes-trailer-johnny-depp-emily-blunt/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sherlock Gnomes" class="link "><em>Sherlock Gnomes</em></a>.</p> <p>She played Violet Crawley in the 2019 <em>Downton Abbey </em>film, and is slated to do so again in its <em>New Era</em> sequel.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/movies/elizabeth-mcgovern-taught-brad-pitt-how-to-kiss-1994-movie/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Elizabeth McGovern" class="link ">Elizabeth McGovern</a> joined the original <em>Downton Abbey</em> cast as Cora Crawley, Countess of Grantham. While starring on the show, she earned nominations for an Emmy, Golden Globe, and SAG Award.</p> <p>Since the series ended, McGovern has appeared in several films including 2019's <em>War of the Worlds</em> — but prior to her <em>Downton Abbey</em> debut, she already had a number of acting credits (including her Academy Award-nominated performance in 1981's musical film <em>Ragtime</em>.)</p> <p>She <a href="https://people.com/movies/actress-elizabeth-mcgovern-opens-up-about-her-upcoming-roles-in-the-chaperone-and-the-downton-abbey-movie/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:reprised her role as Cora Crawley" class="link ">reprised her role as Cora Crawley</a> in the 2019 <em>Downton Abbey </em>film, and will again in its 2022 sequel.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/movies/downton-abbey-new-era-movie-sequel-teaser-trailer/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Laura Carmichael" class="link ">Laura Carmichael</a> played Lady Edith Pelham, Marchioness of Hexham, on the original <em>Downton Abbey</em> series. It was this role that brought her worldwide recognition.</p> <p>Since the series wrapped in 2015, Carmichael has appeared in the 2016 British thriller <em>Marcella</em> and <em>The Secrets She Keeps</em> in 2020. </p> <p>She played Edith Pelham again in the 2019 <em>Downton Abbey </em>film, and will again in its <em>New Era</em> sequel.</p>
<p>Jim Carter joined the original <em>Downton Abbey</em> cast as butler Charles Carson when the series first premiered in 2010. For his role, he earned <a href="https://www.emmys.com/bios/jim-carter" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:four consecutive Emmy Award nominations" class="link ">four consecutive Emmy Award nominations</a> from 2012 to 2015.</p> <p>Since the series wrapped, Carter has acted in and voiced a number of roles including 2017's <a href="https://people.com/movies/mark-wahlberg-michael-bay-more-attend-transformers-the-last-knight-premiere-we-feel-like-weve-done-something-really-special/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Transformers: The Last Knight" class="link "><em>Transformers: The Last Knight</em></a>. Prior, he famously appeared in 1998's <em>Shakespeare in Love</em> alongside Gwyneth Paltrow and Joseph Fiennes.</p> <p>He reprised his role as Charlie Carson in the 2019 <em>Downton Abbey </em>film, and will again in its <em>New Era</em> sequel.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tv/screen-actors-guild-awards-2017-downton-abbey-reunion/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Phyllis Logan joined the original Downton Abbey cast" class="link ">Phyllis Logan joined the original <em>Downton Abbey</em> cast</a> as Elsie Carson when the series first premiered in 2010. </p> <p>Since the series wrapped in 2015, Logan has had roles in TV and film titles such as <em>Bones</em>, <em>Doctor Who</em>, and <em>The Adventures of Paddington</em>. </p> <p>She later reprised her role as Elsie Carson in the 2019 <em>Downton Abbey </em>film, and will again in 2022's <em>New Era </em>sequel.</p>
<p>Joanne Froggatt joined the original <em>Downton Abbey</em> cast as head housemaid Anna Bates when the series first premiered in 2010. She received <a href="https://www.emmys.com/bios/joanne-froggatt" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:three Emmy Award nominations" class="link ">three Emmy Award nominations</a> for her role in the outstanding supporting actress in a drama series category.</p> <p>With more than a decade of professional acting experience under her belt prior to her run on <em>Downton Abbey</em>, the series further propelled Froggatt into stardom when it wrapped in 2015.</p> <p>Since then, she has voiced Wendy on <em>Bob the Builder </em>for several years — in addition to nabbing TV and film roles including the 2017 biopic <em>Mary Shelley</em> opposite <a href="https://people.com/tag/elle-fanning/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Elle Fanning" class="link ">Elle Fanning</a>.</p> <p>In addition, she was recruited to reprise Anna Bates in the 2019 <em>Downton Abbey </em>film, and will again in its 2022 sequel.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tv/downton-abbey-cast-out-of-costume-see-it/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Penelope Wilton" class="link ">Penelope Wilton</a> played Isobel Grey, Lady Merton, on the show. She, on behalf of the cast, won three of five <a href="https://people.com/tag/sag-awards/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Screen Actors Guild Awards" class="link ">Screen Actors Guild Awards</a> for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series.</p> <p>While Wilton has held a few roles since the series wrapped in 2015, she had an extensive career on stage prior — receiving six Olivier Award nominations and wining best actress for <em>Taken at Midnight</em>.</p> <p>She also reprised her role as Isobel Grey in the 2019 <em>Downton Abbey </em>film, and will again in <em>A New Era</em>.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tv/downton-abbeys-brendan-coyle-stars-as-a-vicious-mob-boss-on-spotless/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Brendan Coyle" class="link ">Brendan Coyle</a> joined the <em>Downton Abbey</em> cast as John Bates when the series first premiered in 2010. He earned an <a href="https://www.emmys.com/bios/brendan-coyle" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Emmy Award nomination" class="link ">Emmy Award nomination</a> in the best supporting actor category for his role in 2012.</p> <p>While Coyle has appeared in a few TV and film titles after the series wrapped in 2015, he had an accomplished career on stage prior — winning an Olivier Award for his role in <em>The Weir</em> in 1999.</p> <p>In addition, he was recruited to reprise John Bates in the 2019 <em>Downton Abbey </em>film, and will play the role again in its 2022 sequel.</p>
<p>Robert James-Collier joined the original <em>Downton Abbey</em> cast as footman Thomas Barrow when the series premiered in 2010. This marked one of the actor's first leading roles after landing a part on <i><a href="https://people.com/royals/queen-elizabeth-quips-life-is-a-trouble-coronation-street-visit/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Coronation Street" class="link ">Coronation Street</a> </i>prior.</p> <p>After the series came to a close, James-Collier appeared in TV and film titles such as 2016's <em>The Level</em> and 2017's <em>The Ritual</em>.</p> <p>He reprised his role as Thomas Barrow in the 2019 <em>Downton Abbey </em>film, and will again in its 2022 sequel.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tv/downton-abbey-secrets-of-season-6/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sophie McShera" class="link ">Sophie McShera</a> played assistant cook Daisy Parker on the series.</p> <p>Following the show's finale in 2015, McShera played Drizella Tremaine in <em>Cinderella</em> that same year. She also appeared in a few episodes of <a href="https://people.com/tv/the-queens-gambit-netflix-hit-what-to-know/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Queen's Gambit" class="link "><em>The Queen's Gambit</em></a> as Miss Graham in 2020.</p> <p>She reprised the part of Daisy Mason in the 2019 <em>Downton Abbey </em>film, and will again in its 2022 sequel.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/parents/allen-leech-expecting-first-child-wife-jessica-blair-herman-pregnant/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Allen Leech" class="link ">Allen Leech</a> played chauffeur Tom Branson on the original series.</p> <p>Since the show wrapped in 2015, Leech has appeared in a number of titles — most notably as Paul Prenter in the 2018 biopic <a href="https://people.com/movies/bohemian-rhapsody-earns-1-billion-world-box-office/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bohemian Rhapsody" class="link "><i>Bohemian Rhapsody</i></a> alongside <a href="https://people.com/tag/rami-malek/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rami Malek" class="link ">Rami Malek</a> as <a href="https://people.com/tag/freddie-mercury/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Freddie Mercury" class="link ">Freddie Mercury</a>.</p> <p>He later returned to the franchise as Tom Branson in the 2019 <em>Downton Abbey </em>film, and will again in its sequel.</p>
<p>Lesley Nicol joined the original <em>Downton Abbey</em> cast as Beryl Patmore, known as the Crawley family's "Queen of the Kitchen."</p> <p>Since the series ended, she has appeared in a number of titles including <em>Supernatural</em> and <i>Beecham House </i>alongside <a href="https://people.com/celebrity/what-to-know-about-snatcheds-hilarious-british-heartthrob-tom-bateman/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tom Bateman" class="link ">Tom Bateman</a>.</p> <p>She played Beryl Patmore in the 2019 <em>Downton Abbey </em>film and will again its 2022 sequel.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tv/downton-abbey-cast-michelle-dockery-allen-leech-kevin-doyle-talk-about-emojis/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kevin Doyle" class="link ">Kevin Doyle</a> joined the original <em>Downton Abbey</em> cast as Joseph Molesly when the series first premiered in 2010.</p> <p>Following the show's ending, he has appeared in several titles including 2015's <em>Happy Valley</em> and Netflix's <em>The Witcher</em> in 2021.</p> <p>He returned as Joseph Molesley in the 2019 <em>Downton Abbey </em>film, and will again in its sequel.</p>
Skyler Caruso

It's been 12 years since the original Downton Abbey series premiered in 2010. While the historical drama made a comeback in 2019 for a film adaptation, here's what the cast has been up to ahead of their reprisals in Downton Abbey: A New Era

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Who is under more pressure to win the Battle of Alberta?

    It's been 31 years since Edmonton and Calgary squared off on postseason ice and both teams find themselves under enormous pressure. The Flames could be on their last run with Johnny Gaudreau while the Oilers cannot afford to keep failing in the pursuit of a Stanley Cup with Connor McDavid at the helm.

  • Maple Leafs lose to Lightning in latest Game 7 heartbreaker

    The Maple Leafs once again came up empty in the first round.

  • Johnny Gaudreau tees up 'Battle Of Alberta' with dramatic Game 7 OT winner

    It took everything they had, but the Flames eventually found a way to squeak by the pesky Stars and their breakout netminder in Game 7.

  • Jason Spezza is the leader the Leafs need to get over the line

    For all the playoff demons circling the Toronto Maple Leafs, 38-year-old NHL veteran Jason Spezza is the calmest guy on the ice and on the bench. His leadership has been essential in getting the Leafs to a series-deciding Game 7 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.&nbsp;

  • Humboldt applies for government help to fund $35M Broncos tribute centre

    The City of Humboldt is taking another step forward with its proposed Broncos tribute centre. On May 5, Humboldt city council approved submitting an application to the provincial and federal initiative known as the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP). Humboldt city manager Joe Day said ICIP funding could cover up to 73 per cent, roughly $25 million, of the $35-million project. "We see the remaining $10 million or so coming from some contributions from the city itself, partners that

  • Golden Knights fire Pete DeBoer after parts of three seasons

    After a disappointing season and driving a wedge with another netminder, Pete DeBoer is out as Vegas's head coach.

  • Rangers, Flames win Game 7s in OT, advance to 2nd round

    NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 Sunday night to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and Chris Kreider and K’Andre Miller also scored for New York, which got its third straight comeback win after trailing 3-1 in the series. Andrew Copp had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 42 shots. The Rangers are the first team in NHL playoff

  • 'Part of a great family': program teaches Muslim kids how to play hockey

    Two months ago, most of the kids in the "Try Hockey" program had never even tried on a pair of skates. Now, they're hockey players. Twenty boys and girls from ages seven to 10 spent the 10-week program learning everything from holding a stick to skating drills. Many of them loved it so much they say they'll sign up for minor hockey programs in the fall. Some of the kids are newcomers and others grew up in the community. Dana Eldlk is one of the players. Before she laced up her skates for the fir

  • Five things to know about the National Hockey League playoffs

    Here are five things to know as we head into Tuesday's post-season action: BATTLE OF FLORIDA The two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning and the Presidents' Trophy-winning Florida Panthers are meeting in the playoffs for the second consecutive season, with Game 1 starting Tuesday on Florida’s home ice. The NHL started awarding the Presidents’ Trophy in 1986 to the club with the best regular-season record, and this marks the ninth time that the winner of that trophy has faced

  • Lightning down Leafs in Game 7 as Toronto endures more playoff heartbreak

    TORONTO — This playoff heartbreak felt different for the Maple Leafs. A team that had so often stumbled in big moments went toe-to-toe with the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. In the end, however, the result was the same — and perhaps even more crushing because of what might have been. Nick Paul scored twice, including an incredible individual effort on the winner late in the second period, as the Tampa Bay Lightning topped Toronto 2-1 in Game 7 on Saturday to win the team's first-roun

  • Olympic champion Kelsey Mitchell takes silver at Nations Cup track cycling

    MILTON, Ont. — Canadian cyclist Kelsey Mitchell had a specific gameplan for the women's sprint final against Germany's Emma Hinze on Friday night at the Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup. "I wanted to make it hurt," she said. "I wanted to make it hurt for her and me." Mission accomplished on that front. It just didn't pay off with a gold medal. The painful grind from a blistering final two laps was evident as the rivals pushed each other in the best-of-three final on the Mattamy National Cycling Cent

  • Kane scores twice as Oilers beat Kings, force deciding game

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Evander Kane had two goals and an assist, Connor McDavid added a goal and two assists, Tyson Barrie scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and the Edmonton Oilers avoided elimination with a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings in Game 6 of their first-round Western Conference series. Kane has seven goals in the series, including three multi-goal games. The road team has won four times in the series. Cody Ceci added a pair of assists and Mike Smith stopped 30 shots for

  • Oilers' Draisaitl take part in warm-ups before Game 7 against Kings

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl was on the ice Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers warmed up for Game 7 of the first-round NHL playoff series against the L.A. Kings. The 26-year-old star centre did nor participate in the morning skate earlier in the day and head coach Jay Woodcroft declined to comment on whether he would be available for the decisive game. Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on T

  • What are Netflix’s next video game adaptations?

    Are you as much of a Netflix lover as a gamer? We’ll show you some video game adaptations coming to the biggest streaming platform.

  • Swelling around Kuemper's eye subsides, prepares for Blues

    DENVER (AP) — The swelling around Colorado Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper's right eye has subsided a week after catching a stick blade through his mask. ' “I can see now,” he said with a laugh Sunday after practice. This remains clear to him, too: The incident could’ve been far more serious. “I got pretty lucky," Kuemper said, “that it wasn’t worse.” The stick of Nashville center Ryan Johansen slipped through the protective bars on Kuemper's mask and caught him around the eyelid during Game 3 on

  • Inaugural St. John's women's hockey tournament brings fun, inclusion to the ice

    A sense of joy was palpable this weekend at a small rink in St. John's on Saturday, where dozens of women came together for the first big hockey tournament to involve teams from "overseas" in more than two years. Volunteers pulled together the inaugural Skoden Hockey Club Classic, bringing together more than 100 women's hockey players from the St. John's region with 21 of their long-distance counterparts from St-Pierre-Miquelon — the French archipelago off Newfoundland's Burin Peninsula. A langu

  • Canadian-born midfielder Marcelo Flores chooses Mexico over Canada and England

    TORONTO — Canadian-born Marcelo Flores, who plays for Arsenal's under-23 side, says he wants to play internationally for Mexico. Canada had hoped to secure the services of the 18-year-old attacking midfielder, who is also eligible to represent England. Flores was born in Georgetown, Ont., to a Canadian mother and Mexican father. He first moved to England six years ago and is now seen as a budding star in the Arsenal system with five goals in 11 appearances for the London club's under-23 side. "D

  • Hurricanes social team trolls Bruins fans into oblivion after Game 7 win

    The ruthless Hurricanes social media team got right to work following Carolina's series-closing win over the Bruins on Saturday.

  • Gaudreau's heroic OT winner lifts Flames past Stars in thrilling Game 7, move on to 2nd round

    The Calgary Flames won a playoff series for just the second time in the last 17 years with Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the visiting Dallas Stars in the seventh and deciding game of their series. Johnny Gaudreau scored the overtime winner at 15:09. He collected a rebound and put a sharp-angled shot over Stars goalie Jake Oettinger, who made 61 saves in the game. "You dream about stuff like that, scoring in a Game 7 in overtime," Gaudreau said. The Flames will face the Edmonton Oilers in the We

  • Wild-card Stars force Game 7 against Calgary with 4-2 win

    DALLAS (AP) — Miro Heiskanen scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period for the Dallas Stars, who recovered after blowing an early two-goal lead and beat the Calgary Flames 4-2 on Friday night to force a deciding Game 7 in their first-round Western Conference series. The first goal in these playoffs for Heiskanen came on a 40-foot shot with a bunch of traffic in front of Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom. That came with 2:28 left in the second period, in which both teams scored twice. The se