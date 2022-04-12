See All of the Country Music Couples Arriving at the 2022 CMT Awards

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/maren-morris/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Maren Morris" class="link ">Maren Morris</a> and her husband <a href="https://people.com/country/ryan-hurd-talks-chasing-after-you-with-wife-maren-morris-fatherhood-pandemic/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ryan Hurd" class="link ">Ryan Hurd</a> stood out on the red carpet, with Morris wearing a bright orange skirt and silver sequin top, and Hurd wearing a pale pink suit. </p>
    Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd

    Maren Morris and her husband Ryan Hurd stood out on the red carpet, with Morris wearing a bright orange skirt and silver sequin top, and Hurd wearing a pale pink suit.

  • <p>Mom and dad's night out! Thomas Rhett — who <a href="https://people.com/parents/lauren-akins-family-photo-thomas-rhett-birthday/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:celebrated his birthday" class="link ">celebrated his birthday</a> last week — and his wife Lauren Akins looked ready to ring in spring at the 2022 CMT Awards. </p>
    Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins

    Mom and dad's night out! Thomas Rhett — who celebrated his birthday last week — and his wife Lauren Akins looked ready to ring in spring at the 2022 CMT Awards.

  • <p>The Aldeans looked fierce on the red carpet of the 2022 CMT Awards, with Brittany wearing a hot pink, animal print bodysuit. </p>
    Jason and Brittany Aldean

    The Aldeans looked fierce on the red carpet of the 2022 CMT Awards, with Brittany wearing a hot pink, animal print bodysuit.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/movies/taylor-lautner-engaged-fiancee-taylor-dome-twilight-proposal/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Double the Taylor, double the fun" class="link ">Double the Taylor, double the fun</a>! Taylor Dome sparkled alongside her actor fiancé Taylor Lautner. </p>
    Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome

    Double the Taylor, double the fun! Taylor Dome sparkled alongside her actor fiancé Taylor Lautner.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/country/mackenzie-porter-jake-etheridge-elope/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jake Etheridge and MacKenzie Porter" class="link ">Jake Etheridge and MacKenzie Porter</a> posed together on the red carpet of the 2022 CMT Awards. </p>
    Jake Etheridge and MacKenzie Porter

    Jake Etheridge and MacKenzie Porter posed together on the red carpet of the 2022 CMT Awards.

  • <p>The <a href="http://uptv.com/shows/morgan-family-strong/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Morgan Family Strong" class="link "><em>Morgan Family Strong</em></a> couple hit the 2022 CMT Awards together for a date night. </p>
    Craig Morgan and Karen Greer

    The Morgan Family Strong couple hit the 2022 CMT Awards together for a date night.

  • <p>The <a href="https://people.com/country/parker-mccollum-marries-hallie-ray-light/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:newlywed country music couple" class="link ">newlywed country music couple</a> smiled together on the red carpet. </p>
    Hallie Ray Light McCollum and Parker McCollum

    The newlywed country music couple smiled together on the red carpet.

  • <p>Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie looked chic in black ensembles, with Quaid adding a silver suit jacket that matched his silver and turquoise shoes. </p>
    Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie

    Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie looked chic in black ensembles, with Quaid adding a silver suit jacket that matched his silver and turquoise shoes.

  • <p>Elvie Shane and Mandi Payton looked ready to party at the CMT Awards. The couple each rocked monochrome looks — Shane going for a maroon look and Payton doing it up in denim! </p>
    Elvie Shane and Mandi Payton

    Elvie Shane and Mandi Payton looked ready to party at the CMT Awards. The couple each rocked monochrome looks — Shane going for a maroon look and Payton doing it up in denim!

  • <p>The <em>American Idol </em>alums <a href="https://people.com/country/american-idol-kat-and-alex-married-wedding-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:stepped out in matching jackets" class="link ">stepped out in matching jackets</a> on the pink carpet. </p>
    Kat & Alex

    The American Idol alums stepped out in matching jackets on the pink carpet.

  • <p>Tyler Cain and Meghan Linsey — who <a href="https://people.com/country/meghan-linsey-marries-tyler-cain-wedding-photos/#:~:text=Meghan%2520Linsey%2520and%2520Tyler%2520Cain%2520have%2520officially%2520tied%2520the%2520knot,after%2520their%2520marriage%252C%2520PEOPLE%2520confirms." rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tied the knot in Hawaii earlier this year" class="link ">tied the knot in Hawaii earlier this year</a>— each wore fun suits to the 2022 CMT Awards. </p>
    Tyler Cain and Meghan Linsey

    Tyler Cain and Meghan Linsey — who tied the knot in Hawaii earlier this year— each wore fun suits to the 2022 CMT Awards.

Andrea Wurzburger

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd, Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins and more country couples are enjoying date night at the CMT Awards

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

