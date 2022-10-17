See All the Chic Looks from the Stars at the Academy Museum Gala

  • 1/30

    See All the Chic Looks from the Stars at the Academy Museum Gala

  • <p>Selma Blair wears a black Thom Browne look for the gala, accessorized with black shoes and a dark red lip.</p>
    2/30

    Selma Blair

    Selma Blair wears a black Thom Browne look for the gala, accessorized with black shoes and a dark red lip.

  • <p>Lily Collins wears a floral Dior dress with a thigh-high slit. She paired the dress with black high heels.</p>
    3/30

    Lily Collins

    Lily Collins wears a floral Dior dress with a thigh-high slit. She paired the dress with black high heels.

  • <p>Alexandra Daddario wears a flowing white Dior gown with silver shoes. Her look is complete with a smokey eye.</p>
    4/30

    Alexandra Daddario

    Alexandra Daddario wears a flowing white Dior gown with silver shoes. Her look is complete with a smokey eye.

  • <p>Thuso Mbedu wears a frothy Giambattista Valli set with a white skirt and floral top.</p>
    5/30

    Thuso Mbedu

    Thuso Mbedu wears a frothy Giambattista Valli set with a white skirt and floral top.

  • <p>Ryan Michelle Bathe wears a dreamy pink Pamella Roland gown alongside Sterling K. Brown, who wears a Nemer Saade suit.</p>
    6/30

    Ryan Michelle Bathe & Sterling K. Brown

    Ryan Michelle Bathe wears a dreamy pink Pamella Roland gown alongside Sterling K. Brown, who wears a Nemer Saade suit.

  • <p>Selena Gomez opts for a sleek black Giorgio Armani suit paired with glam jewelry for the gala.</p>
    7/30

    Selena Gomez

    Selena Gomez opts for a sleek black Giorgio Armani suit paired with glam jewelry for the gala.

  • <p>Olivia Wilde wears a sheer Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture gown with pink feather detail.</p>
    8/30

    Olivia Wilde

    Olivia Wilde wears a sheer Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture gown with pink feather detail.

  • <p>Natasha Lyonne wears a spiked black and white Gucci look paired with spiked heels and a white Gucci clutch.</p>
    9/30

    Natasha Lyonne

    Natasha Lyonne wears a spiked black and white Gucci look paired with spiked heels and a white Gucci clutch.

  • <p>Michelle Yeoh shimmers in a black lace gown, complete with a Schiaparelli bag. </p>
    10/30

    Michelle Yeoh

    Michelle Yeoh shimmers in a black lace gown, complete with a Schiaparelli bag.

  • <p>Leslie Mann wears a chic black gown with a thigh-high slit and jewel detail at the waist.</p>
    11/30

    Leslie Mann

    Leslie Mann wears a chic black gown with a thigh-high slit and jewel detail at the waist.

  • <p>Laura Dern sparkles in a sequin gown and complementary gold heels.</p>
    12/30

    Laura Dern

    Laura Dern sparkles in a sequin gown and complementary gold heels.

  • <p>Kerry Washington wears a red and black Prabal Gurung gown with over-the-elbow black gloves for added drama.</p>
    13/30

    Kerry Washington

    Kerry Washington wears a red and black Prabal Gurung gown with over-the-elbow black gloves for added drama.

  • <p>Keke Palmer wears a black suit with blue ruffle detail by ACT N°1.</p>
    14/30

    Keke Palmer

    Keke Palmer wears a black suit with blue ruffle detail by ACT N°1.

  • <p>Kaia Gerber wears a sheer black mermaid-style Alaïa dress with her hair styled in soft waves.</p>
    15/30

    Kaia Gerber

    Kaia Gerber wears a sheer black mermaid-style Alaïa dress with her hair styled in soft waves.

  • <p>Julia Roberts wears a custom black and white Thom Browne look for the gala. </p>
    16/30

    Julia Roberts

    Julia Roberts wears a custom black and white Thom Browne look for the gala.

  • <p>Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner wear coordinating Louis Vuitton looks made from leather, lace and flair.</p>
    17/30

    Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner

    Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner wear coordinating Louis Vuitton looks made from leather, lace and flair.

  • <p>Jodie Turner-Smith pairs her blue hair with her blue and green Gucci gown.</p>
    18/30

    Jodie Turner-Smith

    Jodie Turner-Smith pairs her blue hair with her blue and green Gucci gown.

  • <p>Jessica Chastain wears a floral chiffon Oscar de la Renta gown and cape. </p>
    19/30

    Jessica Chastain

    Jessica Chastain wears a floral chiffon Oscar de la Renta gown and cape.

  • <p>Jung Ho-yeon wears a fluttery Louis Vuitton minidress with lace tights and knee-high boots.</p>
    20/30

    Jung Ho-yeon

    Jung Ho-yeon wears a fluttery Louis Vuitton minidress with lace tights and knee-high boots.

  • <p>Hailey Bieber wears a brown Saint Laurent gown with subtle pops of flair from her jewelry.</p>
    21/30

    Hailey Bieber

    Hailey Bieber wears a brown Saint Laurent gown with subtle pops of flair from her jewelry.

  • <p>Glenn Close wears a chic black sequined gown with matching black and silver shoes and a black clutch.</p>
    22/30

    Glenn Close

    Glenn Close wears a chic black sequined gown with matching black and silver shoes and a black clutch.

  • <p>Emma Stone wears a fun Louis Vuitton minidress with black lace tights and heels.</p>
    23/30

    Emma Stone

    Emma Stone wears a fun Louis Vuitton minidress with black lace tights and heels.

  • <p>Eiza Gonzalez wears a fiery LaQuan Smith gown that's all sparkle.</p>
    24/30

    Eiza Gonzalez

    Eiza Gonzalez wears a fiery LaQuan Smith gown that's all sparkle.

  • <p>Christina Ricci wears a black Vivienne Westwood with a jeweled corset top and train.</p>
    25/30

    Christina Ricci

    Christina Ricci wears a black Vivienne Westwood with a jeweled corset top and train.

  • <p>Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham wear matching Givenchy looks — him in a classic black suit and her in a column gown.</p>
    26/30

    Brooklyn & Nicola Peltz Beckham

    Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham wear matching Givenchy looks — him in a classic black suit and her in a column gown.

  • <p>Ava DuVernay wears a chich black gown with shoulder detail paired with a clutch and jewels.</p>
    27/30

    Ava DuVernay

    Ava DuVernay wears a chich black gown with shoulder detail paired with a clutch and jewels.

  • <p>George and Amal Clooney make a stylish appearance at the gala. Amal wears a bright green Del Core gown with metallic clutch.</p>
    28/30

    George & Amal Clooney

    George and Amal Clooney make a stylish appearance at the gala. Amal wears a bright green Del Core gown with metallic clutch.

  • <p>Alicia Vikander wears a black and silver Louis Vuitton minidress with leather and lace detailing. </p>
    29/30

    Alicia Vikander

    Alicia Vikander wears a black and silver Louis Vuitton minidress with leather and lace detailing.

  • <p>Allison Janney wears a sleek Brandon Maxwell gown with jewels and a fun red lip color. </p>
    30/30

    Allison Janney

    Allison Janney wears a sleek Brandon Maxwell gown with jewels and a fun red lip color.

<p>Selma Blair wears a black Thom Browne look for the gala, accessorized with black shoes and a dark red lip.</p>
<p>Lily Collins wears a floral Dior dress with a thigh-high slit. She paired the dress with black high heels.</p>
<p>Alexandra Daddario wears a flowing white Dior gown with silver shoes. Her look is complete with a smokey eye.</p>
<p>Thuso Mbedu wears a frothy Giambattista Valli set with a white skirt and floral top.</p>
<p>Ryan Michelle Bathe wears a dreamy pink Pamella Roland gown alongside Sterling K. Brown, who wears a Nemer Saade suit.</p>
<p>Selena Gomez opts for a sleek black Giorgio Armani suit paired with glam jewelry for the gala.</p>
<p>Olivia Wilde wears a sheer Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture gown with pink feather detail.</p>
<p>Natasha Lyonne wears a spiked black and white Gucci look paired with spiked heels and a white Gucci clutch.</p>
<p>Michelle Yeoh shimmers in a black lace gown, complete with a Schiaparelli bag. </p>
<p>Leslie Mann wears a chic black gown with a thigh-high slit and jewel detail at the waist.</p>
<p>Laura Dern sparkles in a sequin gown and complementary gold heels.</p>
<p>Kerry Washington wears a red and black Prabal Gurung gown with over-the-elbow black gloves for added drama.</p>
<p>Keke Palmer wears a black suit with blue ruffle detail by ACT N°1.</p>
<p>Kaia Gerber wears a sheer black mermaid-style Alaïa dress with her hair styled in soft waves.</p>
<p>Julia Roberts wears a custom black and white Thom Browne look for the gala. </p>
<p>Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner wear coordinating Louis Vuitton looks made from leather, lace and flair.</p>
<p>Jodie Turner-Smith pairs her blue hair with her blue and green Gucci gown.</p>
<p>Jessica Chastain wears a floral chiffon Oscar de la Renta gown and cape. </p>
<p>Jung Ho-yeon wears a fluttery Louis Vuitton minidress with lace tights and knee-high boots.</p>
<p>Hailey Bieber wears a brown Saint Laurent gown with subtle pops of flair from her jewelry.</p>
<p>Glenn Close wears a chic black sequined gown with matching black and silver shoes and a black clutch.</p>
<p>Emma Stone wears a fun Louis Vuitton minidress with black lace tights and heels.</p>
<p>Eiza Gonzalez wears a fiery LaQuan Smith gown that's all sparkle.</p>
<p>Christina Ricci wears a black Vivienne Westwood with a jeweled corset top and train.</p>
<p>Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham wear matching Givenchy looks — him in a classic black suit and her in a column gown.</p>
<p>Ava DuVernay wears a chich black gown with shoulder detail paired with a clutch and jewels.</p>
<p>George and Amal Clooney make a stylish appearance at the gala. Amal wears a bright green Del Core gown with metallic clutch.</p>
<p>Alicia Vikander wears a black and silver Louis Vuitton minidress with leather and lace detailing. </p>
<p>Allison Janney wears a sleek Brandon Maxwell gown with jewels and a fun red lip color. </p>
Hedy Phillips

Hollywood's A list all showed up in their best looks for the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on Oct. 15. See all the glitz and glam ahead

Latest Stories

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Longtime Vancouver defenceman Kevin Bieksa to sign one-day deal to retire as Canuck

    VANCOUVER — Defenceman Kevin Bieksa will sign a one-day contract with the Vancouver Canucks to mark his retirement from the NHL on Nov. 3, the team announced on Thursday. The move will also be celebrated by the team when the Canucks host the Anaheim Ducks that night. Bieksa spent his first 10 seasons in the NHL (2005-06 to 2014-15) with Vancouver, which drafted him in the fifth round (151st overall) in the 2001 draft. He spent the final three years of his career with the Ducks, having last playe

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost

  • Canucks' J.T. Miller on early struggles: 'I feel like I'm a little irrelevant'

    J.T. Miller has been at the heart of the Vancouver Canucks' slow start after leading the team in scoring last season.

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • World juniors starting to move forward after Hockey Canada shakeup, organizer says

    Change at the top of Hockey Canada this week doesn't end the uncertainty surrounding the world junior men's hockey championships set to be held in Moncton and Halifax. The event still awaits the green light from the City of Moncton and the province, but organizers need to "start moving some things forward on the expectation that the games will go ahead," said John Wishart, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton and a member of the local organizing committee for the tournament. The ch

  • OG Anunoby wants everybody to stay healthy

    Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby discusses Scottie Barnes, what Christian Koloko brings to the Raptors and why Nick Nurse's defensive scheme is challenging to learn.

  • Peña's 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop's first playoff homer, proving the only run in an afternoon full of dominant pitching and empty trips to the plate. The 18 innings matched the longest game in playoff history. Spoiling Seattle's first home playoff appearance sin

  • Kempe's second goal of game lifts Kings past Minnesota 7-6

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Adrian Kempe’s second goal of the night broke a tie in the third period as the Los Angeles Kings recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-6 Saturday night for their first win of the season. Kevin Fiala added a goal and two assists in his return to Minnesota. Gabriel Vilardi, Drew Doughty, Alex Iafallo and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings, starting a five-game road trip. Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots. Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assis

  • NHL Tiers: Which teams rank among the league's elite?

    Only five teams have been given "elite" status to start the season.

  • Fred VanVleet on the state of the Raptors' halfcourt offence

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discusses how Toronto's halfcourt offence can improve this upcoming season, Scottie Barnes balancing expectations heading into his sophomore year and what weaponizing the team's movement shooters can do.

  • NFL Week 6 Picks: Allen vs Mahomes in clash of AFC titans

    Week 6 of the NFL season treats us to a preview of a potential AFC Championship Game between the Chiefs and Bills, a battle between NFC East rivals Dallas and Philadelphia, and the underdog Giants facing another big test against the Ravens

  • Pacius goal gives Forge FC a 1-1 tie at Cavalry FC in first leg of CPL semifinal

    CALGARY — Woobens Pacius' 47th-minute goal gave Forge FC a 1-1 tie with Cavalry FC on Saturday in the first leg of their Canadian Premier League playoff semifinal. Forge had 66 per cent possession in the first half but Cavalry had an 8-7 edge in shots (5-2 in shots on target) and went into the break up 1-0. The home side opened the scoring in the 42nd minute at ATCO Field with Dutch fullback Daan Klomp, on a late run into the penalty box, heading home Joe Mason's perfect cross to cap a rapid-fir

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Elks welcome Argonauts, still looking for first home victory of CFL season

    EDMONTON — Sooner or later, the Edmonton Elks are going to win a home game. The Toronto Argonauts would rather it be later. The Elks (4-12) enter Saturday’s game with the East-leading Argos (9-6) on a CFL-record 15-game home losing streak. Visiting teams don't want to be the squad that allows Edmonton to break its miserable run at Commonwealth Stadium. "It’s about not getting ahead of your toes," said Argos quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who threw for 352 yards in last week’s 23-20 win over

  • "We're all competitive as hell': Ron Harper Jr.

    Raptors' Ron Harper Jr. shares what it's like to come from strong basketball pedigree, reveals who his funniest Toronto teammate is and reflects on his first meeting with Masai Ujiri.&nbsp;

  • Best and worst from NHL's opening week

    Connor McDavid is already off to a hot start to the 2022-23 NHL season, leading the highlights of a jam-packed first week of action.