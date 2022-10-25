See the Celebrity Kids Who've Journeyed to the Pumpkin Patch This Fall

    See the Celebrity Kids Who've Journeyed to the Pumpkin Patch This Fall

  • <p>Spelling's Instagram video certainly delivered on "Pumpkin 🎃 Patch vibes…" per her post's caption. The actress took four of her five children on <a href="https://people.com/parents/tori-spelling-kids-look-all-grown-up-visit-pumpkin-patch/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:an autumn-inspired adventure" class="link ">an autumn-inspired adventure</a> this season, and she captured clips and pics of all of them enjoying the fun. </p> <p>One photo from the slideshow showed Spelling posing with her sons Beau, 5, and Finn, 10, and daughters Hattie, 11, and Stella, 14 (her eldest, Liam, 15, was the only one missing from the post). </p>
    Tori Spelling's Kids, Stella, Hattie, Finn and Beau

    Spelling's Instagram video certainly delivered on "Pumpkin 🎃 Patch vibes…" per her post's caption. The actress took four of her five children on an autumn-inspired adventure this season, and she captured clips and pics of all of them enjoying the fun.

    One photo from the slideshow showed Spelling posing with her sons Beau, 5, and Finn, 10, and daughters Hattie, 11, and Stella, 14 (her eldest, Liam, 15, was the only one missing from the post).

  • <p>This football family enjoyed the <a href="https://people.com/parents/pregnant-brittany-mahomes-family-photo-patrick-daughter-sterling-pumpkin-patch/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fall bonding adventure" class="link ">fall bonding adventure</a> for the last time as a trio! The couple, expecting their second child early next year, cozied up with their daughter, Sterling, to celebrate the season. The 19-month-old matched flannels with Mom and wore a beanie emblazoned with Dad's NFL jersey number.</p>
    Brittany and Patrick Mahomes' Daughter, Sterling

    This football family enjoyed the fall bonding adventure for the last time as a trio! The couple, expecting their second child early next year, cozied up with their daughter, Sterling, to celebrate the season. The 19-month-old matched flannels with Mom and wore a beanie emblazoned with Dad's NFL jersey number.

  • <p>The model, the TV host and their three kids <a href="https://people.com/parents/nick-cannon-brittany-bell-family-photo-pumpkin-patch-three-kids/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:brought out their spooky sides" class="link ">brought out their spooky sides</a> for the autumn adventure. Bell donned a Jack-O-Lantern dress for the occasion, while the youngest of Cannon's 10 kids, Rise Messiah, 4 weeks, wore a skeleton-themed onesie. </p> <p>The couple's older son and daughter, Golden, 6, and Powerful Queen, 22 months, matched Dad in all orange. </p>
    Brittany Bell and Nick Cannon's Kids, Golden, Powerful Queen and Rise Messiah

    The model, the TV host and their three kids brought out their spooky sides for the autumn adventure. Bell donned a Jack-O-Lantern dress for the occasion, while the youngest of Cannon's 10 kids, Rise Messiah, 4 weeks, wore a skeleton-themed onesie.

    The couple's older son and daughter, Golden, 6, and Powerful Queen, 22 months, matched Dad in all orange.

  • <p>Baby <a href="https://people.com/parents/nick-cannon-bre-tiesi-pumpkin-patch-legendary-love-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Legendary Love" class="link ">Legendary Love</a> is already in the fall spirit at just 3 months old. Both Cannon and his son opted for autumn-themed monochromatic outfits on their day out: Dad matched the patch in an orange jumpsuit while his son went for a brown two-piece outfit. </p> <p>"Legendary takes the pumpkin patch 🎃🧡," wrote Tiesi on Instagram.</p>
    Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon's Son, Legendary Love

    Baby Legendary Love is already in the fall spirit at just 3 months old. Both Cannon and his son opted for autumn-themed monochromatic outfits on their day out: Dad matched the patch in an orange jumpsuit while his son went for a brown two-piece outfit.

    "Legendary takes the pumpkin patch 🎃🧡," wrote Tiesi on Instagram.

  • <p>The <i>Sports Illustrated</i> model, who is <a href="https://people.com/parents/hunter-mcgrady-and-husband-brian-keys-expecting-second-baby/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:expecting her second child" class="link ">expecting her second child</a> with husband Brian Keys, <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CjvmSa9LJo5/?hl=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:brought her son" class="link ">brought her son</a> out for a romp in the fall air. Hudson and Mom wore similar black beanies, and the 14-month-old completed his look in a black crewneck featuring a ghost graphic.</p>
    Hunter McGrady's Son, Hudson

    The Sports Illustrated model, who is expecting her second child with husband Brian Keys, brought her son out for a romp in the fall air. Hudson and Mom wore similar black beanies, and the 14-month-old completed his look in a black crewneck featuring a ghost graphic.

  • <p>"Sundays in October are for church, family, friends and pumpkin patches. 🎃," the <i>One Tree Hill </i>alumna wrote on <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CjguK1uro3x/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Instagram" class="link ">Instagram</a>, sharing a series of photos from an autumn adventure with her kids Jolie, 6, and Jace, 3.</p>
    Jana Kramer's Kids, Jolie and Jace

    "Sundays in October are for church, family, friends and pumpkin patches. 🎃," the One Tree Hill alumna wrote on Instagram, sharing a series of photos from an autumn adventure with her kids Jolie, 6, and Jace, 3.

  • <p><i>The Voice</i> judge brought her boys to enjoy some fall fun. Stefani, her two sons Apollo, 8, and Zuma, 14, and her brother Eric Stefani ventured into <a href="https://people.com/parents/gwen-stefani-corn-maze-with-sons-zuma-and-apollo-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a corn maze" class="link ">a corn maze</a> together, and Zuma and Mom snapped some sweet selfies along the way.</p>
    Gwen Stefani's Sons, Zuma and Apollo

    The Voice judge brought her boys to enjoy some fall fun. Stefani, her two sons Apollo, 8, and Zuma, 14, and her brother Eric Stefani ventured into a corn maze together, and Zuma and Mom snapped some sweet selfies along the way.

Zoey Lyttle

These stars brought their families to pick their pumpkins straight from the vine

