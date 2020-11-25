See Celebrities' 2020 Holiday Cards

Diego Maradona, one of the greatest players in soccer history, has died at 60, the Argentina Football Association confirmed Wednesday.
Johnny Boychuk's career has ended due to the long-term ramifications of an eye injury suffered last season.
Chris Boucher addresses the media after re-signing with the Toronto Raptors on a two-year, $13.5-million contract.
The Edmonton Oilers have signed Yale defenceman Philip Kemp to a three-year, entry-level contract through to the 2022-23 season.
The Kings sharpshooter is set to join the Hawks after an eventful offseason.
Sarah Fuller would make history if the Commodores use her in a game.
Diego Maradona is recognized as one of the greatest soccer players of all-time.
Matt Gothard, Jared Quay & Matt Harmon debate a few prop bets for Week 12 of the 2020 NFL season.
The longer Giannis Antetokounmpo allows his extension to sit unsigned, the more optimistic teams will become about the possibility of prying the two-time reigning NBA MVP away from the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021 free agency.
It's deep into the fantasy football season, but there are still a number of players that could help you win your league on the waiver wire.
While it’s never fun to be criticized by your boss, it was liberating in a way for Blaydes.
2020 NBA free agency has largely come and gone, and what a whirlwind it was.
The Steelers are not happy their Thanksgiving game against the Ravens was postponed.
Week 13 is full of rivalry games and other matchups that could have significant postseason implications.
Canada's men's basketball team won't play in two FIBA AmeriCup 2021 qualifying games later this month due to concerns around COVID-19.Canada was scheduled to play Cuba on Nov. 29 and the US Virgin Islands on Nov. 30 in a bubble format in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Playing the games would have contradicting not just the recommendations of medical professionals, Canada Basketball said, but also the federal government's travel regulations. Canada Basketball's president and CEO Glen Grunwald in a release the organization is working with FIBA on options to reschedule the games. The next qualifying window is Feb. 18-22. Canada Basketball said the decision to withdraw was made after consultation with team doctors and support staff, as well as medical professionals throughout the Canadian sport system, as well as those with Sport Canada, Own the Podium, the Return to Sport Task Force and the Canadian Olympic Committee.Canada is in Group C of the qualifying stage with Cuba, the Dominican Republic and the U.S. Virgin Island. Each team sits tied in the standings with a 1-1 record. The top three teams in each group qualify for the FIBA AmeriCup 2022. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2020. The Canadian Press
The notion of Nick Saban not on the sideline for No. 1 Alabama against Auburn this weekend is both surreal and normal in this dysfunctional college football season.
The 2020 Canadian Championship final between Forge FC and Toronto FC will be played in the first quarter of 2021, Canada Soccer announced Wednesday. The organization said in a release the final has been moved due to restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. A date and location for the game have yet to be determined.Hamilton-based Forge FC qualified for the final by finishing first at the Canadian Premier League’s Island Games in Charlottetown. Toronto FC qualified after finishing first among three Canadian teams in the first phase of Major League Soccer’s revised schedule. The seven-time champions have reached the Canadian final in five consecutive years.The game will mark the first meeting between the Ontario-based clubs.The winner of the match will earn a spot in the next CONCACAF Champions League. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2020.The Canadian Press
Like other major retailers, Puma decided the earlier the better when it comes to Black Friday savings.
Matt Harmon & Dalton Del Don discuss Tennessee Titans WRs A.J. Brown & Corey Davis. Despite both missing some time, their advanced stats for the 2020 season show they are one of the best duos in the NFL. Meanwhile, after a stretch of difficult games, the Titans are set to play out the remainder of the season against a slate of below-average defenses. Hear the full conversation on the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast.