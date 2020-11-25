See Celebrities' 2020 Holiday Cards

    See Celebrities' 2020 Holiday Cards

  • <p>No drama here: The star and her family are all smiles despite her <a href="https://people.com/tv/denise-richards-chose-to-leave-rhobh-after-very-challenging-season-10/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:&quot;very challenging&quot; season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">"very challenging" season of <em>Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.</em></a></p>
    Denise Richards

  • <p>"Oh what a year!" the actress (posing with her husband and kids Tucker, Braydon and Mason) said, in the understatement of the century. </p>
    Melissa Joan Hart & Mark Wilkerson

  • <p>As any mom knows, "the hardest thing about this WHOLE process is getting your entire family to stand still, look at the camera, and SMILE at the same time!" </p>
    Jillian Harris & Justin Pasutto

  • <p>"So excited I got their Holiday pics done!!! I am such a blessed mawma!" the star captioned this pic of her coordinated kiddos.</p>
    Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi

  • <p>The <em>Real Housewives of Dallas </em>star won't let a lack of events keep her from a good posed photo in front of a backdrop.</p>
    LeeAnne Locken

Alex Apatoff

Though many things about the holidays may look different this year, one thing remains unchanged: Stars are sharing adorable family photos with their friends (and us!)

