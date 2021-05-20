See the Cast of Pam & Tommy Transform into Their Real-Life Counterparts

Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas has built a roster worthy of Stanley Cup contention.
Nazem Kadri is facing another postseason suspension after a concussive hit on Justin Faulk.
Rory McIlroy struggled yet again at his latest attempt at a major.
The Western Conference’s second-seeded Phoenix Suns and seventh-seeded Los Angeles Lakers meet in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. L.A. beat the Golden State Warriors in the play-in tournament.
The 76ers are the East's top seed, but the odds aren't treating them that way.
Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov revealed that his latest absence was once again due to COVID-19.
Edelman-to-Bucs rumors die hard.
Diego Maradona's medical team allegedly performed in an "inappropriate" and "reckless" manner with the soccer legend.
Running down a few of the wagering options at the upcoming French Open.
CC Sabathia dropped plenty of f-bombs in his rant about Tony La Russa.
Nazem Kadri's playoff career with the Maple Leafs was marred by untimely suspensions and controversy. Here we go again.
The St. Louis Blues weren't happy about Nazem Kadri's hit to the head of Justin Faulk.
The Maple Leafs and Oilers are clear favorites to advance in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.
With the Premier League and Serie A winding down, four games could dictate next year's Champions League races.
Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Steven Duggar hit his first career grand slam in a nine-run third inning, Brandon Crawford drove in six runs and the San Francisco Giants routed the Cincinnati Reds 19-4 on Thursday to sweep a four-game series. Darin Ruf had four hits, including a two-run homer in third. Crawford hit a three-run homer in the fifth, becoming the Giants first primary shortstop with 11 homers in a season's first 37 games. San Francisco outscored Cincinnati 33-9 in the series and extended its winning streak to five. The NL West-leading Giants, who have the best record in the major leagues at 28-16 after a 6-2 trip, set season highs for runs and hits (16). Johnny Cueto (3-1) gave up one run and five hits in five innings against his former team, exiting after 89 pitches with a 14-1 lead. Tyler Mahle (2-2) allowed seven runs, seven hits and two walks in two innings, raising his ERA from 2.93 to 4.20, Mahle allowed the first six batters of the third inning to reach on two walks and four singles as the Giants scored three runs for a 4-0 lead. Michael Feliz relieved, and Duggar hit a full-count fastball on the seventh pitch of the at-bat 427 feet to center. Eugenio Suárez hit a two-run homer for the Reds in the eighth off left-hander José Álvarez. TRAINERS ROOM Giants: RHP Logan Webb was placed on the 10-day injured list after straining his right shoulder in Monday night's game. Álvarez (ankle) was reinstated from the injured list. Reds: INF Mike Moustakas, absent from the starting lineup for five games with a bruised heel, was put on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Wednesday. INF/OF Nick Senzel also was out again with a sore knee and other injuries, but manager David Bell said he could return to the lineup on Friday. The Reds recalled INF Max Schrock from Triple-A Louisville to replace Moustakas. UP NEXT Giants: Returned home for a three-game weekend set with the Los Angeles Dodgers. LHP Alex Wood (5-0) starts against RHP Trevor Bauer (4-2) on Friday. Reds: RHP Jeff Hoffman (2-3) starts Friday against Milwaukee and RHP Adrian Houser (3-4). ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy Mitch Stacy, The Associated Press
When extortion and collegiate athletics meet, you can bet Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI's Pat Forde will cover it. Former Lousiville basketball coach Dino Gaudio has been charged in a federal case after he tried to extort Chris Mack. Can Louisville hang a banner as the only school with multiple federal extortion cases recently? CBS reported that Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell turned down a long and lucrative deal to become the Detriot Lions coach. Will he ever leave Ames, Iowa? Stanford backtracked on shutting down eleven sports this past week. What does it mean for Olympic sports as a whole? The guys also chat about the Week one CFB television schedule that was released this week.
After carding two bogeys on his first four holes, Will Zalatoris hit a 119-yard approach shot for eagle Thursday.
BALTIMORE (AP) — Joey Wendle homered twice, Rich Hill combined with his bullpen on a two-hitter and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Baltimore Orioles 10-1 Thursday to extend their winning streak to seven games. Tampa Bay outscored the Orioles 32-14 and out-hit them 43-22 during its first three-game sweep at Camden Yards since May 17-19, 2013. The Rays at 26-19 are seven games over .500 for the first time this year. They hit 17 homers during the streak, their longest since winning eight in a row from Aug. 19-26, 2018, and have averaged nine runs per game during the spurt. Baltimore has lost 10 of 12 and at 17-26 is a season-high nine games under .500. The Orioles fell to a majors-worst 6-18 at home. Hill (3-1) extended his scoreless streak to 20 2/3 innings before major leagues RBIs leader Trey Mancini homered leading off the fourth. Hill allowed one run and two hits in six innings with four strikeouts, earning victories in consecutive starts for the first time since winning three in a row in June 2019. He has lowered his ERA from 8.82 to 3.89 over his last five starts. Trevor Richards struck out two in a perfect seventh, and Louis Head pitched two hitless innings around a pair of leadoff walks and a hit batter. Baltimore starter Dean Kremer (0-4) gave up four runs, five hits and four walks in three innings. Wendle hit a solo homer over the right-center field fence leading off the second against, and Randy Arozarena hit a three-run homer for a 4-0 lead. Arozarena, who homered twice in Wednesday’s victory, added a run-scoring single as part of his first big league four-hit game. He hit .500 (8 for 16) in the series and had consecutive four-RBI games. Wendle also homered in the ninth against Baltimore infielder Stevie Wilkerson. A pitch after being jeered for missing a 45 mph curveball, Wendle went deep to right-center. TRAINER’S ROOM Rays: Manager Kevin Cash said RHP Michael Wacha (right hamstring tightness) threw well in a session Wednesday and could be activated this weekend. “It’s probably fair to assume we’d like to have him back in some scenario over this upcoming Toronto series,” Cash said. Orioles: Manager Brandon Hyde said OF Anthony Santander (left ankle sprain) is expected to be activated Friday. … RHP Dillon Tate (left hamstring strain) will begin throwing off a mound in the next few days and is about two weeks from returning. … RHP Mac Sceroler (shoulder tendinitis) is throwing multiple innings to hitters at extended spring training O’S OPEN UP The Orioles will eliminate capacity restrictions starting June 1. “That’s great news for everybody,” Hyde said. “It means we’re slowly but surely getting back to normal, which is a great feeling.” Social distancing between groups of fans will no longer be enforced, but fans will be required to wear masks as part of Baltimore City’s continuing health mandates. UP NEXT Rays: Tampa Bay’s begins a four-game series with Toronto in Dunedin, Florida., on Friday. RHP Tyler Glasnow (4-2, 2.35 ERA) is 0-3 with a 6.44 ERA in seven starts against the Blue Jays. Orioles: RHP Jorge López (1-4, 6.35) starts Friday at Washington as Baltimore begins a three-city, 10-game trip. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Patrick Stevens, The Associated Press