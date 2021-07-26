Lady Kitty Spencer's Wedding Dress Reveal Is Giving Us Major 'The Crown' Flashbacks
- 1/28
Lady Kitty Spencer's Wedding Dress Reveal Is Giving Us Major 'The Crown' Flashbacks
- 2/28
Lady Kitty Spencer marries Michael Lewis
- 3/28
Lady Kitty Spencer marries Michael Lewis
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 4/28
Emma Bunton marries Jade Jones
- 5/28
Gwen Stefani marries Blake Shelton
- 6/28
Gwen Stefani marries Blake Shelton
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 7/28
Ariana Grande marries Dalton Gomez
- 8/28
Toni Garrn marries Alex Pettyfer
- 9/28
Natalia Vodianova marries Antoine Arnault
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 10/28
Brittany Snow
- 11/28
Hilary Duff
- 12/28
Misha Nonoo
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 13/28
Ellie Goulding
- 14/28
Ellie Goulding
- 15/28
Sophie Turner
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 16/28
Katherine Schwarzenegger
- 17/28
Karlie Kloss
- 18/28
Ronda Rousey
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 19/28
Domino Kirke
- 20/28
Victoria Swarovski
- 21/28
Arizona Muse
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 22/28
Arizona Muse
- 23/28
Emmy Rossum
- 24/28
Emmy Rossum
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 25/28
Emmy Rossum
- 26/28
Emmy Rossum
- 27/28
Pippa Middleton
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 28/28
Lady Kitty Spencer's Wedding Dress Reveal Is Giving Us Major 'The Crown' Flashbacks