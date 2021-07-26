Lady Kitty Spencer's Wedding Dress Reveal Is Giving Us Major 'The Crown' Flashbacks

<p>Celebrity <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/wedding/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wedding style" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">wedding style</a> is always something to marvel over. </p><p>When you've money to burn, friends with serious fashion credentials and access to some of the very best names in the business, the world of wedding dresses is really your oyster. </p><p>From Naeem Khan to Vera Wang and a sprinkling of Giles Deacon here and there, here are the very gorgeous and sometimes extravagant celebrity brides.</p>
<p>Dolce & Gabbana revealed they were the masterminds behind Lady Kitty Spencer's wedding dress(es) in a beautiful short film on Instagram. The post gives a glimpse of the five Alta Moda creations the 30 year-old wore to wed 62-year-old Michael Lewis in Italy, including a shot of her white wedding gown that gives us major flashbacks to <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/a30101259/the-crown-season-4/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Crown" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Crown</a>'s depiction of Spencer's late aunt, <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/fashion/celebrity-style/g36273302/royal-wedding-dresses/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Princess Diana's, own famous wedding dress" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Princess Diana's, own famous wedding dress</a>.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CRwDqpeKjX-/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>The blonde looked regal in a lace Victoriana-inspired gown that featured a high neck, corseted bodice and puff sleeves as well as a Cathedral-length train for her nuptials in Rome.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CRwK4gnNd-H/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>After 20 years together, Emma Bunton<a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/fashion/celebrity-style/g36966719/spice-girls-outfits/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:aka Baby Spice" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"> aka Baby Spice </a>married her longtime partner Damages singer Jade Jones in a small ceremony. For the occasion, the bride <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mytheresa.com%2Fen-gb%2Fmiu-miu-silk-blend-mini-dress-1562240.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fcelebrity-style%2Fg31805%2Fcelebrity-wedding-dresses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wore a Miu Miu silk mini dress" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">wore a Miu Miu silk mini dress</a>, with a long, sheer cape which she accessorised with a floral headband to match her bouquet.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CRRqbVnseVM/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>The bride wore a sweetheart Vera Wang gown with a fitted bodice and a floor-length tulle skirt for her Oklahoma wedding to Shelton. She also had a chapel-length veil which was embroidered with her first name, in addition to her husband’s and her three sons': Kingston James McGregor, 15, Zuma Nesta Rock, 12, and Apollo Bowie Flynn, seven. </p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CRB2gXGj-GD/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>For the reception Stefani changed into a shorter Wang design, which featured two embroidered love birds, and gathered silk and sequinned fabric at the waist.</p><p>The teamed the look with gold bracelets, a cross necklace and a pair of white Le Silla stiletto boots.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CQ-FyI5jITg/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>For the couple's Montecito wedding, the bride wore a custom gown by Vera Wang, which featured a lily-white silk column silhouette, an empire waistline, a sculpted sweetheart neckline and a plunging cut-out back.</p><p>The bride also wore a short tulle veil fastened with a satin bow and Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings. </p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CPV4cFrliH3/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>The model and Magic Mike actor tied the knot in the model's native city of Hamburg, Germany. Garrn looked gorgeous in a gold slip dress which she accessorised with a black tie scarf and oversized straw hat.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CF7k-Dhj8yb/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>The supermodel married philanthropist Arnault and shared a picture of herself and her new husband walking out of the registry office on Monday September 21.</p><p>The star wore an ivory-coloured collared Ulyana Sergeenko Couture dress with padded shoulders and a belted. The dress featured sweet hand-stitched embroidery in fuchsia and was teamed with ivory-hued court shoes.</p><p>'OUI,' she captioned the photograph and video of her leaving the registry office. </p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CFZzsOND0mk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>Pitch Perfect star Brittany Snow revealed her classic, but low-key, wedding dress with People Magazine.</p><p>The 33 year-old wore a stunning lace Jonathan Simkhai gown which featured a scoop neck, sheer arms and a train to marry Tyler Stanaland in Malibu.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B9wtU_nJKgP/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>The actress has shared the first image from her wedding to Matthew Koma and we’re pretty obsessed with her bridal gown.</p><p>The 32-year-old wore an ivory-crepe Jenny Packham backless and cape-sleeved gown with exaggerated shoulders for the occasion, while her husband donned a Celine tuxedo.</p><p>‘This,’ the Californian star captioned the photograph of her and her husband, in which they stand by a car with the words ‘just married’ written on the back window.</p><p>The <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/culture/a29586206/lizzie-mcguire-reboot-series/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lizzie McGuire" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lizzie McGuire</a> star accessorised her look with a pair of drop earrings and a pearl-encrusted headband. </p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B6Zh_Ymp31v/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>Meghan Markle's friend wed her energy entrepreneur husband Michael Hess last month wearing a bespoke wedding dress she designed herself. Posting a black and white image on Instagram of herself standing in the dress on her big day, the fashion designer explained she decided on hand embroidered guipure lace on laser cut silk organza embroidered by a Swiss family-run mill. </p><p>The dress was finished with a 10-metre-long silk tulle veil was embroidered with lace which was reminiscent of the Duchess of Sussex's symbolic veil she wore to her royal wedding in May 2018. The mother-of-one's 16-foot veil was with embroidered flowers from all of the countries in the British Commonwealth. <br></p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B298ZZ3Bkqm/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>For her wedding to Caspar Jopling, held at York Minster Cathedral, the bride wore a bespoke Chloé Victorian-inspired bridal gown. According to the brand, the white glass beads embroidered onto the dress represent the White Roses of York. The dress took 640 hours to make in total, while the silk tulle veil took 590 hours in Paris.</p>
<p>For the evening reception, the singer changed into an off-the-shoulder gown by Stella McCartney. The custom gown featured a diamond trim detail and a split in the skirt.</p>
<p>The <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/wedding/a28182548/sophie-turner-joe-jonas-wedding-dress-pictures/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Game of Thrones" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Game of Thrones </a><a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/wedding/a28182548/sophie-turner-joe-jonas-wedding-dress-pictures/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:actress married beau Joe Jonas" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">actress married beau Joe Jonas</a> in a French ceremony <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/fashion/celebrity-style/a28287910/sophie-turner-wedding-dress-pictures/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wearing a Louis Vuitton gown designed by Nicholas Ghesquière" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">wearing a Louis Vuitton gown designed by Nicholas Ghesquière</a>. The plunge-neck silk and lace gown featured a stunning embellished skirt, open back and lace sleeves.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BzetyOqhAQq/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>In June,<a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/culture/a28242763/chris-pratt-honeymoon-katherine-schwarzenegger-sunburn-instagram/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the couple" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"> the couple</a> married in California with the bride wearing a gown designed by Giorgio Armani. She later <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/fashion/celebrity-style/a27991991/katherine-schwarzenegger-second-wedding-dress/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:changed into a strapless Armani Privé gown for the evening reception." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">changed into a strapless Armani Privé gown for the evening reception.</a></p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Byf8IS0AAwx/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>Model Karlie Kloss married boyfriend Joshua Kushner in a surprise ceremony just three months after their engagement in July. Posting a rare Instagram pic, Kloss revealed her custom Dior wedding dress with lace overlay and impressive veil with the caption, '10.18.2018 ❤️'. According to <a href="https://people.com/style/karlie-kloss-marries-joshua-kushner/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:People" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">People</a>, the ceremony was small, about 80 people, and took place in upstate New York on Thursday evening.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BpGCiGlHqME/?taken-by=karliekloss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>MMA fighter Ronda Rousey married her fellow UFC athlete Travis Brown in his native Hawaii. The couple appropriately tied the knot during last weekend's infamous McGregor vs Mayweather boxing match with Rousey wearing an ivory 'Harper' dress by designer Galia Lahav.</p>
<p>Domino Kirke got married for a second time to everyone's favourite Lonely Boy, Gossip Girl actor Penn Badgley. After slyly getting married the first time in a small courthouse ceremony, the couple said their vows for a second time in front of an A-list gathering including Heidi Klum, Zac Posen and Debra Messing. </p><p>And in true Gossip Girl style, the bride wore a dress and head piece by New York Vintage.</p>
<p>Heiress to the Australian crystal jewellery empire married Werner Mürz<span class="redactor-invisible-space"> this weekend in Trieste, Italy. She wore a dress made by Dubai-based designer Michael Cinco<span class="redactor-invisible-space">.</span></span></p>
<p>Model Arizona Muse looked the epitome of elegance over the weekend, when she married her fiancé Boniface Verney-Carron in London. For her big day, the 28-year-old wore a spaghetti-strap Temperley London dress and coat in ivory.</p>
<p>The pair celebrated the nuptials at Marylebone eatery Hardy's, surrounded by family and friends, eight months after announcing their engagements. </p>
<p>Emmy Rossum wore an off-the-shoulder House of Herrera (by Carolina Herrera) dress to marry Sam Esmail in New York City. Guests included Rossum's Shameless co-star William H. Macy, Mr. Robot actor Rami Malek, and Hilary Swank<span class="redactor-invisible-space">.</span></p>
<p>Emmy Rossum wore an off-the-shoulder House of Herrera (by Carolina Herrera) dress to marry Sam Esmail in New York City. Guests included Rossum's Shameless co-star William H. Macy, Mr. Robot actor Rami Malek, and Hilary Swank<span class="redactor-invisible-space">.</span></p>
<p>Emmy Rossum's Carolina Herrera designed gown came with a beautiful, long, sheer veil.</p>
<p>The button detail up the back is delightful.</p>
<p>Pippa Middleton drew a big audience on the day of her nuptials, with a lot of speculation about who would get to design the dress. British designer Giles Deacon held the baton on the day, creating this custom lace gown that wasn't totally dissimilar to her big sister Kate Middleton's dress. </p>
<p>Pippa looked lovely in her white Giles Deacon dress for her wedding to financier James Matthews.</p>

