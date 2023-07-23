See the best cosplayers at 2023 Comic-Con, from <em>Barbie</em>, <em>Deadpool,</em> and more

Chris Cosgrove
1/51
<em>Barbie</em> cosplayers

There might not have been as many stars as years past at 2023 Comic-Con International at the San Diego Convention Center given the Hollywood actors' strike, but fans still turned out in full force donning their best best cosplay. Keep clicking to see cosplayers from the largest comic convention in the U.S.

2/51
Ken from <em>Barbie</em> cosplayer
3/51
A Barbie cosplayer
4/51
A Deadpool cosplayer
5/51
Walter White from <em>Breaking Bad</em> cosplayer
6/51
Ahsoka from <em>Star Wars</em> cosplayer
7/51
The Joker from <em>Joker</em> cosplayer
8/51
Constance Hatchaway from <em>Haunted Mansion</em> cosplayer
9/51
Boulder and Indiana Jones from <em>Raiders of the Lost Ark</em> cosplayers
10/51
Maui from <em>Moana</em> cosplayer
11/51
Wolverine and Gwenpool cosplayers
12/51
<em>Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles</em> cosplayers
13/51
Princess Peach and Wario from <em>Mario Bros.</em> cosplayers
14/51
Goku and Chi-Chi from <em>Dragon Ball Z</em> cosplayers
15/51
Poison Ivy and Bane from <em>Batman</em> cosplayers
16/51
Jessica Rabbit from <em>Who Framed Roger Rabbit</em> cosplayer
17/51
Padmé Amidala from <em>Star Wars</em> cosplayer
18/51
<em>Chainsaw Man</em> cosplayer
19/51
Cad Bane from <em>Star Wars</em> cosplayer
20/51
Green Goblin from <em>Spider-Man</em> cosplayer
21/51
Omega Red from <em>X-Men</em> cosplayer
22/51
Art the Clown from <em>Terrifier</em> cosplayers
23/51
A Batgirl cosplayer
24/51
Pennywise from <em>IT</em> cosplayer
25/51
A Spider-Punk cosplayer
26/51
A Stormtrooper from <em>Star Wars</em> cosplayer
27/51
Terrance and Phillip from <em>South Park</em> cosplayers
28/51
Princess Peach and Waluigi from <em>Mario Bros.</em> cosplayers
29/51
<em>Halo</em> cosplayer
30/51
Dude Vader cosplayer
31/51
Magneto and Wolverine from <em>X-Men</em> cosplayers
32/51
<em>Marvel</em> cosplayers
33/51
A Judge Dredd cosplayer
34/51
<em>The Last of Us</em> cosplayer
35/51
Cobra Trooper from <em>G.I. Joe</em> cosplayer
36/51
A Catwoman cosplayer
37/51
Scarecrow, The Joker and Harley Quinn from <em>Batman</em> cosplayers
38/51
Starfire and Raven from <em>Teen Titans</em> cosplayers
39/51
A Wolverine cosplayer
40/51
A Peacemaker cosplayer
41/51
A Zelda cosplayer
42/51
Samus Aran from <em>Metroid</em> cosplayer
43/51
Mileena from <em>Mortal Kombat</em> cosplayer
44/51
J. Jonah Jameson from <em>Spider-Man</em> cosplayer
45/51
Venom Black Cat from <em>Spider-Man</em> cosplayer
46/51
Maria Hill and Director Phil Coulson from <em>Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.</em> cosplayers
47/51
<em>Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3</em> cosplayers
48/51
Ronan the Accuser from <em>Guardians of the Galaxy</em> cosplayer
49/51
Bossk and Greedo from <em>Star Wars</em> cosplayers
50/51
An Elektra cosplayer
51/51
<em>Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story</em> cosplayers

Fans put their best pop culture-inspired looks on display at this year's convention.

Read more

More From