See 40 Photos of Celebrities With Their Lookalike Sisters

  • <p>Anyone with a sister can relate to <em>that</em> question: "Are you so and so's sister?!?" When you're famous (or your sibling is), it may get a little old. But we doubt these lookalike siblings get asked it very often — their nearly identical looks say enough. From siblings who are both in the industry to stars and their non-famous sisters you didn't even know existed, see who made our list.</p>
    Anyone with a sister can relate to that question: "Are you so and so's sister?!?" When you're famous (or your sibling is), it may get a little old. But we doubt these lookalike siblings get asked it very often — their nearly identical looks say enough. From siblings who are both in the industry to stars and their non-famous sisters you didn't even know existed, see who made our list.

  • <p>The physical similarities between the Simpsons really stand out when they're both blonde. It's the reason why when Ashlee entered the music industry in 2004, and she was dead set on separating herself from her famous sister with dark brown hair and bangs.</p>
    Jessica and Ashlee Simpson

    The physical similarities between the Simpsons really stand out when they're both blonde. It's the reason why when Ashlee entered the music industry in 2004, and she was dead set on separating herself from her famous sister with dark brown hair and bangs.

  • <p>From their fair skin and blonde hair to their notable red carpet fashion and impressive acting chops, the Fannings are Hollywood's ultimate power duo. After Dakota made a name for herself as a child star in the early aughts, her little sister Elle followed in her footsteps.</p>
    Elle and Dakota Fanning

    From their fair skin and blonde hair to their notable red carpet fashion and impressive acting chops, the Fannings are Hollywood's ultimate power duo. After Dakota made a name for herself as a child star in the early aughts, her little sister Elle followed in her footsteps.

  • <p>The Mara sisters have their own unique looks and distinctly different acting careers, but it's hard not to notice their similarities — from their oval faces to their petite frames. </p>
    Rooney and Kate Mara

    The Mara sisters have their own unique looks and distinctly different acting careers, but it's hard not to notice their similarities — from their oval faces to their petite frames.

  • <p>Brandi and Miley Cyrus both grew up as celebrity off-spring — their dad is country singer, Billy Ray Cyrus — and they both followed him into the music industry. Not to mention, they have the same round faces and wide smiles.</p>
    Brandi and Miley Cyrus

    Brandi and Miley Cyrus both grew up as celebrity off-spring — their dad is country singer, Billy Ray Cyrus — and they both followed him into the music industry. Not to mention, they have the same round faces and wide smiles.

  • <p>Rapper Cardi B has always spoken about her little sister, Hennessy Carolina, and the sisters are basically twins side-by-side. From their eyes to their smiles, they clearly share the same genes. </p>
    Hennessy Carolina and Cardi B

    Rapper Cardi B has always spoken about her little sister, Hennessy Carolina, and the sisters are basically twins side-by-side. From their eyes to their smiles, they clearly share the same genes.

  • <p>Jamie-Lynn Spears rose to fame as a child actress, starring on Nickelodeon's <em>Zoey 101</em>. By that time, her older sister Britney was one of the biggest pop stars in the world — and there was no debate over their uncanny resemblance.</p>
    Britney and Jamie-Lynn Spears

    Jamie-Lynn Spears rose to fame as a child actress, starring on Nickelodeon's Zoey 101. By that time, her older sister Britney was one of the biggest pop stars in the world — and there was no debate over their uncanny resemblance.

  Pippa Middleton was thrown into the spotlight after serving as her sister's maid of honor in the 2011 royal wedding. Although the Middleton sisters have always closely resembled one another, Pippa has picked up on some royal styling cues from her big sis in recent years.
    Pippa and Kate Middleton

    Pippa Middleton was thrown into the spotlight after serving as her sister's maid of honor in the 2011 royal wedding. Although the Middleton sisters have always closely resembled one another, Pippa has picked up on some royal styling cues from her big sis in recent years.

    RELATED: 6 Things You Didn't Know About Kate and Pippa Middleton's Relationship

  • <p>Amy Schumer's sister isn't famous, although she does come up a lot in the comedian's stand-up. However, the two look undeniably similar with their upward-turned eyes and oval faces. </p>
    Amy Schumer and Kim Caramele

    Amy Schumer's sister isn't famous, although she does come up a lot in the comedian's stand-up. However, the two look undeniably similar with their upward-turned eyes and oval faces.

  • <p>Kathy Hilton is the oldest of the Richards sisters (their third sister is <em>Real Housewives of Beverly Hills </em>star Kyle Richards) and we see the most similarities between her and former child actress, Kim. From their nose to their coloring, the two are nearly identical despite being six years apart. </p>
    Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards

    Kathy Hilton is the oldest of the Richards sisters (their third sister is Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards) and we see the most similarities between her and former child actress, Kim. From their nose to their coloring, the two are nearly identical despite being six years apart.

  The Sister Sister(s) became famous playing twins who were separated at birth on the Disney show in the '90s. Today, they're both married with children, while continuing to work in television.
    Tamera and Tia Mowry

    The Sister Sister(s) became famous playing twins who were separated at birth on the Disney show in the '90s. Today, they're both married with children, while continuing to work in television.

    RELATED: Take a Tour Inside 'Family Reunion' Star Tia Mowry's Beautifully Organized Pantry

  • <p>Between their slim frames and think brown hair, it's difficult to tell Margaret and Rainey apart. The daughters of Andie MacDowell and Paul Qualley are on different paths in the entertainment world, with Margaret pursuing acting and Rainey making her mark in the country music world. </p>
    Margaret and Rainey Qualley

    Between their slim frames and think brown hair, it's difficult to tell Margaret and Rainey apart. The daughters of Andie MacDowell and Paul Qualley are on different paths in the entertainment world, with Margaret pursuing acting and Rainey making her mark in the country music world.

  • <p>While they may look nearly identical now, Nicky dyed her hair brown in the early 2000s, around the peak of her older sister's fame. However, they live very different lifestyles: Paris is a socialite, reality star, and DJ, while Nicky works in fashion and is married with two children. </p>
    Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rothschild

    While they may look nearly identical now, Nicky dyed her hair brown in the early 2000s, around the peak of her older sister's fame. However, they live very different lifestyles: Paris is a socialite, reality star, and DJ, while Nicky works in fashion and is married with two children.

  • <p>Not only are Mamie and Grace Gummer practically identical to one another, they also look like their very famous mom, Meryl Streep. Both followed their mother into show business, carving out their own niches with roles on TV and in theater.</p>
    Mamie and Grace Gummer

    Not only are Mamie and Grace Gummer practically identical to one another, they also look like their very famous mom, Meryl Streep. Both followed their mother into show business, carving out their own niches with roles on TV and in theater.

  • <p>Identical twins Nikki and Brie Bella decided to cash in on their alikeness in the ring. They <a href="https://www.wwe.com/superstars/brie-bella" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:joined WWE in 2008" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">joined WWE in 2008</a> as partners and went on to become Diva champions. In 2020, they were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, and both gave birth to <a href="https://people.com/parents/nikki-bella-cant-believe-brie-i-had-boys-less-than-24-hours-apart/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:baby boys" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">baby boys</a> one day apart. </p>
    Nikki and Brie Bella

    Identical twins Nikki and Brie Bella decided to cash in on their alikeness in the ring. They joined WWE in 2008 as partners and went on to become Diva champions. In 2020, they were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, and both gave birth to baby boys one day apart.

  Many people don't realize that these two stars are related, even though they share the same surname and piercing blue eyes. New Girl's Zooey Deschanel is the younger sister of Bones star Emily Deschanel.
    Zooey and Emily Deschanel

    Many people don't realize that these two stars are related, even though they share the same surname and piercing blue eyes. New Girl's Zooey Deschanel is the younger sister of Bones star Emily Deschanel.

    RELATED: Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel Revisited the Hilarious Mix-Up That Almost Derailed Their First Date

  • <p>The world champion tennis pros have kept the world entertained with their sibling rivalry on the court for decades. </p>
    Serena and Venus Williams

    The world champion tennis pros have kept the world entertained with their sibling rivalry on the court for decades.

  • <p>The Foster sisters built their brand on their off-the-cuff remarks and self-deprecating humor on their show <em>Barely Famous</em>. While they would never compare themselves to one another, between their blonde hair and identical smiles, it's hard not to see their sisterly resemblance.</p>
    Erin and Sara Foster

    The Foster sisters built their brand on their off-the-cuff remarks and self-deprecating humor on their show Barely Famous. While they would never compare themselves to one another, between their blonde hair and identical smiles, it's hard not to see their sisterly resemblance.

  • <p>We all know Bella and Gigi Hadid are sisters, but the young model looks more like her oldest sister, Alana, who's 12 years her senior. They have different mothers, but still have the same bone structure and almond-shaped eyes, and are both in fashion, with Alana on the designer side.</p>
    Alana and Bella Hadid

    We all know Bella and Gigi Hadid are sisters, but the young model looks more like her oldest sister, Alana, who's 12 years her senior. They have different mothers, but still have the same bone structure and almond-shaped eyes, and are both in fashion, with Alana on the designer side.

  • <p>Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen rose to fame playing the same person on <em>Full House</em>, so it's only natural they would make the list. The twins are still in business together but retired from acting in 2012. Now, they run two fashion brands, The Row and Elizabeth and James<em>. </em></p>
    Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

    Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen rose to fame playing the same person on Full House, so it's only natural they would make the list. The twins are still in business together but retired from acting in 2012. Now, they run two fashion brands, The Row and Elizabeth and James.

  • <p>The Kardashian clan is tight-knit, and all of the sisters share similarities, but none more than Kim and Kylie. Despite a 16-year age difference, in many photos they could be mistaken for twins. In 2015, Kylie followed in Kim's entrepreneurial footsteps by launching Kylie Cosmetics. </p>
    Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner

    The Kardashian clan is tight-knit, and all of the sisters share similarities, but none more than Kim and Kylie. Despite a 16-year age difference, in many photos they could be mistaken for twins. In 2015, Kylie followed in Kim's entrepreneurial footsteps by launching Kylie Cosmetics.

  • <p>The only daughters of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, Katherine and Christina not only closely resemble one other, but are dead ringers for their mother. </p>
    Katherine and Christina Schwarzenegger

    The only daughters of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, Katherine and Christina not only closely resemble one other, but are dead ringers for their mother.

  • <p>Solange Knowles followed in her older sister, Beyoncé's, footsteps as a singer-songwriter, as well as snagging a few acting roles. Talent aside, their resemblance has turned this duo into one of Hollywood's favorite pairs.</p>
    Solange and Beyoncé Knowles

    Solange Knowles followed in her older sister, Beyoncé's, footsteps as a singer-songwriter, as well as snagging a few acting roles. Talent aside, their resemblance has turned this duo into one of Hollywood's favorite pairs.

  • <p>Demi Moore and Bruce Willis share three daughters from their 13-year marriage, but their two oldest have the most physical similarities. Both stars inherited their father's oval-shaped face and their mother's striking eyes. </p>
    Rumer and Scout Willis

    Demi Moore and Bruce Willis share three daughters from their 13-year marriage, but their two oldest have the most physical similarities. Both stars inherited their father's oval-shaped face and their mother's striking eyes.

  • <p>If you didn't know Penelope Cruz had a sister, you might confuse Monica for her if you passed her on the street. Monica is an actress in their native country, Spain, and walked the red carpet with Penelope when she was nominated for an Oscar. </p>
    Monica and Penelope Cruz

    If you didn't know Penelope Cruz had a sister, you might confuse Monica for her if you passed her on the street. Monica is an actress in their native country, Spain, and walked the red carpet with Penelope when she was nominated for an Oscar.

  • <p>Madelyn Deutch and her younger sister, Zoey, look extremely alike, despite having different hair colors. Seriously, swap their eyes and we bet you wouldn't be able to tell the difference. They also costarred in <em>The Year of Spectacular Men </em>together.</p>
    Madelyn and Zoey Deutch

    Madelyn Deutch and her younger sister, Zoey, look extremely alike, despite having different hair colors. Seriously, swap their eyes and we bet you wouldn't be able to tell the difference. They also costarred in The Year of Spectacular Men together.

  • <p>While Sienna Miller is known for her red carpet style, her older sister Savannah is a fashion insider in her own right, having worked for some of Britain's top design houses. An eye for fashion isn't their only common trait: They both share a similar profile and blue eyes. </p>
    Sienna and Savannah Miller

    While Sienna Miller is known for her red carpet style, her older sister Savannah is a fashion insider in her own right, having worked for some of Britain's top design houses. An eye for fashion isn't their only common trait: They both share a similar profile and blue eyes.

  • <p>Despite a 20-year age difference and different mothers, Jade and Georgia May Jagger both share some of their father, Mick Jagger's, unique looks, including his lips and square chin.</p>
    Jade and Georgia May Jagger

    Despite a 20-year age difference and different mothers, Jade and Georgia May Jagger both share some of their father, Mick Jagger's, unique looks, including his lips and square chin.

  • <p>The Haim sisters have a lot more in common then just music. All three have similar features, despite being different ages. Although they're often referred to as one unit, their ages range from 28 to 34. </p>
    The Haim Sisters

    The Haim sisters have a lot more in common then just music. All three have similar features, despite being different ages. Although they're often referred to as one unit, their ages range from 28 to 34.

  • <p> While Haylie Duff is older, Hilary started entertaining first, starring in <em>Casper Meets Wendy </em>as a child. Haylie later joined her and the sisters even co-starred on-screen a few times. While the Duffs aren't identical, their hazel almond-shaped eyes will make you do a double take. </p>
    Hilary and Haylie Duff

    While Haylie Duff is older, Hilary started entertaining first, starring in Casper Meets Wendy as a child. Haylie later joined her and the sisters even co-starred on-screen a few times. While the Duffs aren't identical, their hazel almond-shaped eyes will make you do a double take.

  • <p>Not only does Gisele Bündchen have a twin sister, Patricia (right), but their younger sister, Rafaela (left), looks like she could be their triplet. The siblings attended an event together in 2007, and their matching beach waves and tans made it more than clear that they were related.</p>
    Rafaela, Gisele, and Patricia Bündchen

    Not only does Gisele Bündchen have a twin sister, Patricia (right), but their younger sister, Rafaela (left), looks like she could be their triplet. The siblings attended an event together in 2007, and their matching beach waves and tans made it more than clear that they were related.

  • <p>Victoria's Secret model Taylor Hill is the second oldest in her family (her sister Logan Rae is two years older), and she has forged a way for her siblings in the fashion industry. Case in point: Her younger sister, Mackinley, who also became a model.</p>
    Mackinley and Taylor Hill

    Victoria's Secret model Taylor Hill is the second oldest in her family (her sister Logan Rae is two years older), and she has forged a way for her siblings in the fashion industry. Case in point: Her younger sister, Mackinley, who also became a model.

  • <p>Twins Charlotte and Samantha Ronson have very different interests: Charlotte's a fashion designer and Samantha's a DJ. But their slight smiles and deep set brown eyes make it undeniable that they're related.</p>
    Charlotte and Samantha Ronson

    Twins Charlotte and Samantha Ronson have very different interests: Charlotte's a fashion designer and Samantha's a DJ. But their slight smiles and deep set brown eyes make it undeniable that they're related.

  Both Danielle and Kay Panabaker found fame on Disney in the mid-2000s. The two look so much alike that Danielle played the role of Kay's alter ego in Read It and Weep. While Danielle is still acting, Kay has retired and is currently working as a zoologist.
    Kay and Danielle Panabaker

    Both Danielle and Kay Panabaker found fame on Disney in the mid-2000s. The two look so much alike that Danielle played the role of Kay's alter ego in Read It and Weep. While Danielle is still acting, Kay has retired and is currently working as a zoologist.

  • <p>Lucy Liu grew up in Queens, New York City with her sister, Jenny. The actress was joined by her older sister during her Hollywood Walk of Fame tribute, and the family resemblance is visible.</p>
    Lucy and Jenny Liu

    Lucy Liu grew up in Queens, New York City with her sister, Jenny. The actress was joined by her older sister during her Hollywood Walk of Fame tribute, and the family resemblance is visible.

  • <p>Lindsay Lohan's famous red hair wasn't passed down to her sister, Ali, who has always been a dark brunette. But there's no denying their resemblance, despite Ali being 10 years younger. </p>
    Lindsay and Ali Lohan

    Lindsay Lohan's famous red hair wasn't passed down to her sister, Ali, who has always been a dark brunette. But there's no denying their resemblance, despite Ali being 10 years younger.

  • <p>Of course, Sylvester Stallone would wind up with three daughters — and, yes, they are all gorgeous. While Sistine and Sophia have a younger sister, Scarlett, the two oldest girls look the most alike. </p>
    Sistine and Sophia Stallone

    Of course, Sylvester Stallone would wind up with three daughters — and, yes, they are all gorgeous. While Sistine and Sophia have a younger sister, Scarlett, the two oldest girls look the most alike.

  • <p>Cara and Poppy Delevingne are both in the spotlight, and the oldest of the siblings, Chloe, is a well-known socialite in London. She also just joined her sisters as a business partner for their vegan prosecco, <a href="https://dellavite.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Della Vite" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Della Vite</a>. </p>
    Poppy, Cara, and Chloe Delevingne

    Cara and Poppy Delevingne are both in the spotlight, and the oldest of the siblings, Chloe, is a well-known socialite in London. She also just joined her sisters as a business partner for their vegan prosecco, Della Vite.

  • <p>Americans quite literally saw Malia and Sasha Obama grow up before their eyes, since Sasha was 7 and Malia was 10 when their dad became President. Throughout his eight years in the White House, the girls' style matured as time passed.</p>
    Sasha and Malia Obama

    Americans quite literally saw Malia and Sasha Obama grow up before their eyes, since Sasha was 7 and Malia was 10 when their dad became President. Throughout his eight years in the White House, the girls' style matured as time passed.

  • <p>Demi Lovato's little sister, Madison De La Garza, caught the acting bug shortly after Demi and debuted on <em>Desperate Housewives</em> in 2004. Although Lovato is 10 years older than her half-sister, the two have many similar features.</p>
    Madison De La Garza and Demi Lovato

    Demi Lovato's little sister, Madison De La Garza, caught the acting bug shortly after Demi and debuted on Desperate Housewives in 2004. Although Lovato is 10 years older than her half-sister, the two have many similar features.

  Jennifer Lopez's younger sister may look a lot like her, but the two have taken very different career paths in life. Lynda was a journalist and later co-founded a production company. And J.Lo, well, you know what she does.
    Jennifer and Lynda Lopez

    Jennifer Lopez's younger sister may look a lot like her, but the two have taken very different career paths in life. Lynda was a journalist and later co-founded a production company. And J.Lo, well, you know what she does.

    RELATED: This Is Exactly What Jennifer Lopez's Daily Diet Looks Like

