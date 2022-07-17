See 31 Incredible Photos of White House Weddings

  • <p>Since the White House opened in 1800, there have <a href="https://www.whitehousehistory.org/questions/how-many-weddings-have-been-held-at-the-white-house" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:been 18 weddings and four receptions" class="link ">been 18 weddings and four receptions</a> at the presidential residence. Soon, that number will rise to five receptions: President <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/politics/g34575815/joe-biden-grandchildren/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Joe Biden's granddaughter" class="link ">Joe Biden's granddaughter</a> Naomi Biden and <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/politics/a37484680/joe-biden-granddaughter-naomi-biden-peter-neal-wedding/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:soon-to-be husband Peter Neal" class="link ">soon-to-be husband Peter Neal</a> will have a White House wedding reception in November 2022. </p><p>Typically only close members of the First Family or close staff, like Official White House Photographer Pete Souza, who married Patti Lease in the Rose Garden in October 2013, have been able to marry at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.</p><p>The last member of a president's family to have a wedding reception (or wedding) at the White House was President George W. Bush's daughter Jenna Bush. Jenna married Henry Hager in May 2008 in Crawford, Texas, and then President Bush and First Lady Laura Bush threw the newlyweds a White House reception in June 2008. Before that, Hillary Clinton's brother, Anthony Rodham, married Nicole Boxer in the Rose Garden in May 1994 in a private ceremony and reception. </p><p>However, the last spectacular wedding of a member of the president's family took place in June 1971, when President Richard Nixon's daughter Tricia married Edward Finch Cox in the Rose Garden. Tricia joined a long line of first daughters—going back to Maria Hester Monroe, President James Monroe's daughter, marring Samuel L. Gouverneur in 1820—to tie the knot at the White House.</p><p>In anticipation of Naomi and Peter's White House wedding reception, a look back at some of the most memorable White House weddings over the decades.</p>
    1/32

    See 31 Incredible Photos of White House Weddings

    Since the White House opened in 1800, there have been 18 weddings and four receptions at the presidential residence. Soon, that number will rise to five receptions: President Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi Biden and soon-to-be husband Peter Neal will have a White House wedding reception in November 2022.

    Typically only close members of the First Family or close staff, like Official White House Photographer Pete Souza, who married Patti Lease in the Rose Garden in October 2013, have been able to marry at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

    The last member of a president's family to have a wedding reception (or wedding) at the White House was President George W. Bush's daughter Jenna Bush. Jenna married Henry Hager in May 2008 in Crawford, Texas, and then President Bush and First Lady Laura Bush threw the newlyweds a White House reception in June 2008. Before that, Hillary Clinton's brother, Anthony Rodham, married Nicole Boxer in the Rose Garden in May 1994 in a private ceremony and reception.

    However, the last spectacular wedding of a member of the president's family took place in June 1971, when President Richard Nixon's daughter Tricia married Edward Finch Cox in the Rose Garden. Tricia joined a long line of first daughters—going back to Maria Hester Monroe, President James Monroe's daughter, marring Samuel L. Gouverneur in 1820—to tie the knot at the White House.

    In anticipation of Naomi and Peter's White House wedding reception, a look back at some of the most memorable White House weddings over the decades.

    Bettmann - Getty Images
  • <p>Tricia, the daughter of President Richard Nixon and First Lady Patricia Nixon, married corporate finance lawyer Edward Finch Cox in June 1971 in the Rose Garden of the White House.</p>
    2/32

    Tricia Nixon's wedding (June 12, 1971)

    Tricia, the daughter of President Richard Nixon and First Lady Patricia Nixon, married corporate finance lawyer Edward Finch Cox in June 1971 in the Rose Garden of the White House.

    Bettmann - Getty Images
  • <p>Four hundred guests attended the wedding—including 87-year-old Alice Roosevelt Longworth, President Theodore Roosevelt’s daughter, who got married at the White House in 1906. Though first daughters had been married before at the White House, Tricia's was the first to be held in an outdoor ceremony.</p>
    3/32

    See 31 Incredible Photos of White House Weddings

    Four hundred guests attended the wedding—including 87-year-old Alice Roosevelt Longworth, President Theodore Roosevelt’s daughter, who got married at the White House in 1906. Though first daughters had been married before at the White House, Tricia's was the first to be held in an outdoor ceremony.

    Bettmann - Getty Images
  • <p>President Nixon walked his daughter down the aisle. He <a href="https://www.nixonfoundation.org/2021/06/tricia-nixon-remembers-white-house-wedding-50-years-later/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wrote to Tricia" class="link ">wrote to Tricia</a> in a handwritten note that day, "Well today is the day you begin a long and exciting journey. I want you to know how proud I have been of you through the years – some of them pretty difficult for you I’m sure. The years ahead will be happy ones because you will make them so."</p>
    4/32

    See 31 Incredible Photos of White House Weddings

    President Nixon walked his daughter down the aisle. He wrote to Tricia in a handwritten note that day, "Well today is the day you begin a long and exciting journey. I want you to know how proud I have been of you through the years – some of them pretty difficult for you I’m sure. The years ahead will be happy ones because you will make them so."

    Bettmann - Getty Images
  • <p>"The Nixon wedding brought to a close the grand tradition of twentieth-century White House weddings," White House florist Dottie Temple <a href="https://www.nixonfoundation.org/2021/06/tricia-nixon-remembers-white-house-wedding-50-years-later/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:recalled" class="link ">recalled</a>.</p>
    5/32

    See 31 Incredible Photos of White House Weddings

    "The Nixon wedding brought to a close the grand tradition of twentieth-century White House weddings," White House florist Dottie Temple recalled.

    Bettmann - Getty Images
  • <p>A formal portrait in the White House of President Nixon, Patricia Nixon, Tricia Nixon, and Edward Finch Cox.</p>
    6/32

    See 31 Incredible Photos of White House Weddings

    A formal portrait in the White House of President Nixon, Patricia Nixon, Tricia Nixon, and Edward Finch Cox.

    Bettmann - Getty Images
  • <p>Though the ceremony was outdoors, dinner and dancing took place inside the White House in the State Dining Room and East Room.</p>
    7/32

    See 31 Incredible Photos of White House Weddings

    Though the ceremony was outdoors, dinner and dancing took place inside the White House in the State Dining Room and East Room.

    National Archives - Getty Images
  • <p>The couple famously had a six-tier wedding cake. Per the Nixon Library, "Standing 6’10” tall and consisting of six layers, including a 64” diameter base layer, it took White House Pastry Chef Heinz Bender several days to bake and decorate." The White House <a href="https://catalog.archives.gov/id/6728182" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:released the recipe in a press release" class="link ">released the recipe in a press release</a>.</p>
    8/32

    See 31 Incredible Photos of White House Weddings

    The couple famously had a six-tier wedding cake. Per the Nixon Library, "Standing 6’10” tall and consisting of six layers, including a 64” diameter base layer, it took White House Pastry Chef Heinz Bender several days to bake and decorate." The White House released the recipe in a press release.

    Bettmann - Getty Images
  • <p>They seemed to enjoy the cake—and looking into each other's eyes. Tricia <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/1971/06/13/archives/tricia-nixon-takes-vows-in-garden-at-white-house-tricia-nixon.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:described" class="link ">described</a> her new husband as "my first and last love."</p>
    9/32

    See 31 Incredible Photos of White House Weddings

    They seemed to enjoy the cake—and looking into each other's eyes. Tricia described her new husband as "my first and last love."

    New York Daily News Archive - Getty Images
  • <p>Lynda Bird Johnson, the daughter of President Lyndon Johnson and First Lady Claudia “Lady Bird” Johnson, married Captain Charles S. Robb in the East Room in December 1967. It was the 15th wedding held at the White House. </p><p>Here, the couple walked through an arch of drawn swords.</p>
    10/32

    Lynda Johnson's wedding (December 9, 1967)

    Lynda Bird Johnson, the daughter of President Lyndon Johnson and First Lady Claudia “Lady Bird” Johnson, married Captain Charles S. Robb in the East Room in December 1967. It was the 15th wedding held at the White House.

    Here, the couple walked through an arch of drawn swords.

    Bettmann - Getty Images
  • <p>President Lyndon Johnson escorted his daughter down the aisle at her wedding. Lynda wore a long-sleeved gown designed by Geoffrey Beene, who frequently designed outfits for her mother Lady Bird.</p>
    11/32

    See 31 Incredible Photos of White House Weddings

    President Lyndon Johnson escorted his daughter down the aisle at her wedding. Lynda wore a long-sleeved gown designed by Geoffrey Beene, who frequently designed outfits for her mother Lady Bird.

    Bettmann - Getty Images
  • <p>The bridal party posed on the South Portico of the White House—which is a pretty spectacular setting for bridal portraits.</p>
    12/32

    See 31 Incredible Photos of White House Weddings

    The bridal party posed on the South Portico of the White House—which is a pretty spectacular setting for bridal portraits.

    Bettmann - Getty Images
  • <p>The reception was held in the State Dining Room. </p>
    13/32

    See 31 Incredible Photos of White House Weddings

    The reception was held in the State Dining Room.

    Bettmann - Getty Images
  • <p>President Lyndon and Lady Bird Johnson danced the night away at the wedding reception.</p>
    14/32

    See 31 Incredible Photos of White House Weddings

    President Lyndon and Lady Bird Johnson danced the night away at the wedding reception.

    Historical - Getty Images
  • <p>Robb, a Marine captain, used a sword to cut their wedding cake. The date of their wedding was chosen specifically because Robb was set to serve in Vietnam, and wanted to spend at least a few weeks with his new bride.</p>
    15/32

    See 31 Incredible Photos of White House Weddings

    Robb, a Marine captain, used a sword to cut their wedding cake. The date of their wedding was chosen specifically because Robb was set to serve in Vietnam, and wanted to spend at least a few weeks with his new bride.

    Bettmann - Getty Images
  • <p>The original caption for this image reads: "Newlyweds Charles Robb and Lynda Johnson are the picture of happiness as they pose in the Yellow Oval Room of the White House today following their wedding in the East Room."</p>
    16/32

    See 31 Incredible Photos of White House Weddings

    The original caption for this image reads: "Newlyweds Charles Robb and Lynda Johnson are the picture of happiness as they pose in the Yellow Oval Room of the White House today following their wedding in the East Room."

    Bettmann - Getty Images
  • <p>Lynda's younger sister, Luci, got married the year before her. However, Luci didn't have a full White House wedding: she and husband Patrick Nugent only had their reception at the White House. </p>
    17/32

    Luci Johnson's wedding reception (August 6, 1966)

    Lynda's younger sister, Luci, got married the year before her. However, Luci didn't have a full White House wedding: she and husband Patrick Nugent only had their reception at the White House.

    New York Daily News Archive - Getty Images
  • <p>Here, Luci posed with her parents President Johnson and Lady Bird Johnson ahead of the wedding ceremony.</p>
    18/32

    See 31 Incredible Photos of White House Weddings

    Here, Luci posed with her parents President Johnson and Lady Bird Johnson ahead of the wedding ceremony.

    New York Daily News Archive - Getty Images
  • <p>Luci and Patrick married at the Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, a Roman Catholic church in Washington, D.C. Though Luci and her sister were raised Episcopalian, Luci converted to Catholicism when she turned 18. </p>
    19/32

    See 31 Incredible Photos of White House Weddings

    Luci and Patrick married at the Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, a Roman Catholic church in Washington, D.C. Though Luci and her sister were raised Episcopalian, Luci converted to Catholicism when she turned 18.

    Bettmann - Getty Images
  • <p>Their wedding reception took place in the East Room. Here, the newlyweds cut their eight-foot tall wedding cake.</p>
    20/32

    See 31 Incredible Photos of White House Weddings

    Their wedding reception took place in the East Room. Here, the newlyweds cut their eight-foot tall wedding cake.

    Bettmann - Getty Images
  • <p>President Woodrow Wilson and First Lady Ellen Wilson's daughter Eleanor (pictured) married Secretary of the Treasury William Gibbs McAdoo in the Blue Room of the White House in May 1914. Their wedding <a href="https://timesmachine.nytimes.com/timesmachine/1914/05/08/100313712.pdf?pdf_redirect=true&ip=0" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:was an intimate affair" class="link ">was an intimate affair</a>, with less than 100 guests, a much smaller wedding than her older sister Jessie's a year earlier.</p>
    21/32

    Eleanor Wilson's wedding (May 7, 1914)

    President Woodrow Wilson and First Lady Ellen Wilson's daughter Eleanor (pictured) married Secretary of the Treasury William Gibbs McAdoo in the Blue Room of the White House in May 1914. Their wedding was an intimate affair, with less than 100 guests, a much smaller wedding than her older sister Jessie's a year earlier.

    Hulton Archive - Getty Images
  • <p>Jessie Wilson, the elder Wilson daughter, married Francis Bowes Sayre, a lawyer, in the East Room of the White House. Jessie is pictured here center with her bridesmaids.</p>
    22/32

    Jessie Woodrow Wilson's wedding (November 25, 1913)

    Jessie Wilson, the elder Wilson daughter, married Francis Bowes Sayre, a lawyer, in the East Room of the White House. Jessie is pictured here center with her bridesmaids.

    Library of Congress - Getty Images
  • <p>The <em>New York Times </em><a href="https://timesmachine.nytimes.com/timesmachine/1913/11/23/100662062.pdf?pdf_redirect=true&ip=0" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wrote two days before Jessie's wedding" class="link ">wrote two days before Jessie's wedding</a> about her cake: "Numerous requests for a piece of Miss Jessie Wilson's wedding cake caused this statement to be issued from the White House to-day: 'On account of the erroneous and extravagant statements as to the size and cost of the cake which has been baked for the wedding of Miss Jessie Wilson, Mrs. Wilson wishes it stated that the cake is 9 inches high and 22 inches in diameter. It is the usual kind of bride's cake, and is not at all elaborate.'"</p>
    23/32

    See 31 Incredible Photos of White House Weddings

    The New York Times wrote two days before Jessie's wedding about her cake: "Numerous requests for a piece of Miss Jessie Wilson's wedding cake caused this statement to be issued from the White House to-day: 'On account of the erroneous and extravagant statements as to the size and cost of the cake which has been baked for the wedding of Miss Jessie Wilson, Mrs. Wilson wishes it stated that the cake is 9 inches high and 22 inches in diameter. It is the usual kind of bride's cake, and is not at all elaborate.'"

    Library of Congress
  • <p>Alice Roosevelt, President Theodore Roosevelt's daughter, married Ohio Representative Nicholas Longworth in the East Room in 1906. Alice and Nicholas's wedding was attended by more than a thousand (!!) guests.</p><p>In this portrait, President Roosevelt is far right, with his daughter Alice in the middle and his son-in-law Nicholas Longworth on the left.</p>
    24/32

    Alice Roosevelt's wedding (February 17, 1906)

    Alice Roosevelt, President Theodore Roosevelt's daughter, married Ohio Representative Nicholas Longworth in the East Room in 1906. Alice and Nicholas's wedding was attended by more than a thousand (!!) guests.

    In this portrait, President Roosevelt is far right, with his daughter Alice in the middle and his son-in-law Nicholas Longworth on the left.

    Print Collector - Getty Images
  • <p>Called "Princess Alice" by the press, Alice Roosevelt's wedding was the subject of intense attention, dominating the news cycle.</p><p>"It was a forgone conclusion that the wedding of Alice Lee Roosevelt to Nicolas Longworth would be the greatest event of its kind in American history," <a href="https://www.amazon.com/All-Presidents-Children-Americas-Families/dp/074344633X?ots=1&slotNum=0&imprToken=aac0fe7a-3ae8-f4fa-395&tag=syn-yahoo-20&linkCode=w50&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.40604858%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dog Wead wrote in All the Presidents’ Children" class="link ">Dog Wead wrote in <em>All the Presidents’ Children</em></a>. "The scale of preparations and the level of anticipation were unprecedented. In the days just before the wedding the scramble for tickets became so desperate that the president publicly begged for true friends of the family to help ease the pressure by offering to stay home"<br></p>
    25/32

    See 31 Incredible Photos of White House Weddings

    Called "Princess Alice" by the press, Alice Roosevelt's wedding was the subject of intense attention, dominating the news cycle.

    "It was a forgone conclusion that the wedding of Alice Lee Roosevelt to Nicolas Longworth would be the greatest event of its kind in American history," Dog Wead wrote in All the Presidents’ Children. "The scale of preparations and the level of anticipation were unprecedented. In the days just before the wedding the scramble for tickets became so desperate that the president publicly begged for true friends of the family to help ease the pressure by offering to stay home"

    Library of Congress
  • <p>The East Room of the White House decorated for Alice Roosevelt's wedding; you can see the altar in the left side of the photo.</p>
    26/32

    See 31 Incredible Photos of White House Weddings

    The East Room of the White House decorated for Alice Roosevelt's wedding; you can see the altar in the left side of the photo.

    Library of Congress
  • <p>The flower-decorated dias where Alice and Nicholas "knelt at their marriage." </p>
    27/32

    See 31 Incredible Photos of White House Weddings

    The flower-decorated dias where Alice and Nicholas "knelt at their marriage."

    Library of Congress
  • <p>Another view of the reception room, showing a large chandelier decorated with plants and palms for the wedding.</p>
    28/32

    See 31 Incredible Photos of White House Weddings

    Another view of the reception room, showing a large chandelier decorated with plants and palms for the wedding.

    Library of Congress
  • <p>Wedding guests entering the White House grounds for Alice and Nicholas's nuptials. </p>
    29/32

    See 31 Incredible Photos of White House Weddings

    Wedding guests entering the White House grounds for Alice and Nicholas's nuptials.

    Library of Congress
  • <p>This postcard from 1906 depicts Alice and Nicholas, with the text below their portraits reading "heartiest congratulations and best wishes from." </p>
    30/32

    See 31 Incredible Photos of White House Weddings

    This postcard from 1906 depicts Alice and Nicholas, with the text below their portraits reading "heartiest congratulations and best wishes from."

    Wikimedia
  • <p>President Grover Cleveland married Frances Folsom in the Blue Room in June 1886, becoming the only president to get married at the White House.</p>
    31/32

    President Grover Cleveland's wedding (June 2, 1886)

    President Grover Cleveland married Frances Folsom in the Blue Room in June 1886, becoming the only president to get married at the White House.

    DEA / ICAS94 - Getty Images
  • <p>Frank Leslie's Illustrated Newspaper featured a drawing of the wedding. In the drawing, the bride Frances's mother Emma Folsom kisses her daughter after the ceremony.</p>
    32/32

    See 31 Incredible Photos of White House Weddings

    Frank Leslie's Illustrated Newspaper featured a drawing of the wedding. In the drawing, the bride Frances's mother Emma Folsom kisses her daughter after the ceremony.

    PhotoQuest - Getty Images
<p>Since the White House opened in 1800, there have <a href="https://www.whitehousehistory.org/questions/how-many-weddings-have-been-held-at-the-white-house" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:been 18 weddings and four receptions" class="link ">been 18 weddings and four receptions</a> at the presidential residence. Soon, that number will rise to five receptions: President <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/politics/g34575815/joe-biden-grandchildren/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Joe Biden's granddaughter" class="link ">Joe Biden's granddaughter</a> Naomi Biden and <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/politics/a37484680/joe-biden-granddaughter-naomi-biden-peter-neal-wedding/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:soon-to-be husband Peter Neal" class="link ">soon-to-be husband Peter Neal</a> will have a White House wedding reception in November 2022. </p><p>Typically only close members of the First Family or close staff, like Official White House Photographer Pete Souza, who married Patti Lease in the Rose Garden in October 2013, have been able to marry at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.</p><p>The last member of a president's family to have a wedding reception (or wedding) at the White House was President George W. Bush's daughter Jenna Bush. Jenna married Henry Hager in May 2008 in Crawford, Texas, and then President Bush and First Lady Laura Bush threw the newlyweds a White House reception in June 2008. Before that, Hillary Clinton's brother, Anthony Rodham, married Nicole Boxer in the Rose Garden in May 1994 in a private ceremony and reception. </p><p>However, the last spectacular wedding of a member of the president's family took place in June 1971, when President Richard Nixon's daughter Tricia married Edward Finch Cox in the Rose Garden. Tricia joined a long line of first daughters—going back to Maria Hester Monroe, President James Monroe's daughter, marring Samuel L. Gouverneur in 1820—to tie the knot at the White House.</p><p>In anticipation of Naomi and Peter's White House wedding reception, a look back at some of the most memorable White House weddings over the decades.</p>
<p>Tricia, the daughter of President Richard Nixon and First Lady Patricia Nixon, married corporate finance lawyer Edward Finch Cox in June 1971 in the Rose Garden of the White House.</p>
<p>Four hundred guests attended the wedding—including 87-year-old Alice Roosevelt Longworth, President Theodore Roosevelt’s daughter, who got married at the White House in 1906. Though first daughters had been married before at the White House, Tricia's was the first to be held in an outdoor ceremony.</p>
<p>President Nixon walked his daughter down the aisle. He <a href="https://www.nixonfoundation.org/2021/06/tricia-nixon-remembers-white-house-wedding-50-years-later/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wrote to Tricia" class="link ">wrote to Tricia</a> in a handwritten note that day, "Well today is the day you begin a long and exciting journey. I want you to know how proud I have been of you through the years – some of them pretty difficult for you I’m sure. The years ahead will be happy ones because you will make them so."</p>
<p>"The Nixon wedding brought to a close the grand tradition of twentieth-century White House weddings," White House florist Dottie Temple <a href="https://www.nixonfoundation.org/2021/06/tricia-nixon-remembers-white-house-wedding-50-years-later/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:recalled" class="link ">recalled</a>.</p>
<p>A formal portrait in the White House of President Nixon, Patricia Nixon, Tricia Nixon, and Edward Finch Cox.</p>
<p>Though the ceremony was outdoors, dinner and dancing took place inside the White House in the State Dining Room and East Room.</p>
<p>The couple famously had a six-tier wedding cake. Per the Nixon Library, "Standing 6’10” tall and consisting of six layers, including a 64” diameter base layer, it took White House Pastry Chef Heinz Bender several days to bake and decorate." The White House <a href="https://catalog.archives.gov/id/6728182" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:released the recipe in a press release" class="link ">released the recipe in a press release</a>.</p>
<p>They seemed to enjoy the cake—and looking into each other's eyes. Tricia <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/1971/06/13/archives/tricia-nixon-takes-vows-in-garden-at-white-house-tricia-nixon.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:described" class="link ">described</a> her new husband as "my first and last love."</p>
<p>Lynda Bird Johnson, the daughter of President Lyndon Johnson and First Lady Claudia “Lady Bird” Johnson, married Captain Charles S. Robb in the East Room in December 1967. It was the 15th wedding held at the White House. </p><p>Here, the couple walked through an arch of drawn swords.</p>
<p>President Lyndon Johnson escorted his daughter down the aisle at her wedding. Lynda wore a long-sleeved gown designed by Geoffrey Beene, who frequently designed outfits for her mother Lady Bird.</p>
<p>The bridal party posed on the South Portico of the White House—which is a pretty spectacular setting for bridal portraits.</p>
<p>The reception was held in the State Dining Room. </p>
<p>President Lyndon and Lady Bird Johnson danced the night away at the wedding reception.</p>
<p>Robb, a Marine captain, used a sword to cut their wedding cake. The date of their wedding was chosen specifically because Robb was set to serve in Vietnam, and wanted to spend at least a few weeks with his new bride.</p>
<p>The original caption for this image reads: "Newlyweds Charles Robb and Lynda Johnson are the picture of happiness as they pose in the Yellow Oval Room of the White House today following their wedding in the East Room."</p>
<p>Lynda's younger sister, Luci, got married the year before her. However, Luci didn't have a full White House wedding: she and husband Patrick Nugent only had their reception at the White House. </p>
<p>Here, Luci posed with her parents President Johnson and Lady Bird Johnson ahead of the wedding ceremony.</p>
<p>Luci and Patrick married at the Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, a Roman Catholic church in Washington, D.C. Though Luci and her sister were raised Episcopalian, Luci converted to Catholicism when she turned 18. </p>
<p>Their wedding reception took place in the East Room. Here, the newlyweds cut their eight-foot tall wedding cake.</p>
<p>President Woodrow Wilson and First Lady Ellen Wilson's daughter Eleanor (pictured) married Secretary of the Treasury William Gibbs McAdoo in the Blue Room of the White House in May 1914. Their wedding <a href="https://timesmachine.nytimes.com/timesmachine/1914/05/08/100313712.pdf?pdf_redirect=true&ip=0" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:was an intimate affair" class="link ">was an intimate affair</a>, with less than 100 guests, a much smaller wedding than her older sister Jessie's a year earlier.</p>
<p>Jessie Wilson, the elder Wilson daughter, married Francis Bowes Sayre, a lawyer, in the East Room of the White House. Jessie is pictured here center with her bridesmaids.</p>
<p>The <em>New York Times </em><a href="https://timesmachine.nytimes.com/timesmachine/1913/11/23/100662062.pdf?pdf_redirect=true&ip=0" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wrote two days before Jessie's wedding" class="link ">wrote two days before Jessie's wedding</a> about her cake: "Numerous requests for a piece of Miss Jessie Wilson's wedding cake caused this statement to be issued from the White House to-day: 'On account of the erroneous and extravagant statements as to the size and cost of the cake which has been baked for the wedding of Miss Jessie Wilson, Mrs. Wilson wishes it stated that the cake is 9 inches high and 22 inches in diameter. It is the usual kind of bride's cake, and is not at all elaborate.'"</p>
<p>Alice Roosevelt, President Theodore Roosevelt's daughter, married Ohio Representative Nicholas Longworth in the East Room in 1906. Alice and Nicholas's wedding was attended by more than a thousand (!!) guests.</p><p>In this portrait, President Roosevelt is far right, with his daughter Alice in the middle and his son-in-law Nicholas Longworth on the left.</p>
<p>Called "Princess Alice" by the press, Alice Roosevelt's wedding was the subject of intense attention, dominating the news cycle.</p><p>"It was a forgone conclusion that the wedding of Alice Lee Roosevelt to Nicolas Longworth would be the greatest event of its kind in American history," <a href="https://www.amazon.com/All-Presidents-Children-Americas-Families/dp/074344633X?ots=1&slotNum=0&imprToken=aac0fe7a-3ae8-f4fa-395&tag=syn-yahoo-20&linkCode=w50&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.40604858%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dog Wead wrote in All the Presidents’ Children" class="link ">Dog Wead wrote in <em>All the Presidents’ Children</em></a>. "The scale of preparations and the level of anticipation were unprecedented. In the days just before the wedding the scramble for tickets became so desperate that the president publicly begged for true friends of the family to help ease the pressure by offering to stay home"<br></p>
<p>The East Room of the White House decorated for Alice Roosevelt's wedding; you can see the altar in the left side of the photo.</p>
<p>The flower-decorated dias where Alice and Nicholas "knelt at their marriage." </p>
<p>Another view of the reception room, showing a large chandelier decorated with plants and palms for the wedding.</p>
<p>Wedding guests entering the White House grounds for Alice and Nicholas's nuptials. </p>
<p>This postcard from 1906 depicts Alice and Nicholas, with the text below their portraits reading "heartiest congratulations and best wishes from." </p>
<p>President Grover Cleveland married Frances Folsom in the Blue Room in June 1886, becoming the only president to get married at the White House.</p>
<p>Frank Leslie's Illustrated Newspaper featured a drawing of the wedding. In the drawing, the bride Frances's mother Emma Folsom kisses her daughter after the ceremony.</p>

Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi Biden will have a White House wedding reception in November. Here, look back at some of the most famous White House weddings in history.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Biden meets with Saudi crown prince

    STORY: White House officials had worked hard on the optics of the meeting between Biden and the crown prince, known as MbS, who Biden has criticized for his role in the killing of Washington Post journalist and political opponent Jamal Khashoggi.During the visit to Saudi Arabia, Biden is expected to discuss human rights, one of several issues that strained ties after U.S. intelligence concluded the crown prince directly approved the 2018 murder of Khashoggi. The crown prince denies having any role in the killing.

  • Well-armed national champion

    For Penticton’s Richard Henson, winning the Canadian National Arm Wrestling Championship was hands down the highlight of his sporting career. And it was no small feat for the 57-year-old. “It’s been eight years of hard work,” said Henson, who won the national Grand Masters 90 title earlier this month in Winnipeg. “Yes, eight years in the making, it was pretty awesome.” His fifth time around at the nationals proved to be the charm, winning a pair of medals after finishing near the bottom last yea

  • Biden declines to nominate conservative Western Kentucky attorney for federal judgeship

    There was a lack of support for the nomination from Sen. Rand Paul, a White House spokesman said.

  • MAGA Pundits Start to Take Sides in Trump-DeSantis War

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyNeither Florida Governor Ron DeSantis nor former President Donald Trump has announced bids to run for the White House in 2024, but that hasn’t stopped Trumpworld’s most loyal right-wing pundits from choosing their side.DeSantis, Roger Stone said on a recent podcast, “doesn’t have the charisma that Trump has.”“He doesn’t have the presence that Trump has,” Stone continued. “He’s not self-deprecating. He’s not funny. He’s not entertainin

  • Saudi prince told Biden that U.S. has made mistakes too, Saudi minister says

    JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (Reuters) -Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told President Joe Biden that Saudi Arabia had acted to prevent a repeat of mistakes like the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and that the United States had also made mistakes, including in Iraq, a Saudi minister said. Biden said on Friday he told Prince Mohammed he held him responsible for the 2018 murder of Washington Post journalist Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, shortly after exchanging a fist bump with the kingdom's de facto ruler.

  • The 2023 C8 Corvette Z06 Will Start At $106,395

    That is a premium of more than $40,000 on the base C8, but it's a relative bargain for supercar performance.

  • White House Drops Plan To Nominate Anti-Abortion Lawyer For Judgeship In Kentucky

    Democrats and reproductive rights groups were furious that Biden was planning to nominate Chad Meredith. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) ultimately stopped it.

  • Senator Chris Murphy on his decades long-fight for gun reform: 'We value white life in this country more than Black life'

    Murphy, a Democrat from Connecticut, has been at the forefront of the bipartisan gun legislation.

  • Ivana Trump died after suffering 'blunt impact injuries' to torso in fall down stairs

    Ivana Trump, the first wife of former US president Donald Trump, died after falling down stairs at her home in New York City, suffering "blunt impact injuries" to her torso. New York City Medical Examiner's Office has ruled the 73-year-old's death as accidental. On Thursday, the Trump family paid tribute to a "wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life".

  • Pack These Stylish Dresses for Your Next Summer Getaway

    Whether you're going to Europe or taking a road trip, these packable, wrinkle-free travel dress are super comfy and cool for summer vacations.

  • In Ivana Trump's Final Years, Marla Maples Felt 'Sad' About Their Animosity: 'I Wish Her Nothing but Love'

    Marla Maples rose to fame as the woman who broke up Donald and Ivana Trump's marriage — something Ivana struggled to forgive her for decades later

  • Ivana Trump died from accidental blunt impact injuries to the chest, New York medical examiner finds

    First wife of Donald Trump found dead in apartment on Thursday

  • Ivana Trump's death ruled an accident, NYC examiner says

    Ivana Trump, the first wife of former President Donald Trump and mother to his eldest children, died accidentally from blunt impact injuries to her torso, the New York City medical examiner's office said Friday. The medical examiner's brief report did not specify when the accident took place. Donald Trump announced Thursday that Ivana died at her home near Central Park on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

  • Great white shark sightings becoming more common in Atlantic Canada

    There are more great white sharks swimming in Atlantic Canada waters in recent years, and that's good news. In the latter decades of the 20th century, great white shark populations in the region were decimated when they were caught as by-catch, that is, accidentally captured while fishing for something else. The shark became a protected species in the mid-1990s. "The ocean has been out of balance. We destroyed our shark population and overfished other things," said Bob Hueter, chief scientist wi

  • This Calgary youth basketball coach is helping more kids experience sport

    Youth sports can be expensive for parents looking to sign their kids up, but one Calgary father is volunteering his time to make it a little easier for other families. Angel Martinez coaches the Calgary Bulls basketball team nearly every weeknight — and he doesn't make a dime doing it. "Yes it's a lot of work, but I love this game," explained Martinez. "I can see the results, so that is my paycheck for me. That is the money." Not only does Martinez spend his time teaching the U16 team at no char

  • Veteran goaltender Cam Talbot looks to being leadership to young Ottawa core

    OTTAWA — Cam Talbot is not sure what his first season in Ottawa will bring, but believes he still has a lot to offer the Senators as they look to become a playoff contender. The Senators acquired Talbot from the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night in a trade a swap of goaltenders that saw Filip Gustavsson head to the Wild. The 35-year-old Talbot will join Anton Forsberg to form Ottawa’s goalie tandem. Forsberg won the starting job last season, but it remains to be seen how duties will be shared movi

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. The trade ends a tenure of seven-plus seasons in Montreal for Petry, who was acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with Edmonton on March 2, 2015. He had 70 goals and 178 assists in 508 games with the Canadiens. Matheson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins last season and added one goal and five

  • 5 free agency options for the Maple Leafs

    Dylan Strome leads the list of free agency options for the Toronto Maple Leafs as the NHL offseason reaches its chaotic climax.

  • Zach Collaros, Dalton Schoen and Peyton Logan earn CFL weekly honours

    TORONTO — Quarterback Zach Collaros and receiver Dalton Schoen of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Calgary Stampeders kick-returner Peyton Logan were named the CFL's top performers of the week Tuesday. Collaros, the CFL's outstanding player last season, completed 22-of-30 passes for 288 yards and three touchdowns in Winnipeg's 43-22 road win over B.C. on Saturday. The Bombers (5-0) remained unbeaten while handing the Lions (3-1) their first loss of the season. Schoen had eight catches for 117 yards

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out