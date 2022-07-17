See 31 Incredible Photos of White House Weddings
- 1/32
See 31 Incredible Photos of White House WeddingsBettmann - Getty Images
- 2/32
Tricia Nixon's wedding (June 12, 1971)Bettmann - Getty Images
- 3/32
See 31 Incredible Photos of White House WeddingsBettmann - Getty Images
- 4/32
See 31 Incredible Photos of White House WeddingsBettmann - Getty Images
- 5/32
See 31 Incredible Photos of White House WeddingsBettmann - Getty Images
- 6/32
See 31 Incredible Photos of White House WeddingsBettmann - Getty Images
- 7/32
See 31 Incredible Photos of White House WeddingsNational Archives - Getty Images
- 8/32
See 31 Incredible Photos of White House WeddingsBettmann - Getty Images
- 9/32
See 31 Incredible Photos of White House WeddingsNew York Daily News Archive - Getty Images
- 10/32
Lynda Johnson's wedding (December 9, 1967)Bettmann - Getty Images
- 11/32
See 31 Incredible Photos of White House WeddingsBettmann - Getty Images
- 12/32
See 31 Incredible Photos of White House WeddingsBettmann - Getty Images
- 13/32
See 31 Incredible Photos of White House WeddingsBettmann - Getty Images
- 14/32
See 31 Incredible Photos of White House WeddingsHistorical - Getty Images
- 15/32
See 31 Incredible Photos of White House WeddingsBettmann - Getty Images
- 16/32
See 31 Incredible Photos of White House WeddingsBettmann - Getty Images
- 17/32
Luci Johnson's wedding reception (August 6, 1966)New York Daily News Archive - Getty Images
- 18/32
See 31 Incredible Photos of White House WeddingsNew York Daily News Archive - Getty Images
- 19/32
See 31 Incredible Photos of White House WeddingsBettmann - Getty Images
- 20/32
See 31 Incredible Photos of White House WeddingsBettmann - Getty Images
- 21/32
Eleanor Wilson's wedding (May 7, 1914)Hulton Archive - Getty Images
- 22/32
Jessie Woodrow Wilson's wedding (November 25, 1913)Library of Congress - Getty Images
- 23/32
See 31 Incredible Photos of White House WeddingsLibrary of Congress
- 24/32
Alice Roosevelt's wedding (February 17, 1906)Print Collector - Getty Images
- 25/32
See 31 Incredible Photos of White House WeddingsLibrary of Congress
- 26/32
See 31 Incredible Photos of White House WeddingsLibrary of Congress
- 27/32
See 31 Incredible Photos of White House WeddingsLibrary of Congress
- 28/32
See 31 Incredible Photos of White House WeddingsLibrary of Congress
- 29/32
See 31 Incredible Photos of White House WeddingsLibrary of Congress
- 30/32
See 31 Incredible Photos of White House WeddingsWikimedia
- 31/32
President Grover Cleveland's wedding (June 2, 1886)DEA / ICAS94 - Getty Images
- 32/32
See 31 Incredible Photos of White House WeddingsPhotoQuest - Getty Images