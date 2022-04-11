You Can Score The Perfect Dress To Wear To A Beach Wedding For Under $100

  • <p>Going to the beach is always a special occasion, but when you get to go with a bunch of your friends or family to dance, sip champagne, and celebrate love, it's <em>even</em> better. Yup, I'm talking about that beach wedding you got invited to this year. </p><p>Of course, you're thinking about all the fun you're going to have while celebrating your favorite newlyweds-to-be, but you may also be wondering what you're actually supposed to wear as a guest to a beach wedding. Well, the good news is that beach weddings tend to be more low-key, so you'll want to opt for more casual choices—think flowy, floral boho chic maxi dresses and fun, playful tropical-printed gowns. </p><p>You'll also want to think about fabrics. Chances are, you may get sand in more than just your toes, and you'll want something lightweight like cotton, satin, or chiffon to keep you cool and dry under the sun. Just stay away from heavy velvets and embroidered fabrics—they'll trap both sand and heat.</p><p>Of course, not all beach weddings are made equal. Some are small, casual, barefoot-style gatherings while others may actually be formal and indoors, simply overlooking the water. Others lie somewhere in the middle, but there's a beach wedding guest dress (and a jumper option!) on this list for any type of wedding you may be attending this year. There's a wide enough range here that you can feel free to grab a few beach dresses to wear for the whole time you're on vaca. You can even consider wearing most of the options on this list to all of the non-beach summer weddings you may be attending.</p><p>And, since you're probably also spending a lot on flights, hotels, and gifts, you'll be happy to hear that most of the dresses on this list are under $100—tons are actually under $50, too.</p><p>See below for 20 of the best beach wedding guest dresses for every style, budget, and wedding type in 2022.</p>
  • <p><strong>II ININ</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$35.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07LF43RH5?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.39613114%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Consider this your do-it-all dress—wear it at night with your fave jewelry and some heels for a formal wedding or some bangles and sandals for a more casual vibe. It's so versatile that you could even pair it with a light denim jacket (or your bikini) for brunch the next day.</p><p><strong>Sizes: S-2X</strong></p>
    1) Plunge Floral Maxi Dress

    II ININ

    amazon.com

    $35.99

    Shop Now

    Consider this your do-it-all dress—wear it at night with your fave jewelry and some heels for a formal wedding or some bangles and sandals for a more casual vibe. It's so versatile that you could even pair it with a light denim jacket (or your bikini) for brunch the next day.

    Sizes: S-2X

  • <p><strong>Floerns</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$38.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07Q8RVCQ8?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.39613114%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The ruffle sleeves and hemline give this a more playful vibe than your classic A-line dress, and even though it <em>looks</em> like there's a sleeve, it doesn't wrap around the armpit. Translation? You're guaranteed to be pit stain-free.</p><p>For under $40, thousands of reviewers say they can't believe how great the fabric feels despite the low cost.</p><p><strong>Sizes: XS-XL</strong></p>
    2) Ruffle Hem Flutter Dress

    Floerns

    amazon.com

    $38.99

    Shop Now

    The ruffle sleeves and hemline give this a more playful vibe than your classic A-line dress, and even though it looks like there's a sleeve, it doesn't wrap around the armpit. Translation? You're guaranteed to be pit stain-free.

    For under $40, thousands of reviewers say they can't believe how great the fabric feels despite the low cost.

    Sizes: XS-XL

  • <p><strong>FANDEE</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$43.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08T19TQC3?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.39613114%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The print, strappy sleeves, bright colors, and gorgeous chiffon fabric on this gown are practically <em>begging </em>to be on a beach. Considering the strappy back and plunge neck, you'll want to grab <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Alternative-Clothing-Waterproof-Sweat-Proof-Invisible/dp/B08DJD5QVR/ref=sr_1_7?crid=1RS4Z6R1NA0M4&keywords=boob+tape&qid=1649110614&sprefix=bob+tape%2Caps%2C68&sr=8-7&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.39613114%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:some boob tape" class="link ">some boob tape</a> if you have a larger bust.</p><p>Bonus: Pregnant reviewers love wearing this comfy, airy number for their growing belly, too.</p><p><strong>Sizes: S-2X</strong></p>
    3) Maxi Floral Chiffon Gown

    FANDEE

    amazon.com

    $43.99

    Shop Now

    The print, strappy sleeves, bright colors, and gorgeous chiffon fabric on this gown are practically begging to be on a beach. Considering the strappy back and plunge neck, you'll want to grab some boob tape if you have a larger bust.

    Bonus: Pregnant reviewers love wearing this comfy, airy number for their growing belly, too.

    Sizes: S-2X

  • <p><strong>Dearlove</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$36.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07P42LMC5?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.39613114%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>My personal favorite pick from this list, it doesn't just <em>look</em> great—reviewers love how comfy the stretchy fabric is, too. Just note that while a lot of items on Amazon can run small, this one runs true to size, so you'll want to order your regular fit. </p><p><strong>Sizes: S-2X</strong></p>
    4) Off-Shoulder, High Slit Dress

    Dearlove

    amazon.com

    $36.99

    Shop Now

    My personal favorite pick from this list, it doesn't just look great—reviewers love how comfy the stretchy fabric is, too. Just note that while a lot of items on Amazon can run small, this one runs true to size, so you'll want to order your regular fit.

    Sizes: S-2X

  • <p><strong>PRETTYGARDEN</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$40.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09MFBXYCK?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.39613114%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This one's been dubbed the most comfortable option on our list for three reasons—the super airy fit, lightweight fabric, and stretch-fit waist. The best part is that it's so cute (and available in nine other pattern options) that nobody will ever know that you feel like you're in your fave nightgown. </p><p><strong>Sizes: S-XL</strong></p>
    5) One Shoulder Bohemian Maxi Dresses

    PRETTYGARDEN

    amazon.com

    $40.99

    Shop Now

    This one's been dubbed the most comfortable option on our list for three reasons—the super airy fit, lightweight fabric, and stretch-fit waist. The best part is that it's so cute (and available in nine other pattern options) that nobody will ever know that you feel like you're in your fave nightgown.

    Sizes: S-XL

  • <p><strong>MEROKEETY</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$50.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01N6KXAW8?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.39613114%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Ok, so maybe your bougie friends are having a wedding that's more beach-adjacent than actually on the literal sand. For a more formal feel that still has a bit of a beachy vibe, this pink lacey floral dress is super versatile to dress up or down for a day or nighttime affair.</p><p><strong>Sizes: S-XL</strong></p>
    6) Lace Floral Dress

    MEROKEETY

    amazon.com

    $50.99

    Shop Now

    Ok, so maybe your bougie friends are having a wedding that's more beach-adjacent than actually on the literal sand. For a more formal feel that still has a bit of a beachy vibe, this pink lacey floral dress is super versatile to dress up or down for a day or nighttime affair.

    Sizes: S-XL

  • <p><strong>Ever-Pretty</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$49.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07QVHX7KK?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.39613114%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Life doesn't give (most of) us many opportunities to wear a lot of long, formal gowns, so if you have the chance, I say take it. This classic off-shoulder maxi dress with a slit and beautiful ruffle details works great as a bridesmaid gown, too.</p><p><strong>Sizes: 4-26</strong></p>
    7) Off-Shoulder Maxi Dress With Slit

    Ever-Pretty

    amazon.com

    $49.99

    Shop Now

    Life doesn't give (most of) us many opportunities to wear a lot of long, formal gowns, so if you have the chance, I say take it. This classic off-shoulder maxi dress with a slit and beautiful ruffle details works great as a bridesmaid gown, too.

    Sizes: 4-26

  • <p><strong>TOPSHOP</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$84.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Ftopshop-cutout-maxi-dress%2F6815836&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg39613114%2Fbest-beach-wedding-guest-dresses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Between the two side slits, waist cutouts, and jersey fabric, this dress will keep you totally ventilated if you're headed particularly close to the equator. Sure, you may get this for the wedding you're going to, but don't be surprised if you catch yourself wearing the versatile and trendy cutout dress to every pool party and barbecue you RSVP to this year. </p><p>Note: The stretchy fabric means that even though this *technically* comes in sizes 6 to 10, it's designed to fit sizes 2 to 12.</p><p><strong>Sizes: 6-10</strong></p>
    8) Cutout Maxi Dress

    TOPSHOP

    nordstrom.com

    $84.00

    Shop Now

    Between the two side slits, waist cutouts, and jersey fabric, this dress will keep you totally ventilated if you're headed particularly close to the equator. Sure, you may get this for the wedding you're going to, but don't be surprised if you catch yourself wearing the versatile and trendy cutout dress to every pool party and barbecue you RSVP to this year.

    Note: The stretchy fabric means that even though this *technically* comes in sizes 6 to 10, it's designed to fit sizes 2 to 12.

    Sizes: 6-10

  • <p><strong>Lilly Pulitzer</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$98.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Flilly-pulitzer-kristen-flounce-dress%2F5666669&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg39613114%2Fbest-beach-wedding-guest-dresses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Lily Pultizer fans, rejoice—your favorite purse now comes in dress form, with a cute crisscross strappy back to match. And, like the bags, this comes with pockets. Yup, practically a no-brainer whether you're actually going to any weddings this year or not.</p><p><strong>Sizes: XS-2X</strong></p>
    9) Flounce Dress

    Lilly Pulitzer

    nordstrom.com

    $98.00

    Shop Now

    Lily Pultizer fans, rejoice—your favorite purse now comes in dress form, with a cute crisscross strappy back to match. And, like the bags, this comes with pockets. Yup, practically a no-brainer whether you're actually going to any weddings this year or not.

    Sizes: XS-2X

  • <p><strong>Good American</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$99.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fgood-american-spaghetti-scuba-midi-dress-plus-size%2F6660101&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg39613114%2Fbest-beach-wedding-guest-dresses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>It's no secret that fashion has a lot of catching up to do when it comes to size inclusivity, especially when it comes to formalwear. This scuba dress from Good American is made with the most buttery soft fabric, and goes up to size 4x. Plus, it's super easy to dress up or down—I wouldn't blame you if you bought one in each of the three neutral shades it comes in.<br><br></p><p><strong>Sizes: XS-4X</strong></p>
    10) Spaghetti Scuba Midi Dress

    Good American

    nordstrom.com

    $99.00

    Shop Now

    It's no secret that fashion has a lot of catching up to do when it comes to size inclusivity, especially when it comes to formalwear. This scuba dress from Good American is made with the most buttery soft fabric, and goes up to size 4x. Plus, it's super easy to dress up or down—I wouldn't blame you if you bought one in each of the three neutral shades it comes in.

    Sizes: XS-4X

  • <p><strong>PRETTYGARDEN</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$40.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0824PGG77?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.39613114%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Red polka dots aren't just a bikini thing anymore thanks to the classic beachy print on this belted maxi dress. It does come in several different prints and colors, but no matter what, you'll want to get a <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/style/a19951983/best-strapless-bras/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:good strapless bra" class="link ">good strapless bra</a> since the dress is backless (or, go au naturale). </p><p>A halter neck like this one is great for hot weather if you want neck/chest coverage without actually having to deal with sleeves, and the belted waist adds a nice level of customization depending on how tight you want it to be on your waist.</p><p><strong>Sizes: XS-4X</strong></p>
    11) Halter Backless Maxi Dress With Belt

    PRETTYGARDEN

    amazon.com

    $40.99

    Shop Now

    Red polka dots aren't just a bikini thing anymore thanks to the classic beachy print on this belted maxi dress. It does come in several different prints and colors, but no matter what, you'll want to get a good strapless bra since the dress is backless (or, go au naturale).

    A halter neck like this one is great for hot weather if you want neck/chest coverage without actually having to deal with sleeves, and the belted waist adds a nice level of customization depending on how tight you want it to be on your waist.

    Sizes: XS-4X

  • <p><strong>Dessy Collection</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$284.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fdessy-collection-lux-off-the-shoulder-chiffon-gown%2F4629464&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg39613114%2Fbest-beach-wedding-guest-dresses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Fashion lovers will find a lot to love about Dessy Collection's off-shoulder chiffon gown, and with good reason. It's pricey, but if you have the budget or can plan on wearing it to several upcoming weddings, you'll love everything about it, from the asymmetrical sleeves to the ruched waist, luxurious chiffon fabric, and high slit. </p><p><strong>Sizes: 4-24</strong></p>
    12) Off-Shoulder Chiffon Gown

    Dessy Collection

    nordstrom.com

    $284.00

    Shop Now

    Fashion lovers will find a lot to love about Dessy Collection's off-shoulder chiffon gown, and with good reason. It's pricey, but if you have the budget or can plan on wearing it to several upcoming weddings, you'll love everything about it, from the asymmetrical sleeves to the ruched waist, luxurious chiffon fabric, and high slit.

    Sizes: 4-24

  • <p><strong>ECOWISH</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$46.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07KW8ZS45?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.39613114%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Made with a soft, stretchy, and breathable fabric, a sexy bodycon dress is great for your super fun friend's wedding that you know will involve a lot of partying. The ruffle detail adds a bold, elegant flare.</p><p><strong>Sizes: XS-XL</strong></p>
    13) Ruffle Bodycon Slit Dress

    ECOWISH

    amazon.com

    $46.99

    Shop Now

    Made with a soft, stretchy, and breathable fabric, a sexy bodycon dress is great for your super fun friend's wedding that you know will involve a lot of partying. The ruffle detail adds a bold, elegant flare.

    Sizes: XS-XL

  • <p><strong>Ever-Pretty</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$49.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08BCG3XB5?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.39613114%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The high-low trend isn't going anywhere, and thank goodness for that. The silhouette really puts a spotlight on your sexy legs, and this elegant gown ups the style ante with a fabulously chic blend of breezy chiffon and lace, separated by a beautiful silk ribbon at the waist. (Nobody will believe you only paid $50 for it.)</p><p><strong>Sizes: XS-XL</strong></p>
    14) Lace Chiffon High-Low Gown

    Ever-Pretty

    amazon.com

    $49.99

    Shop Now

    The high-low trend isn't going anywhere, and thank goodness for that. The silhouette really puts a spotlight on your sexy legs, and this elegant gown ups the style ante with a fabulously chic blend of breezy chiffon and lace, separated by a beautiful silk ribbon at the waist. (Nobody will believe you only paid $50 for it.)

    Sizes: XS-XL

  • <p><strong>Sani Designs</strong></p><p>sanidesigns.com</p><p><strong>$410.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fsanidesigns.com%2Fcollections%2Flehengas%2Fproducts%2Fraz-lehenga-build-your-own&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg39613114%2Fbest-beach-wedding-guest-dresses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Your Indian friend is getting married, and while that's <em>super</em> exciting, you may be unsure of where to start with your lehenga (traditional Indian wedding guest garb) search. Sister-owned brand Sani makes this beautiful lehenga that's totally customizable to your size, desired sleeve length, and even what color you might like. </p><p>If you think this might be your last time wearing it, you can even snag one of the brand's designs from <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.renttherunway.com%2Fpages%2Fdesigners%2Fsani%2Fproducts%3Ffilters%255Bzip_code%255D%3D10014%26filters%255BunlimitedMinAvailability%255D%3D0%26sort%3Drecommended&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg39613114%2Fbest-beach-wedding-guest-dresses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rent The Runway" class="link ">Rent The Runway</a>.</p><p><strong>Sizes: XS-3X</strong></p>
    15) Customizable Raz Lehenga

    Sani Designs

    sanidesigns.com

    $410.00

    Shop Now

    Your Indian friend is getting married, and while that's super exciting, you may be unsure of where to start with your lehenga (traditional Indian wedding guest garb) search. Sister-owned brand Sani makes this beautiful lehenga that's totally customizable to your size, desired sleeve length, and even what color you might like.

    If you think this might be your last time wearing it, you can even snag one of the brand's designs from Rent The Runway.

    Sizes: XS-3X

  • <p><strong>Vince Camuto</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$99.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fvince-camuto-halter-neck-wide-leg-chiffon-jumpsuit%2F6812442&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg39613114%2Fbest-beach-wedding-guest-dresses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The "you can have your cake and eat it, too" of jumpsuits—it has the elegant silhouette of a jumpsuit but the airy, breezy feel of a maxi dress (stand with your legs together and people may actually think you're wearing a dress). You'll love the sleeveless halter neck on an especially hot day, too. </p><p><strong>Sizes: XS-2X</strong></p>
    16) Halter Neck Wide-Leg Chiffon Jumpsuit

    Vince Camuto

    nordstrom.com

    $99.00

    Shop Now

    The "you can have your cake and eat it, too" of jumpsuits—it has the elegant silhouette of a jumpsuit but the airy, breezy feel of a maxi dress (stand with your legs together and people may actually think you're wearing a dress). You'll love the sleeveless halter neck on an especially hot day, too.

    Sizes: XS-2X

  • <p><strong>La Blanca</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$103.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fla-blanca-oasis-ombr-cover-up-dress%2F6820977&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg39613114%2Fbest-beach-wedding-guest-dresses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Idk about you, but the colors alone on this one are giving me serious beachy vibes. And no, ombre isn't just for your hair—dress it down with flip flops or pair with some heels, a gold belt, and your fave jewels for a more formal look. (Bonus: it doubles as a cover-up, so you can wear your bikini right underneath.)</p><p><strong>Sizes: XS-2X</strong></p>
    17) Ombre Slit Dress

    La Blanca

    nordstrom.com

    $103.00

    Shop Now

    Idk about you, but the colors alone on this one are giving me serious beachy vibes. And no, ombre isn't just for your hair—dress it down with flip flops or pair with some heels, a gold belt, and your fave jewels for a more formal look. (Bonus: it doubles as a cover-up, so you can wear your bikini right underneath.)

    Sizes: XS-2X

  • <p><strong>Lulus</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$58.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Flulus-calla-love-floral-jacquard-satin-slipdress%2F5782711&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg39613114%2Fbest-beach-wedding-guest-dresses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Slip dresses are a true modern-day essential for minimalist fashion lovers. Throw a sweater and tights over this one featuring a jacquard floral twist for the winter time, a turtleneck underneath for the fall, and of course just some strappy sandals for the beachy nuptials.</p><p><strong>Sizes: XS-XL</strong></p>
    18) Floral Jacquard Satin Slip Dress

    Lulus

    nordstrom.com

    $58.00

    Shop Now

    Slip dresses are a true modern-day essential for minimalist fashion lovers. Throw a sweater and tights over this one featuring a jacquard floral twist for the winter time, a turtleneck underneath for the fall, and of course just some strappy sandals for the beachy nuptials.

    Sizes: XS-XL

  • <p><strong>B.O.G. Collective</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$69.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fb-o-g-collective-amaranth-midi-slip-dress%2F6841064&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg39613114%2Fbest-beach-wedding-guest-dresses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>...or, maybe you want to experiment with something a bit less classic. Tie-dye is super in right now—paired with the elegant silk fabric and lace trim, it gets a fun upgrade in this gorgeous dress that's super versatile, too.</p><p><strong>Sizes: XS-XL</strong></p>
    19) Amaranth Midi Slip Dress

    B.O.G. Collective

    nordstrom.com

    $69.00

    Shop Now

    ...or, maybe you want to experiment with something a bit less classic. Tie-dye is super in right now—paired with the elegant silk fabric and lace trim, it gets a fun upgrade in this gorgeous dress that's super versatile, too.

    Sizes: XS-XL

  • <p><strong>AFRM</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$88.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fafrm-shailene-long-sleeve-mesh-dress%2F6592658&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg39613114%2Fbest-beach-wedding-guest-dresses%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Hey, beach wedding guest dresses don't always have to be all about the cutouts and strappy necklines. For those wanting something more modest and high-coverage, you'll appreciate that the sleeves and turtleneck are totally mesh and breathable so you won't be sweltering while you cover up.</p><p><strong>Sizes: XS-XL</strong></p>
    20) Long Sleeve Mesh Dress

    AFRM

    nordstrom.com

    $88.00

    Shop Now

    Hey, beach wedding guest dresses don't always have to be all about the cutouts and strappy necklines. For those wanting something more modest and high-coverage, you'll appreciate that the sleeves and turtleneck are totally mesh and breathable so you won't be sweltering while you cover up.

    Sizes: XS-XL

