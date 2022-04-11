You Can Score The Perfect Dress To Wear To A Beach Wedding For Under $100

Going to the beach is always a special occasion, but when you get to go with a bunch of your friends or family to dance, sip champagne, and celebrate love, it's even better. Yup, I'm talking about that beach wedding you got invited to this year.
Of course, you're thinking about all the fun you're going to have while celebrating your favorite newlyweds-to-be, but you may also be wondering what you're actually supposed to wear as a guest to a beach wedding. Well, the good news is that beach weddings tend to be more low-key, so you'll want to opt for more casual choices—think flowy, floral boho chic maxi dresses and fun, playful tropical-printed gowns.
You'll also want to think about fabrics. Chances are, you may get sand in more than just your toes, and you'll want something lightweight like cotton, satin, or chiffon to keep you cool and dry under the sun. Just stay away from heavy velvets and embroidered fabrics—they'll trap both sand and heat.
Of course, not all beach weddings are made equal. Some are small, casual, barefoot-style gatherings while others may actually be formal and indoors, simply overlooking the water. Others lie somewhere in the middle, but there's a beach wedding guest dress (and a jumper option!) on this list for any type of wedding you may be attending this year. There's a wide enough range here that you can feel free to grab a few beach dresses to wear for the whole time you're on vaca. You can even consider wearing most of the options on this list to all of the non-beach summer weddings you may be attending.
And, since you're probably also spending a lot on flights, hotels, and gifts, you'll be happy to hear that most of the dresses on this list are under $100—tons are actually under $50, too.
See below for 20 of the best beach wedding guest dresses for every style, budget, and wedding type in 2022.