Scenes from Ivana Trump's Funeral in N.Y.C.

ABC News

The funeral for the late Ivana Trump, first wife of former President Donald Trump, will be held Wednesday at New York City's St. Vincent Ferrer Church. Ivana Trump died Thursday after suffering injuries sustained from a fall in her Upper East Side home, New York City's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said. "Our mother was an incredible woman -- a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend," the Trump family said in a statement at the time of her passing.